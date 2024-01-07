Maldives suspends 3 Ministers over ‘derogatory remarks’ against PM Modi

January 07, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST

The Maldivian government on January 7 suspended three Ministers who posted “derogatory remarks” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as it distanced itself from their comments on social media and said these opinions are “personal and do not represent the views of the Government”.

The development came after the country’s Opposition leaders slammed the “appalling language” used by the officials against the Indian leader.

“Government officials who posted derogatory remarks about neighbouring India have been suspended,” state broadcaster PSM News reported, citing the President’s Office.

The Maldives government has affirmed its commitment to taking swift action against individuals on social media whose conduct undermines international relations, it added.

The Sun Online identified the officials who were suspended over the posts as three Deputy Ministers from the Youth Ministry; Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid.

Earlier on January 7, the Maldivian Foreign Ministry said they were aware of the “derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals”.

“These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives,” it said in a statement, amidst uneasy relations between the Maldives and India after Mohamed Muizzu assumed charge as the new president in November.

Former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih condemned the use of “hateful language” against India by the Maldivian government officials on social media. Former President Mohamed Nasheed described the remarks as “appalling” and asked President Muizzu’s government to distance itself from these comments. Former Vice President Ahmed Adeeb “strongly condemned” the derogatory and racist comments made by a group of Maldivian politicians towards PM Modi.

Reliance Industries committed to make new investments in Tamil Nadu: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries has committed to make new investments in Tamil Nadu in the renewable energy space, said its chairman and managing director, Mukesh D. Ambani on January 7.

Reliance Industries would also inaugurate its state-of-the-art data centre that has been set up in partnership with Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management and U.S.-based Digital Reality.

In his virtual address at the inaugural function of the Global Investors Meet 2024 organised by the Tamil Nadu Government, Ambani said, “Reliance has proudly partnered in Tamil Nadu’s growth over the years.”

Listing the company’s investments in the State, he said, “We have opened nearly 1,300 retail stores across the State at an investment of over ₹25,000 crore. Jio has invested over ₹35,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, bringing the fruits of digital revolution to 35 million subscribers in every town and village in the State.”

“In December [2023], Jio completed the fastest roll out of 5G, anywhere in the World. This will enable Tamil Nadu to reap the benefits of artificial intelligence and other breakthrough fourth industrial revolution technologies, which will further accelerate its economy,” he said.

Extending his apologies for being unable to attend the summit in person, Ambani said, “Tamil Nadu has always been a land of rich cultural and intellectual heritage. In modern times, its richness is enhanced multifold by shinning progress in industry, agriculture and services.”

Lauding Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for making Tamil Nadu one of the most business friendly States in the country, he said, “I have every reason to believe it will soon become a trillion-dollar economy, which is the apt slogan of this summit.”

Noting that Reliance has committed to making new investments in Tamil Nadu in renewable energy and green hydrogen, Ambani said, “We shall work closely with the state government to promote sustainable development, which is necessary to save Mother Earth from the climate crisis. I am confident that the state government will support our forthcoming initiatives with viable policies.”

ED assault case | Bengal Governor asks authorities to arrest TMC leader, probe his links with terrorists

Expressing concern that Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh, the prime accused in the case of assault on ED officials, may have “crossed the border”, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has instructed authorities to arrest him immediately and investigate his alleged connections with terrorists.

His remarks that Sheikh has links with terrorists drew sharp criticism from the ruling Trinamool Congress on January 7.

The statement issued by Raj Bhavan late on January 6 night highlighted that the Governor, upon receiving a complaint in the Peace Room, instructed the police chief to promptly arrest the culprit.

“On receipt of a complaint in the Peace Room of Raj Bhavan that Shahjahan Sheikh is supported by some political leaders with the connivance of some police officers, Hon’ble Governor instructed the Police chief to arrest the culprit forthwith and report compliance,” the statement said.

The Governor emphasised on the need to ascertain Sheikh’s whereabouts and take appropriate action.

The complaint alleging that Sheikh may have “crossed the border” and “liaison with the terrorists” may be “enquired into immediately”, the statement added.

Responding to the Governor’s comment, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “We don’t know what is the basis of his remarks. According to the Constitution, the Governor works in consultation with the State Government. So how can he make such remarks without any concrete report or evidence? He is not here to run a parallel government.”

Amid a political uproar over the assault on an ED team in West Bengal, the family of the TMC leader and the Central agency filed police complaints against each other on January 6. The complaints were related to a raid during which the ED officials were attacked and injured by a mob.

The police also lodged a suo motu case against the ED officers, who were conducting the raid in connection with the alleged ration distribution scam. The charges included molestation, forcible entrance and theft.

The ED issued a lookout notice for Sheikh due to concerns that he might flee the country following the incident in which three ED officers were injured and several vehicles were damaged by a mob at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, close to the Bangladesh border, on January 5.

In a first, IAF C-130 with Garud commandos makes night landing at Kargil ALG

In a first, an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130 Super Hercules tactical transport aircraft made a night landing at the Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in Kargil close to the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan along with a team of Garud special forces.

“In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. Employing terrain masking enroute, the exercise also dovetailed a training mission of the Garuds,” the IAF said in a post on social media platform ‘X’.

Earlier, transport aircraft have been landing here during the day and this was the first night landing, one official said. Explaining the significance, the official said the ALG is located at an altitude of around 10,000 feet and is a restricted airstrip with unidirectional approach surrounded by rough terrain. It also does not have night landing facilities. This demonstrates the capability to carry out specialised missions round the clock in this area, an official said.

The Kargil ALG is also significant because this is the only airstrip in this area becoming critical for any exigency. In Jammu and Kashmir, the IAF has full-fledged airfields at Srinagar, Awantipora, Udhampur, Jammu. In Ladakh, the IAF has airfields at Leh and Thoise and ALGs at Nyoma, Fukche and Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO).

In the last decade, the Defence Ministry has reactivated a series of ALGs close to the border, especially along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Bangladesh counts votes after election without Opposition

Bangladesh election officials began counting votes on January 7 after polls guaranteed a fifth term in office to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina closed, following a boycott led by an Opposition party she branded a “terrorist organisation”.

Hasina has presided over breakneck economic growth in a country once beset by grinding poverty, but her government has been accused of rampant human rights abuses and a ruthless opposition crackdown.

Her party faced almost no effective rivals in the seats it contested, but it avoided fielding candidates in a few constituencies, an apparent effort to avoid the legislature being branded a one-party institution.

The Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), whose ranks have been decimated by mass arrests, has called a general strike and urged the public not to participate in what it called a “sham” election.

But Hasina, 76, called for citizens to cast their ballots and show their faith in the democratic process. “The BNP is a terrorist organisation,” she told reporters after casting her vote.

Results are expected as early as Monday morning.

Initial signs suggested that turnout was low, despite widespread reports of carrot-and-stick inducements aimed at bolstering the poll’s legitimacy.

At noon, according to Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam, turnout stood at 18.5%. Many said they had not voted because the outcome was assured.

BNP head Tarique Rahman, speaking from Britain where he lives in exile, said he worried about ballot stuffing. Some voters said earlier they had been threatened with the confiscation of government benefit cards needed to access welfare payments if they refused to cast ballots for the ruling Awami League.

The BNP and other parties staged months of protests last year, demanding Hasina step down ahead of the vote. Around 25,000 opposition cadres including the BNP’s entire local leadership were arrested in the ensuing crackdown, the party says. The government puts the figure at 11,000.

In brief

Rajnath Singh to visit U.K., the first by a Defence Minister in 22 years

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a two-day visit to the U.K. on January 8 to rejuvenate strategic and security ties between the two countries, including possible collaboration to jointly develop fighter jets and other military platforms. The Defence Ministry, announcing the visit, said Singh and his British counterpart Grant Shapps were expected to discuss a wide range of issues in the spheres of defence, security and industrial cooperation. He is also expected to call on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Minister David Cameron. This visit is seen as significant to the bilateral partnership in the sphere of defence and security as the last ministerial level visit took place 22 years ago.

Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on the premature release of convicts in Bilkis Bano case

A Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice B.V. Nagarathna is scheduled on January 8 to pronounce its judgment on petitions challenging Gujarat government’s decision to prematurely release 11 men sentenced to life for the gang rape of Bilks Bano and murder of her family during the 2002 riots. The Bench, also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, had reserved the case for judgment in October 2023. The court had heard writ petitions separately filed by Bano and others, including Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Subhashini Ali and Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra.

