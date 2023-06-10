Manipur Governor to head Centre’s peace committee

June 10, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST

The Centre has constituted a peace committee in Manipur to facilitate peace-making process among various ethnic groups, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement on June 10. The committee will be headed by State Governor Anusuiya Uike.

The members of the committee include the Chief Minister and a few Ministers in the State Government, MPs, MLAs and leaders from different political parties. The committee also includes former civil servants, educationists, littérateurs, artists, social workers and representatives of different ethnic groups.

The mandate of the committee will be to facilitate the peace-making process among various ethnic groups of the State, including peaceful dialogue and negotiations between conflicting parties/groups.

It will strengthen social cohesiveness, mutual understanding and facilitate cordial communication between various ethnic groups, the MHA statement said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced the constitution of the peace committee after taking stock of the situation when he visited the State from May 29-June 1.

Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on June 10 named new working presidents for the party: his daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule and the NCP’s current vice president Praful Patel.

Pawar made the announcement in New Delhi on the 25th anniversary of the party, which he founded along with P.A. Sangma in 1999.

He said, “I am bestowing the responsibility of NCP’s working president to Praful Patel; along with that, have given responsibility of the States of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Goa. I am also giving the responsibility of Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, women, youth and Lok Sabha coordination to Supriya Sule as the working president.”

He also gave the responsibility of Odisha, West Bengal, farmers, and the minority department to the party’s national general secretary Sunil Tatkare.

Dalit man dies after being beaten by hotelier, his staffer; Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani seeks arrest of ‘casteist goons’

A Dalit man died after being allegedly thrashed by a hotel owner belonging to an upper caste community and his accomplice following an argument, during which they also hurled casteist slurs at the victim in Gujarat’s Mahisagar district, police said on June 10.

The victim, Raju Vankar (45), died while undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Vadodara city on June 9, two days after being thrashed by the hotel owner and his counter manager, an official of Bakor police station said.

Dalit leader and Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani demanded immediate arrest of the accused, whom he called “casteist goons” and warned of a protest.

The family of the victim and members of his community will hold a protest demanding immediate arrest of the perpetrators, the legislator said, adding that the body of the deceased will not be accepted unless the accused duo is held.

As per the FIR, Vankar, an autorickshaw driver, went to the hotel to have dinner on June 7. After the meal, he also asked the hotel staff to pack food for him to carry home.

However, when he raised an objection before the hotel owner regarding the quantity of the food packed for him saying that it less than what he paid for, the two accused started arguing with him and hurled casteist abuses at him. The accused also thrashed him, the police said.

A case was registered against the two accused under various sections the Indian Penal Code as well as relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Gujarat ATS arrests four persons with links to ISIS from Porbandar

The Anti-Terrorist Squad of Gujarat Police has busted a major terror module with arrest of four persons including three Kashmiri people from Porbandar. They are reportedly linked with international terror outfit the Islamic State – Khorasan Province, an affiliate of the Islamic State, ATS sources said on June 10.

A special team of the ATS had been active for the past few days for special operations in Porbandar and surrounding areas.

A huge convoy of officials, including Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad DIG Deepen Bhadran, are in Porbandar. It is being speculated that officials including IG are in Porbandar in connection with the secret operation.

A convoy of officers arrived at the Special Operations Group office in Porbandar, where the ATS has successfully completed the operation.

Navy showcases twin-carrier operations in Arabian sea

As indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant gears up to become fully operational later this year, the Indian Navy has put on display its multi-carrier operations along with INS Vikramaditya and the coordinated deployment of more than 35 aircraft in the Arabian Sea.

It also marks a significant milestone in Indian Navy’s pursuit of enhancing maritime security and power-projection in the Indian Ocean, and beyond, the Navy Spokesperson said.

“The exercise involved seamless integration of two Aircraft Carriers INS Vikramaditya and the indigenously built INS Vikrant — along with a diverse fleet of ships, submarines and aircraft, showcasing India’s technological expertise in the maritime domain,” the Navy Spokesperson said in a statement.

INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, centre-pieces of the exercise, serve as ‘floating sovereign airfields’, providing a launch platform for a wide array of aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets, MH-60R, Kamov, Sea King, Chetak and Dhruv helicopters.

In Brief:

Australia declared their second innings at 270 for 8 on day four, setting India a mammoth 444-run target to the win the World Test Championship final here on June 10. Australia had taken a massive first-innings lead of 173. Resuming at 123 for 4 on Saturday, they added 147 runs before skipper Pat Cummins declared the innings an hour into the post-lunch session on the fourth day.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.