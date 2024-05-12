  • The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election will see 96 Lok Sabha constituencies across 10 States and Union Territories going to the polls on May 13. The poll body said that there is no significant concern regarding hot weather conditions during the polling. “The weather forecast indicates that the parliamentary constituencies going for polls are likely to experience normal to below normal temperatures (±2 degrees) and there will be no heat wave-like condition in these areas on the polling day. However, for the convenience of voters, meticulous arrangements have been made at all polling stations including facilities like water, shamianas, and fans,” it said.
  • Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 12 launched a blistering attack on senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, accusing her of “spending more than 70% of her MP funds on minorities” and the Gandhi family of being experts in lying.
  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying while the BJP has been “counting the notes” it got from “tempo wale billionaires”, his party will conduct a caste census to ensure equality. The former Congress president was reacting to Mr. Modi’s remarks on the Congress receiving cash loaded in tempos from Adani and Ambani.