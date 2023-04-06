MHA recommends CBI probe against Oxfam India for FCRA violations

April 06, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday recommended an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged violation of FCRA provisions by Oxfam India, one of the largest NGOs working on food, shelter and education of vulnerable groups.

The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of Oxfam India that enabled it to receive foreign funds was not renewed by the ministry in 2021. On Thursday, a senior government official said that the NGO was registered under FCRA for undertaking “social” activities and its registration was valid till December 31, 2021.

The official said that Oxfam continued to transfer foreign funds to various other entities even after coming into force of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Act, 2020 which prohibits such transfers. “The amendment came in force on September 29, 2020. The Oxfam India transferred funds to other NGOs, violating provisions of the FCRA, 2010,” the official said.

The CBI investigation comes after Income Tax authorities on September 7, 2022 searched the offices of Oxfam India and Centre for Policy Research (CPR), one of the leading public policy think tanks.

The official said the e-mails found during the IT survey revealed that that Oxfam India was planning to circumvent provision of the FCRA by routing funds to other FCRA-registered associations or through the for-profit consultancy route. The findings of the survey suggested the NGO was “a probable instrument of foreign policy of foreign organisations and entities which have funded the Oxfam India liberally over the years.”

The official added that though Oxfam is registered to carry out social activities, it transferred funds to CPR through its associates and employees in the form of commission. “The same is also reflected from the TDS (tax deducted at source) data of Oxfam India which shows payment of ₹12,71,188 to the CPR in the 2019-20 under section 194J.” The Ministry on February 27 suspended the FCRA registration of CPR for 180 days.

Oxfam received ₹1.5 crore foreign contribution directly into its utilisation account instead of receiving foreign contribution in designated FCRA account as mandated through the 2020 amendment of the Act, the official said. In early 2022, United Kingdom officials discussed foreign funding restrictions placed on Oxfam and other British NGOs, requesting the Home Ministry to reconsider its decision to deny Oxfam India’s registration renewal application. Oxfam has also moved a petition in the Delhi High Court against the ministry’s decision to not renew its FCRA.

I&B Ministry issues fresh advisory against betting and gambling adverstisements

The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry on Thursday issued a fresh advisory warning the media entities, platforms and online intermediaries against advertisements of betting and gambling.

In the new advisory, the Ministry took strong exception to the recent instances of mainstream English and Hindi newspapers carrying advertisements and promotional content of betting websites. The government would be constrained to take appropriate legal action against any non-compliance, it said.

“The advisory has been issued to all media formats, including newspapers, television channels, and online news publishers, and showed specific examples where such advertisements have appeared in the media in recent times,” the Ministry said, objecting to the promotion by a specific betting platform that encouraged the audience to watch a sports league on its website in prima facie violation of the Copyright Act.

While emphasising the “legal obligation as well as the moral duty” of the media, the advisory referred to the provisions of the Norms of Journalistic Conduct of the Press Council. It mentions that “newspapers should not publish an advertisement containing anything which is unlawful or illegal…”.

The Ministry said another provision stated that “the newspapers and periodicals should scrutinise the advertisement inputs from ethical as well as legal angles in view of the editor’s responsibility for all contents including advertisement, under Section 7 of PRB [Press and Registration of Books] Act, 1867. Revenue generation alone cannot and should not be the sole aim of the Press, juxtaposed much larger public responsibility”.

The advisory said: “In spite of the above very clear position, the Ministry has been informed of recent instances where news publishers, including mainstream English and Hindi newspapers, have published/printed/advertisements/promotional content of betting sites/platforms which are clearly violative of the statutes and the various norms/guidelines issued thereunder as also goes against the very spirit of the advisory issued by MIB [Ministry of Information & Broadcasting]”.

In June and October 2022, the Ministry issued advisories stating that “betting and gambling are illegal, and hence direct or surrogate advertisements of such activities falls foul” of the Consumer Protection Act, Press Council Act, Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules and other relevant statutes.

Excise policy case: Delhi HC seeks CBI’s response to bail plea of Manish Sisodia

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the CBI’s response to former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in the excise policy scam case being probed by the CBI.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued a notice on the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader’s plea, which claimed he is “totally innocent” and a “victim of political witch-hunt”, and asked the agency to state its stand.

“Issue notice. Let reply be filed,” the judge said. The CBI had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 on February 26 following several rounds of questioning.

On March 31, a trial court here had dismissed Sisodia’s bail plea in the matter, saying he was “prima facie the architect” and had played the “most important and vital role” in the criminal conspiracy related to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of ₹90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

Before the high court, senior advocates Dayan Krishnan and Mohit Mathur, appearing for Sisodia, challenged the trial court’s decision and pointed out the other accused in the case were either not arrested or have been granted bail. “This is a plea for regular bail. Everyone except me is granted bail,” Krishnan submitted.

Lawyer Anupam S. Sharma appeared for the CBI and sought time from the court to file a reply. The court granted two weeks to the probe agency to file its response.

In his plea filed before the court, Sisodia said there is no material to show his involvement in the offences alleged in the FIR and he has never received or ever gained any undue advantage.

“The Applicant is totally innocent, who is a highly respected citizen and he has highest respect for the law. The Applicant is a victim of political witch-hunt, which has led to his arrest by the Respondent on account of ulterior motive to drag the reputation of the Applicant through the mud,” said the plea.

The petition said the excise policy was the “collective responsibility” of the Cabinet and it was implemented after being drafted by the excise department. It was duly approved and Sisodia cannot be held criminally liable for the collective decision of the Cabinet, the excise department, finance department, planning department, the law department and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

“The GoM was only tasked with giving its report and suggestion to the cabinet and the policy had to be ultimately accepted by the Cabinet and various departments of Govt. of NCT of Delhi,” it said.

“Departments of Finance, Planning and Law were headed by the respective Secretaries who are working under the control and authority of the Hon’ble L-G of NCT of Delhi... all the officers who granted the Approvals report to the Hon’ble L-G of NCT of Delhi, and not the Applicant. That with so many approvals to policy at various levels of Govt. including various Departments of Delhi and Hon’ble L-G of NCT of Delhi- the Applicant cannot be made liable for same,” added the plea.

The petition said the trial court has erred in terming Sisodia as the “main architect” of the alleged conspiracy and he is in no position to influence the witnesses or tamper with evidence. It claimed the witnesses are primarily civil servants, over whom the accused exercises no control, especially now since he has resigned his official post.

Sisodia has already been interrogated for the purposes of investigation and his continued incarceration is not required, the plea stated. “There is absolutely no chance of the Applicant fleeing away from the jurisdiction of this Hon’ble Court as the Applicant is a former minister in the Government of NCT Delhi and an MLA from Patpargunj, NCT of Delhi. That the Applicant has deep roots in society and is a valued leader in his constituency,” it submitted.

The plea also said the arrest has caused irreparable damage to Sisodia’s reputation which cannot be compensated even in monetary terms.

While refusing to give relief to Sisodia, special CBI Judge M.K. Nagpal had said, “The payment of advance kickbacks of around ₹90-100 crore was meant for him and his other colleagues in the GNCTD and ₹20-30 crore out of the above are found to have been routed through the co-accused Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally and approver Dinesh Arora.”

“In turn, certain provisions of the excise policy were permitted to be tweaked and manipulated by the applicant to protect and preserve the interests of South liquor lobby and to ensure repayment of the kickbacks to the said lobby,” it had said. The trial court had also said Sisodia’s “release may adversely affect the ongoing investigation and will also seriously hamper the progress thereof”. The high court will again hear the matter on April 20.

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), based on the macroeconomic situation and its outlook, decided unanimously on Thursday to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5% with readiness to act, should the situation so warrant.

Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate will remain unchanged at 6.25% and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate at 6.75%.

The MPC also decided by a majority of 5 out of 6 members to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth.

Explaining the MPC’s rationale for these decisions on the policy rate and the stance, Governor Shaktikanta Das in his monetary policy statement said, “While the recent high frequency indicators suggest some improvement in global economic activity, the outlook is now tempered by additional downside risks from financial stability concerns”.

“Headline inflation is moderating but remains well above the targets of central banks. These developments have led to heightened volatility in global financial markets as reflected in sizeable two-way movements in bond yields,” he said.

He said amidst this volatility, the banking and non-banking financial service sectors in India remain healthy and financial markets have evolved in an orderly manner. “Economic activity remains resilient and real GDP growth is expected to have been 7% in 2022-23. Consumer price inflation, however, has increased since December 2022, driven by price pressures in cereals, milk and fruits. Core inflation remains elevated,” he said.

Budget session ends with limited business

The parliament’s Budget session ended as scheduled on April 6 as opposition MPs kept up their protest for a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

While the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die (for an indefinite period) in the forenoon, Rajya Sabha followed suit in the afternoon.

On the last day of session too, Lok Sabha witnessed protest as soon as the House met for the day. Opposition members came to the well raising slogans and carrying placards with their demands written on them.

Speaker Om Birla said the behaviour of Opposition members had lowered the dignity of the House and they had “systematically” disrupted proceedings. Such behaviour, he added, “is against the parliamentary system and not good for the House or the country”.

Opposition MPs ignored the Speaker’s pleas and continued their protests. After completing his customary valedictory speech, Birla announced the adjournment of the House sine die.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, were present in the House. Most BJP members were wearing saffron scarves to coincide with the foundation day of the party.

The Lok Sabha has not been functioning properly since the second part of the Budget session began on March 13 due to protests by Opposition and treasury benches.

While the Opposition has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into fraud allegations against the Adani Group, the treasury benches are demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his “democracy is under attack” remarks in London.

Rahul Gandhi was also disqualified from the House during the session after he was convicted by a court in Gujarat in a criminal defamation case. On the last day, Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar informed that the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil for filming proceedings of the House has been extended beyond the Budget Session based on the privileges committee’s recommendations.

Before that DMK’s Tiruchi Siva and Congress’ Shaktisinh Gohil sought clarity over the implications of Dhankhar’s Wednesday decision to reject Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s objection to Rajya Sabha discussing a statement of Gandhi. The chairman, however, was firm on his decision.

Amid protest by opposition members over the suspension issue, Dhankhar read out his valedictory remarks and adjourned Rajya Sabha sine die (for indefinite period).

The session has not transacted any significant business due to continued disruptions and the finance bill was returned to the Lok Sabha amid the din.

In Brief:

A.K. Antony’s son Anil Antony joins BJP

Anil Antony, former head of the Kerala Congress digital media cell and son of former defence minister A.K. Antony, joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V. Muraleedharan at the BJP’s national headquarters in New Delhi. He had quit the Congress after criticising the party’s stand on the controversial documentary film of the BBC on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had termed BBC as “a state sponsored channel with a long history of prejudices” against India, after which, he said, he had received threats as well. “Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in India placing views of BBC, a U.K. state-sponsored channel with a long history of prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over Indian institutions is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty,” Anthony had tweeted.

Delhi HC rejects Satyendar Jain’s bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of jailed former AAP Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma noted that the order of a trial court here rejecting bail to Jain was “well reasoned”. Jain was arrested by ED on May 30 last year under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on a Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) disproportionate assets FIR registered against him in 2017. The High Court remarked that there were “broad probabilities” to indicate that the companies alleged to be associated with Jain are controlled and managed by him. “The petitioner (Mr. Jain) is not entitled to bail,” said the judge while pronouncing the order.

