Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced 10 guarantees that would be fulfilled if the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) wins the Lok Sabha election and comes to power at the Centre.

Titled “Kejriwal ki 10 Guarantee”, the list includes free 24-hour power supply, good education, free healthcare that is not based on insurance schemes, freedom to the Indian Army to retrieve Indian territory occupied by China, scrapping the Agniveer scheme, fixing MSP on all crops according the Swaminathan Commission report, two crore jobs for the youth, ease of doing business for traders, full Statehood for Delhi, and destroying the BJP’s “washing machine” that gives protection to “corrupt persons” who join the party. “The existing system of the BJP through which it sends honest people to jail will be abolished,” Mr. Kejriwal said while announcing the guarantees.

Mr. Kejriwal said that he had not discussed the 10 guarantees with the other members of the INDIA bloc as he was lodged in Tihar Jail but assured that they would have no objection to the guarantees as these “promises should have already been implemented for the people of India” and would lay the foundation for a “new India”. “I do not want to become Prime Minister of the country. But it is my guarantee that if the INDIA bloc comes to power, I will ensure that these will be implemented on a war footing. Just like my guarantees for Delhi and Punjab have been implemented,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Chief Minister is out on interim bail till June 1 in a money laundering case in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

Mr. Kejriwal said the INDIA bloc will form the next government and the AAP will be a part of it. He also said people will have to choose between “Modi ki Guarantee” and “Kejriwal ki Guarantee”. “Modi’s guarantees have not been fulfilled but Kejriwal’s guarantees are a brand as they have been fulfilled in Delhi and Punjab where the AAP is in power,” he said.

The AAP also announced that Mr. Kejriwal will campaign for the INDIA bloc in Lucknow on May 15, at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on May 16, and in Mumbai on May 17.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, reacting to Mr. Kejriwal’s guarantees said, “Mr. Kejriwal runs a government of lies and does politics of false promises but the people of the country will no longer be misled. No matter how many guarantees he gives, he is only doing it to stay in the news as it is unlikely that his party will win even one seat.”

The BJP also called the guarantees “ridiculous” for a party contesting only 21 Lok Sabha seats across the country to be selling “false dreams”.

ED summons Jharkhand’s Congress Minister Alamgir for inquiry on May 14

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Congress Minister Alamgir Alam on May 14 to the Ranchi Zonal office in the case related to recovery of ₹35 crore from premises linked to his OSD (Officer on Special Duty) Sanjeev Kumar Lal.

On May 6, the ED had conducted searches at several locations in Ranchi, including Mr. Lal’s residence and that of his domestic help Jahangir Alam and seized the cash. Searches were also conducted at the residence of Vikas Kumar and Kuldeep Minj, both assistant engineers of Road Construction Department (RCD), Jharkhand.

Mr. Alam, the Rural Development Department (RDD) Minister and also leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in the Assembly, had earlier rubbished the allegation of BJP leaders about having anything to do with the cash haul.

On May 10, the general administration department issued the notification to suspend Mr. Lal, effective from May 6, the day he was arrested along with his domestic help.

The recovery of cash has turned into a big political issue in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah mentioned the issue in their election rallies, taking a dig at the Opposition INDIA bloc.

Goons threatening women of Sandeshkhali, Trinamool trying to protect culprits: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 slammed the “vote-bank” politics of the TMC and said the goons of the ruling party are threatening the tormented women of Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have surfaced, to protect the culprits involved in the heinous crime.

While addressing back-to-back rallies in Barrackpore and Hooghly, Mr. Modi alleged that under the TMC rule, Hindus have turned into second-class citizens in West Bengal and asserted that “as long as Modi is here, no one can repeal the CAA law.” Suggesting that the performance of the Congress would be at an all-time low, the prime minister claimed that the grand-old party will get fewer seats than the age of its shehzada [Rahul Gandhi] in the Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Gandhi is in his early fifties.

“All of us have seen what the TMC has done with the sisters and mothers of Sandeshkhali. First, the police tried to save the culprits, now the TMC has started a new game. TMC goons are threatening the sisters of Sandeshkhali, just because the oppressor’s name is Shahjahan Sheikh... They are trying their best to save and protect him from legal action. Don’t be afraid of TMC,” he said at Barrackpore.

Addressing his second rally in Hooghly, Mr. Modi said, “TMC is using every trick in Sandeshkhali, but none of the oppressors of Sandeshkhali TMC will be spared.” His remarks come in the backdrop of multiple purported videos surfacing on social media, which claimed that a local BJP party leader made several women of Sandeshkhali sign on blank papers which were later filled up as complaints of sexual assault against TMC leaders.

The Prime Minister, however, didn’t directly refer to those videos.

Demand that Modi probe the ‘tempos of cash’, says Congress

The Congress has reiterated its demand for an investigation into the alleged tempos of illicit money that Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani of sending to the Congress in a campaign speech at Telangana’s Karimnagar on May 8.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress’s general secretary (Communications), further emphasised the party’s resolve to ensure a joint parliamentary committee probe into the relationship between the growth of Mr. Adani’s business empire and the Narendra Modi-led government, adding that the “incoming INDIA government” will constitute one.

Mr. Ramesh on Sunday posted on X that the Indian National Congress has been calling for an investigation into alleged quid pro quo between the Narendra Modi-led government and the Adani Group — what it calls “the Modani scandal” — consistently since January this year.

In the post, he said, “We also reiterate our demand that the PM investigate all tempos carrying illicit funds that are being sent, as he has alleged, from business groups such as Adani and Ambani. This includes making use of the investigative agencies that he has been so quick to deploy against the Opposition.”

Mr. Ramesh alleged that the “now outgoing Prime Minister has enabled it [Adani] to make supernormal profits from overpriced coal imports and inflated electricity prices, become the main beneficiary of the Modi Sarkar’s privatisation mania, flout SEBI rules and regulations with impunity, and park ₹20,000 crore of benami funds in shell companies, all involving dubious transactions with Chinese nationals”.

This comes after Mr. Modi, accused the two industrialists of sending illicit funds to the Congress, claiming that this is why Rahul Gandhi had stopped speaking against them since the elections were announced. However, a fact-check soon revealed that Mr. Gandhi had spoken out against Mr. Modi’s alleged associations with the two industrialists just a day before the latter’s speech in Telangana.

Poll roundup:

The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election will see 96 Lok Sabha constituencies across 10 States and Union Territories going to the polls on May 13. The poll body said that there is no significant concern regarding hot weather conditions during the polling. “The weather forecast indicates that the parliamentary constituencies going for polls are likely to experience normal to below normal temperatures (±2 degrees) and there will be no heat wave-like condition in these areas on the polling day. However, for the convenience of voters, meticulous arrangements have been made at all polling stations including facilities like water, shamianas, and fans,” it said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 12 launched a blistering attack on senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, accusing her of “spending more than 70% of her MP funds on minorities” and the Gandhi family of being experts in lying.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying while the BJP has been “counting the notes” it got from “tempo wale billionaires”, his party will conduct a caste census to ensure equality. The former Congress president was reacting to Mr. Modi’s remarks on the Congress receiving cash loaded in tempos from Adani and Ambani.

In brief:

War-weary Gazans flooded towards coastal areas of the Gaza Strip’s southern city of Rafah, fleeing heavy bombardment in eastern zones after Israel ordered them to evacuate. “We endured three days that can be considered hell,” said Mohammed Hamad, a 24-year-old resident of eastern Rafah who was among the 3,00,000 Palestinians that Israel says have fled the fighting. Despite international opposition to any major military operation in Rafah, Israel has shifted its focus to the heavily populated area in what it says is an effort to destroy the last bastion of Hamas. Eastern parts of the city have been heavily bombarded in recent days, according to witnesses, as Israel sent tanks and ground troops into the areas in “targeted raids”.

