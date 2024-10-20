Maharashtra Assembly elections: BJP retains 71 sitting MLAs in first list of 99 nominees

The BJP has retained 71 sitting MLAs and dropped three in the first list of 99 candidates for the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls and also fielded kin of some regional satraps including Congress-turned-BJP politician Ashok Chavan’s daughter.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, Ministers Girish Mahajan, Sudhir Mungantiwar, and Chandrakant Patil, are among the prominent faces feature in the first list released on Sunday. The list includes 13 women.

Fadnavis is renominated from home turf Nagpur South West, Narwekar from Colaba in south Mumbai, and ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar, Girish Mahajan, and Chandrakant Patil from Ballarpur, Jamner, and Kothrud constituencies, respectively.

Mungantiwar had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election from Chandrapur constituency which he lost to his nearest Congress rival. Out of 16 MLAs of BJP in Mumbai, the party has renominated 14 in the first list.

The list also includes Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, fielded from the Vandre West seat, and senior party leader and Lok Sabha member Narayan Rane’s son Nitesh Rane, renominated from Kankavli constituency in coastal Sindhudurg.

Notably, Bawankule, a minister in the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis-led government, was denied a ticket in the 2019 elections from the Kamthi constituency he had represented for three terms. He has been renominated from Kamthi.

The BJP has replaced the sitting MLAs from Chinchwad in Pune district, Kalyan East in Thane district, and Srigonda in Ahilyanagar district.

In some constituencies, the BJP has allotted tickets to family members of satraps including Sulbha Gaikwad, wife of sitting MLA Ganpat Gaikwad who is in jail for allegedly shooting at a rival politician in a police station.

In Mumbai, the BJP has fielded its Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar from the Bandra West assembly segment for the third time, while his brother Vinod Shelar will test the electoral waters from the Malad West seat. Vinod will challenge sitting Congress MLA and former minister Aslam Shaikh.

Sulbha Gaikwad will contest from the Kalyan east constituency; Pratibha Pachpute will replace her husband Babanrao Pachpute from Srigonda segment in Ahilyanagar district. Chinchwad MLA Ashwini Jagtap has been replaced by her brother-in-law Shankar Jagtap.

Ashwini had won the bypoll from Chinchwad after the death of her husband and sitting MLA Laxman Jagtap.

Perhaps the most high-profile candidate is Srijaya Chavan, daughter of former Congress politician Ashok Chavan. She will make her electoral debut from the Bhokar constituency, represented by her father, in Nanded district.

Chavan senior switched to the BJP on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections. He is now a Rajya Sabha member.

The BJP has given Mahesh Baldi, an independent MLA from Uran in Navi Mumbai, a ticket for the November 20 polls.

Former Congressman and Independent MLA Prakash Awade has made way for his son Rahul Awade in Ichalkaranji.

Anuradha Chavan, chairperson of the Phulambri APMC and member of the state BJP working committee, has been nominated from the Phulambri constituency in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district place of Haribhau Bagade, who held the seat before being appointed as the Governor of Rajasthan.

MLC Ram Shinde is fielded from the Karjat Jamkhed constituency. Shinde will take on sitting MLA Rohit Pawar of NCP (SP), the grandson of Sharad Pawar.

Kashi to be known as healthcare hub soon, says PM Modi

In his first visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi since June 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated projects worth ₹6,700 crore across the country and the RJ Shankara Eye Hospital in the city, stating that while previous government had neglected eastern Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi was now poised to emerge as a health care hub for the region.

“For a long time, Kashi’s identity has been that of a centre of religion and spirituality but now, it is also set to emerge as a big centre of healthcare with various top-of-the-line health treatment facilities now available in Varanasi,” Modi said.

“In the last 10 years, 25 crore people have emerged from poverty and that is why, our government is paying special attention to ensure people remain healthy,” he said after inaugurating the eye hospital.

The RJ Sankara Eye Hospital is the 14th hospital to be run by the Kanchi Math in the country. Modi met with the Shankaracharya of Kanchi Shri Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal before the inauguration, who coined a new acronym with regard to the the NDA government – “Narendra Damodardas ka Anushasan” (NDA). The Shankaracharya said it was due to the “blessings of God to have good leaders” and added that the NDA government was not just focussed on infrastructure development but also cultural rejuvenation citing the work done in Kedarnath in Uttarakhand and Somnath in Gujarat.

The RJ Sankara Eye Hospital will benefit people of 20 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, as well as those living in the border areas of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, people associated with the Kanchi Math said.

Rohini blast: Material used in blast outside Delhi’s CRPF school resembles crude bomb, says forensic lab sources

The material that was used in the blast outside the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in Rohini, Delhi, resembles a crude bomb.

However, the Forensic Science Laboratory sources quoted by ANI further added that the details will be clear after full reports are received.

According to the initial investigation, no terror angle has been found, but the final clarity will be given by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, sources said.

Earlier, a loud blast took place near a CRPF school in the Prashant Vihar area in Delhi’s Rohini on Sunday morning. No one was injured in the incident, officials said.

A bomb squad and a police forensic team have been rushed to the spot near the CRPF school, Sector 14, Rohini to ascertain the source of the explosion that was reported around 7.50 a.m.

Senior police officers, including from the crime branch and the Special Cell, as well as the fire brigade reached the spot.

Police said the wall of the school, nearby shops and a car received damage and the area has been cordoned off.

Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the spot. A purported video of the aftermath of the explosion also surfaced on social media showing thick dense white smoke.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said they received a call regarding a blast “near the boundary wall” of the CRPF school.

“We immediately rushed two fire engines to the spot. There was no fire and no one was injured due to the blast, so our vehicle returned,” DFS officials said.

A senior police officer said, “Our forensic team and crime unit are at the spot to collect samples from the blast location. It could be a firecracker, but we are investigating the entire matter from all angles,” the officer said.

Police said they are checking the CCTV footage of the spot.

In a statement, police said they received a PCR call at 7.47 a.m. regarding a loud blast.

“SHO of Prashant Vihar and staff reached the spot, where the school wall was found damaged with a foul smell. The glasses of a nearby shop and a car parked near the shop were found to be damaged. No one was injured,” they said.

“A crime team, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and bomb disposal squad are called to the spot. The crime spot has been cordoned off. A fire brigade team is on the spot,” it said.

Police said they are trying to ascertain the cause of the blast.

Another senior police officer said, “Our bomb disposal teams are checking the nearby area. We have also sounded an alert to nearby police stations to increase vigil and checking. Foot patrolling has also been intensified in different markets. We request everyone to inform the police immediately if they see any suspected item.” People in the area rushed out of their houses and shops after they heard the blast.

“It was around 7.30 am when we heard a very loud noise. We thought that an LPG cylinder exploded nearby. We immediately informed the police and the fire brigade about the matter. Many glass panes of several shops got shattered,” a local resident said.

Rakesh Gupta, who lives nearby, said people came out of their houses immediately after the explosion. “We are very confused about what has happened. Police teams are investigating,” Gupta said.

Sumit, who runs a sunglasses shop very close to the blast spot, said, “My window panes got shattered. Everything inside my shop fell on the ground. It was a very intense blast,” he said.

Bomb threats received for 24 flights on October 20

As many as 24 flights of Indian airlines received bomb threats on Sunday, according to sources.

IndiGo, Vistara, Air India and Akasa Air are among the airlines that received bomb threats, including international flights, they added.

Six flights each of IndiGo, Vistara and Air India received the threats.

In separate statements, an IndiGo spokesperson said the airline is cognisant of a situation involving flight 6E 58 (Jeddah to Mumbai), 6E87 (Kozhikode to Dammam), 6E11 (Delhi to Istanbul), 6E17 (Mumbai to Istanbul), 6E133 (Pune to Jodhpur) and 6E112 operating (Goa to Ahmedabad).

Vistara said it got security threats for six flights -- UK25 (Delhi to Frankfurt), UK106 (Singapore to Mumbai), UK146 (Bali to Delhi), UK116 (Singapore to Delhi), UK110 (Singapore to Pune) and UK107 (Mumbai to Singapore).

“In line with the protocols, all relevant authorities were immediately notified, and security procedures, as directed by them, are being carried out,” a Vistara spokesperson said in a statement.

An Akasa Air spokesperson said some of its flights received security alerts on Sunday (October 20, 2024).

Emergency response teams are monitoring the situation and are in touch with the security and regulatory authorities, the spokesperson said in a statement.

“We are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities,” the spokesperson added.

While the sources said that there were threats for at least six Air India flights, there was no immediate comment from the airline.

So far this week, more than 90 flights have received bomb threats and most of them have turned out to be hoaxes.

New Zealand clinches historic Test win in India after 36 years

Jasprit Bumrah pushed and probed the New Zealand batters in overcast conditions. Morale was high when skipper Tom Latham was sent back in the first over.

But at the end of the day, India did not have enough runs to play with. Once the tense early overs passed, New Zealand was in the driver’s seat. Riding on an unbeaten 75-run third-wicket stand between Will Young (48 n.o., 76b, 7x4, 1x6) and Rachin Ravindra (39 n.o., 46b, 6x4), the Kiwis reached the 107-run target in the first Test with eight wickets to spare. This was New Zealand’s first Test win on Indian soil since 1988.

There was a sense that India could achieve the impossible when Bumrah had the ball in hand. He had the batters in all sorts of trouble, removing Latham with a sharp inswinger.

Devon Conway copped a few blows, but managed to hang on. That was until Bumrah worked his magic again, trapping Conway on the back pad. At 35 for two, the Indians had reason to believe that they were in with a chance.

Young and Rachin, however, had other ideas. The duo shut the door on the Indians with positive strokeplay, finding the boundaries regularly. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja found the rough on occasion, but did not threaten. Kuldeep Yadav leaked 26 runs in his three overs, while offspinner R. Ashwin only got the two overs.

India paid the price for not including a third pacer in Akash Deep, who sat out to accommodate a three-man spin attack.

It was a terrific show from the calm Young, who was drafted in to replace the injured Kane Williamson. A six over mid-wicket off Kuldeep silenced the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium crowd and deflated the Indian team.

Rachin, high on confidence after scoring 134 in the first innings, continued his good run. The two batters went after the spinners, eager to finish the match in case rain returned.

The end came when Young made room and cut Jadeja to the fence. A beaming Rachin rushed in to hug his partner, and the New Zealand dressing room celebrated the end of a long, long wait for Test success in India.

The Indian team, and captain Rohit Sharma in particular, will be left ruing the decision to bat first on a seamer-friendly pitch. The home team was left chasing the game after being blown away for 46.

It was not all doom and gloom. A magnificent fightback in the second innings proved that the Indians truly never give up. Sarfaraz Khan’s 150 leaves the team management with the tough task of finding the Mumbaikar a spot once Shubman Gill recovers.

Mohammed Siraj, who struggled to make a mark on the fifth day, could find it hard to retain his spot. The second Test commences at Pune on October 28.

Israeli strikes on northern Gaza leave at least 87 dead or missing, Palestinian officials say

Israeli strikes on multiple homes in the northern Gaza Strip overnight and into Sunday left at least 87 people dead or missing, the territory’s Health Ministry said.

It said another 40 people were wounded in the strikes on the town of Beit Lahiya, which was among the first targets of Israel’s ground invasion nearly a year ago.

Israel has been carrying out a large-scale operation in northern Gaza for the last two weeks, saying Hamas has regrouped there. Palestinian officials say hundreds of people have been killed and that the health sector in the north is on the verge of collapse.

The United States is meanwhile investigating an unauthorized release of classified documents that assess Israel’s plans to attack Iran, according to three U.S. officials. A fourth U.S. official said the documents appear to be legitimate.

The documents, attributed to the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency and marked top secret, indicate that Israel was moving military assets in place to conduct a military strike in response to Iran’s ballistic missile attack on October 1.

The U.S. officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

The U.S. is urging Israel to press for a cease-fire in Gaza following the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar last week. But neither Israel nor Hamas has shown any renewed interest in such a deal, after months of negotiations sputtered to a halt in August.

The Lebanese Army said three of its soldiers were killed in an Israeli strike on their vehicle in southern Lebanon. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on Sunday’s strike.

Lebanon’s Army has largely kept to the sidelines in the war between Israel and the Hezbollah. The military is a respected institution in Lebanon but is not powerful enough to impose its will on Hezbollah or defend the country from an Israeli invasion.

Israel has meanwhile ramped up strikes on southern neighbourhoods of Beirut known as the Dahiyeh, a crowded residential area. Hezbollah has a strong presence there, but it is also home to large numbers of civilians and people unaffiliated with the militant group.

Among the dead from the strikes in Beit Lahiya were two parents and their four children, and a woman, her son and her daughter-law and their four children, according to Raheem Kheder, a medic. He said the strike flattened a multi-story building and at least four neighbouring houses.

Mounir al-Bursh, director general of the Health Ministry, said the flood of wounded from the strikes compounded “an already catastrophic situation for the health care system” in northern Gaza, in a post on X.

Internet connectivity went down in northern Gaza late Saturday and had not yet been restored by midday Sunday, making it difficult to gather information about the strikes and complicating rescue efforts.

Israel has been carrying out a major operation in Jabaliya, also in northern Gaza, for the last two weeks. The military says it launched the operation against Hamas militants who had regrouped there.

In Brief:

Trouble may be brewing in the ruling coalition in Jharkhand, with Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha saying on Sunday that his party may choose to contest the upcoming Assembly election alone if it is not given a reasonable number of seats as part of the INDIA bloc. However, he made it clear that even if it decided to go solo, the RJD would not “let the boat sink”, or sabotage the INDIA bloc’s prospects of defeating the BJP in Jharkhand. This comes a day after Jharkhand Mukti Morcha executive president and Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that the JMM and the Congress would contest 70 seats, leaving the 11 remaining seats to be shared between the RJD and the Left parties. Hours later, the RJD expressed its dissatisfaction over the “unilateral” seat-sharing arrangement.