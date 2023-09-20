Lok Sabha passes Women’s Reservation Bill

September 20, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST

In a historic move, the Lok Sabha passed the Women’s Reservation Bill on Wednesday with 454 votes in favour of it. Only two votes were against the bill. The legislation, which provides 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, will come into effect only after the completion of the census and delimitation exercise.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha that census and delimitation exercise will be done immediately after general elections and that the Women’s reservation bill will be implemented after 2029.

Earlier in the day, extending her party’s support to the women’s reservation bill, Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi on September 20 demanded that the quota be implemented immediately and provision be made for reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) women.

Initiating the debate on the bill from the opposition’s side, Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha that any delay in bringing the reservation into effect would be “gross injustice” to Indian women.

“Rajiv Gandhi’s dream is only half fulfilled. It will be fulfilled with the passage of this bill. The Congress supports this bill. We will be happy with the passage of this bill but we also have a concern. I want to ask a question. For the last 13 years, Indian women have been waiting for their political responsibilities, and now they are being asked to wait for a few more years — two years, four years, six years, eight years,” the former Congress chief said. Is such behaviour with Indian women appropriate, she asked.

“It is the demand of the Indian National Congress that the bill be immediately implemented... but, along with that, provision should be made for the reservation of SC, ST, OBC women after conducting a caste census,” she said.

The government, Gandhi told the House, should take the required steps for this.

The bill has proposed that the reservation continue for a period of 15 years and there will be one-third quota for women also within the seats reserved for SC/STs. “This is the most appropriate moment to acknowledge and thank women for their contribution,” Gandhi said.

“On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I demand from the government that the Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023 be implemented as soon as possible while clearing all roadblocks in its way. Doing this is not only necessary but also possible,” Gandhi said.

White House supports Canadian probe into ‘serious allegations’ around Nijjar’s killing, urges India to cooperate: John Kirby

U.S. President Joe Biden was “mindful of the serious allegations” made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the White House’s strategic communications Chief, John Kirby has said, as he urged India to cooperate in the investigation.

Trudeau alleged on Monday that Indian government agents were involved in the June 18 killing of the separatist leader in Canada, an allegation that New Delhi has rejected. “Certainly the President is mindful of these serious allegations ... and they are very serious...and we support Canada’s efforts to investigate this,” Kirby told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“We believe a fully transparent, comprehensive investigation is the right approach so that we can all know exactly what happened and of course we encourage India to cooperate with that.”

Asked if the U.S., as a ‘Five Eyes’ intelligence sharing partner of Canada, knew what the allegations were based on, Kirby demurred, saying he wanted to respect the sanctity of the investigation. In terms of the fallout if the allegations were true, Kirby said once the facts were available “you can start to look at recommendations or behaviours you might want to pursue”.

The U.S. is going to stay in touch with both its partners, India and Canada, about this issue, Kirby told CBS News. The U.S. was “deeply concerned “about the allegations, U.S. NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson had said on Tuesday, adding that it was critical that “the perpetrators be brought to justice.”

In conducting its probe into Nijjar’s death, the government of Canada had used “energetic , quiet diplomacy” with the Modi government over the last few weeks, according to Canada’s Ambassador to the United Nations Bob Rae. He alleged that the government was not engaging with the Canadian side adequately, prompting Trudeau to publicise the issue.

“I don’t think anybody who really looked at this objectively would say that Canada has anything to gain from making the statement that the Prime Minister made yesterday. It was not a partisan statement, it was a statement about [sic] deep concern.” Rae told CBC News on Tuesday. “We didn’t see much coming from the other side,” he said, adding that this prompted Trudeau to go public.

Hold discussion on India-Canada diplomatic row in Parliament: NCP asks government

Amid deteriorating diplomatic ties between India and Canada, NCP leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday (September 20) asked the government to hold a discussion on the matter during the ongoing special session of Parliament.

India on Tuesday had rejected as “absurd” and “motivated” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June and kicked out a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa’s expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

Sule raised the issue while speaking on the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha. “I stand on behalf of NCP in full support of this Bill... There is another piece of information in today’s newspaper which is about the incidents that happened in Canada. Since this is a special session only for five days, I request the government to debate a few topics which is equally relevant as today’s. One is the Canada issue, the second is Maharashtra, Maratha, Dhangar, Lingayat and Muslim reservation,” Sule said.

She also demanded a detailed discussion on issues like onion prices, inflation and drought in some parts of the country.

‘Secular’, ‘socialist’ missing from copies of Constitution given to lawmakers: Adhir

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on September 20 alleged that the words “secular” and “socialist” were missing from the Preamble in the copies of the Constitution given to lawmakers on the opening day of the new Parliament building.

However, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the copies carried the original version of the Preamble of the Constitution and that these words were added later to it after constitutional amendments. “This is as per the original Preamble. Amendments were made later,” he asserted.

Terming the matter as serious, Chowdhury said the words have been “cleverly removed” and expressed doubts over the intentions of the BJP government.

“The Preamble of the Constitution in the copy that we carried to the new building does not include the words secular and socialist. They have been cleverly removed...this is a serious matter and we will raise this issue,” he told reporters.

Chowdhury said he knows that the words were added later in 1976 to the Constitution.

“For me this is a serious issue. I doubt their intentions as their heart does not seem to be clear on this,” he said. The Congress Leader of the House in Lok Sabha also said that if someone gives a copy of the Constitution today, it should carry the version of it as of today.

Binoy Viswam of the CPI termed the omission of the words as a “crime”. Several opposition MPs, including those from the Left and other parties, are likely to raise the matter at their meeting.

Constitution Bench to examine validity of extending reservation of seats for SCs/STs in LS, Assemblies

A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Wednesday decided to examine if clockwork extensions granted to reservation of seats for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the Lok Sabha and the State Legislative Assemblies was constitutionally valid.

Originally, the Constituent Assembly under Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had meant reservation for SCs/STs only for a period of 10 years from the commencement of the Indian Constitution in 1950.

However, Article 334 of the Constitution, which dealt with the time period to cease reserving seats for SCs/ STs and Anglo-Indians, was amended multiple times over the decades. Everytime, the deadline to stop the reservation was extended by 10 years or so.

Starting with the Constitution (8th Amendment) Act in 1969 and all the way up to the Constitution (104th Amendment) Act in 2019, the deadline was stretched over and over again. The 2019 Act terminated the reservation for the Anglo-Indian community and fixed 2030 as the deadline to end the reservation for SCs/STs in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. By 2030, the SC/ST communities would have enjoyed reservation for 80 years since the adoption of the Constitution.

On Wednesday, the Constitution Bench decided to examine whether the Parliament can use its constituent power to repeatedly amend Article 334 merely in order to keep reservation of seats for the SC/ST communities in the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assemblies of the States alive.

“Whether the exercise of the constituent power of amendment to extend the period prescribed for the expiration of reservation under Article 334 of the Constitution is constitutionally valid,” the five-judge Bench framed the cardinal question. The court clarified that it would be examining the validity of the 104th Constitution Amendment Act of 2019 only to the extent of its application to the SC/ST communities, and would not go into the termination of quota for the Anglo-Indian community after 70 years of enjoying the benefit.

“Continuously reserving seats for some communities prevents members of other communities from contesting elections from these seats… is this your argument,” Chief Justice Chandrachud asked senior advocate C.A. Sundaram and advocate Rohini Musa, appearing for petitioner Ashok Kumar Jain.

Sundaram said the relentless and repeated extensions of reservation granted to certain communities had deprived the electorate of a choice in candidates and rendered them unable to even freely cast their votes. He clarified that the challenge was not limited to the 104th Amendment, but encompassed the “entire principle” behind granting reservation to SCs and STs in the Parliament and State Assemblies.

He argued that these periodic extensions of reservation amounted to a violation of the fundamental right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution. The petition said the extensions violated the basic structure of the Constitution as other communities were excluded from contesting in these reserved seats. The right to equality included the right to equal representation in government.

The Union of India, represented by Attorney General R. Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, have contended that the 104th Constitution Amendment Act was valid. The Constitution Bench, also comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna, M.M. Sundresh, J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, fixed the date of hearing on November 21.

Parliament security staff complain about new uniforms

There is growing discontent among the Parliament security personnel over the new uniforms that have been introduced in this session with several officers using creative methods to resist wearing the thick canvass ensemble while many others have outright refused to wear it, after donning it for a couple of days.

There are over 500-odd personnel employed with the security wing of the Parliament of the rank of sub-inspector and above. Speaking on condition of anonymity, many of the officers relayed their difficulties with the new uniform.

The staff in the normal course get uniform allowance ranging from ₹13,000 to ₹20,000 per annum depending upon their grade and entitlement. They use this money to purchase their own uniform as per the sanctioned design. This money is credited in April, but this year, the money was withheld.

“We were told that instead of the allowance, we will be given new uniforms. The uniforms haven’t been stitched to our measurements. We have to wear the sizes that are available. Some of us got the uniform but didn’t get the boots,” one of the officers explained.

This was flagged on Wednesday morning by Congress Whip in the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said, “Not just reducing the security personnel to showpieces to please the ruler, this government has also cut 25,000 from each of the 600 Parliament security staff for this uniform. Why should our security personnel suffer for the Rule’s fancy dress competition.”

The unanimous complaint is the lack of breathability of the fabric. “This is the same fabric that once upon a time, we used to stitch luggage or vehicle covers with. It is thick and heavy. In Delhi’s hot and humid climate, we end up profusely sweating and they are not fit for the long hours we have to stand under the sun. I wore it on Monday but I refuse to wear it now. I was asked to give a written explanation but since I am not alone in abandoning it, my seniors couldn’t press for it,” another officer, posted at the main gate of the old Parliament building, said. Several others are refusing to wear it, pointing out that it doesn’t fit them.

The uniform is similar to the combat outfit worn by the armed forces, and many pointed out the very reason why the Parliament has its own security staff instead of deploying the Delhi police or Central armed police personnel exclusively for the job.

The Parliament security was constituted in pre-Independence India, after Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt dropped bombs in the central legislative Assembly in April 1929. Then President of the Assembly, Vithalbhai Patel, to assert the sole ownership over the precincts, refused to allow the Delhi police to take charge and instituted a separate security wing. “This uniform is what usually armed forces wear during combat. In fact, it eerily looks like the uniform worn by Pakistani Rangers,” another officer added.

In Brief:

A Delhi court Wednesday (September 20) acquitted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a case related to the killing of a person during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, giving him the “benefit of doubt”. Special Judge Geetanjli Goel also acquitted two other accused — Ved Prakash Pial and Brahmanand Gupta — holding that the prosecution failed to prove the case of murder and rioting against them. A Sikh man Surjit Singh was killed during the incident in Sultanpuri. “The accused Sajjan Kumar is given benefit of doubt and acquitted for the offence” the judge said.

