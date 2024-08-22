Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Supreme Court urges protesting doctors to resume work

The Supreme Court on August 22 successfully appealed to the professional sense of doctors protesting the brutal rape and murder of their junior colleague at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, asking them to return to work and tend the poor and ailing multitude who have to wait years for a medical consultation in public hospitals across India.

At one point, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud recounted scenes of patients waiting in queues for hours for a few minutes of medical care in public hospitals and bystanders spending nights on the bare floor.

“I know because I too had slept on the floor in a government hospital where a relative of mine had been admitted… Our hearts go out to all those people who go to public hospitals… Doctors must come back to duty. There are people who need them. How will public health infrastructure run without them? In places like AIIMS Delhi, people take appointments two years in advance. They suffer when doctors are not on duty when they come to the hospital for medical care,” Chief Justice Chandrachud told the assembled lawyers in his courtroom during the day-long hearing.

The three-judge Bench, also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said the family of the trainee postgraduate doctor who lost her life in the brutal attack would never regain normalcy. The nation was in shock. But the law would take its course and caregivers could not turn their backs on thousands of their waiting patients.

“Judges cannot give justice standing outside the court complex. Like that, doctors cannot treat patients outside their hospitals… Justice and medicine cannot go on strike. Get back to work now,” Chief Justice Chandrachud urged several doctors’ associations and bodies which had moved the court.

Agreeing with the Bench, medical professionals who had approached the apex court said they were apprehensive about hospital authorities resorting to legal actions against them once they join duty.

“First establish before us that everybody has come back to work. Once it is established that you are back to work, we will assure you that no adverse action will be taken against you… We will protect you,” Chief Justice Chandrachud responded.

The court directed its National Task Force (NTF) to hear out every stakeholder while framing suggestions to usher in reforms in safety measures and better infrastructural and working conditions for medical professionals. The court ordered the creation of an online portal for NTF to receive suggestions and grievances even anonymously.

“Thirty-six and 48-hour shifts for doctors are inhuman. How can residents work 36-hour shifts? There is a certain hierarchical nature at work in public hospitals, and junior doctors bear the brunt,” Chief Justice Chandrachud observed.

When doctors asked for immediate safety measures until the NTF came out with its report, the court directed the Union Health Secretary to meet with Chief Secretaries of States and Directors General of Police and put in place basic interim safety procedures. The meetings have to be held in a week. The safety protocol has to be up and working two weeks thereafter.

The Bench said the CBI, in the meanwhile, would carry on with its probe into the crime while the West Bengal police would continue its investigation into the mob attack and vandalism of the protest site on R.G. Kar premises on August 14.

The court ordered the magistrate court to decide by August 23 an application seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test on the prime accused in the rape and murder case.

The hearing saw the Bench grill the State police which took 14 hours to register a First Information Report (FIR) after getting information of the doctor’s death on August 9.

“Why did the Principal, on being informed about the death, not come to the college straightaway and direct the registration of the FIR? Why was the Principal, as soon as he resigned, appointed to another college?” Chief Justice Chandrachud asked senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government.

Sibal said procedure following the receipt of information of a crime was followed to the ‘T’. The West Bengal police had followed the guidelines laid out in a gazette notification issued by the Police department in 2018. “According to this, when information of crime is received, the first information of the crime is recorded and treated as an FIR. The fact that it was an unnatural death was recorded at 10.10 a.m. in the morning. The record of this fact can be seen in the seizure list, inquest report and the post-mortem report,” Sibal countered.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Union government, said the State was deliberately trying to “muddy the waters”. Sibal said the CBI, instead of concentrating on the case investigation, was focussing on the State of West Bengal.

The court urged both the Centre and the West Bengal government not to “politicise” the horrific crime committed on a young doctor.

When a lawyer referred to a quantity of semen found, the Chief Justice requested her to not use social media to make arguments in court.

“Please remember, we have the post-mortem report before us,” the Chief Justice told the lawyer.

Congress, National Conference announce pre-poll alliance for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls

Ahead of the coming Assembly election, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi met National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah in Srinagar on August 22 and announced the decision to forge a pre-poll alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The alliance is on track. It will work successfully. CPI(M)‘s M.Y. Tarigami is also part of it. Seat-sharing has been finalised. It is for all 90 seats of J&K. People of J&K suffered immensely in the absence of an elected government for many years. We expect Statehood with all powers to be restored. We will fight for it,” Dr. Abdullah said, after meeting the Congress leaders at his residence here.

Dr. Abdullah said the meeting with the Congress leaders was “held in a cordial manner”. He, however, dropped broad hints about the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), once an ally of the NC in the Peoples Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), not being part of the electoral alliance.

Kharge and Gandhi met the Abdullahs at their residence to formalise the pre-poll alliance. The two parties have been having discussions on seat-sharing for the past few days. Both the allies have been bargaining hard for the maximum share from the 47 seats of the Kashmir valley, out of 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The J&K coalition will take place for sure. But there won’t be a coalition at the cost of Congress workers and leaders’ interest,” Gandhi said, while addressing party workers in Srinagar.

Spelling out the priorities of the Congress, Gandhi said the party is firm on the call for “restoration of Statehood to J&K as soon as possible”.

“We had expected Statehood would be done prior to the elections. This is the first time since Independence that a State has become a Union Territory. So, we are very clear in our national manifesto as well that it is a priority for us that the people of J&K, and Ladakh get their democratic rights back,” Gandhi said.

In his speech, Kharge assured people of J&K that the Congress would “take them out of the mess if they voted for the party”. “The Congress expects at least 40 to 45 seats in the upcoming polls. The Congress will fight for your land, forests and other rights,” Kharge said.

Urging local people to stand by Gandhi, Kharge said, “Rahul Gandhi was related to J&K by blood. We hope J&K will stand with us in the upcoming elections. The BJP’s anger and frustration are always targeted at the Congress. The only person who dares to fight is Rahul Gandhi. We need your votes to save the country, to save your culture and rights.”

The Assembly election. the first to be held since the revocation of Article 370, will be held in three phases — September 18, September 25, and October 1.

Badlapur school sexual assault case: Bombay HC hears PIL; posts hearing for August 27

The Bombay High Court on August 22 heard the suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Badlapur sexual assault case. Justice Revathi Mohite Dere asked why the second girl’s statements had not yet been taken. She said, “It is a heinous offence, how the police did not take it seriously.”

The court ordered to present the case file in the next hearing on August 27, including statements from victims’ families, and the investigation done by the Badlapur police.

The case of sexual assault of two fourth-grade girls at a school in Maharashtra’s Badlapur has sparked outrage.

On August 17, police arrested an attendant of the school for allegedly abusing the girls. This incident has created massive outrage among the people in Badlapur.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has recommended the establishment of special branches or “mini-police stations” for women and children in every police station across the State.

This development came in the wake of an alleged delay in registering the crime by the police in Badlapur. Chairperson Susieben Shah shared a detailed plan in this regard during a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday (August 21, 2024).

Addressing the press conference, Shah said, “Currently, police stations have Women’s Help Desks, Special Juvenile Police Units and Child Welfare Police Officers. However, these units are not dedicated solely to addressing complaints from women and children, often leading to the unavailability of trained personnel when needed. Officers in these units are frequently assigned to other duties, causing delays in registering and investigating complaints.”

She said the Crime Branch units in police stations are exclusively reserved for investigating crimes, ensuring that officers are not diverted to other duties and that their sole responsibility is to investigate and solve crimes efficiently.

“Considering that women and children constitute 70% of the country’s population, we cannot exclude such a significant demographic from the process of justice and security. It is crucial to establish a dedicated unit similar to the Crime Branch in every police station for registering and investigating crimes against women and children,” Susieben Shah said.

Federation of All India Medical Association calls off 11-day strike

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on August 22 decided to end its 11-day strike following “positive directions” from the Supreme Court.

The apex court earlier in the day asked protesting doctors to resume work and assured them that no adverse action would be taken after they rejoin. “#FAIMA has decided to call off the strike following positive directions from the #Chief Justice of India. We welcome the acceptance of our prayers for interim protections and the necessary steps to enhance security in hospitals. United, we will continue to fight legally,” FAIMA, an umbrella body of doctors, said in a post on X.

The move comes soon after several resident doctors’ associations (RDAs) called off their strike over Kolkata incident, following an appeal from the Supreme Court.

RDAs of AIIMS-Delhi, RML Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and the Delhi government-run Indira Gandhi Hospital also announced their decision to call off the strike.

RDAs across India had declared an indefinite strike, suspending all elective and non-essential services including outpatient department services, to protest the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a government hospital in Kolkata. The strike severely disrupted patient services in hospitals across India as doctors demanded better safety at the workplace.

The AIIMS RDA said the resident doctors would continue their struggle through “symbolic protest after duty hours till justice is served and implementation of safety guidelines”.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the Supreme Court for taking cognizance of the RG Kar Medical College incident and addressing the issue of safety and security for healthcare workers across the country. We also commend the formation for the National Task Force (NTF) to ensure that these concerns are addressed promptly and effectively,” the RDA said.

The Association also urged the authorities to strictly adhere to the directives issued by the Supreme Court. “We appreciate the court’s directive that no punitive action be taken against the protesting doctors. We thank everyone who supported us in our pursuit of justice. Our commitment to our responsibilities remains steadfast, and we will continue to advocate for the rights and safety of healthcare workers through engagement with various authorities, ministries, institutional heads, members of the National Task Force, and the Supreme Court and our demand for CPA,” the AIIMS RDA said.

Unemployed adults at higher risk of heart disease: ICMR study

An ICMR-led study, which estimated the risk of adults in India developing heart disease over a 10-year period, found that those unemployed were at a significantly higher risk, followed by those having high blood sugar levels.

Researchers analysed nearly 4,500 adults aged 40-69 years, about half of whom were younger (40-49 years old). Data was collected using surveys and questionnaires, including those developed by the World Health Organization (WHO), such as for gauging one’s physical activity levels.

Among the study group, about 85% were at a very low-to-low chance of developing cardiovascular diseases, while about 14.5% and 1% were at a moderate and high-to-very high chance of developing these conditions, respectively, they found.

Twice as many men as women had a higher than 10% risk of developing heart disease over 10 years, the researchers, including those from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research, Bengaluru, found.

A very low-to-low chance meant less than 10% risk of experiencing heart-related diseases, while moderate and high-to-very high chance indicated 10-20% and over 20% likelihood, respectively, according to the study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research.

Among the participants having high blood sugar levels, women had an 85% increased risk of getting heart conditions over 10 years, while men were at a 77% higher risk, the researchers estimated. They also said that among the participants who were obese, women and men had a 71% and a 55% higher chance of developing heart conditions, respectively, compared to those who were not obese.

The researchers also found that the participants living in urban areas were at a higher risk of heart diseases, with 17.5% having more than 10% risk, compared to 13.8% of those living in rural places. About two-thirds of the study group was from rural backgrounds.

Further, urban women participants had an 86% higher probability of having elevated 10-year CVD risk than rural women participants, the authors said.

However, the researchers found that the unemployed participants were at a significantly higher risk of cardiovascular diseases compared to the employed ones or homemakers.

“While 87-88% of the latter two groups had a low risk of (cardiovascular diseases), only 54% of the unemployed population had a low risk,” the authors wrote.

They said that previous studies assessing cardiovascular disease risk in India were conducted using geographically localised samples and, therefore, a national estimate was missing.

This study was the first one to estimate risk in India using the non-laboratory-based WHO charts, the team said.

Sri Lanka Supreme Court says Ranil Wickremesinghe guilty of ‘arbitrary and unlawful’ conduct

Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court on August 22 found President Ranil Wickremesinghe guilty of “arbitrary and unlawful” conduct, in the postponement of local body elections scheduled last year, even as he campaigns hard for a mandate in the September 21 presidential contest.

President Wickremesinghe rose to the island nation’s top office in July 2022, not winning a national election, but through an extraordinary parliamentary vote. He replaced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country and resigned amid mass protests triggered by a severe financial meltdown.

While local government elections were due soon after — they would have given citizens a say after the country’s economy crashed — the Wickremesinghe administration maintained it could not afford to spend on an election amid urgent efforts towards economic revival. The elections to Sri Lanka’s local authorities, scheduled to be held in March 2023 and later April 2023, were postponed. The Election Commission said reasons for the move were “beyond” its control and Wickremesinghe, who is also Finance Minister, came under sharp attack for “blocking funds” needed for the election.

The government’s position coincided with painful austerity measures, including a steep rise in indirect taxes, introduced by the government as part of its International Monetary Fund-led programme aimed at recovery. Crisis-hit citizens, who were reeling under the impact of high living costs, growing poverty, and joblessness, came under greater pressure.

Opposition politicians and rights groups filed multiple Fundamental Rights petitions in the Supreme Court, challenging the government’s position that they said violated the Constitution. A five-member bench led by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya on Thursday (August 22, 2024) directed the Election Commission to hold the local government election “at the earlier possible”, while holding the “executive branch” liable for the infringement of citizens’ fundamental rights.

The ruling comes at a time when Wickremesinghe is appealing to Sri Lankan voters to back him, so he can continue his “economic reform” agenda. He faces strong opponents in Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa and Leader of the Opposition National People’s Power alliance Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who are fierce critics of Wickremesinghe’s policies.

In Brief:

Actor Vijay launches Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s flag

As a prelude to entering active politics, Tamil cinema’s leading actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay launched his party’s flag and flag song at the party headquarters at Panaiyur in Chennai today. Vijay introduced the two-coloured flag with red on top and bottom; yellow in the middle; and the Vaagai flower surrounded by 28 stars at the centre with two trumpeting tuskers facing each other on either side. Warriors of ancient Tamil kingdoms wore Vaagai flower garlands to symbolise victory. Vijay also hoisted the flag at the party’s headquarters and launched the party’s flag song Thamizhan Kodi Parakuthu.

India surpasses China to become Russia’s top oil buyer in July

India overtook China as the world’s biggest importer of Russian oil in July as Chinese refiners bought less because of lower profit margins from producing fuels, a comparison of import data showed. Russian crude made up a record 44% of India’s overall imports last month, rising to a record 2.07 million barrels per day (bpd), 4.2% higher than in June and 12% more than a year ago, data on Indian shipments from trade and industry sources showed.