Most exit polls predict victory for BJP-led alliances in Maharashtra, Jharkhand assembly elections

Several exit polls on Wednesday gave a clear edge to the BJP-led alliances in Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly polls while some put the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition ahead in the western State.

Axis MyIndia was the only one to predict victory for the Congress-JMM alliance in Jharkhand with 53 seats out of 81 as against only 25 for BJP-led NDA and three seats for others.

Exit polls were out soon after the close of polling in Maharashtra and the second phase of voting in Jharkhand, predicting victory of the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra and the NDA in Jharkhand.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, 145 is the majority mark, while it is 41 in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. The BJP-Shiv-Sena-NCP alliance is in power in Maharashtra while JMM-Congress is ruling in Jharkhand.

Counting of votes would take place on November 23 for the single-phase Maharashtra election held on Wednesday and the two-phased voting in Jharkhand on November 13 and 20.

While the Matrize exit poll conducted in a tie-up with several news organisations predicted 150-170 seats for the BJP and allies in Maharashtra with a 48% vote share, it gave the Congress and other allies only 110-130 seats with a vote share of 42%. The poll gave others 8 to 10 seats, with a vote share of 10%.

In Jharkhand, the Matrize Exit poll predicted 42-47 seats for NDA and 25-30 seats for the INDIA bloc and gave 0-4 seats to others. The exit poll conducted by People’s Pulse gave NDA’s Mahayuti a whopping 175-195 seats while giving only 85-112 seats to MVA and 7-12 to others in Maharashtra.

In Jharkhand, People’s Pulse predicted 44-53 seats for NDA and 25-37 seats for INDIA Bloc while giving 5-9 seats to others. Axis MyIndia has predicted a 45% vote share for the INDIA bloc and 37% for the NDA.

Another exit poll by P-MARQ in Maharashtra gave the NDA a total of 137-157 seats and INDIA Bloc’s MVA 126-146 seats while giving 2-8 seats to others. On the other hand, the poll conducted by Electoral Edge predicted MVA to win 150 seats while giving 121 seats to BJP-led Mahayuti and 20 seats to others in Maharashtra.

Exit polls by Poll Diary predicted the NDA to win in 122-186 seats and the MVA 69-121 while forecasting 12-29 seats for others in Maharashtra. Chanakya Strategies, another pollster, predicted 152-160 seats for Mahayuti and 130-138 seats for MVA while giving 6-8 seats for others in Maharashtra.

Lokshahi Rudra has predicted a close fight between Mahayuti and MVA in Maharashtra and gave them 128-142 seats and 125-140 respectively. It gave others 18-23 seats.

The exit poll by Lokpoll gave Mahayuti 115-128 seats, with 37-40% vote share, and predicted victory for MVA in 151-162 seats, giving them 43-46% vote share. It gave others 5-14 seats with a vote share of 16-19%.

Some exit polls have also predicted the BJP’s victory in 5-7 seats out of bypolls held in nine Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. A survey conducted by Delhi University’s Centre for Global Studies (CGS) has predicted electoral victories for the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra and the NDA in Jharkhand.

The Election Commission has criticised the exit polls on the manner in which they have been conducted and in several past elections, they have been proved way off the mark.

Nana Patole, Supriya Sule deny BJP’s Bitcoin allegations, call for probe

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday refuted allegations made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former IPS officer Ravindra Patil that they were involved in illegal Bitcoin activities to fund their election campaigns.

Patole dismissed the claims, stating, “I am a farming man who doesn’t even understand the concept of Bitcoin.”

The BJP on Tuesday released purported voice notes and chats shared on the Signal app, alleging that Patole and Sule, the daughter of NCP founder Sharad Pawar, were attempting to use Bitcoin transactions to influence the Maharashtra Assembly election.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the accusations raised serious concerns about the fairness of the polls, claiming the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance was desperate in the face of a likely defeat.

Patil, who accused the two leaders of misappropriating Bitcoins from a 2018 cryptocurrency fraud case, said the funds were being used for the ongoing election. “I am ready to support the investigation and have approached the Election Commission for a probe,” the former IPS officer said.

Sule denied the allegations and said complaints had been filed with the Election Commission and the Cybercrime Department. “I am ready to answer any questions Mr. Trivedi has—anytime, anywhere, on any platform. These allegations are completely false,” she said. “My answer is ‘No’ to their allegations. It is not my voice in that audio clip. Anyone can check. I am not at all linked to this matter,” she said.

Defending his daughter, Sharad Pawar said the allegations against her as baseless. He criticised the BJP for associating with individuals who, he claimed, had spent months in jail. “Only the BJP can stoop to this level by taking such a person along and spreading false claims,” the 83-year-old leader said.

Congress leader and advocate Ravi Prakash Jadhav filed a complaint, alleging that the audio clips shared by the BJP were fabricated using AI technology. Patole claimed the voice in the audio was not his. “Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognises my voice. On the eve of elections, they are resorting to such tactics. I don’t even understand Bitcoin,” he said, accusing the BJP of spreading lies.

He also questioned Patil’s credentials, stating, “The IPS officer brought by BJP, Ravindra Patil, is not even an IPS officer.” NCP president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar called for an inquiry. “I know both Nana Patole and Supriya Sule personally. One is my sister, and the other is a close colleague. While the audio clips do sound like them, an inquiry will clarify everything,” he said.

Pending divorce plea, wife entitled to same benefits that she enjoyed in matrimonial home: Supreme Court

During the pendency of the divorce petition, a wife is entitled to the same amenities of life as she would have been in her matrimonial home, the Supreme Court has said.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and P.B. Varale enhanced the interim maintenance of ₹1.75 lakh per month to the estranged wife of a Kerala-based cardiologist. The interim maintenance had been reduced by the High Court.

The family court awarded ₹1.75 lakh interim maintenance to the wife while the Madras High Court reduced the amount to ₹80,000 per month. “The High Court has overlooked certain aspects relating to the income of the respondent (husband) which were looked at by the family court. Further, it is also on record that the appellant is not working as she sacrificed her employment after the marriage.

“The appellant was accustomed to a certain standard of living in her matrimonial home and, therefore, during the pendency of the divorce petition, is also entitled to enjoy the same amenities of life as she would have been entitled to in her matrimonial home,” the Bench said.

It added that the family court compared the status, standard of life, income source, properties, its possession, rights and liabilities of the husband and found that the wife cannot be denied the privileges as enjoyed by the husband.

“Consequently, we allow the appeal of the appellant wife and set aside the order of the Madras High Court dated December 1, 2022 and restore the order of the family court. The respondent-husband is directed to pay a sum of Rs 1,75,000 per month as interim maintenance as per the order of the family court dated June 14, 2022,” it said in its order of Tuesday.

The Bench said the documents produced by the husband and evidence of both parties in this regard clearly reflect the fact that he is a renowned expert in cardiology has a number of “worthful properties” and is the only legal heir to his father who has passed away.

“His mother is running at the age of 93. He is accruing all the income from the properties owned by his mother and himself and is also found to have been in possession of a school, though it is stated to be running in losses. However, the respondent did not come forward with any proof to this effect,” the bench noted.

It added that the high court, on the other hand, while allowing the appeal of the husband, modified the order of the family court, noting that the hospital in Kerala had agreed to pay a sum of ₹1.25 lakh per month as salary to him in 2017.

“We find that the high court has erred in reducing the quantum of maintenance to ₹80,000 per month. The high court has considered only two sources of income for the respondent.

“Firstly, the sum of ₹1.25 lakh that he earns from working as a cardiologist at the hospital. Secondly, the rent amount he and his mother receive from a property, of which the high court has stated that he receives half the amount only,” it said.

The Bench said the high court has not dealt with the findings of the family court, according to which the husband is said to own a number of worthful properties and the fact that he is the only legal heir of his father.

“The family court found that the respondent is accruing all the incomes from the properties owned by his mother. The high court has not dealt with the aspect of the number of properties owned by the respondent and looked at the rental income from one property,” it noted.

The estranged couple’s marriage was solemnised on September 15, 2008, according to Christian customs. The husband had one son from his previous marriage and there are no issues from the second marriage.

As the relations between the parties got estranged, on March 19, 2019, the husband filed a petition for divorce under the provisions of the Indian Divorce Act, stating that the parties have developed incompatibility.

He alleged cruelty while citing various incidents and prayed for divorce. During the pendency of the divorce petition, the estranged wife filed an application before the family court in Chennai praying for maintenance of ₹2.50 lakh per month along with litigation expenses amounting to ₹2 lakh.

Today’s children are confronting a more unpredictable, hazardous environment than any previous generation: UNICEF report

The world is facing an unprecedented crisis with nearly half of all children – about 1 billion – living in countries that face a high risk of climate and environmental hazards, the UNICEF’s State of the World’s Children 2024 (SOWC-2024) report, said. The report was released on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

The report examines the impact of three long-term global forces -- demographic shifts, climate and environmental crises, and frontier technologies, which it says will have a profound effect on children’s lives between now and 2050.

It notes that climate destabilisation, biodiversity collapse and widespread pollution threats are intensifying globally. “Children are confronting a more unpredictable, hazardous environment than any previous generation,” it warns.

Explaining the adverse impact these forces can have, the UNICEF report said that children’s developing bodies are uniquely susceptible to these hazards. From before their first breath, children’s brains, lungs and immune systems are vulnerable to pollution and extreme weather. Air pollution is especially harmful to children; its impact on their respiratory health and development can last a lifetime.

Rising temperatures increases mosquito populations, spreading diseases like malaria, dengue and Zika. Floods contaminate water supplies, leading to waterborne diseases, which are a major cause of death for children under five years of age. Extreme weather limits food production and access, increasing children’s risk of food insecurity. Climate-related disasters can also cause feelings of helplessness, trauma and anxiety in children, notes the report.

“Since 2022, 400 million students around the world have experienced school closures due to extreme weather. In addition to violating child rights, inhibiting learning stifles economic growth. Climate and environmental hazards also displace children from their homes,” the report states.

Additionally, it notes that by the 2050s, the global child population is projected to stabilise at around 2.3 billion. While South Asia will remain one of the regions with the largest child populations, it will be joined by Eastern and Southern Africa, as well as West and Central Africa.

These regions already struggle to meet children’s basic needs, while also facing significant climate risks and lacking adequate digital infrastructure,” states that report adding that with fewer young dependents relative to workers, more resources could be freed to support children and boost the economy.

On the frontier technologies front, the report notes that artificial intelligence (AI), neurotechnology, next-generation renewable energy and vaccine breakthroughs – could significantly improve childhood in the future.

“Digitalisation can empower children but it can also expose children to online risks, including sexual exploitation and abuse,” the report cautions. It adds that over 95% of people in high-income countries are connected to the internet, compared with barely 26% in low-income countries. Infrastructure limitations, high costs and permission barriers continue to impede progress. This digital exclusion threatens to exacerbate existing inequalities, especially in regions with rapidly growing child populations.

U.S. Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of ’significant’ Russian air attack

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said it has received warning of a potentially significant Russian air attack on Wednesday and would be closed as a precaution.

In a statement, the embassy also instructed employees to shelter in place and also recommended that U.S. citizens in Kyiv be prepared to immediately shelter in the event of an air alert.

The warning was unusual for its specificity as Russian air attacks have become a common, near-daily occurrence in Ukraine. But it comes one day after Moscow said U.S.-made longer range missiles had been used in a Ukrainian attack that struck a weapons warehouse in the Bryansk region after U.S. President Joe Biden authorised their use.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in September that if Western countries allow Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia with their longer-rage weapons, “it will mean that NATO countries, the U.S., European countries are at war with Russia.”

“And if it is the case, then, bearing in mind the change of the very essence of the conflict, we will be making appropriate decisions based on threats that will be posed to us,” Putin said.

Russia has recently escalated air attacks, launching complex combined drone and missile barrages to target energy infrastructure this week as temperatures begin to drop.

In Brief:

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday stayed the trial court proceedings against senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), after the former Union Minister said that the ED had not obtained the required sanction to prosecute him. The court issued a notice to the ED, seeking its response to Chidambaram’s petition challenging the trial court’s order taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the agency against him and his son Karti Chidambaram in the case. “Notice issued. Till the next date of hearing, the proceedings against the petitioner shall remain stayed. List on January 22,” Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri ordered.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday restored criminal proceedings against Kerala MLA Antony Raju in an over two-decade-old evidence tampering case. Raju was accused of tampering with the material evidence, an underwear of an Australian accused, whom he was representing as a junior lawyer in a narcotic drugs case. The Supreme Court ordered the Judicial Magistrate to complete the trial in a year. Raju was ordered to appear before the trial court on December 20, 2024. The judgment was pronounced by a Bench of Justices C.T. Ravikumar and Sanjay Karol. The judgment was based on separate appeals filed by one M.R. Ajayan, who had contested the quashing of the criminal proceedings against Raju by the Kerala High Court.

Raju had filed the second petition and challenged Mr. Ajayan’s locus standi in the case.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

