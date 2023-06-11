Manipur extends Internet ban till June 15

June 11, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

The Manipur government extended its ban on Internet services till June 15. The suspension of mobile data services, including broadband, has been extended till 3 p.m. of June 15, an order issued by Commissioner (Home) T. Ranjit Singh said. The ban was imposed on May 3.

“Some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech, hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for law and order situation in the state,” according to the order.

“The suspension includes mobile data services, Internet/data services including broadband except those specifically exempted by the government... and Internet lease line on a case to case basis as permitted by competent authority,” it said.

Meanwhile, State Information and Public Relations Minister Dr. Ranjan said that over 50,000 people, who have been displaced by the ethnic violence in Manipur, are currently staying at 349 relief camps across the State.

He also said that combing operations have been launched in all districts, particularly in vulnerable areas and 53 arms and 39 bombs have been recovered during the operation.

A road map for education of students, which has been affected due to the ethnic clashes, has been chalked out and would be made public soon, he added.

A price control mechanism has been put in place to check the price rise of essential commodities, he said, adding that various goods are being brought to the State through NH- 37.

Brij Bhushan to contest again from Kaisarganj, skips reference to wrestlers protest at U.P. rally

BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexually harassing female wrestlers, on June 11 said that he will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Kaisarganj seat again.

Addressing a rally in the Balpur area on the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government, Singh skipped any direct reference to the wrestlers’ protest for his arrest and chose to target the Congress over the Emergency, Ram temple, the 1984 anti-Sikhs riots and other issues.

Asked why was he not commenting on the wrestlers’ protest, Singh said he was waiting for the court’s verdict on the matter.

He said no force in the world could stop the BJP from coming to power again in 2024.

WTC final 2023 | Australia crushes India by 209 runs to win World Test Championship title

India, for all its financial clout and hoo-ha around its cricket, lost yet again when it mattered the most, as its underwhelming record in ICC tournaments continued with a 209-run hammering by Australia in the WTC final in London.

Australian pacer Scott Boland produced a bowling spell of rare quality to get rid of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over, effectively shutting the door on India, who were bowled out for 234 in their second innings on the final day at The Oval.

Australia were clearly the better team on all fronts while India had only themselves to blame for yet another loss in a global event. India’s last ICC title came way back in 2013 and it was their second successive defeat in the WTC final, having gone down against New Zealand two years ago.

India lost seven wickets for the addition of 70 runs on the final day.

While the non selection of R Aswhin was the big talking point on the opening day, India lost the title contest mainly due to the failure of their high-profile batting line-up.

The top four comprising Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli failed to deliver in the high-stake game.

Supriya Sule asks critics to assess her performance before questioning her on nepotism

Supriya Sule, the newly-appointed working president of the Nationalist Congress Party, dismissed allegations that her appointment was solely due to her relationship to party supremo Sharad Pawar, asking her critics to assess her parliamentary performance before questioning her on “nepotism”.

“I can’t go away from nepotism because I was born in a family which is a political party… and I’m very proud to be Pratibha and Sharad Pawar’s daughter. Why should I run away from this? I have even said this in Parliament,” she said.

“Why can’t we talk about performance when we talk about nepotism? Why don’t you go for the data? Look at my Parliamentary performance. I am on top of the chart… now there is no nepotism and that’s on merit,” she said, adding that the Parliament was not run by her father, uncle, or mother, but her name was still among the top performers.

AAP ‘Maha Rally’ | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says will oppose Centre’s ordinance and ‘save democracy’

The Aam Admi Party on June 11 organised the ‘Maha Rally’ at the Ramlila Maidan, following the ordinance promulgated by the Centre on May 19, which effectively reverses the Supreme Court’s May 11 judgment on the issue of services that gave the elected regime the power to wield control over the Delhi government officials.

At the rally, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “We had assembled in this Ramlila Maidan 12 years ago during the India against corruption movement. Today, we have gathered here again to remove a dictator. This campaign will also become fruitful.”

Stating that for the first time a PM said he wouldn’t follow the Supreme Court, the Delhi CM said, “People are surprised that a Prime Minister is this arrogant. This is dictatorship. Modiji’s ordinance has overruled the Supreme Court’s order. This is also an insult to the people of Delhi.”

Kejriwal further said, “Compare 21 years of Mr. Modi’s work and Mr. Kejriwal’s 8 years of work. Mr. Kejriwal has done more work, though I didn’t have as much power at Mr. Modi. If they put one Manish Sisodia in jail, we have a 100 more.”

In Brief:

Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was arrested on June 11 by police investigating the finances of the governing, pro-independence Scottish National Party. Police Scotland said a 52-year-old woman was detained “as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigatn into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party”. “The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives,” the force said. U.K. police do not name suspects until they are charged. The BBC and other media outlets identified the arrested woman as Ms. Sturgeon.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.