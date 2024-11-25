Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after Opposition uproar over Adani bribery issue

The Lok Sabha was adjourned without transacting any significant business on Monday (November 25, 2024) amid uproar by Opposition members on various issues.

As soon as the House reconvened at noon, Opposition members were heard raising slogans about the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal and demanding a probe into the allegations levelled against business tycoon Gautam Adani in a U.S. court.

BJP member Sandhya Ray, who was in the Chair, asked if the members were not keen to allow proceedings in the House. The Chair then adjourned the proceedings till Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Lower House was adjourned till 12 noon after paying tribute to departed members, including two MPs who had won the parliamentary elections this year. RS proceedings adjourned till Wednesday

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha proceedings were also adjourned for the day as Opposition parties led by the Congress tried to raise the issue of the indictment of Adani and others in a U.S. court.

The House will meet again on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Parliament will hold a special event in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan to launch yearlong celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly.

Earlier, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar disallowed 13 notices served under rule 267, including seven that sought a discussion on the US indictment on the alleged payment of $265 million in bribes. But the Congress and Left parties insisted on a discussion, forcing a 15-minute adjournment of proceedings.

Soon after listed papers were laid on the table of the House and obituary references read out on the death of former MPs, Dhankhar said he had received 13 notices under rule 267 but was not convinced to accept them.

Leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who was among the seven that sought a discussion on the Adani bribery issue, said if the listed business is suspended, the Opposition parties can explain how the “very important” issue was impacting the entire country.

The image of the country has been tarnished globally and yet Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supporting Adani, he alleged.

At this point, Dhankhar ordered that nothing that Kharge says will go on record.

But as the Opposition parties persisted, he adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes.

When the House re-assembled at 11.45 a.m., the Chairman said he has the highest respect for the members of the House and urged them to allow him to continue with the scheduled business.

However, some Opposition members were heard raising certain matters. The Chairman then adjourned the proceedings of the House for the day. The other notices under rule 267, which calls for suspending the listed business of the House to take up discussion on the issue being sought to be raised, pertained to continued violence in Manipur, violent clashes in U.P.’s Sambhal district and special assistance to the flood-hit Wayanad district of Kerala.

Sambhal mosque survey violence: Death toll rises to five; FIR registered against MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, SP MLA’s son

The death toll in the unrest that broke out in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque has risen to five. Two more persons died during treatment in Moradabad late on Sunday night, sources said. The deceased have been identified as Mohd Kaif and Mohd Ayan.

Tension flared in the town in Western Uttar Pradesh when a mob pelted stones at the survey team and police personnel leaving 36 policemen injured. Several vehicles were also set on fire. The Uttar Pradesh Police has denied using firearms to control the situation

An FIR has been registered against Sambhal MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq for inciting violence on Sunday. According to The Hindu’s official sources, seven FIRs have been registered in two police stations so far.

Meanwhile, Sambhal’s district administration has imposed prohibitory orders and barred the entry of outsiders till November 30. The order has been issued under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya late on Sunday.

“No outsiders, other social organisations or public representatives will enter the district border without the permission of the competent officer,” said the order, which came into force with immediate effect.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Moradabad) Muniraj told reporters on Monday that Naeem, Bilal and Nauman — the three men who died in Sunday’s violence — had been buried. All three were aged about 25.

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the Jama Masjid was first surveyed on the court’s orders following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple had stood at the site.

On Sunday, trouble started early when a large group of people gathered near the mosque and started shouting slogans as the survey team began its work. District officials said the survey could not be completed on Tuesday and was planned for Sunday to avoid interference with afternoon prayers.

INDIA bloc leaders write to Lok Sabha speaker to let leaders of opposition parties speak during Constitution Day event

Leaders of various opposition parties of the INDIA bloc have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to allow leaders of the opposition in both Houses to speak during the Constitution Day celebration function.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak during Tuesday’s function in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan to mark the 75th anniversary of the Constituent Assembly’s adoption of the Constitution.

“We are writing in the context of the function being held tomorrow (Tuesday) in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India. We understand that the function will be addressed by the president, vice-president and the prime minister of India,” the letter signed by leaders of various parties said.

“We believe that in the best traditions and interests of Parliamentary democracy, the Leaders of Opposition (LoPs) in both Houses should also be given an opportunity to speak on this historic occasion,” it added.

The signatories to the letter include TR Baalu, Tiruchi Siva, Kanimozhi, Supriya Sule, Raghav Chadha, P Sandosh Kumar, ET Mohammed Bashir, K Radhakrishnan, Ramji Lal Suman, and NK Premachandran.

Delhi air pollution: Supreme Court mulls over prosecuting Delhi Police Commissioner

The Supreme Court is considering prosecution of the Delhi Police Commissioner under Section 14 of Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Act for deploying police personnel admittedly only in 23 check points, instead of all, on November 18 when GRAP IV kicked in.

A Bench headed by Justice A.S. Oka had asked Delhi Government and police if any written orders were issued on November 18 to post police officers at check points to prevent trucks from entering the capital city.

Delhi Government said while the Delhi Police did not come under its jurisdiction, the CAQM had directly given instructions to the police.

The Centre replied that the order was given to post Delhi Police officers at 23 points which sees truck traffic.

“You sitting in office decide that trucks do not want to come through other about 100 check points? We will have to prosecute the Commissioner of Police under Section 14 of the CAQM Act,” Justice Oka addressed the Centre.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said police officers were deployed at all entry points after the Supreme Court order on November 22.

The Court discovered on Friday that 100 of a total of 113 entry points to the capital were left unmanned by the Delhi Police and State government, allowing polluting heavy trucks and vehicles registered outside Delhi to enter in violation of the GRAP-4 ban.

Supreme Court directs CAQM to consider relaxing GRAP norms for educational institutions

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to immediately consider and take a call on relaxing GRAP-IV restrictions requiring the discontinuation of physical classes in schools and colleges in Delhi and national capital regions.

A Bench of Justices A.S. Oka and Augustine George Masih ordered the CAQM to take a call by this evening or latest by November 26 morning. The Court explained that various factors have led to the passing of this order. These include that many students studying in primary classes and attending anganwadis have been deprived of midday meals at school.

A large number of students do not have the facility to attend online classes at home.

In the case of many students, their homes do not have air purifiers, hence, staying at home instead of going to school made no difference. The Court left the CAQM to decide on whether or not to resume classes for Classes 10 and 12.

The Bench said there would be schools without online facility while, on the other hand, there would be students who cannot afford online facilities at their homes.

“We are leaving it to the CAQM to decide if norms of GRAP-III and IV can be relaxed, and exceptions could be carved, by today or by tomorrow morning,” the Court observed.

The Court, noting that the Air Quality Index in Delhi (not the NCR) ranged between 318 and 419 between November 20 and November 24, directed the CAQM to place updated data on the next date of hearing on November 29. The updated would be perused to consider and pass further orders on other GRAP-IV measures.

The Court acknowledged the fact that GRAP restrictions were affecting the livelihoods of various sections of the society, especially construction workers and daily wagers.

The Court ordered the Government of National Capital Territories and other neighbouring States whose areas form parts of the National Capital Regions where GRAP was active to release labour cess funds for distribution among the workers to take care of their subsistence.

The Court reminded the CAQM that it had authority under Section 12 of the 2021 Act to take several mitigating measures to protect labourers, daily wagers, etc, and ensure that they do not suffer.

Supreme Court upholds ‘secular, socialist’ in Preamble of the Constitution

The Supreme Court on Monday, in an order, upheld the inclusion of ‘socialist, secular’ with retrospective effect in the Preamble of the Constitution.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna held the power to amend the Constitution under Article 368 extended to the Preamble of the Constitution. The Preamble was not alien to the Constitution, but a part and parcel of it.

“The power under Article 368 cannot be curtailed. It will equally apply to the Preamble,” Chief Justice Khanna read excerpts of the court order.

The court confirmed the retrospective amendment to the Preamble. The 42nd Constitution Amendment had included the words in the Preamble in 1976 with retrospective effect from November 26, 1949 when “the people of India gave the Constitution to themselves”.

The court said the word ‘socialism’ referred to the ‘welfare state’ which afforded equal opportunity to all. The inclusion of ‘socialism’ did not prevent the government of the day to follow any economic theory for the benefit of the nation’s growth. Chief Justice had reasoned that the concept of socialism in India did not negate the participation of private players or negate individualism.

The order was based on a batch of petitions, one of them by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, challenging the inclusion of the words ‘Socialist, Secular’ into the Preamble of the Constitution in 1976 with retrospective application.

The petitioners had challenged the validity of Section 2 of the Constitution 42nd Amendment Act of 1976, and particularly the change in Preamble. One of the petitioners had argued that the dogma of socialism cannot prevail over other ideas, and it was wrong to force upon the nation one particular economic theory to achieve economic development.

“Socialism here means a welfare state where there should be equality of opportunity for all. It has never prevented the private sector from thriving here. We have all benefited from the private sector… The idea of socialism runs through many Articles of the Constitution,” Chief Justice Khanna had observed during the hearing.

Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, a petitioner, had contended that the “Preamble is a statement of adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949 and cannot be changed as it is an unalterable fact”. The inclusion in the Preamble was done without States’ ratification, which reflected the ‘will of the people’. Upadhyay had contended the changes made amounted to a “fraud on the Constitution”. He pointed out that the 42nd Constitution Amendment Act was passed in the thick of the Emergency days when the “voice of the people was silenced”.

The court held that both socialism and secularism were part of the Basic Structure of the Constitution. The CJI had made it clear that “secularism had always been part of the Basic Structure… If one looks right to equality and the word ‘fraternity’ used in the Constitution, there is a clear indication that secularism has been held as the core feature of the Constitution”.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board to explore legal, constitutional and democratic means against proposed Waqf Amendment Bill

Ahead of the winter session of the Parliament where the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 is expected to be placed, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Monday said that it would exhaust all available and possible legal, constitutional and democratic means to pressurise the government to withdraw the amendments.

Meanwhile, Opposition members in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday, urging him to direct panel chairperson and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal not to rush through the report.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said the report should be prepared only after listening to arguments from different parties. He said Birla patiently listened to the Opposition MPs and assured them that he would extend the time limit for submitting the report on waqf. The Opposition, Singh said, raised three objections. One, the tour to Karnataka was conducted without keeping the members in the loop and therefore it did not have the necessary quorum. Second, there were still several places that the panel wanted to visit and had not yet scheduled. Third, the discussion on the Ministry’s report was still pending and several members of the Waqf Board were yet to come before the JPC.

In the AIMPLB’s 29th convention in Bengaluru, 251 members participated. Moulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, a renowned Islamic scholar, was re-elected president of the board till 2026.

Besides opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill, the board reiterated its opposition to the Uniform Civil Code, and objected to increasing efforts to undermine the Places of Worship Act, 1991, and insults being hurled at Prophet Mohammed.

“The Joint Parliamentary Committee formed to seek suggestions from stakeholders is giving time and attention to those with no locus standi on the issue, and is behaving in a partisan way, violating rules and norms. The bill has been cannily crafted to usurp the waqf properties across the country. All the 44 amendments and their sub-sections were evilly designed to destroy and manipulate the status of waqf properties,” the board stated on November 25.

Stating that about 5 crore Muslims and Muslim groups have rejected the bill, the board in a note said that in a democracy it was a substantial number and no sensible government should overlook this. “It is incorrect to state that waqf properties enjoy special status since all endowments of Hindus, Sikhs and other communities also enjoy similar powers,” the board stated.

Representatives of All India Muslim Personal Law Board and other Muslim organisations also said that they will be staging dharna before the Parliament opposing the amendments.

The Uniform Civil Code is unacceptable as it is against the freedom of religion and cultural diversities enshrined in the Constitution, the board said, reiterating its stand.

“The board in no uncertain terms makes it clear that it is unacceptable to Muslims as they will never compromise with Sharia law (Muslim personal law). Board considers this as interference and a well thought out conspiracy of the BJP governments that will have grave ramifications. The legislature of the country itself has approved the Shariat Application Act, 1937. The Constitution of India has declared as a fundamental right under Article 24 to profess, propagate and practice religion.”

It further said that the family laws of other communities are based on their own religious and ancient tradition, and therefore tampering with them and replacing them with secular ones amounts to negation of freedom of religion, and an imitation of the West.

The board stated: “The UCC is a threat to fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution, religious and cultural diversities and concept of unity in diversity, the distinct identities of religious and cultural groups, federal structure of the country and the idea of India as enshrined in the Constitution.”

In Brief:

Border-Gavaskar Trophy first Test: India lords over Australia at Perth on day 4

India defeated Australia by 295 runs to go 1-0 up in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. With the victory, India also reclaimed the top spot in the World Test Championships points table. In its second innings, Australia was bowled out for 238. This emphatic victory, registered on the fourth day, was the welcome balm that India needed after the 0-3 loss to New Zealand at home.

Thousands of Imran Khan supporters detained during march towards Islamabad amid heavy police crackdown in Pakistan

Thousands of supporters of Pakistan’s imprisoned former premier Imran Khan have defied a lockdown and widespread arrests to head to the capital Monday to demand his release. Khan, who has been in jail for over a year and faces more than 150 criminal cases, remains popular. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf or PTI, says the cases are politically motivated. The “long march” comes ahead of a visit by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to Islamabad. The convoy of vehicles carrying protesters is expected to reach the capital later Monday.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.