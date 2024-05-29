  • Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 29 said that her party would complain to the Election Commission if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meditation trip in Kanyakumari is televised as it would amount to violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). “We will complain. He can meditate, but televisions cannot show it,” she said, alleging that this will amount to “violation of the MCC.” “Does anyone have to get cameras for doing meditation?” she asked, claiming that it was a way of campaigning during the silence period between the end of campaign and the poll date. Modi is scheduled to visit Kanyakumari on May 30 and meditate at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, a monument built in tribute to Swami Vivekananda. 
  • A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on Wednesday against lodged against Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Mehbooba Mufti on the complaint of the Election Commission in south Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri constituency for holding a street protest on the polling day on May 25 to press for the release of her detained workers and polling agents. According to the FIR, a huge number of PDP workers led by Mufti assembled in Bijbehara town and raised slogans for releasing the PDP workers, “which amounted to the gross violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC)“. 