Kolkata rape and murder case: Only 6 fast track courts operational in Bengal, Centre on Mamata’s letter

Lambasting the West Bengal government for its alleged failure to implement crucial safety measures for women and girls, Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi has said the State has not taken any step to start the remaining 11 fast-track special courts despite the pendency of 48,600 rape and POCSO cases.

In a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Devi criticized the West Bengal government for failing to implement key emergency helplines such as the Women Helpline (WHL), Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) and Child Helpline.

Asserting these services are essential to provide immediate assistance to victims of violence, she said the State has yet not integrated them despite multiple reminders from the central government.

This lapse, Devi argued, deprives the women and children in West Bengal of critical support in times of distress.

In a pointed rebuke, she highlighted the state’s inability to operationalize the Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) allocated to it under a centrally sponsored scheme despite a significant backlog of cases related to sexual offences.

In the letter dated August 25, the Minister emphasized the urgency of implementing stringent legal frameworks and judicial processes to ensure the safety and security of the women and children in West Bengal.

The FTSC scheme, launched in October 2019, was designed to expedite the trial and disposal of pending cases related to rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

“Under this scheme, the Central government allocated 123 FTSCs to West Bengal, including 20 exclusive POCSO courts and 103 combined courts for both rape and POCSO cases. However, as of mid-June 2023, none of these courts had been made operational,” the Minister said.

Devi pointed out that despite the State’s commitment in June 2023 to start seven FTSCs, only six exclusive POCSO courts had been operationalized by June 30, 2024. She also expressed grave concern over the state government’s inaction in activating the remaining 11 FTSCs.

Devi also underscored the importance of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a significant legislative measure introduced nationwide in July 2024 to combat crimes against women and children.

The legislation prescribes severe punishments, including rigorous imprisonment, for offences such as rape, gang rape and sexual abuse against minors.

Gujarat rains: 3.95 lakh cusecs water discharged into Narmada river, 280 people shifted in Bharuch

As many as 280 people were shifted to safer places from the low-lying area in Gujarat’s Bharuch city after nearly 4 lakh cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water was released into the Narmada river from Sardar Sarovar Dam, officials said on August 26.

Following a huge inflow of water from Omkareshwar dam in Madhya Pradesh upstream of Narmada, the Sardar Sarovar’s water storage on August 26 touched a height of 135.20m, just 3.48m less than its full capacity of 138.68m, a release by the State government stated.

“The dam, situated near Kevadia in Narmada district, is receiving 3.68 lakh cusecs of water and 3.95 lakh cusecs were released in the river,” it said.

Of 30 gates of the dam, 15 were opened on August 25 night, and eight have been opened since morning. At present, these 23 gates are open up to the height of 2.2 meters to allow discharge of 3.95 lakh cusecs water directly into the river, the release stated.

“With such a huge discharge coupled with incessant rains, the Narmada river is now flowing just below the danger level of 24 feet near Bharuch town, prompting the authorities to shift 280 people living in low-lying areas,” Bharuch collector Tushar Sumera said.

“Heavy rains have lashed Bharuch in the last two to three days, and the showers will continue for the next two days. Moreover, nearly 4 lakh cusecs water was released in Narmada, and it touched the danger level of 24 feet at the Golden Bridge in the afternoon. Luckily, the water level has come under that mark within an hour,” Sumera told reporters.

“As a precautionary measure, 280 people living near the river bank in Bharuch town were shifted to safer places,” he said.

“We will allow them to return home once the water level is below 22 feet. We have deployed our teams in each taluka to monitor the situation and take necessary action,” Sumera said.

In the neighbouring Narmada district, authorities have asked people living in 28 villages of Nandod, Garudeshwar and Tilakwada talukas to avoid going near the river bank, the release said.

At least 39 killed in ‘coordinated’ attacks in southwestern Pakistan

Separatist militants killed 39 people in several overnight attacks in southwestern Pakistan, a government official said on Monday. “We have confirmed 39 people killed in several coordinated attacks carried out by the BLA (Baloch Liberation Army) terrorists,” Shahid Rind, a spokesman for the Balochistan provincial government said.

Twenty-three people were fatally shot after being identified and taken from buses, vehicles and trucks in Musakhail, a district in Balochistan province, senior police official Ayub Achakzai said. The attackers burned at least 10 vehicles before fleeing.

In a separate attack, gunmen killed at least nine people, including four police officers and five passersby, in Qalat district also in Balochistan, authorities said.

According to Assistant Commissioner Musakhail Najeeb Kakar, armed men blocked the inter-provincial highway in the Rarasham district of Musakhel and offloaded passengers from buses, the Dawn newspaper reported. The dead were identified as belonging to Punjab province.

Balochistan has been the scene of a long-running insurgency in Pakistan, with an array of separatist groups staging attacks, mainly on security forces. The separatists have been demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. Although Pakistani authorities say they have quelled the insurgency, violence in Balochistan has persisted.

The attack in Musakhail came hours after the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army separatist group warned people to stay away from highways as they launched attacks on security forces in various parts of the province. But there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest killings.

Separatists often ask people for their ID cards, and then abduct or kill those who are from outside the province. Many recent victims have come from neighboring Punjab province.

Uzma Bukhari, a spokesperson for the Punjab provincial government, denounced the latest killings on Monday, saying the “attacks are a matter of grave concern” and urged the Balochistan provincial government to “step up efforts to eliminate BLA terrorists.”

Authorities in Balochistan said they responded to the latest attacks on Monday and that they would provide details on their operations later in the day. Local media said at least 12 insurgents were killed by security forces in various parts of the province in the past 24 hours.

Separatists in Balochistan have often killed workers and others from the country’s eastern Punjab region as part of a campaign to force them to leave the province, which for years has experienced a low-level insurgency.

As more women speak up, actors’ body in Malayalam film industry staring at a crisis

An emergency meeting of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) scheduled in Kochi on August 27 has been postponed amidst growing revelations by women about the sexual harassment and misbehaviour they had faced in the past in the Malayalam film industry.

The meeting has been postponed citing “inconvenience” of the association president and senior actor Mohanlal who is reportedly in Chennai. The emergency executive meeting was scheduled on Tuesday after actor Siddique, general secretary of the association, had submitted his resignation on Sunday (August 25, 2024) following allegations of sexual assault levelled by actor Revathy Sampath.

Actor Baburaj, joint secretary of the association, confirmed that the executive meeting has been postponed. “A new date will be announced later after mutual consultations within the committee,” he said.

He denied the allegations of sexual assault levelled by a young actor against him on Monday. She had alleged that the actor had misbehaved with her at his residence in Aluva, Ernakulam, after inviting her to participate in a discussion regarding a new film.

Baburaj said he was not staying in Aluva in the year 2019 as mentioned by her. “I was staying in Munnar in 2019. I had started staying at my house in Aluva only from 2020. I had not called anyone by claiming that a discussion with directors and technicians of a film can be done at my home,” he said.

Baburaj blamed a few “within the association and outside” of trying to derail his chances of becoming the secretary of the actors’ body in the wake of the resignation of Siddique. “I will take legal action against those raising such baseless allegations,” he said.

After the revelations of Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra and Revathy Sampath that led to the resignation of filmmaker Ranjith and Siddique respectively, actor Minu Muneer said in a Facebook post that she had suffered physical and verbal abuse from actors Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Edavela Babu, and Jayasurya.

She said the incidents happened in 2013. “As a result, I was forced to leave the Malayalam film industry and relocate to Chennai. I am now seeking justice and accountability for the trauma and suffering I endured,” she said.

Maniyanpilla Raju rejected the allegations, while pointing out that more such allegations will surface for “monetary gains” and from those who could not gain roles in movies as they expected.

BJP expresses disagreement with Kangana Ranaut’s remarks on farmers’ protests

The BJP on August 26 expressed disagreement with its MP Kangana Ranaut’s controversial remarks on the farmers’ protest and said she has been directed to not make such remarks in future.

This came after Ranaut stoked a controversy by suggesting that the farmers’ protests could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation in the country if the top leadership was not strong enough.

In a video shared by the Mandi MP on X, she alleged that “bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place” during the farmers’ protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.

“The statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers’ movement is not the opinion of the party. The Bharatiya Janata Party expresses its disagreement with the statement made by Kangana Ranaut,” the BJP said in a statement.

On behalf of the BJP, Ranaut is neither permitted nor authorised to make statements on the party’s policy issues, it said. “On behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kangana Ranaut has been directed not to make any such statements in future,” the statement said. “The Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to follow the principles of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’ and social harmony,” it added.

Australia gives millions of workers ‘right to disconnect’

Australia gave millions of workers the legal right to “disconnect” on August 26, allowing them to ignore unreasonable out-of-hours contact from employers, to the distress of big industry.

People can now “refuse to monitor, read, or respond to” their employers’ attempts to contact them outside work hours -- unless that refusal is deemed “unreasonable”. The law is similar to those of some European and Latin American countries. Unions welcomed the legislation, saying it gave workers a way to reclaim a work-life balance.

“Today is a historic day for working people,” said Michele O’Neil, president of the Australian Council of Trade Unions. “The union movement has won the legal right for Australians to spend quality time with their loved ones without the stress of being forced to constantly answer unreasonable work calls and emails,” she said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed the reform pushed through by his centre-left Labor government. “We want to make sure that just as people don’t get paid 24 hours a day, they don’t have to work for 24 hours a day,” he told national broadcaster ABC.

“It’s a mental health issue, frankly, as well, for people to be able to disconnect from their work and connect with their family and their life.” But the reforms got a cool welcome from Australian industry leaders.

“The ‘right to disconnect’ laws are rushed, poorly thought out and deeply confusing,” the Australian Industry Group said in a statement. “At the very least, employers and employees will now be uncertain about whether they can take or make a call out of hours to offer an extra shift,” it said.

The law, enacted in February, came into force for medium-sized and large companies as of Monday. Smaller companies with fewer than 15 employees will be covered from August 26, 2025.

France introduced the right to disconnect in 2017, hoping to tackle the “always on” culture facilitated by smartphones and other digital devices.

In Brief:

Ministry of Home Affairs announces five new districts in Ladakh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on August 26 said that the central government will create five new districts in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The new districts are Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang. In the X post, Shah said, “In pursuit of Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji’s vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has decided to create five new districts in the union territory. The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny.”

Odisha reports bird flu outbreak, over 5,000 chickens culled

More than 5,000 chickens were culled after the H5N1 strain of avian influenza or bird flu was detected in the Pipili area of Odisha’s Puri district, a government official said on Sunday, August 25, 2024. After mass deaths of chickens at a poultry farm in Pipili, the State government had sent a veterinary team, which collected samples and sent them for testing, he said. After the samples came back positive, the government started culling chickens in the farm and in the locality on August 24, he added.

J&K Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 44 candidates, trims it to 16 amid internal rumblings

The BJP on August 26 named 16 candidates for the first phase of elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to be held on September 18. The party had earlier released its first list of 44 candidates but put out a revised one a few hours later, withdrawing names for the second and third phases, amid disgruntlement among a section of party cadre over a few names in the original list.