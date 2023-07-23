Monsoon rains | Yamuna breaches danger mark again; fresh spell of rain lashes Delhi

July 23, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi breached the danger mark again on July 23 following a surge in discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage into the river after heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Further increase in the water level of the river is expected to impact relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected low-lying areas of the capital, officials said. Rain lashed several parts of the national capital on July 23 evening, news agency ANI reported.

Revenue Minister Atishi on July 22 said the Delhi Government was on high alert due to discharge of over 2 lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage into the river and that some parts of Yamuna Khadar (floodplains) might get inundated if the water level rises to 206.7m.

The river water level had been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 metres for the last few days after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13. Yamuna’s water level was recorded at 206.39 meters at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Meanwhile, flood waters receded in rain-battered Junagadh, Gujarat, a day after torrential rains shifting focus on restoring normalcy. Nearly 3,000 people have been shifted to safer places. The IMD on July 23 issued an Orange alert for Gujarat, saying the State was expected to receive “heavy to very heavy rainfall” on July 24.

It also predicted heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Valsad districts in the next 24 hours.

Maharashtra landslide | NDRF calls off operation in Raigad; no body found on July 23, tolls stays at 27

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) called off its search-and-rescue operation in the landslide in Irshalwadi in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, State Minister Uday Samant said on July 23.

Addressing a press conference, Samant, who is the Guardian Minister of Raigad, said the decision was taken in consultation with the district administration and other concerned authorities as well as local residents.

So far, 27 bodies have been recovered while 57 remain untraceable, officials said, adding that no body was found from the debris on the day. Those recovered include 12 men, 10 women and four children, while one victim has not been identified as yet, they added.

Manipur police makes sixth arrest in sexual assault case

Manipur Police arrested a sixth person in connection with the sexual violence case in Kangpokpi district, officials said on July 22. Police said the arrested person is a juvenile.

Police had made the first arrest on July 20, a day after a 26-second video of the horrific incident surfaced on July 19. Three more arrests were made later that day.

The fifth accused, a 19-year-old youth, was arrested on July 21.

One of the women seen in the video is the wife of an ex-army man, who served as a Subedar in the Assam Regiment and had even fought in the Kargil War.

Civil rights activist Irom Sharmila called the incident “inhuman” and “very disturbing” and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately intervene to address the situation in her home State.

She also demanded that Chief Minister N. Biren Singh admit his failure and apologise to the people of Manipur.

The video which surfaced on July 19 has sparked condemnation countrywide. “It’s inhuman and quite a disturbing incident. I could not hold my tears seeing the video I have received. I am deeply pained and shocked,” Sharmila said.

“It’s clear that the state government in Manipur has failed totally. And when a state cannot control the situation, why is the Prime Minister silent? He should protect the people of Manipur. If he is concerned about the suffering of the people of Manipur, he must intervene... Like the people of Gujarat, the Manipuris also require his leadership,” she said.

“The CM must talk to all 60 MLAs putting aside the differences. He must talk to them one-to-one and consider their opinions and decide how to stop the feeling of hatred between the two communities (Meitei and Kuki). That is the need of the hour,” she said.

Sharmila also felt that the ban on the Internet to curb the circulation of fake news and videos in the ethnic violence-hit state of Manipur has not helped the situation in Manipur.

Third and final G-20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group meeting to be held in Chennai from July 24 to 26

The G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group, under the Indian presidency, is set to hold its third and final meeting in Chennai from July 24 to 26.

This is the first time a dedicated working group on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) has been constituted, signifying India’s commitment to addressing global challenges posed by disasters and climate emergencies, according to a press release.

The meeting will bring together G20 countries and their leadership, international organisations and knowledge partners to engage in drafting the communique encapsulating shared commitments and key recommendations regarding the working group’s priority areas. These areas include the Global Coverage of Early Warning Systems, Disaster and Climate Resilient Infrastructure, Financing Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, Disaster Response System, and the Ecosystem-based Approach to DRR.

Russian attack on Odesa kills one, damages cathedral, Ukrainian officials say

A Russian air attack on Ukraine’s southern port of Odesa early on July 23 killed one, injured nearly 20 and badly damaged an Orthodox cathedral, Ukrainian officials said, adding the icon of the patroness of the city had been retrieved from under the rubble.

“Odesa: another night attack of the monsters,” Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odesa region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

One person was killed and 19 injured, including four children, in the missile attacks that also destroyed six houses and apartment buildings. Fourteen people were hospitalised, he said.

The Spaso-Preobrazhenskyi Cathedral, or the Transfiguration Cathedral, was severely damaged, Odesa’s military administration said. Odesa’s largest church building, it is located in the historic city centre, which is a UNESCO world heritage site.

Parts of the building were destroyed. Its floors were covered in rubble and chunks were ripped off the cathedral’s ornate walls. President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Sunday’s attack and vowed payback.

Russia’s Defence Ministry reported strikes on targets in the area but denied it had struck the cathedral and said the building had probably been hit by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile.

Separately, the Ministry said Ukrainian reports of a Russian strike on the cathedral were false, and that its targets in Odesa were located “a safe distance” from the cathedral complex. It said that the “probable cause” of the damage to the cathedral was a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile.

In Brief:

Satwik-Chirag win fourth title of year at Korea Open 2023

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continued their dream run, clinching the men’s doubles title at the Korea Open with a gritty three-game win over top ranked Fajar Alfian and Muhamad Rian Ardianto in the final on July 23. Playing their fourth final of the year, the world No. 3 Indians rallied their way to a 17-21, 21-13, 21-14 win over the two-time world championships bronze medallists Alfian and Ardianto in a thrilling summit clash of the Super 500 badminton tournament. Satwik and Chirag thus extended their winning streak to 10 matches.

E-auction of 808 FM radio stations soon: Anurag Thakur

The government will soon conduct an e-auction of 808 FM radio stations across 284 cities to further increase the footprint of radio communication, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on July 23. Addressing the Regional Community Radio Sammelan (North) Thakur said the government has also eased the processes for getting a license to operate radio stations, particularly community radio, by reducing the number of compliances.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

