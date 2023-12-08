Lok Sabha expels Mahua Moitra amidst Opposition walkout 

December 08, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST

The Lok Sabha on December 8, 2023, expelled Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra over the “cash-for-query” allegation through a voice vote amid chaos.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the motion to expel Moitra as per the recommendation of Ethics Committee report, which found her guilty of sharing her credentials with others, and accepting gifts for favours from a businessman.

Though Trinamool Congress had strongly argued to allow Mahua Moitra to speak on the floor of the House, Joshi quoted precedence to object. Speaker Om Birla put the resolution to vote without allowing her to speak. Opposition members walked out of the House even as the vote was being conducted.

Earlier, Ethics Committee chairman Vinod Kumar Sonkar tabled the panel’s first report when the House re-convened at noon after an adjournment during the Question Hour. Trinamool Congress members and some from the Congress trooped in the Well of the House raising slogans demanding a copy of the report.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended support to TMC leader Mahua Moira and expressed surprise that Moitra was not allowed to defend herself. She also thanked parties in INDIA alliance for backing Moitra. “Today I am really sad to see the attitude of BJP party. A 475-page report was submitted and after that they have half an hour time to go through it. I congratulate INDIA alliance that they supported her. Party fully supports Mahua Moitra. They didn’t allow Mahua to defend herself. It is betrayal of Constitutional rights. We have two third majority in Assembly does it mean we will expel someone,” said Banerjee.

“Mahua is a victim of circumstances and party is fully behind Mahua. I am shocked and it is sad day for Parliament. It is unacceptable and Mahua will win the battle. They will be defeated in next elections,” the TMC supremo added.

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee had said the party has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to give at least 48 hours to read the ethics panel report. However, the resolution was taken up for discussion after the House assembled after lunch. The Lok Sabha witnessed two adjournments on Friday over the report amid Opposition protests.

Amid uproar, BJP member Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2 p.m. Businessman Darshan Hiranandani, who allegedly paid Moitra to raise questions in Parliament about the Adani Group, had claimed in a signed affidavit that Mahua Moitra targeted industrialist Gautam Adani to “malign and embarrass” Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At a meeting on November 9, the Committee adopted its report recommending Moitra’s expulsion from the Lok Sabha over the “cash-for-query” allegation. Six members of the panel, including suspended Congress member Preneet Kaur, voted in favour of the report. Four members of the panel belonging to opposition parties submitted dissent notes.

The Opposition members termed the report a “fixed match” and said the complaint filed by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey, which the panel reviewed, was not supported by a “shred of evidence”. Moitra can be expelled only if the House votes in favour of the panel’s recommendation.

Trinamool Congress leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay described the Ethics Committee’s recommendation to expel party MP Mahua Moitra in a “cash-for-query” allegation as “political vendetta” and claimed that it was aimed at stopping her from raising issues against the Adani Group.

Bandyopadhyay said he had a one-on-one meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who informed him that the report would be tabled along with a resolution. He told the Speaker that Moitra should be given time to make her speech on the floor of the House to which Mr. Birla replied that half an hour would be given for discussion on the matter.

Bandyopadhyay asked why was the MP who alleged that Moitra was paid cash for asking questions not called to the Ethics Committee meeting. “The first meeting (of the ethics panel) ended in a short time and could not produce any result. Why was a second meeting not held? Why such a hurry?” he posed.

Bandyopadhyay also asked why was the report being tabled on a Friday, which is dedicated to Private Members’ Business. “It could have been introduced on Monday... Everywhere we find there is some motivation. We can say it is absolute political vendetta,” he said.

Bandyopadhyay claimed that the government was “unable to digest Ms. Moitra’s allegation against the Adani group. “They want her to be stopped.” “The whole country has seen how the first meeting started and ended. This projection of the outcome and result of the meeting cannot go to the extent that one Member of Parliament is expelled,” he added.

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra alleged that the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha “broke every rule in book” following her expulsion from the Lower House on December 8 after she was found guilty of sharing her credentials with others and accepting gifts from a businessman to extend favours.

Moitra speaking at the steps of the Parliament after the Opposition parties walk out flanked by senior Opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Farooq Abdullah among others said, “I am 49 years old, I will fight you for the next 30-years inside and outside Parliament.

“In essence I have been found guilty of breaching code of ethics that does not exist,” said Moitra after her expulsion from Lok Sabha.

“This committee and this report has broken every rule in the book. In essence you are finding me guilty of breaching a code of ethics that does not exist. The committee is punishing me for practices that are routine, accepted and encouraged in the house. The findings are based solely on written testimony of two private citizens whose versions contradict each other in material terms, none of whom I was allowed to cross examine. One of the private citizens is my estranged partner who with malaise intention masqueraded as a common citizen in front of the committee,” she added.

Moitra equated her expulsion with hanging by a “kangaroo court” and alleged a parliamentary panel is being weaponised by the government to force the Opposition into submission. She further claimed that without any evidence of cash or gift, “ethics panel decided to hang me without getting to root of issue.”

“Entire case against me based on sharing of login details, but no rules govern this aspect,” said Moitra. Adopting the recommendation of the Ethics Committee in the ‘cash-for-query’ matter, the Lok Sabha expelled Moitra from the House.

‘Girls should control sexual urges’ | Supreme Court takes exception to Calcutta High Court verdict, says judges should not preach

The Supreme Court on December 8 said judges are not expected to preach or express personal views even as it took exception to remarks in a Calcutta High Court judgment advising adolescent girls to “control sexual urges”.

A Bench of Justices A.S. Oka and Pankaj Mithal took suo motu cognisance of the observations made in the High Court judgment dealing with a POCSO case and said they were “highly objectionable and completely unwarranted”.

“Prima facie, we are of the view that the judges are not expected to express personal views or preach,” Justice Oka observed orally. The apex court issued notice to the West Bengal government and appointed senior advocate Madhavi Divan and advocate Liz Mathew amicus curiae to assist the court.

It prima facie said such observations were an affront to the rights of dignity and privacy of adolescents. The Calcutta High Court had called for decriminalisation of consensual sexual acts involving adolescents above 16 years.

A High Court Bench of Justices Chitta Ranjan Dash and Partha Sarathi Sen had observed in its October 18 judgment that it was the “duty/obligation of every female adolescent to; protect her right to integrity of her body; protect her dignity and self-worth; thrive for overall development of her self transcending gender barriers; control sexual urge/urges as in the eyes of the society she is the loser when she gives in to enjoy the sexual pleasure of hardly two minutes; protect her right to autonomy of her body and her privacy”.

For male adolescents, the Bench had said they should “respect the aforesaid duties of a young girl or woman and he should train his mind to respect a woman, her self worth, her dignity and privacy, and right to autonomy of her body”.

The High Court had stressed the need for parental guidance for adolescents and requisite sex education with emphasis on the aforesaid aspects and reproductive health and hygiene should be a part of the curriculum of every school.

“We do not want our adolescents to do anything that will push them from the dark to the darker side of life. It is normal for each adolescent to seek the company of the opposite sex but it is not normal for them to engage in sex devoid of any commitment and dedication,” the verdict had said.

RBI hikes UPI transaction limit for hospitals and educational institutions

The Reserve Bank of India raised the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment limits for hospitals and educational institutions from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh per transaction. The announcement was made by Governor Shaktikanta Das while unveiling the December bi-monthly monetary policy.

The enhanced limit will help consumers make UPI payments of higher amounts for education and healthcare purposes,” he said.

The cap on e-mandates for recurring online transactions was also hiked to ₹1 lakh.

Under the e-mandate framework, an additional factor of authentication (AFA) is required for recurring transactions exceeding ₹15,000 currently. This is now being raised to ₹1 lakh for mutual fund investments, insurance premia payments and credit card payments.

“E-mandates for making payments of a recurring nature have become popular among customers. It is now proposed to enhance this limit to ₹1 lakh per transaction for recurring payments of mutual fund subscriptions, insurance premium subscriptions and credit card repayments,” the governor said. The measure, he said, will further accelerate the usage of e-mandates.

In another development, the RBI also announced to set up a “Fintech Repository” for a better understanding of developments in the fintech ecosystem and support the sector. “This will be operationalised by the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub in April 2024 or earlier. FinTechs would be encouraged to provide relevant information voluntarily to this Repository,” Das said.

Financial entities like banks and NBFCs in India are increasingly partnering with fintechs. Das also said that the Central bank is working on the establishment of a cloud facility for the financial sector in India. “Banks and financial entities are maintaining an ever-increasing volume of data. Many of them are utilising cloud facilities for this purpose,” he added.

“Adding such a facility would enhance data security, integrity, and privacy. It will also facilitate better scalability and business continuity,” he said. Das said the cloud facility is intended to be rolled out in a calibrated fashion over the medium term.

Canada to double cost-of-living financial requirement for international students from Jan 1: Immigration minister

Canada will more than double the cost-of-living financial requirement for incoming international students beginning January 1, Immigration Minister Marc Miller has announced, a move that will impact the arrival of foreign students into the country, including from India.

Starting next year, prospective students will need to show they have access to 20,635 dollars instead of the 10,000-dollar requirement that has been in place for two decades, in addition to paying travel and tuition. The amount will be adjusted yearly based on a Statistics Canada benchmark for living costs.

India was the first among the top ten origin countries of study permit holders in 2022 in Canada, with a total of 3,19,000 students. Miller said the financial requirement has not kept up with the cost of living over time, resulting in students arriving in Canada only to learn that their funds aren’t adequate.

This change will apply to new study permit applications received on or after January 1, 2024. According to the global education search platform Erudera, the total number of international students in all education levels in Canada is 8,07,750, including higher education. Of this, 5,51,405 received a study permit in Canada last year.

“Moving to a more accurate cost of living level that helps international students arrive with necessary resources to live and study in Canada, future increases will be tied to the low-income cut-off Statistics Canada announces every year,” CTV News quoted Miller as saying.

He also threatened to cap visas in provinces that don’t help house students or who won’t shut down educational institutions that he argues shouldn’t be operating.

“There are, in provinces, the diploma equivalent of puppy mills that are just churning out diplomas, and this is not a legitimate student experience,” Miller said at a news conference.

For years, critics have argued that some colleges are providing foreigners with inadequate education while giving them a chance to get visas to work in Canada and eventually immigrate. “There is fraud and abuse and it needs to end”, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation quoted him as saying.

Miller said the measures are meant to ensure international students aren’t vulnerable to sketchy employers and “unscrupulous” schools that leave them unable to afford life in Canada. “Clearly, we have become a country that has been targeted for abuse and exploitation by some unsavoury actors,” he said.

The issue has attracted close scrutiny as an uptick in international students has coincided with a housing shortage. Media outlets have reported on students scraping by in exploitative jobs.

Miller announced a handful of other updates to the international student programme, including that the waiver on the 20-hour-per-week off-campus work limit will be extended to April 30, 2024, for current international students.

Moreover, Miller said the government is considering expanding the off-campus work hours for international students to 30 hours per week while class is in session. “Our data shows us that 80 per cent of international students work more than 20 hours per week,” Miller said.

The federal government launched the pilot project that removed the cap on the number of off-campus hours international students can work in November 2022, and it was set to expire at the end of this month.

Miller also announced the extension of a distance learning measure that allowed students to count time spent studying online toward the length of a future post-graduation work permit, as long as it constitutes less than 50% of the programme of study.

The measure will stay in place for students who begin a study programme before September 1, 2024, but not for students who begin study on or after that date.

Meanwhile, the government will wind down a temporary policy to allow international graduates with expired or soon-to-be-expiring work permits to apply for an 18-month permit extension.

The changes come as Miller said the federal government plans to “significantly” limit the number of visas issued to international students “to ensure that designated learning institutions provide adequate and sufficient student support as part of the academic experience.”

Vladimir Putin says he will run for President again in 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on December 8 he would run for president again in the 2024 presidential election, a move expected to keep him in power until at least 2030.

Putin, who was handed the presidency by Boris Yeltsin on the last day of 1999, has already served as President for longer than any other ruler of Russia since Josef Stalin, beating even Leonid Brezhnev’s 18-year tenure.

After awarding soldiers who had fought in Ukraine with Russia’s highest military honour, the hero of Russia gold star, Putin was asked by a lieutenant colonel if he would run again, Russian news agencies said.

The Kremlin chief said that he would. For Putin, the election is a formality: with the support of the state, state media and almost no mainstream public dissent, he is certain to win. Putin turned 71 on October 7.

Opposition politicians cast the election as a fig leaf of democracy that adorns what they see as the corrupt dictatorship of Putin’s Russia. Supporters of Putin dismiss that analysis, pointing to independent polling which shows he enjoys approval ratings of above 80%. They say that Putin has restored order and some of the clout Russia lost during the chaos of the Soviet collapse.



The Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 6.5% for the fifth time in a row as it maintains a tight vigil on inflation. The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee after a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic developments, has decided unanimously to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said amid India’s better-than-expected economic growth. The RBI had raised the repo rate by a total 250 basis points (bps) since May 2022 in efforts to cool surging inflation, which dropped to a four-month low of 4.87% in October, but is expected to remain above the RBI’s 4% medium-term target for some time.

