  • Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on May 22 said the “tempo of revelations about the Modani MegaScam has also picked up as the election momentum of the INDIA coalition accelerates”. An investigation by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), reported by The Financial Times, has found that dozens of shipments of low-quality, high-ash coal bought cheaply by Adani from Indonesia in 2014 were sold fraudulently at three times the price to the public sector Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) as high-quality, low-ash coal, the Congress leader said in a statement. “The tempo is picking up and very soon there will be a JPC [Joint Parliamentary Committee] to investigate it fully,” Ramesh wrote posting the statement on X.
  • The BJP on May 22 expelled popular Bhojpuri film star and singer Pawan Singh from the party for “anti-party activities and maligning the image of the party”. Pawan Singh had recently joined BJP but was in the fray to contest the Lok Sabha election as an Independent candidate from Karakat constituency. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) leader Upendra Kushwaha is contesting the parliamentary poll from Karakat as NDA alliance candidate. The Opposition mahagathbandhan has pitted Raja Ram Singh (CPI-ML) against Kushwaha. In the last 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Kushwaha was defeated by JD-U candidate Mahabali Singh by over 80,000 votes.