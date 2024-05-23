  • Outgoing Hazaribagh MP and senior BJP leader Jayant Sinha on May 23 responded to the show cause notice issued to him by BJP state general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Aditya Sahu. On May 21, BJP had issued a show-cause notice and directed him two responds within two days asking him why he did not take part in the election campaign for BJP candidate Manish Jaiswal nor visited the booth to cast his vote on the day of polling on May 20. In the response letter which he posted on social media X, Sinha alleged that he was being unjustly targeted. He clarified his stand stating that he did vote through the postal ballot process, so therefore, it was for Sahu to allege that he did not exercise his responsibility to vote. Sinha, the son of former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha said that he was surprised to receive the letter through the media. In the response, he recalled that he had already had a discussion with party president J P Nadda and had requested that he be relieved from electoral duties.
  • Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on May 23 claimed that the condition of poor people belonging to the upper castes was not good and Brahmins in particular were being harassed under the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing an election rally in Mirzapur in support of BSP candidate Manish Tiwari, Mayawati said atrocities being committed against minorities under the guise of Hindutva have peaked in the state. Mayawati said the BJP was following wrong policies just like the Congress and expressed confidence that due to the casteist, capitalist, and communal policies of the BJP and its allies, the NDA won’t be able to retain power at the Centre, provided the election is fair and the voting machines are not tampered with.