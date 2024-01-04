Manipur government forms SIT to probe January 1 civilian killings

January 04, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST

The Manipur government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the January 1 shooting as the death toll rose to five.

Four people were killed on the spot when armed extremists opened fire in Lilong Chingjao, a Meitei Pangal or Meitei Muslim-dominated area in the State’s Thoubal district. One Mohammed Abdur Rajaq, who was grievously injured in the incident, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital on January 3 evening.

More than a dozen people were injured in the shooting. The outlawed Revolutionary People’s Front later claimed responsibility while claiming its members were attacked while trying to round up some drug traffickers who had ignored warnings to stop trading in narcotic substances.

An official order said sub-divisional police officer, Mohammed Riyajuddin Shah, would head the six-member SIT. Another officer of the same rank, N. Suresh Singh, inspector Masood and sub-inspectors Mohammed Anwar Hussain, S. Bhubon Singh, and N. Thomas Singh make up the rest of the team.

Earlier, a crisis was averted after a Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Meitei Pangals agreed to claim the bodies of the victims for last rites. This followed the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the government in the presence of Chief Minister Nongthombab Biren Singh.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the CM said he meet the leaders of the Pangal civil society organisations in the presence of Rajya Sabha member Sanajaoba Leisemba, Minister K. Govindas, and Lilong MLA Abdul Nasir.

Expressing his deep sorrow over the firing incident, he said the government agreed to all the demands put forth by the JAC. “We have come to an understanding where the religious leaders and CSOs of Meitei Pangal community have agreed to take the remains of the victims for their last rites,” he wrote.

The JAC had demanded the formation of a village protection force in each Meitei Pangal-inhabited area, ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh each and a suitable government job to the next of kin of each of the victims.

Former Indian Navy personnel get 60 days to appeal against jail terms in Qatar

Qatar has commuted death sentence for eight former Indian Navy officials and turned that into “varying quantum” of jail terms, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on January 4, putting out the official confirmation about the high-profile case regarding the men who were arrested by the Gulf country in August 2022. Addressing the weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the legal team had been given 60 days to appeal against the jail terms.

“On December 28, the Court of Appeal in Qatar gave a verdict in which the death sentence was commuted and replaced with varying quantum of jail terms. Our legal team has received the copy of the court’s order, which is a confidential document. But I can confirm that the death sentence has been removed,” Jaiswal said.

The case involving the eight Indian former Navy personnel came to prominence because of strict secrecy that both Qatar and India have maintained regarding the proceedings that took place over the past several months. India was “deeply shocked” when a trial court in Qatar handed death sentence to the accused on October 26. In the meanwhile, officials here informed that the Indian Embassy in Qatar had got consular access to the men in custody.

Outlining a plan for the future, Jaiswal said the court had given 60 days to the Indian legal team to appeal against the jail terms. “As far as the next step is concerned, 60 days are there when the matter can come up for appeal in the Court of Cassation which is the highest court of Qatar,” said Jaiswal. It is understood that the 60 days will be counted from the day of the latest order that commuted the death penalty.

BJP wants me arrested to prevent me from campaigning for Lok Sabha polls: Arvind Kejriwal on ED summons

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 4 alleged that the BJP-led central government wanted to arrest him to stop him from campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, he accused the BJP of wanting to tarnish his image and asserted that his honesty is his “biggest asset”.

Kejriwal had skipped the ED summons on January 3 for the third time. “My lawyers have told me that the ED summons are illegal. BJP wants to arrest me to stop me from campaigning for Lok Sabha polls,” he alleged.

Kejriwal said that he has written to the ED, saying their summonses are “illegal” but has not got any response.

“They haven’t replied because they know that their summons are illegal. Should I follow illegal summons? If legally sound summons will be issued, I will follow them. My greatest wealth is my honesty. They want to break me by tarnishing my image,” he said.

Kejriwal said that eight months ago when he was called by the Central Bureau of Investigation, he had appeared before the agency.

He underlined that there is no excise policy scam as it is being alleged and there is no evidence against any of the AAP leaders who are in jail.

Kejriwal skipped the ED summons in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, citing Rajya Sabha polls, Republic Day preparations and the probe agency’s “non-disclosure and non-response approach” as reasons for not appearing before it.

In a letter addressed to the ED, the AAP leader also said that he would be “happy to answer” any questionnaire sent by it.

YSR Telangana party leader Sharmila joins Congress

Founder of YSR Telangana Party Y.S. Sharmila, the daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and sister of A.P. CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, joined the Congress on January 4.

Sharmila joined the Congress in the presence of party president Malikarjun Kharge, former president Rahul Gandhi and the other senior leaders. She also announced the merger of her YSR Telangana Congress with the Congress, and said she would fulfil any responsibility given to her.

Sharmila joined the Congress after months of speculation in the run up to the Telangana assembly elections and it is widely expected that she will be given an important role in the party. She has had long standing feud with her brother and current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Congress party, she added remains the “largest secular party of our country” and “it has always upheld the true culture of India and built foundations of our nation.”

Ahead of the assembly elections Sharmila had declared that her party would contest on all the 119 seats. But later she backed out, supporting the Congress instead.

Sharmila’s induction is seen as timely, both by the party leadership in Delhi and in Andhra Pradesh, where it is in dire need of a charismatic leader, who could pull crowds in the upcoming elections.

The Congress leaders see Sharmila’s entry as an opportunity to revive the party in Andhra Pradesh. AICC in-charge for Andhra Pradesh affairs Manickam Tagore and A.P. Congress president Gidugu Rudra Raju have said that many incumbent and former MLAs and MLCs were in touch with them.

At a time when discontent is apparently brewing in the ruling YSR Congress Party and the TDP is struggling to hold its influence, the Congress sees it as the right time to strike and consolidate its position in the State. The party leaders and cadre are upbeat, as they have witnessed Sharmila’s prowess as a star campaigner of the YSRCP in the past.

Election Commission tweaks rules for allocation of symbols to unrecognised political parties

The Election Commission of India on January 4 brought in new rules for allocation of symbols to Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs), making it mandatory for them to furnish audited accounts of last three financial years, expenditure statements of last two elections, and the signature of the authorised office-bearer of the party along with the application form for symbols.

RUPPs are either newly-registered parties or those which have not secured enough percentage of votes in the Assembly or general election to become a State party, or those that have never contested elections after being registered. Common symbols are provided to RUPPs based upon an undertaking that they would put up “at least 5% of total candidates with regard to said Legislative Assembly election of a State”.

In order to ensure transparency, the EC had in 2014 given directions that RUPPs wanting to avail the benefits of having a common symbol have to submit the proof of having filed up-to-date contribution reports, audited annual accounts, update of election expenditure statements, and their latest organisation details.

“Earlier the RUPPs were giving these details separately. Now these details are being made part of the format of application for common symbol. Also, Annexure No. 3, which is a declaration that they have submitted the requisite reports, has been added to the application,” a senior EC official said.

The new rules would come into effect from January 11 this year.

The EC receives the applications from RUPPs in prescribed proforma for allotment of symbol under Provisions of Para 10B of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968. In September 2022, the EC had de-listed 86 non-existent RUPPs and declared another 253 as ‘Inactive RUPPs’.

In Brief:

India beat South Africa by seven wickets to share the honours in the two-match series as the second Test ended inside five sessions on January 4. Visiting India thus completed a remarkable comeback after losing the first Test in Centurion by an innings and 32 runs. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah finished with excellent figures of 6/61 as India bowled South Africa out for 176 to set themselves a target of 79, after Aiden Markram had struck a magnificent, counterattacking 106 off 103 balls before lunch. This is the shortest Test match ever in terms of overs bowled, bettering the previous best that involved Australia and South Africa at the MCG way back in 1932. A total of 106.2 overs were bowled in the match.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.