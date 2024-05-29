The two-day meditation announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial at Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu from May 30 violates the model code of conduct (MCC) and restrictions imposed on a candidate during the silent period, the Congress told the Election Commission (EC) on May 29.

A Congress delegation that included Abhishek Singhvi, Randeep Surjewala and Naseer Hussain argued that either Modi should hold his meditation on June 1 after polling hours or there should be no media coverage of the event until voting is over.

“These are all ways to either campaign or get publicity for yourself through channels and publications. We have put two simple points before the EC. Either the Prime Minister starts this after 48 hours and can start his maun vrat [vow of silence] from the evening of June 1 or, if he insists, the EC should ensure that it is not telecast by visual media or published by the print media. He [Mr. Modi] is a candidate himself in the last phase,” Singhvi said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too said that her party, the Trinamool Congress, would complain to the EC if the Prime Minister’s meditation was televised.

“We will complain. He can meditate, but it cannot be aired on television,” Banerjee said at an election rally at Jadavpur.

“Does anyone have to get cameras for doing meditation? It was a way of canvassing during the silent period between the end of campaign and the poll date,” she added, claiming that any publicity of the meditation would amount to violation of the MCC.

Besides the issue of Modi’s meditation, the Congress raised the issue of objectionable advertisements being issued by the BJP’s official X handle to incite enmity and hate among people, doctored videos of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, and repeated divisive statements made at election rallies by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“I have told the EC that unless you take stern action against him, he will be emboldened to make such statements even more,” Singhvi said.

Arvind Kejriwal bail extension plea: Supreme Court Registry declines to list Delhi CM’s application

The Supreme Court Registry has refused to list for hearing an application filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to extend his interim bail for seven days in a money laundering case linked to the liquor policy ‘scam’.

The Registry said a Bench of the Supreme Court had already heard and reserved for judgment Kejriwal’s case to quash his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The judgment was reserved by a Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta on May 17.

The Registry pointed out that the Bench had further given the Delhi Chief Minister an option to apply for statutory bail under Section 45 of the PMLA. Kejriwal was ordered to surrender on June 2. The Supreme Court had granted him interim bail to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. The last phase of polling is on June 1. The results are scheduled to be announced on June 4.

The Chief Minister’s recent application had urged for an extension of the interim bail, which was granted strictly for the purpose of canvassing votes, to give him time to do medical tests, especially a PET-CT scan.

The application was orally mentioned for immediate listing by Kejriwal’s lawyer, senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, before a Vacation Bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and K.V. Viswanathan on May 28. However, the Vacation Bench had declined to entertain the mentioning, advising Singhvi, instead, to approach the Chief Justice of India for “appropriate orders”.

The Bench had also asked why the plea was not made before Justice Datta, who was heading a Vacation Bench last week. On May 17, Justice Khanna’s Bench, while reserving its judgment in the petition filed by Kejriwal seeking to quash his arrest on March 21, had given Kejriwal liberty to apply for regular bail notwithstanding the fact that the verdict was reserved.

While granting him interim bail to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, the Supreme Court had barred Kejriwal from visiting the Chief Minister’s office or the Delhi Secretariat. He was ordered not to sign any official files unless it was required and necessary for obtaining clearance or approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. He was also prohibited from making any comments with regard to his role in the liquor policy case.

Prajwal Revanna’s anticipatory bail plea in rape case rejected by Bengaluru court

A Special Court in Bengaluru on May 29 rejected the anticipatory bail plea of suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, in a rape case.

The special court for Elected Representative dismissed the bail application moved by his advocate Arun. According to official sources, Prajwal has booked a return flight ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30, and is expected to land in the city in the small hours of May 31.

Prajwal, grandson of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, is accused in an alleged rape and sexual harassment case involving a 47-year-old woman. He reportedly left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan Lok Sabha segment went to polls, and is still at large.

On May 18, the Special Court for Elected Representatives had issued an arrest warrant against Prajwal Revanna, following an application moved by the SIT.

However, later the SIT arrested his father and JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, who is allegedly involved in kidnapping the woman.

All eyes are on Kempegowda International Airport where Prajwal is expected to arrive on May 31, and the SIT is likely to arrest him the moment he lands. Meanwhile, Prajwal’s mother Bhavani Revanna has filed an anticipatory bail in the special court for elected representatives fearing arrest in the kidnap case linked to her husband.

The SIT filed objections to granting the anticipatory bail to her and also sought to cancel the interim anticipatory bail issued to H D Revanna in the same case.

Bhavani Revanna’s anticipatory bail order is reserved for May 31.

Brij Bhushan Singh’s son’s convoy vehicle runs over two people in Gonda

Two youths died and a woman was injured on May 29 after a vehicle in the convoy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Kaiserganj, Karan Bhushan Singh, ran over them near Baikunth Degree College on Colonelganj-Huzoorpur road in Gonda district.

The local police seized the vehicle and took the bodies into custody for postmortem. It is not known whether Singh was in the vehicle or convoy or not. The injured woman has been admitted to hospital and police personnel have been deployed in the area to ensure law and order.

Kernalganj SHO Nirbhay Narayan Singh told PTI that Rehan Khan (17) and Shehzad Khan (20) who were riding on a motorcycle were hit by the vehicle near a school. Both died on the spot. The SUV that hit the duo lost control and also hit Sita Devi (60) who was walking on the road side, the SHO said.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls the BJP denied a ticket to the sitting MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing serious allegations of sexual assault and instead allocated the ticket to his son, Karan Bhushan Singh, as the nominee for the Kaiserganj constituency.

Karan, who is Brij Bhushan’s younger son, is a national player in double trap shooting. He holds an LLB degree, along with a diploma in business management from Australia. His elder brother, Prateek Bhushan Singh, represents the Gonda Sadar constituency as Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

Reacting to the incident, the Trinamool Congress said it “seems criminal behaviour runs in Modi Ka Parivar.”

“Like father, like son! Brij Bhushan Singh, notorious for molesting & sexually harassing female wrestlers, has passed his traits to the next generation. His son, Karan Bhushan Singh, BJP’s Kaiserganj MP candidate, has taken it a step further by mowing down innocent children with his convoy, killing two and injuring one,” the party posted on X.

Sharjeel Imam granted statutory bail by Delhi High Court in 2020 communal riots case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted statutory bail to former JNU student Sharjeel Imam in connection with a 2020 communal riots case involving allegations of sedition and unlawful activities.

The High Court’s order came on Imam’s appeal against a February 17 order of a trial court rejecting his bail application. Imam will continue to remain in jail as he has yet to secure bail in the 2020 Delhi communal riots larger conspiracy case.

He has sought bail on the grounds that he has been in custody for the last four years and the maximum sentence for the offence under section 13 (punishment for unlawful activities) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was seven years, if convicted.

Imam’s counsel said the trial court wrongly refused to grant him bail even though he has undergone more than half of the maximum sentence that can be awarded to him in case of a conviction.

As per the prosecution, Imam made speeches at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13, 2019, and at the Aligarh Muslim University on December 16, 2019, where he threatened to cut off Assam and the rest of the northeast from the country. Imam was booked in the case registered by the Delhi Police’s Special Branch. While the case was initially registered for the offence of sedition, Section 13 of UAPA was invoked later. He has been in custody in the case since January 28, 2020.

According to Section 436-A CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure), a person can be released from custody if he has spent more than half of the maximum sentence prescribed for the offence.

The trial court, while refusing to grant him bail, ruled that Imam’s custody could be extended for a further period in “exceptional circumstances” after hearing the prosecution’s case.

In 2022, the trial court framed charges against Imam under sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity), 153B (imputations prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC and section 13 (punishment for unlawful activities) of the UAPA.

In the order, the trial court had said Imam delivered various speeches in Delhi, Aligarh, Asansol and Chakband, which incited people and ultimately triggered communal riots in different parts of Delhi.

Poll roundup:

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 29 said that her party would complain to the Election Commission if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meditation trip in Kanyakumari is televised as it would amount to violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). “We will complain. He can meditate, but televisions cannot show it,” she said, alleging that this will amount to “violation of the MCC.” “Does anyone have to get cameras for doing meditation?” she asked, claiming that it was a way of campaigning during the silence period between the end of campaign and the poll date. Modi is scheduled to visit Kanyakumari on May 30 and meditate at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, a monument built in tribute to Swami Vivekananda.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on Wednesday against lodged against Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Mehbooba Mufti on the complaint of the Election Commission in south Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri constituency for holding a street protest on the polling day on May 25 to press for the release of her detained workers and polling agents. According to the FIR, a huge number of PDP workers led by Mufti assembled in Bijbehara town and raised slogans for releasing the PDP workers, “which amounted to the gross violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC)“.

In Brief:

At 52.3°C, Delhi records highest-ever temperature amid severe heatwave

Delhi’s Mungeshpur touched 52.3°C, highest-ever maximum temperature for national capital, on May 29 according to an official from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). IMD, which reported “severe heat-wave conditions”, recorded the temperature in the Delhi suburb of Mungeshpur on Wednesday afternoon, smashing the previous national record in the desert of Rajasthan by more than 1°C. On Tuesday, the weather station in the northwest Delhi locality recorded 49.9°C. The weather department has warned of “heatwave to severe heatwave” in several parts of the country.

Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar moves High Court against arrest in Swati Maliwal assault case

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar on May 29 moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest in connection with the alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s residence earlier this month. In his petition, Kumar sought a direction to declare his arrest as illegal and in gross violation of the provisions of Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure and against the mandate of the law. He also sought “appropriate compensation” for his “illegal” arrest and initiation of departmental action against the erring officials who were involved in the decision making of his arrest.

India successfully test-fires Rudra air-to-surface missile from SU-30MKI off Odisha coast

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on May 29 successfully flight-tested the RudraM-II air-to-surface missile from a Su-30 MKI jet off Odisha coast at around 1130 hours. The Defence Ministry said the flight-testing of the RudraM-II missile met all the trial objectives. “The flight-test met all the trial objectives, validating the propulsion system and control & guidance algorithm,” DRDO said in a statement. The performance of the missile has been validated from the flight data captured by range tracking instruments like electro-optical systems, radar and telemetry stations deployed by integrated test range, Chandipur at various locations, including the on-board ship, it added.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.