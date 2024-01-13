Kharge likely to be chairperson of INDIA bloc

January 13, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on January 13 emerged as the consensual candidate for the post of chairperson of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) group of Opposition parties. The members of the group also discussed on selecting the candidate for the convenor post.

The issue of chairperson and convener was first broached by CPI(M) General secretary Sitaram Yechury. While JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren suggested Rahul Gandhi’s name, Gandhi declined citing his upcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. He said that Kharge was the Congress’ president and was the more experienced leader.

Congress noted that if their party leader is the chairperson, a non-Congress leader should be the convenor.

Opposition sources said that Janata Dal(U) chief Nitish Kumar’s name was discussed as the convener of the group. “There was unanimity on his name as well. However, it was suggested that since Trinamool chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav were not present, they would also be informed and consulted,” sources told The Hindu.

While Kumar was silent, his party colleague Rajeev Ranjan Singh Lalan said that the Bihar CM had never asked anything for himself. Kumar has neither accepted nor declined the offer.

Kharge, later posted on X (formerly Twitter) that, “Everyone is happy that the seat sharing talks are progressing in a positive way.”

Even though key leaders such as anerjee, Yadav did not attend the meeting, Kharge described it as a meeting of the INDIA Coordination Committee. Shiv Sena UBT was represented by Sanjay Raut.

Leaders of the bloc met virtually to review seat-sharing agenda, participation in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and other matters related to the alliance.

Lai Ching-te emerges victorious in Taiwan’s presidential election

Taiwan’s ruling party candidate Lai Ching-te, branded a threat to peace by China, on January 13 won the island’s presidential election, a vote watched closely from Beijing to Washington.

Lai delivered an unprecedented third consecutive term for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after a raucous campaign in which he pitched himself as the defender of Taiwan’s democratic way of life.

Communist China claims democratic Taiwan, separated from the mainland by a 180-km strait, as its own, and says it will not rule out using force to bring about “unification”, even if conflict does not appear imminent.

Beijing has in the past slammed Lai, the current Vice-President, as a dangerous “separatist”, and on the eve of the vote, its Defence Ministry vowed to “crush” any move towards Taiwanese independence.

Lai had 40.2% of the vote with ballots counted from 98% of polling stations, according to official data from Taiwan’s Central Election Commission.

His main rival, Hou Yu-ih of the Opposition Kuomintang (KMT), trailed in second place with 33.4%, and conceded defeat. Nearly 20 million people were eligible to vote, and turnout has not yet been announced.

The election was watched closely by both Beijing and Washington, Taiwan’s main military partner, as the two superpowers tussle for influence in the strategically vital region.

Lai’s victory extends DPP’s rule after eight years under outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen, who reached Taiwan’s two-term limit.

KMT’s Hou argued for warmer ties with China and accused the DPP of antagonising Beijing with its stance that Taiwan is “already independent”.

The race also saw the rise of the upstart populist Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), whose leader Ko Wen-je took 26.4% of the vote with an anti-establishment offer of a “third way” out of the two-party deadlock.

India protests visit of British High Commissioner in Islamabad to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

India has taken serious note of the highly objectionable visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, Jane Marriott, along with a U.K. Foreign Office official, to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on January 10, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

This comes after British envoy Jane Marriott visited Mirpur city in the PoK region along with an official of the U.K. Foreign Office.

“Such infringement of India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unacceptable. The Foreign Secretary has lodged a strong protest with the British High Commissioner in India on this infringement. The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are, have been and shall always remain an integral part of India,” the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

Earlier on October 7, 2023, India conveyed its objections to the United States over the visit of the American Ambassador to Pakistan’s visit to PoK.

Reacting to the visit, which the U.S. referred to as “AJK” (Azaad or ‘Free’ Jammu Kashmir), of Ambassador David Blome to Muzaffarabad and other areas across the Line of Control that India recognises as its territory, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India had objected to both the visit and the meetings Blome held there.

Delhi excise policy case | BJP trying to stop Arvind Kejriwal from campaigning for Lok Sabha polls: AAP on ED summons

The BJP is “misusing” the ED to stop Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal from campaigning for Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, after the probe agency sent its fourth summons to the AAP chief on January 13.

Addressing a press conference, Rai questioned the timing of the ED’s summons to Kejriwal, saying it came ahead of his Goa tour from January 18. “The ED should refrain from becoming a political weapon of the BJP,” he said.

Rai also alleged that the news of the summons had already been leaked to media before it reached Kejriwal.

Asked if Kejriwal would appear before the ED this time, Rai said they are consulting legal advisors and would act accordingly.

The ED has issued summons to the Delhi Chief Minister for the fourth time for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. The agency asked Kejriwal to appear at its headquarters in New Delhi on January 18.

Supreme Court slams Delhi government over delay in deciding remission plea of convicts

The Supreme Court slammed the Delhi government over the delay in deciding remission plea filed by 114 convicts including a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist who was convicted for conspiring to wage war against the country and was awarded life imprisonment.

A Bench of justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan castigated States for mechanically rejecting remission plea of life convicts who have served more than 14 years in jail.

Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee told the court that a meeting of the Sentence Review Board was held on December 21 to consider premature release of 114 eligible convicts, including Gafoor.

He submitted that draft minutes of the meeting have been forwarded to the Home Department of the Delhi government for submission to the Lieutenant Governor.

The Bench then said, “What you are doing is absolute breach of the top court’s December 11 order. You have not clarified which remission policy you are following. What you did was very objectionable. When it comes to granting remission, all State governments are the same. There is a pattern. All State governments mechanically reject the first application for remission without considering it.”.

The top court granted two weeks to the government to decide 114 remission pleas including Gafoor’s remission plea. The top court was hearing a plea by Gafoor seeking premature release on the ground that he has served almost 16 years in jail.

Pakistan effectively shuts the key crossing into Afghanistan to truck drivers

Pakistan effectively closed a key northwestern border crossing with Afghanistan to truck drivers on January 13, Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban said.

Noor Mohammad Hanif, director of Information and Culture department in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, said that officials at the Torkham began asking for passports and visas from Afghan drivers.

Truckers have for years been able to pass the border without documents so they generally do not have them.

Hanif said that, in response, Afghanistan is now asking Pakistani drivers for passports and visas.

In a separate statement, the Nangarhar governor’s office said that officials from both sides are in talks to solve the problem, and a “decision will be made soon,” it added.

The Torkham border crossing has been closed a number of times in recent months, including in September when it was shut for nine days due to clashes between border forces.

On January 13, dozens of trucks carrying perishable items, including vegetables and fruits, waited on each side of the border for the reopening of the crossing, which is a vital commercial artery and a trade route to Central Asian countries for Pakistan.

Pakistan is concerned about the presence in Afghanistan of the Pakistani Taliban, which is a close ally of the Afghan Taliban. Pakistan has said many Pakistani Taliban leaders and fighters have found sanctuary in Afghanistan and have been emboldened to carry out more attacks on security forces in Pakistan.

The Afghan Taliban government insists it does not allow the Pakistani Taliban to use its soil to launch attacks in Pakistan.

This comes just days after one of Pakistan’s most senior politicians, Fazlur Rehman, whose Jamiat Ulema Islam party is known for backing the Afghan Taliban, visited Kabul in an attempt to reduce lingering tensions between the two countries.

Rehman was the first senior Pakistani politician to visit Kabul since the Taliban seized power in neighboring Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO troops withdrew from the country after 20 years of war.

Tensions also exist around Pakistan’s ongoing expulsion of Afghans.

Pakistan has deported more than half a million Afghans without valid papers in recent months. Pakistan has long hosted about 1.7 million Afghans, most of whom fled during the 1979-1989 Soviet occupation. More than half a million fled Afghanistan when the Taliban seized power.

In brief

Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on January 13 beat world champions Korean pair of Seo Seung Jae and Kang Min Hyukdished in straight games to advance to the Malaysia Open Super 1000 men’s doubles final in their first tournament of the season. The Indian duo, ranked second in the world, scripted a remarkable comeback after being down and out in the second game, saving six game points during an eight-point burst to waltz their way to a 21-18 22-20 win over their Korean opponents in a thrilling semifinal clash. Satwik and Chirag now stand just one step away from their second Super 1000 title, having won the first one at the Indonesian Open in June last year.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.