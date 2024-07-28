Manu Bhaker wins bronze in women’s 10m air pistol; gets first medal for India at Paris Olympics

India’s Manu Bhaker won the bronze medal and brought the first medal for the country at the Paris Olympics 2024 in the women’s 10m air pistol event.

With her 10m air pistol bronze, Bhaker becomes first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal.

On July 27 Bhaker had qualified for the final of her event with a score of 580 points, finishing third out of 45 competitors with the top-eight going through to the final on July 28. The 22-year-old became the first Indian to do so at the 2024 Olympics.

This is the fifth shooting medal for India. Earlier, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (silver in Athens Olympics, 2004), Bindra (gold, Beijing 2008), Gagan Narang (bronze, London 2012) and Vijay Kumar (silver, London) have brought glory to the country in shooting.

Korea’s Kim Yeji claimed the silver with a total of 241.3 while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh bagged the gold with a Games record of 243.2.

“After Tokyo I was very disappointed and it took me a very long time to overcome that. Frankly speaking, I really can’t explain how good I am feeling today,” Bhaker, whose Tokyo campaign had ended in tears after her pistol malfunctioned during the qualification of the same event, said with a wide smile on her face.

NTA announces CUET-UG results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 28 announced the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, paving the way to begin the undergraduate admission process which has been delayed this year.

The NTA released the provisional answer keys of the CUET-UG 2024 on July 7. A retest for more than 1,000 candidates whose grievances were found genuine by the agency was conducted on July 19.

The delay in the CUET-UG results came amid a row over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including in the NEET-UG and the UGC-NET.

Initially, the CUET-UG results were scheduled to be declared on June 30, but the NTA delayed it, as it was grappling with allegations of paper leak allegations in the NEET-UG, UGC-NET and the CSIR-UGC-NET exams.

The CUET-UG conducted in a hybrid mode for the first time across the country was cancelled in Delhi a night before the scheduled exam day over “logistical reasons”. The exam was held in the national capital later.

For 15 subjects, the tests were in pen-paper mode and for the other 48 subjects, the exam was held in CBT mode. Over 13.4 lakh candidates registered for the test for admission to undergraduate courses in 261 central, state, deemed and private universities this year.

In the first edition of the exam in 2022, the test was plagued by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, the scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results.

PM asks CMs of BJP-ruled States to ensure saturation coverage of welfare measures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Chief Ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled States to ensure saturation-level coverage of welfare programmes of the Centre and the States without tinkering, and sat through presentations of specific welfare programmes which could be replicated across BJP-ruled States.

The two-day meeting of 13 Chief Ministers and 15 Deputy Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled States was held over the weekend, and was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J.P. Nadda, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah present as well.

The ‘Mukhyamantri Parishad’ is organised by the BJP at regular intervals. It’s aimed at reviewing key schemes in States following the best governance practices, and the delivery of Central government welfare initiatives.

BJP leaders said that certain schemes in different States were singled out for detailed presentations by the Chief Ministers, including Uttar Pradesh’s ‘Grameen Sachivalay Yojana’ (secretariat in rural areas); the Assam government’s campaign in quickly filling up vacancies in government jobs; efforts made by the Gujarat government to encourage solar power generation; the Bihar government’s drive to stop illegal mining; and Tripura’s ‘Aamar Sarkar’ (my government) outreach.

“Our Party is working tirelessly to further good governance and fulfil the aspirations of the people,” Mr. Modi posted on social media platform X after the first part of the meeting on Saturday.

Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Bhajanlal Sharma (Rajasthan) and Mohan Charan Majhi (Odisha) were among the leaders who attended the meeting here. The Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Haryana, Manipur, and Chhattisgarh were part of the deliberations. U.P. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also attended the meeting.

The meeting comes in the wake of the presentation of the Union Budget, with the Opposition targeting the government for allegedly ignoring other States at the expense of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be responding to the debate on the budget in Parliament this week.

Delhi coaching centre incident: People paying price for unsafe construction, says Rahul Gandhi

The deaths of three civil services aspirants at a coaching institute in New Delhi have sparked outrage among students and demand for accountability from the Delhi government.

Shreya Yadav of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala died after the basement of the building housing the coaching centre Rau’s IAS Study Circle was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area on Saturday evening, officials said.

Students of Rau’s IAS Study Circle and other institutes have expressed their anger over the incident, highlighting safety violations at coaching centres across the city, and raised questions over the “negligence” of the Delhi government.

Students held a protest and raised slogans against authorities outside the coaching centre over the deaths in the basement, which according to preliminary probe houses a library.

Another student highlighted the safety concerns at the city’s coaching centres. “There is a systemic problem in these coaching centres with a lack of interest in safety measures,” she said.

Dharmendra Yadav, the uncle of Shreya Yadav, one of the deceased, shared his harrowing experience. “I saw the news about the incident late at night and called Shreya over phone, but she didn’t answer,” he said.

A resident of Ghaziabad, Dharmendra said when his niece did not respond to his calls, he rushed to the institute in Old Rajinder Nagar.

At the RML Hospital, there was anger among the relatives of the victims, who claimed they were not being allowed to see the bodies even though they have been waiting since morning.

Authorities confirmed that a call about waterlogging was received from the Rau’s IAS Study Centre around 7 p.m.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the basement housed a library where several students were present when water suddenly started flooding the area.

Meanwhile, police said the owner and the coordinator of the coaching centre were arrested on July 28.

Tax clearance certificate only for people with tax dues, high-value defaulters: Government clarifies after outrage

After social media outrage over a Budget proposal making it mandatory to get tax clearance certificates for going abroad, the government on July 28 clarified that the proposed amendment is not for all, and only those accused of financial irregularities or having substantial tax arrears need such clearance.

The Finance Ministry, in the Finance Bill, 2024, has proposed to add the reference of the Black Money Act, 2015, to the list of Acts, under which any person should clear his liabilities to obtain the tax clearance certificate.

“The proposed amendment does not require all the residents to obtain the tax clearance certificate,” the ministry said in a statement.

As per section 230 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, every person is not required to obtain a tax clearance certificate. Only in the case of certain persons, in respect of whom circumstances exist, which make it necessary to obtain a tax clearance certificate will be required to obtain such a certificate.

The Ministry said that the Income Tax department through a 2004 notification has specified that the tax clearance certificate may be required to be obtained by persons domiciled in India only in certain circumstances.

These include — where the person is involved in serious financial irregularities and his presence is necessary in the investigation of cases under the Income-tax Act or the Wealth-tax Act and it is likely that a tax demand will be raised against him, or where the person has direct tax arrears exceeding ₹10 lakh outstanding against him, which have not been stayed by any authority.

The I-T department said that a person can be asked to obtain a tax clearance certificate only after recording the reasons for the same and after taking approval from the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-tax or Chief Commissioner of Income-tax.

Such a certificate is required to be issued by the income-tax authority, stating that such person has no liabilities under the Income-tax Act, or the Wealth-tax Act, 1957, or the Gift-tax Act, 1958, or the Expenditure-tax Act, 1987, it added.

Israel pledges to hit Hezbollah hard after rocket kills 12 on football field

Thousands of mourners attended funeral ceremonies on July 28 for the 12 children and teenagers killed by a rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights as Israel vowed swift retaliation against the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon.

Hezbollah denied any responsibility for the attack on Majdal Shams, the deadliest in Israel or Israeli-annexed territory since Hamas’ October 7, 2023, assault sparked the war in Gaza, which has since spread to several fronts and now risks spilling into a wider regional conflict.

Israeli jets hit targets in Southern Lebanon overnight, but a stronger response was expected following a meeting of the Security Cabinet at 6 p.m. (1500 GMT). Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned from a visit to the United States and met security officials ahead of the meeting.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was every indication that the rocket that hit a sports field where children were playing football had been fired by Hezbollah and said Washington stood by Israel’s right to defend itself. But he said the U.S. did not want a further escalation of the conflict, which has seen daily air strikes and exchanges of fire between the Israeli military and Hezbollah fighters in Southern Lebanon.

In the meantime, families gathered for funerals in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, territory captured from Syria by Israel in the 1967 Middle East War and annexed in a move not recognised by most countries.

Hezbollah initially had announced it fired rockets at Israeli military sites in the Golan heights, but denied involvement in the attack on Majdal Shams, saying it had “absolutely nothing to do with the incident, and categorically denies all false allegations in this regard.”

However, Israel said the rocket was fired from an area north of the village of Chebaa in Southern Lebanon, placing the blame squarely on the Iranian-backed group and saying Hezbollah was “unequivocally responsible”.

It was not immediately clear if the children and teenagers killed in the strike were Israeli citizens, but Israeli officials have vowed retaliation for the strike.

In Brief:

Captain Chamari Athapaththu’s turbo-charged fifty combined well with the steadfast half-century of Harshitha Samarawickrama as a resilient Sri Lanka carved an eight-wicket win over defending champions India to bag their maiden women’s Asia Cup title on July 28. This is the second time in nine Asia Cup editions (WODI and WT20I) across formats that India have lost a final. The last time India lost the final was against Bangladesh in 2018 in Kuala Lumpur.

