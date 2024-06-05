Modi elected as NDA leader, ready to form government

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance unanimously elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the bloc’s leader on June 5, passing a resolution to underscore the government’s commitment to serving the poor, women, youths, farmers and deprived sections of society.

They met at Modi’s residence in New Delhi a day after the NDA won a majority of seats in the Lok Sabha election, paving the way for him to take the oath for a third consecutive term, a first for any ruling alliance since 1962.

Telugu Desam Party leader N Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas leader Chirag Paswan and Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel were among those who attended the meeting.

The resolution said the NDA government will continue working to lift people’s living standards for the country’s all-round development while conserving its heritage.

“We are all proud that the NDA fought the 2024 Lok Sabha polls unitedly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and won. We all NDA leaders unanimously elect Narendra Modi as our leader,” it added. The resolution also said that people have seen the country being developed in every sector in the last 10 years due to the pro-people policies of the NDA government under Modi.

Union Cabinet recommends dissolution of 17th Lok Sabha

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 5 recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, sources said. Following the meeting at his residence, a day after the general election results, Modi made the formal recommendation to President Droupadi Murmu and also handed over his resignation, they said.

“The Union Cabinet has recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha,” a top source told PTI.

Prime Minister Modi called on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and tendered his resignation along with the Union Council of Ministers. The President accepted the resignation and requested the prime minister and the Union Council of Ministers to continue in office till the new Government is formed, the Rashtrapati Bhawan said.

The election results were also discussed during the Cabinet meeting, sources said, adding the meeting was followed by a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

The term of the current 17th Lok Sabha ends on June 16.

Devendra Fadnavis to step down as Maharashtra deputy CM after Lok Sabha polls debacle in State

After the BJP-led coalition managed to secure only 17 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said he takes full responsibility for the results and requested the top leadership to relieve him from the responsibilities in the State government to enable him to strength the party ahead of Assembly elections.

“I take responsibility for the results in Maharashtra, as I was leading the party,” he said. He added, “I request my top bosses to relieve me from governmental responsibilities, and let me work for the party… from outside for the party in the upcoming elections.”

The Assembly elections in the State are scheduled in less than six months from now. Fadnavis’ resignation comes after the BJP’s Lok Sabha tally came down from 23 in 2019 to nine in the western State. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 23 seats and the undivided Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray won 18.

This time, however, their performance was eclipsed by the Opposition coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar). The MVA collectively won 30 seats, reflecting significant gains for the alliance.

The Congress achieved a notable increase, winning 13 seats compared to just one in 2019. The Shiv Sena (UBT) captured nine seats, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar) secured eight.

Chandrababu Naidu says ‘gearing up to set house in order’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said he was indeed overwhelmed by the historic mandate given by people to the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance but was at the same time conscious of the tough job the new government has to grapple with in the coming days.

“The victory was made possible by the true spirit with which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari and JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan worked in the run-up to the elections. We are elated with the triumph but have to now deal with the mess left behind by the incumbent YSR Congress Party (YSRCP),” he said

Addressing media persons at his residence near Vijayawada city on Wednesday, Chandrababu Naidu said he has never witnessed such an autocratic regime as the one headed by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and he need not venture into the reasons that brought the downfall of YSRCP as people have experienced it all.

“The TDP and its allies (BJP and Jana Sena Party) now have the onerous responsibility of fulfilling the people’s aspirations and together they would do their best,” he said.

Naidu said the immediate task on hand was to set the house in order as the “economy was teetering on the brink of collapse with huge sums going into debt servicing, natural resources were plundered and so many bad things happened in the last five years”.

“The YSRCP rule was so atrocious that even the fundamental rights to life and liberty were stifled. It was because of the burning rage borne out of it people flew in from as far as the U.S. to cast their votes,” he alleged.

The NDA allies garnered 55.38% of the votes and TDP got 45.60% against YSRCP’s 39.37%.

Naidu also appreciated the “zeal with which Mr. Kalyan pursued the idea of forging the alliance to achieve the much-needed consolidation of the anti-YSRCP votes”.

“I have been through thick and thin in politics. Even the Alipiri bomb blast could not shake me. What we have gone through since 2019 was unbearable. Me and my family were insulted on the floor of the Assembly. Today, I am grateful to the people for giving us a mandate that’s unparalleled,” he added.

BJD, YSRCP have become ‘has-been’ teams from BJP’s B-teams: Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on June 5 took a swipe at the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the YSRCP after they suffered crushing defeats in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, saying that from the BJP’s ‘B-teams’ they have become the ‘has-been’ teams.

The BJP on June 4 stormed to power in Odisha by dethroning the BJD which has been in power for the last 24 years. The BJD drew a blank in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP suffered a crushing defeat in the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh at the hands of the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP in the Assembly polls. The YSRCP secured just four seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Over the past ten years, the BJD was the B-team of the BJP in Parliament. It supported Mr. Modi on every issue. Over the past ten years, the YSRCP was another B-team of the BJP, which supported Mr. Modi on every issue. From B-teams, they have become the has-been teams,” Ramesh said.

“This is what happens to regional parties who place their trust in “the Hum Do”, who have suffered a humiliating moral and political defeat yesterday, Ramesh said in a post on X.

Muslims failed to understand BSP: Mayawati after Lok Sabha election defeat

After scoring zero in the Lok Sabha polls, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on June 5 said that despite the party giving it a “proper representation” in elections, the Muslim community is not able to understand the BSP. Going forward, the party will give the community an electoral opportunity only after a lot of thought, she said.

The BSP had failed to open its account in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as well. It, however, bagged 10 seats in the 2019 one, which it had fought in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Mayawati in a statement said that her party will do a “deep analysis” of the trouncing and will take whatever steps that are necessary in the interest of the party.

She expressed her gratitude to the Dalit community, especially the Jatavs, for supporting the party, but also expressed her displeasure towards the Muslims.

“The Muslim community, which is an important part of the Bahujan Samaj Party, is not able to understand the BSP properly despite being given proper representation in the past elections and this time also in the Lok Sabha general elections.

“So, in such a situation, the party will give them a chance in the elections after a lot of thought so that the party does not suffer a huge loss in the future like this time,” Mayawati said. The BSP had fielded 35 Muslim candidates, the maximum, in the latest general election.

She said since the results are out, it is up to the future leaders of the country to think about the country’s democracy, its interests, and the Constitution. Mayawati also raised her objection to the election being conducted in extreme heat and argued against the long-drawn election process which may become exhausting to the common people as well as the lakhs of government employees deployed on election duty. The election should be held in three or four phases at the most, she added.

Election results 2024: Lord Ram has taught BJP a lesson, says Tejashwi

In his first reaction after the Lok Sabha election results, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav on June 5 slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which fell short of a majority, saying people have voted against ‘dictatorship’. He said “lord Ram has taught the BJP a lesson”.

“The people of Bihar welcomed the issue-based politics that we were talking about, like employment. The people of the country have taught a lesson to the BJP which was doing divisive politics and spreading hatred in the society. People have voted against the dictatorship and stopped the BJP to protect the Constitution and democracy,“ Yadav said at Patna airport before boarding the Delhi flight to attend the meeting of INDIA bloc leaders.

Without naming Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has emerged as one of the kingmakers, Yadav put forward three demands before the future government. He said support should be given to the State to remove unemployment, stop migration, and set up industries.

“Whoever forms the government, I will urge the kingmaker to ensure that Bihar is granted the status of Special Category State, the 75% reservation we have increased here should be incorporated in Schedule 9, and there should be caste Census in India,” Yadav said.

Asked if the INDIA bloc would attempt to form the government, Yadav said “the INDIA bloc is trying”.

On the BJP losing the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, popularly known as Ayodhya, Yadav said, “I was saying from day one that politics of hatred is being spread by the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi used poisonous language against the Muslims and today Ram ji has taught him a lesson.”

Praising the performance of his party, Yadav said the RJD has got the maximum vote share and its numbers were better in comparison to last year’s performance. He said the RJD has lost eight seats in Bihar by a small margin.

Out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the State, the BJP and the JD(U) won 12 seats each and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) bagged five seats. The RJD won four seats, the Congress three and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) two. The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and an Independent candidate won one seat each.

AAP office space allotment: Delhi HC asks Centre to take decision within six weeks

The Delhi High Court on June 5, 2024, ordered the Centre to take a decision on allocating a party space to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) within six weeks, noting that they are entitled to space for a party office here.

Justice Subramonium Prasad said non-availability of a house in the general pool cannot be a reason for rejection of the request of the national party. “They (AAP) are entitled to a house from the general pool. Mere pressure or non-availability is no reason to reject because pressure is always there and houses have always been allotted to political parties,” the judge said.

The AAP had moved the court last year by filing two separate petitions seeking a piece of land in the national capital for the construction of its offices in view of its status as a recognised national party or allotment of a housing unit on a licence basis for the time being.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing AAP, had said a national party is entitled to a temporary office until land is given to it for the construction of a permanent party office. He had said in the instant case, one of the ministers in the AAP government was willing to forgo his occupation of a unit on Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg in favour of the party.

The central government lawyer said the allotment has to come from the general pool and there is no exclusive list for political parties. He said the AAP was offered land in 2014 for the purposes of its offices but the same was not accepted and currently, allotting a housing unit from the pool was not feasible.

As far as the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg unit was concerned, he had emphasised that it has to be returned to the government. The AAP counsel had earlier said an alternative housing must be allotted to the party as its current office has to be vacated by June 15.

In March, the Supreme Court granted the AAP time till June 15 to vacate its Rouse Avenue office after noting that the land was allotted to the Delhi High Court for expanding judicial infrastructure.

In Brief:

Marking the end of his 24-year-rule in Odisha, BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on June 5 resigned from the post of the Chief Minister after the defeat of his party in the assembly elections in the State. Patnaik handed over his resignation letter to Governor Raghubar Das at the Raj Bhavan, sources said. Though a number of BJD leaders had gathered at Patnaik’s residence, he came alone to the Governor’s house to tender his resignation.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha supremo Prem Singh Tamang on June 5 said he would take oath as the Chief Minister of the state for the second term on June 9. The swearing-in ceremony of Tamang and his cabinet will be held at Paljor Stadium in the State capital Gangtok. “The swearing ceremony of the new council of ministers will take place on June 9 at Paljor Stadium as it had happened five years ago,” he told a media outlet here. A large number of people from various parts of Sikkim as well as SKM cadres are expected to attend the programme, he said.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.