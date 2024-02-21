Lok Sabha elections 2024 | SP, Congress announce seat-sharing formula in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh

February 21, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST

INDIA bloc partners Samajwadi Party and Congress have announced a tie-up for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

In Uttar Pradesh, the SP left 17 out of the 80 seats in the State for the Congress. The Congress will contest Raebareli and Amethi, once considered pocket boroughs of the party, and Varanasi which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency.

The seat-sharing announcement was made at a joint press conference here by SP state chief Naresh Uttam Patel, SP national general secretary Rajendra Chaudhary, Congress state president Ajay Rai and AICC in-charge of UP Avinash Pande.

Pande said the Congress will contest on 17 seats, while the SP and other alliance partners will contest from the rest of the 63 seats in the State. Patel, SP’s state president, said, “The Congress will contest on 17 seats in UP and in the rest of the 63 seats, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will decide candidates.

Apart from Raebareli, Amethi and Varanasi, the other seats on which the Congress will be contesting included Kanpur City, Fatehpur Sekri, Basgaon, Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Maharajganj, Amroha, Jhansi, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Sitapur, Barabanki and Deoria, he said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sonia Gandhi won the Raebareli seat, while Rahul Gandhi lost in Amethi to BJP leader Smriti Irani. The SP will contest on Khajuraho seat in Madhya Pradesh, which has 29 Lok Sabha seats, and support the Congress on the rest of the seats, Patel said. He said senior leaders of both the parties will chalk out future programmes of the alliance.

Farmers’ protests | ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on hold for 2 days after farmer killed in clash with Haryana security personnel

The Haryana Police on February 21 hurled tear gas shells to disperse farmers from Punjab at Shambhu and Khanauri border points as they tried to move towards the barricades, stalling their protest march to Delhi. The farmers, demanding a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for their crops, had announced that they would resume their protest at 11 am Wednesday, after their fourth round of talks with the government failed to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, the BJP said that Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda has once again proposed to have a dialogue with the agitating farmers and appealed to them to arrive at a solution “peacefully”. Senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Narendra Modi government has done “so much work” for farmers.

The Delhi Police beefed up security in the national capital and directed its personnel to ensure strict vigil at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders.

In the fourth round of talks with the farmer leaders, a panel of three Union Ministers proposed that government agencies would buy pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP for five years after entering into an agreement with farmers. Farmer leaders refused the proposal, saying it was not in favour of farmers.

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Kisan Union National Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said that if the government does not allow farmers to go to Delhi, the farmers also will not let them enter their villages during elections.

“Putting nails on the road is not justified. If they put nails on our way, we will also do the same in our villages. We also have to do barricading of our villages. If they are not allowing us to reach Delhi, we will not let them enter our villages,” Tikait told reporters when asked about obstacles, such as iron nails, being put on roads to prevent farmers from reaching Delhi.

Tikait attacked the Centre saying the BJP-led government is only for industrialists. “If it were a farmers’ government, a law guaranteeing MSP would have come into force.” He said that on Thursday a meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) would be held to deliberate on the future course of the farmers’ agitation.

I-T has withdrawn ₹65 crore from banks ‘undemocratically’, alleges Congress

The Congress on February 21 alleged that the Income Tax department has “withdrawn” a sum of ₹65 crore from its accounts in different banks “undemocratically” even when the case pertaining to their return for previous years is sub judice.

Party treasurer Ajay Maken has claimed that “democracy will be over if the action of probe agencies goes unchecked” and said the Congress has full faith in the judiciary.

“The Income Tax department had written to various banks to withdraw a sum of ₹65 crore from different bank accounts of the Congress and Indian Youth Congress in view of the demand raised by the Income Tax authorities earlier, despite the appellate authorities hearing the case,” Maken told PTI.

He said even when the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, which the Congress had moved against the Income Tax department’s claim of ₹210 crore as recovery for “discrepancies” in previous tax returns has been stayed and a lien has been marked, the tax authorities have resorted to “undemocratic action” by taking out the amount from their accounts.

The Congress leader said the party had written to its bankers not to withdraw any amount as the case was sub judice and hearing in the case before the I-T Tribunal was still on.

“Alarming Update: Concerns rise over the actions of Central Government agencies, potentially threatening the multi-party system in India. If unchecked, democracy in India will be over. Without intervention of judiciary, our democratic principles will be endangered,” Maken said in a post on X.

In another post in Hindi, he said, “Since yesterday evening, Congress has been a victim of the anti-democratic attitude of the government machinery. We have full faith in the judicial system of India,” he said, adding that he would share more information on the issue soon.

The Income Tax authorities are hearing the matter on Feb. 21. The Congress’ main bank accounts were frozen on Friday over an Income Tax demand of ₹210 crore but an I-T appellate tribunal later allowed it to operate them pending a further hearing next week, a huge relief for the party which said the move had impacted all political activity.

Maken, who had earlier addressed a press conference to announce that Income Tax authorities had frozen its accounts, said the tribunal has put a lien of ₹115 crore on its accounts and the party has been allowed to spend over and above that.

Party leader Vivek Tankha, who appeared before the tribunal against the order, said he told the tribunal that the Congress would not be able to participate in the “festival of elections” if its accounts remain frozen.

Several party leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, expressed their outrage and alleged that the government’s move was an attack on democracy. Maken said democracy was in danger in the country and detailed the tribunal’s order.

Post-poll violence case | Supreme Court refuses to pass order on urgent listing of West Bengal Govt’s suit against CBI probe

The Supreme Court on February 21 refused to pass an order on an urgent listing of a lawsuit filed by the West Bengal Government that has accused the CBI of going ahead with its probe in post-poll violence cases, without securing the prerequisite nod from the State under the law.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing in the matter on behalf of the West Bengal government, told a Bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra that the matter has been adjourned nine times.

Sibal told the Supreme Court that the matter is listed before a Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai. “The matter is coming up, but we are before the Constitution Bench. If it can be heard on Wednesday or Thursday,” Sibal said.

Refusing to pass any order, the CJI said, “I am not in charge of the matter. You go before that Bench, they will take a call. We are not passing any orders.” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said there is no urgency and the matter can wait for a few days.

Sibal said, “It cannot. The suit was filed in 2021 and we are in 2024.” The West Bengal Government has filed an original suit in the Supreme Court against the Centre under Article 131 of the Constitution, alleging that the CBI has been filing FIRs and proceeding with its investigation, despite the State having withdrawn the general consent to the federal agency to probe cases within its territorial jurisdiction.

Article 131 empowers a State to move the Supreme Court directly in case of a dispute with the Centre or any other State. On November 16, 2018, the West Bengal Government withdrew the “general consent” accorded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct probe and raids in the State.

Fali S. Nariman, who championed secular India, free speech and independent judiciary, passes away

Fali Sam Nariman, India’s prominent sentinel on the qui vive for secular values, died aged 95 on Wednesday.

“I have been brought up to think and feel that the minorities, together with the majority community, are integral parts of India. I have lived and flourished in a secular India. In the fullness of time, if God wills, I would also like to die in a secular India,” the eminent jurist wrote in the final chapter of his autobiography Before Memory Fades…

Nariman was the senior most advocate for independence of judiciary. He would, time and again, highlight in his arguments in the Supreme Court, numerous media interviews and public speeches, that fair and independent judges were a basic feature of the Constitution.

He watched over the Supreme Court and its falter-and-steady trajectory with eyes mellowed by years and a patient heart. Judges looked up to him, and admitted so too.

When Nariman criticised the Supreme Court for converting the Sabarimala case review into a roving enquiry into the essential religious practices of minority religions like Islam and Zorastrianism by a nine-judge Bench, the then Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde agreed he had a “powerful argument there”.

He disapproved of judges “seeking jobs or a seat in the Parliament” from the government. He feared that such post-retirement dalliances affected public faith in judicial sanctity.

God Save the Supreme Court, a book he authored the same year as the unprecedented press conference held by four senior most judges in January 2018, did not mince words. He said what was lacking in the Supreme Court was collegiality among judges.

He conveyed his displeasure to Chief Justice S.H. Kapadia when the latter had sought his assistance to frame restrictive guidelines on the Press covering the Supreme Court.

As a citizen, he championed free speech, but made it a point to say “that the Press must serve the governed, not those who govern”. He had resigned as Additional Solicitor General of India with a one-line letter addressed to the Law Minister after the imposition of censorship during the Emergency.

“Unfortunately, we keep forgetting the ‘of’ part in the ‘of the people, by the people and for the people’. If the government is indeed for the people, it has a solemn obligation to keep the people well-informed,” he once wrote to The Hindu.

The constitutional lawyer poked holes in government claims in court that the National Judicial Appointments Commission was the “will of the people” and the “nation wants it”. “I may be permitted (somewhat impertinently) to ask which nation? The nation of the haves or the nation of the have-nots?... no one has yet devised a reliable method of ascertaining the wishes of the people,” Nariman quipped.

He criticised the Centre’s “deliberate inaction and delay” over Supreme Court Collegium recommendations. The government, he said, ought to be a “distinguished communicator”.

He took criticism on the chin. To comments that he should never have appeared for the Union Carbide Corporation in the Bhopal gas tragedy civil case, Nariman said one got wiser (though not necessarily) with age.

A raconteur, his stories ranged from his perilous flight from Burma (present day Myanmar) to India as a child to his sharing “half a seat” in the chambers of Sir Jamshedji Kanga as a junior lawyer in Bombay High Court. His wry, self-deprecatory humour usually couched a serious message.

Consider his anecdote of Vice-President B.S. Shekhawat visiting him at home after he won the Padma Vibhushan in 2007 to say, “I have come to tell you that my own doctor as well as the President’s doctor was given a Republic Day award”. A telling comment on the system of patronage behind awards, Nariman, whose tenure as Rajya Sabha member saw him speak up against the killings during the Gujarat riots, mused.

He preferred the Indian version of Lady Justice over the blindfolded Victorian one. “How do you wield the sword of punishment with your eyes deliberately closed? In your blind fury for doing justice, you might strike at the innocent party and not the guilty one!” he wrote.

He succinctly depicted his long association with another jurist, former Attorney General of India Soli Sorabjee, “for a long while we were rivals, later un-friendly rivals, but now, in the evening of our lives, we are friends”.

He had a tireless enthusiasm to learn. He surrendered his chambers outside the Supreme Court, preferring to sit in courtrooms to listen and learn, or talk with friends in the court lounge. On Wednesday, when Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud recalled Nariman as a “giant intellectual”, a downcast-looking lawyer in the courtroom said Nariman was finalising his written submissions in an impending Constitution Bench case late last night.

“The race is over, but the work is never while the power to work remains,” he wrote.

He is survived by his son, former Supreme Court judge Justice Rohinton F. Nariman, and daughter, Anaheeta F. Nariman.

In brief

India and Greece on February 21 agreed to work towards co-production and co-development of military hardware and decided to firm up a mobility and migration pact as soon as possible with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visiting Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis holding extensive talks to impart “new energy” to the bilateral ties. Modi said the two sides have common concerns and priorities in the fight against terrorism and there was a discussion in detail on how to further strengthen cooperation in this area.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

