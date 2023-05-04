Manipur violence: State Government issues ‘shoot-at-sight’ order; 55 Army columns deployed, RAF flown-in

May 04, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST

The Manipur government on May 4 issued shoot-at-sight orders in “extreme cases” to contain spiralling violence in the State between tribals and the majority Meitei community which has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages.

Fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles had to be deployed to contain widespread rioting that broke out across Manipur between tribals and the majority Meitei community, displacing over 9,000 people.

The Army also kept some 14 columns on standby for deployment in case the situation flared up once again, a Defence spokesperson said. The Centre, which is monitoring the situation in Manipur, also dispatched teams of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) — a specialised force to handle riots — for deployment in violence-hit areas of the north-eastern State. Sources said the force landed at Imphal airport this evening.

Clashes broke out on May 3, which intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ to protest moves to give scheduled tribe status to the majority Metei community.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘shoot-at-sight’ order issued on May 4 by the Governor of the north-eastern State said all Magistrates could issue the order when persuasion, warning and reasonable force “have been exhausted and the situation could not be controlled”.

The notification signed by the Commissioner (Home) of the State Government was issued under provisions of the criminal procedure code 1973.

The Army and Assam Rifles staged flag marches in Khuga, Tampa, Khomaujanbba areas of Churachandpur. Flag marches were also carried out in Mantripukhri, Lamphel, Koeirangi area of Imphal Valley, and Sugnu in Kakching district on Thursday, the Defence spokesperson said.

Underlining the gravity of the violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 4 spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and took stock of the situation in the State.

So far, 9,000 people were rescued by the forces from the violence-hit areas, and given shelter, the spokesperson said, adding that more people are being shifted to safer places.

The spokesperson said that some 5,000 people have been shifted to safe homes in Churachandpur, another 2,000 people were similarly evacuated in Imphal Valley, and 2,000 people in the border town of Moreh in Tenugopal district.

The Army and Assam Rifles were requisitioned last night, and along with the State police, the forces arrested the violence by the morning, the spokesperson said.

“Flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control,” he said.

The ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the ten hill districts of the State on May 3 to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who account for 53% of the State’s population, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The march was organised by tribals who account for about 40% of the State’s population after the Manipur High Court asked the State Government last month to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the demand for ST status by the Metei community.

During the march in Torbung area of Churachandpur district, an armed mob allegedly attacked people of the Meitei community, leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley districts, which escalated the violence throughout the State, according to police.

Many shops and houses were vandalised, and gutted in arson that lasted for more than three hours in Torbung, they said. Urging people to maintain peace, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said, “Precious lives have been lost, besides damage of properties, which is very unfortunate.” However, the details of the deaths were not immediately available.

The Chief Minister of neighbouring Mizoram, Zoramthanga, wrote to Singh, expressing concern over the violence. “As the Chief Minister of Mizoram, a lifelong neighbour that has much in common with Manipur in terms of history and culture, I am deeply pained by the violence that has flared up in parts of your State and the underlying tension between the Meitei community and the tribals there,” he wrote in the letter.

Singh said he spoke to Zoramthanga on the phone and apprised him of the present situation. Curfew has been imposed in Meitei-dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam, and Bishnupur districts, and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts. Mobile internet services were suspended across the State.

In the Imphal valley, houses of Kuki tribals were ransacked in several areas, forcing them to flee, police said. Over 500 residents of the Kuki-dominated Langol area in Imphal West fled their homes, and are currently staying at the CRPF camp at Lamphelpat, police said.

Some places of worship were also set on fire in the Imphal valley last night, they said.

Meanwhile, around 1,000 Meiteis of the tribal-dominated Churachandpur district fled to various areas of Bishnupur district, including Kwakta and Moirang, they said.

Over twenty houses were also burnt in Motbung area of Kangpokpi district, police said.

Violence was also reported from Moreh near the Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district. Lawmakers of the valley have earlier openly endorsed the demand by some Meitei organisation for ST status, alarming communities who figure in the Scheduled Tribe list.

The Meiteis inhabit the valley, which accounts for about a tenth of the former princely state’s land area. They claim they are facing problems because of “large-scale illegal immigration by Myanmarese and Bangladeshis”.

The hill districts which account for much of the state’s land are inhabited mostly by tribals — including the Nagas and Kukis who are mainly Christians — and are protected from encroachment by various laws.

Patna High Court stays Bihar’s caste-based survey

The Patna High Court on May 4 stayed the caste-based census in its interim order while hearing a petition challenging and seeking an interim stay on the caste survey in Bihar. The next hearing is scheduled on July 3.

A division bench of Chief Justice K V Chandran heard the petition filed by Akhilesh Kumar and others directing the government to immediately stop the caste-based survey and ensured that the data already collected are preserved and secured. The court also asked not to share the data with anybody till the final orders are passed.

Advocate Dinu Kumar, Ritu Raj and Abhinav Srivastava on behalf of the petitioners and Advocate General P K Shahi on behalf of the State presented the parties before the court.

Dinu Kumar told the court that the State government is misusing the contingency fund and the right to conduct surveys is beyond the jurisdiction of the State Government. Shahi on the other hand said that a survey is being conducted to make plans for public welfare and to improve the social level.

The first phase of the survey, which involved house listing exercise, was carried out from 7 January to 21 January and the second phase began on 15 April and was supposed to be concluded on 15 May. Opposition BJP hit out at the Nitish Kumar government saying that it is a big failure as the government could not convince the court of its decision. The BJP also demanded the resignation of Nitish Kumar.

“I have been saying this from day one that the Nitish Kumar government is a big failure and it is very sad that the government could not convince its decision in the court. Nitish Kumar must resign now because he is the person responsible for this. Nitish Kumar does not want to conduct the caste-based survey in Bihar and they put forward the weak side intentionally so that the court puts a stay order,“ said Bihar BJP state President Samrat Choudhary.

He also alleged that Nitish Kumar enjoyed doing ‘unconstitutional work’ and its outcome is visible today.

Reacting to the court’s order, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that it is just an interim order not the final order and the government will win the battle of case-based survey. “The decision of caste-based survey was a unanimous decision of all parties in Bihar including BJP. If the BJP is saying that the Bihar government is not interested in it, why are they not conducting the caste-based survey in the BJP ruled state? Why did the central government reject the caste-based census? Let the BJP leaders be happy but we know that sooner or later we will win this battle as the option to appeal in the higher court is always open,” Tejashwi said.

Jantar Mantar scuffle: protesting wrestlers say ‘ready to return all our medals and awards’

Hurt by the “boorish behaviour of the Delhi Police”, protesting wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia on May 4 offered to return their medals and awards to the government, saying these honours are of no use if they are being subjected to such humiliation.

The wrestlers have been sitting on a protest in the national capital since April 23, demanding the arrest of WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of seven wrestlers including a minor.

Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, a scuffle broke out at Jantar Mantar between the protesting wrestlers when they were bringing in folding beds for their night stay and the on-duty police personnel who allegedly began enquiring about that.

“If this is how the wrestlers will be treated, what will we do with the medals? Rather we will live a normal life and return all the medals and awards to the Indian Government,” Bajrang, an Olympic bronze medallist, told reporters on Thursday morning.

“When police is pushing us, abusing us, misbehaving then they dont see that we are Padma Shri awardee, and not only me, there is Sakshi [Malik] also,” he said referring to the Rio Olympics bronze medallist.

“They are misbehaving with us. Women and daughters are sitting on the streets, begging for kindness but no one is bothered about getting justice.” There was heavy security at the Jantar Mantar site following last night’s ruckus between the wrestlers and a few Delhi police personnel, leading to injuries to two protesters.

“Take it [medals] all away. We have been humiliated so much. We are fighting for our respect but being crushed under their feet. Does all men have the right to abuse women?” said Vinesh, who is Khel Ratna awardee. “We will return all our medals, even give our life but at least get us justice.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the “manhandling” of protesting women wrestlers as shameful and accused the BJP of never shying away from committing atrocities on the daughters of the country.

He also dubbed the BJP’s slogan of “Beti Bachao” as mere hypocrisy. “Such behaviour with the players of the country is shameful,” the former Congress president said.

“’Beti Bachao’ is just hypocrisy. In fact, the BJP has never shied away from committing atrocities on the daughters of the country,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi while sharing a video of the players in which they are accusing the police of beating them up.

Meanwhile, slamming the BJP over the scuffle, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called its treatment of national sportspersons shameful and arrogant. Kejriwal in a tweet in Hindi said that arrogance has gone to the head of the BJP and it wanted to run the system through “hooliganism” as he called on people to throw it out of power.

Meanwhile, after having stepped in to prompt the Delhi Police register two FIRs against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for sexual harassment, the Supreme Court on May 4 signed out of the case even as the police promised a “completely independent and impartial” investigation by a team led by a senior woman IPS officer.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala said the wrestlers had moved the apex court specifically seeking registration of an FIR.

The police have since then registered two FIRs against Singh. One of the FIR separately deals with offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act allegedly committed against a minor.

The court said the the wrestlers’ petition has served its purpose. “We are doing our best. It will be a completely independent and impartial investigation. There is no reason for the petitioners to come here (apex court at every stage). That will not serve the ends of justice,” Mehta assured the court.

“We are only concerned with the investigation being carried out,” Chief Justice Chandrachud observed. The Bench, however, refused a plea by the wrestlers’ counsel, senior advocate Narender Hooda, to appoint a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge to monitor the investigation. He said the investigation against Singh, who is a BJP MP, would falter the moment the court withdrew.

The court observed in the order that the petitioners, in case of any grievance, could either move the jurisdictional Magistrate or approach the Delhi High Court for relief.

The Bench’s decision to close the proceedings before it in the case came at the end of a rather acrimonious hearing during which Hooda accused Singh of becoming a “TV star”.

“Despite the order from the court to keep the complainants’ names a secret, he is taking their names on TV,” Hooda submitted.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Singh, in turn said “personal allegations” have been made against his client and he wanted to be impleaded in the case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for Delhi Police, said the complainants were themselves hardly keeping their identities confidential. “They are sitting in protest. Parents are giving interviews,” Mehta said.

RAW is exempted under RTI Act unless the issue concerns human rights or corruption: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has reiterated that unless the nature of information sought relates to human rights or corruption-related issues, information on India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), is not liable to be disclosed.

“RAW is an organisation which is specifically mentioned in the Section Schedule to the RTI (Right to Information) Act. It is an exempt organisation,” Justice Prathiba M. Singh said in an order passed on April 26.

The High Court’s observation came while declining to interfere with an order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) refusing to supply information relating to RAW to former RAW officer Nisha Priya Bhatia.

Bhatia had sought details of applications for allotment of government accommodation made by a former RAW chief during a certain period. In response to her RTI query, the Directorate of Estates, Government of India had responded: “The application form contained some service details whose exposure might not be in functional interest of the organisation known as RAW”.

Before the High Court, she had challenged the October 30, 2017 order of the CIC, by which it dismissed her appeal, holding that she was not entitled to receive the information sought. The CIC had reasoned that RAW is covered by Section 24 of RTI Act as an exempt organisation, and no case of human rights or corruption was made out in the present case to attract the exception.

Section 24 of the RTI Act provides that the Act does not apply to the security and intelligence organisations specified in the Second Schedule of the Act. RAW is one of the organisations specified in the Second Schedule.

However, the first proviso to Section 24 provides an exception to the exemption provided in Section 24 if the information sought pertains to allegations of corruption and human rights violations.

In Brief:

Calcutta High Court on May 4 gave an interim stay against a move by Visva Bharati to take away a part of Nobel laureate Amartya Sen’s property — Pratichi — at Shantiniketan. Nobel laureate Amartya Sen moved the Calcutta High Court, seeking relief as the university had passed an order directing the petitioner to vacate 0.13 acres (5,500 sq ft) of land at his ancestral Santiniketan residence by May 6, even as an appeal for a stay on possible eviction was fixed for hearing on May 15, 2023 at a court in Suri in Birbhum district of West Bengal. The Central varsity, which claimed that the land is under the “illegal occupation” of Sen, had said that it would evict the economist if he failed to vacate it within the deadline.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.