Manipur violence: Eight-month-old among six abducted; two burnt to death

Three women and three children, including an eight-month-old baby, were allegedly abducted and two elderly persons were burnt to death by armed miscreants during Monday’s encounter with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the police in Manipur’s Jiribam district, police said on Tuesday.

The abducted were part of a group of 13 Meitei people who were displaced from their homes in June and were living in the vicinity of the CRPF camp at Jakuradhor and Borobekra police station, the site of encounter, for their safety, a senior government official told The Hindu.

Five others who had fled for safety were rescued later by the security forces. While the women used to work in the local market during the day, the group used to sleep in temporary sheds near the police camp as they feared being attacked. Jiri Apunba Lup, a civil society group, identified those killed as Laishram Barel Singh (63) and Maibam Kesho Singh (71). It added that 16 houses were also burnt down.

Jiribam with a mixed population of around 13 communities, near the Assam border, was affected by large-scale violence for the first time in June, a year after ethnic violence between the Meitei and the Kuki-Zo-Hmar communities erupted in the State on May 3, 2023. More than 240 people have been killed in the State so far.

Police said on Monday that 10 armed militants were killed in “retaliatory fire” after the CRPF post and the police station came under attack around 2.30 p.m. The 10 people are yet to be identified.

“Three women and three minors are missing. Police are trying to trace them. It is an unfortunate thing that happened, we have always tried to caution the armed forces to restrict their firing. But when they are fired upon with sophisticated weapons and rocket launchers, then retaliation is also part of our mandate. We have registered an FIR and reinforcements have been sent. Combing operations are on,” I.K Muivah, Inspector General of Police, Manipur said at a press conference in Imphal.

Narrating the chain of events on Monday, the government official said the armed militants came looking for Meitei people before they attacked the CRPF camp and the police station next to it. The area has been on the edge since September 7 when armed miscreants captured and burned a tribal woman to death apart from torching at least a dozen houses.

“Since there was an apprehension of attack, CRPF personnel in bulletproof vehicles had taken position outside the camp and another ring of security personnel was deployed inside. After the first round of fire came from the armed militants, CRPF personnel retaliated, and 10 armed militants were killed. There were more militants present in the area who abducted the women and children and killed the two persons,” said the official.

A 12-second video of the incident has emerged, which shows a man asking an armed CRPF personnel standing outside if there was “any Meitei inside?” There are no signs of confrontation with the CRPF in the video.

The official said that the Central security agencies and the Assam Rifles were in touch with the Kuki-Zo-Hmar civil society groups but they have denied any knowledge about the abductions.

“A Facebook page run by a Kuki-Zo group uploaded the picture of the abducted children and women on Tuesday. After verifying their identities, we could ascertain that they have been abducted. The Kuki-Zo militant groups in suspension of operations (SoO) pact with the government are also being asked about their whereabouts,” said the official.

The official added that two of the 10 weapons recovered from the encounter site were looted from a police armoury in Imphal.

“How the weapons looted in Imphal valley landed in the hands of hill-based militants is also being probed. It points to a smuggling and sale of looted police weapons,” said the official.

More than 4,000 police weapons have been looted since the violence began in the State in May 2023.

The Kuki Students Organisation (KSO), meanwhile declared “non-cooperation against the CRPF,” threatening the personnel not to leave their camp premises. “Any CRPF personnel found in violation of this notice shall do so at their own risk and responsibility....the notice will remain enforced until the CRPF publicly acknowledges and apologises for their barbaric actions in Jiribam,” a KSO statement said.

The official said they were aware about the KSO statement and measures were being taken for the safety of the jawans.

Around 36,000 personnel from the Army and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) are currently deployed in the State.

Retail inflation surges to 6.2% in October

India’s retail inflation surged further from the nine-month high of 5.5% in September to the highest level in well over a year of 6.2% in October, led by a 10.9% spike in food prices.

October’s price rise pace, the fastest in 14 months, also marked a breach of the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit for inflation, with rural India facing a sharper uptick of 6.7%, while urban consumers encountered an inflation of 5.6%.

“High food inflation in October, 2024 is mainly due to increase in inflation of vegetables, fruits and oils and fats,” the National Statistical Office said, while noting a “significant decline in inflation” in pulses, eggs, sugar, and spices.

Compared to September, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.3%, with a slightly higher uptick of 1.42% in rural India. However, the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) was up 2.6%, with rural and urban areas facing the same spike in costs.

On a year-on-year basis, rural food prices were 10.7% higher, while food inflation in urban India was even higher at 11.1% this October. Vegetables Inflation bounced up from 36% in September to 42.2% in October, while edible oil prices shot up 9.5%, the highest spike in nearly two years, from about 2.5% in the previous month. Fruit prices also hardened by 8.4%, although pulses inflation eased to 7.4%, after 17 months of double-digit rise in prices.

While the Finance Ministry has noted that the current bout of inflation is driven by a few food items like vegetables, and is not feeding into broader inflation trends, October’s print shows a 11% rise in costs to households for personal care and effects, up from 9% in September.

At its last monetary policy review, the RBI had projected an average inflation of 4.8% for the October to December quarter or the third quarter (Q3) of 2024-25, before declining to 4.2% in the final quarter. However, for that arithmetic to hold after October’s CPI spike, the price rise trend would have to soften to about 4.1% through this month and December.

Supreme Court sceptical about Kerala Police demand for Malayalam actor Siddique’s phone from 2016

The Supreme Court on Tuesday voiced scepticism about the demand made by the Kerala Police to Malayalam actor Siddique to produce his phone from 2016 in connection with a probe into a sexual assault case against him.

“I have some personal experience here. When I got my 2020 iPhone, I gave my 2016 iPhone,” Justice S.C. Sharma observed. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Siddique, asked how the police expected him to produce the phone now.

Justice Bela M. Trivedi, leading the Bench, asked if Siddique was cooperating with the special investigation team (SIT).

The Kerala Police, represented by senior advocate Ranjit Kumar and advocate Nishe Rajen Shonker, said Siddique had appeared twice. “He is evading questions, saying they were not relevant,” Kumar submitted.

Rohatgi said his client had met the alleged survivor only once and that too in the company of her parents. The court listed the case for the next week for detailed arguments. It extended the interim anticipatory bail granted to the actor. The SIT is currently investigating over 30 FIRs registered across Kerala after the Justice Hema Commission report blew the lid off the “shocking and rampant” sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry.

The committee had found that the “general issue faced by women are sexual demands made to women for the very entry into cinema and for getting chances to work in cinema”.

A police report filed in the apex referred to the Justice Hema Committee findings “that many perpetrators are powerful and very influential. The powerful lobby in the film industry is like a mafia since they could do anything according to their whims and fancies. No man or woman dares to utter any word which may offend anyone belonging to the power group”.

When the Bench had initially given interim relief to Siddique in September on the ground that the victim had delayed filing the complaint, Kumar had said the balance of power was completely tilted against the woman. The State Police said the woman was threatened by Siddique immediately after the incident.

“She was told that nobody would even believe her since she was a nobody and he had a high profile stature. Further, the victim had seen him in the public domain and social media with powerful politicians and socially influential people. She was skeptical whether anyone would believe or support her if she spoke out at that time,” the police report had explained.

The police said she had been subject to cyber-bullying and threats. She had mustered the courage to come out of her shell after the Justice Hema Committee report.

The Kerala Police had said it was “essential to expose his [Siddique] lie of righteousness before he goes down in history as a hero”. It had said there was a “stockpile of evidence” against Siddique.

The police said Siddique had a lookout notice issued against him on September 25. “He re-surfaced after a week once the Supreme Court granted him interim protection,” the report had said.

Global carbon market gets green signal at COP29 under Paris Agreement’s Article 6

Countries assembled in Baku for the annual climate conference, COP29, voted to clear a much-delayed agreement to finalise a global carbon market.

Such a market would allow countries to trade carbon credits – certified reductions of carbon emissions – among themselves and whose prices are determined as a consequence of emission caps imposed by countries.

The market itself follows from a section in the Paris Agreement, called Article 6. Sub sections with the Article spell out how countries can bilaterally trade carbon among themselves (Art 6.2) and participate in a global carbon market (6.4).

Though most of the necessary nuts and bolts to make operational such a carbon market supervised by a United Nations body were in place since 2022, there were several niggles, particularly on ensuring that the carbon credits generated are genuine and its antecedents are transparent.

There have been several rounds of talks involving the Parties (country signatories to the Paris Agreement) on these outstanding concerns that are raised. Last month, a supervisory body of the United Nations, which would be the ultimate arbitrator of the market, set out a draft text that laid out the standards for carbon removal and assessing projects.

A senior official who is part of the Indian delegation told The Hindu days before the COP 29 commenced, that even this version was not “entirely acceptable” but was something that could be ironed out.

A key issue surrounding carbon markets is accounting. Say, a country in a developed country finances an afforestation project in a developing country, and this theoretically prevents 1,000 tonnes of carbon from being released into the atmosphere. Would this saved carbon be part of the developed country’s ledger of saved credits when the actual prevention is happening elsewhere? At what stage of a renewable energy project’s life-cycle will a generated credit be considered eligible for trade? Can countries claim credits generated in their borders, financed by foreign companies, and count them towards their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC)?

India, as part of its NDC, has committed to reduce emissions intensity by 45% by 2030 from 2005 levels and create a carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of additional forest and tree cover by 2030.

In the run-up to COP 29, there was general optimism that a global carbon trading mechanism could be a reality and that the first UN-sanctioned carbon credits would be available in 2025. “This will be a game-changing tool to direct resources to the developing world,” Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 president, said in a statement. “Following years of stalemate, the breakthroughs in Baku have now begun. But there is much more to deliver,” he added.

Finalising Article 6 negotiations could reduce the cost of implementing national climate plans by $250 billion per year by enabling cooperation across borders.

“The decision on Article 6.4 is a major step forward. There is still some time till the rubber hits the road as now the methodologies for implementing have to be finalised but this should be fairly soon. However, this should not take the focus away from the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) as carbon markets are one of the ways to deliver on the NCQG,” Vaibhav Chauturvedi, energy economist and an expert on carbon markets, Council on Energy Environment and Water, Delhi, told The Hindu.

NCQG refers to an update to the $100 billion a year that was to be made available to developing countries by developed countries to adapt to climate change as well as mitigate emissions. The Paris Agreement says that this new target must come into effect by 2025 and is therefore one of the most keenly awaited outcomes of the Baku COP.

U.N. Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell also emphasised the importance of reaching a new global climate finance goal in Baku. “If at least two-thirds of the world’s nations cannot afford to cut emissions quickly, then every nation pays a brutal price,” he said. “So, let’s dispense with any idea that climate finance is charity. An ambitious new climate finance goal is entirely in the self-interest of every nation, including the largest and wealthiest.”

Congress slams BJP government in U.P. over ‘police action’ against protesting students

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that police in Prayagraj lathi-charged students raising their voices against the “arbitrariness” of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and claimed that earlier also attempts have been made to suppress the voice of the youth demanding jobs.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said it is unfortunate that “lathi charge” was done on students protesting for their demands in Prayagraj.

“The students raising their voice against the “arbitrariness” of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission [UPPSC] should be heard carefully,” he said in a post in Hindi on X.

“This is not the first time that BJP is trying to suppress the voice of youth in this way. Earlier also, attempts have been made to suppress their voice for demanding jobs or protesting against recruitment scams and paper leaks,” Ramesh claimed.

“Understanding these problems of the youth, the Congress party had talked about taking concrete initiatives under the Yuva Nyay Guarantee,” he said. “Under this, we had made five promises, including guarantee of immediate permanent appointment on 30 lakh government posts, freedom from paper leaks and timely recruitment through a job calendar,” Ramesh said.

Aspirants protesting against the UPPSC decision to conduct the RO-ARO and PCS preliminary examinations on different dates laid siege to the UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj on Monday, staging a sit-in even as a large posse of police personnel tried to disperse the agitators.

Policemen deployed in and around the UPPSC office tried to stop the students from reaching gate number two but the large crowd jostled their way through, raising slogans against the Commission.

The police even chased the crowd in order to disperse them but the agitating students soon gathered again, defying the barricades put up on the roads to stop them from marching ahead.

The aspirants gathered there till late on Monday evening, lighting the torch of their mobile phones to express their solidarity, holding placards that read “we will not divide, we will not leave, we will remain united until we get justice”, and “one day, one exam”.

Condemning the police’s “highhandedness”, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also termed the BJP government in the State “anti-youth” and “anti-student”.

Amid the agitation of aspirants, the UPPSC on Monday said maintaining exam integrity and ensuring candidate convenience are its top priorities.

Addressing concerns raised by some candidates about the normalisation process, a Commission spokesperson stated that to uphold the sanctity of its examinations and safeguard students’ futures, exams are conducted exclusively at centres where the possibility of irregularities is entirely eliminated.

In Brief:

CJI Sanjiv Khanna urges lawyers to desist from ‘unlisted’ oral mentioning of cases for early hearing

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday said no oral submissions for urgent listing and hearing of cases will be permitted and urged lawyers to either send emails or written letters for it. Usually lawyers mention their cases before the CJI-led bench at the outset of the day’s proceedings for out of turn listings and hearing of cases on grounds of urgency. “No written or oral mentionings anymore. Only in email or written slip/letters. Just state the reasons for urgency,” the CJI said.

Trump picks Kristi Noem for Homeland Security Secretary: report

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has chosen South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to serve as the next Homeland Security Secretary, two sources familiar with the decision said on Tuesday. Noem, once seen as a possible running mate for Republican Trump, is currently serving her second four-year term as South Dakota’s governor after a landslide reelection victory in 2022. She rose to national prominence after refusing to impose a statewide mask mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Noem faced widespread backlash in April when she wrote in a memoir that she shot to death an “untrainable” dog that she “hated” on her family farm.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow

