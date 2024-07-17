Karnataka withholds jobs-for-locals Bill following backlash from industry heads

As a draft Bill cleared by the Karnataka Cabinet mandating reservation for locals garnered adverse reactions from industry heads and trade bodies in the State, the government late on July 17 announced that it had been “temporarily withheld” and a decision would be taken later after a review.

“Bill is withheld until further consultations and due diligence. Industry leaders needn’t panic as assured,” Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil said.

Earlier in the day, following industry responses, Patil and IT and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge had been on the defensive.

Patil promised that a team comprising the Law Minister, the IT and Biotechnology Minister, the Labour Minister, and himself would discuss the issue with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah before passing the Bill.

“There is no doubt that protecting the interests of Kannadigas is of paramount importance. However, industries also need to thrive. It should be a win-win situation for both. Keeping this in mind, any confusion will surely be addressed,” he said.

He contended that the content in the draft Bill regarding providing reservations to Kannadigas in managerial posts is “advisory in nature” and industry stakeholders need not have any apprehension. “The draft Bill states that when two equally qualified candidates are eligible, industries should prioritise appointing locals, but this is merely advisory,” he said.

Taking a similarly conciliatory tone, Kharge said, “As always, we will consult with industries, industry bodies, and thought leaders to ensure we foster a favourable environment for investments and job creation for locals while addressing the needs of the global workforce. No detrimental rules or laws will be enforced without due consultations with stakeholders.”

The Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024, was cleared in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Siddaramaiah on July 15.

It mandates that industries, factories, and other establishments appoint local candidates in 50% of management positions and 70% in non-management positions.

The Bill, reviewed by The Hindu, however, has no provision for 100% reservation in grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ jobs.

Yogi Adityanath meets Uttar Pradesh Governor amid buzz of rift in party

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 17 met Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow.

Adityanath reached Raj Bhavan in the evening for a courtesy meet, officials said.

Sources said the Chief Minister discussed with the Governor the State Assembly monsoon session, which is likely to start from July 29.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said, and is believed to have briefed him on a host of issues related to the party’s organisational matters in the politically crucial State.

Chaudhary and the State’s Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya met BJP national president J. P. Nadda separately on July 16 amid signs of dissonant voices emerging from within the party in the State where it suffered shock losses in the Lok Sabha polls at the hands of the SP-Congress alliance.

Maurya’s differences with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are widely acknowledged even within the party and his comment at a State party meeting that “organisation is always bigger than government and no one can be bigger than the organisation” was seen by many political watchers as a message to the monk-politician.

He had made the remarks in presence of Adityanath and Nadda, while the Chief Minister blamed “over-confidence” for the electoral reverses in the State and suggested that the party could not effectively counter the opposition INDIA bloc’s campaign.

With the party’s top brass speaking to Maurya and Chaudhary, considered a sober and objective voice, they seem to be taking steps to put their house in order against a resurgent opposition in the State, which has been critical to the BJP’s rise as the dominant national force since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Sharad Pawar gives jolt to nephew Ajit as several NCP leaders switch sides to NCP(SP) ahead of Maharashtra Assembly poll

In a jolt to the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election, more than 20 leaders and office bearers of the NCP from Pimpri-Chinchwad joined the NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar on July 17.

Chief among those switching sides was NCP leader Ajit Gavhane, the party’s Pimpri-Chinchwad president who was being touted as a dynamic face of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in the cash-rich township ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election.

After the Baramati Assembly segment which Ajit Pawar has held continuously since 1991 for a record seven terms, the township of Pimpri-Chinchwad and the cash-rich Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has long been the nerve-centre of the Deputy CM’s politics.

Gavhane, who submitted his resignation to NCP State chief Sunil Tatkare on July 16, is now being projected as a possible candidate of the NCP (SP) from the Bhosari Assembly segment, currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mahesh Landge.

Earlier in the day, Gavhane along with more than 20 former corporators and office bearers of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) joined the NCP (SP) in Sharad Pawar’s presence in Pune.

Yet, the move was neither surprising nor wholly unexpected as Gavhane, along with ex-Bhosari MLA Vilas Lande – another Ajit Pawar faction leader who is said to disgruntled with Ajit, had met with Sharad Pawar last month itself along with other PCMC leaders from the NCP.

“There was a lot of uneasiness after the NCP split last year. While we have equal respect for both Ajit dada and Sharad Pawar saaheb who have both contributed to the development of Pimpri-Chinchwad, there has been a lot of corruption in the PCMC, and particularly Bhosari, ever since the BJP came to power in the civic body,” Gavhane said.

Ajit Pawar’s grasp over the PCMC appeared to be slipping in 2017 when the BJP, for the first time in the history of the civic body polls, snared the Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body by winning 77 of the 128. One of the reasons for this was because a number of leaders like the late Laxman Jagtap and ex-Mayor Azam Pansare, once Ajit’s trusted lieutenants, had switched colours to join the BJP.

After the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) troika came to power following the 2019 State Assembly election, Ajit Pawar, as Deputy CM in the erstwhile government as well, left no stone unturned to wrest back the PCMC from the BJP.

Now, with Ajit Pawar himself aligned with the BJP in the ruling Mahayuti government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, several local leaders feel uncomfortable with the saffron embrace.

This, coupled with the NCP’s drubbing in the recent Lok Sabha election, has prompted many leaders in the Ajit Pawar group to consider returning back to Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP), which had a remarkable showing in the general election, winning eight of ten Lok Sabha seats it contested on.

High Court reserves order on Kejriwal’s pleas seeking interim bail, challenging arrest by CBI

The Delhi High Court reserved on July 17 its order on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas challenging his arrest by the CBI in the excise policy case and seeking interim bail.

Kejriwal’s senior counsel not only assailed his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) but also sought his release on bail in the case. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, who conducted the proceedings on a holiday on account of Muharram, heard the arguments advanced by the lawyers of Kejriwal and the CBI and reserved its order on the petitions.

The high court has listed his regular bail plea for further arguments on July 29.

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, termed his arrest by the CBI an “insurance arrest” to stop him from walking out of jail.

“It is unfortunately an insurance arrest. I have effectively three release orders in my favour (in the ED case) under very stringent provisions... These orders show that the man is entitled to be released. He would have been released but for this insurance arrest,” he contended.

Asserting that Kejriwal was “not a terrorist” but the Chief Minister of Delhi, Singhvi said his arrest was not as per the mandate of the law and being the Chief Minister, he was entitled to bail.

On behalf of the CBI, advocate D.P. Singh opposed the two pleas of Kejriwal and said terming the arrest an “insurance arrest” was unjustified. Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he is still lodged in judicial custody in a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The chief minister, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the trial court’s order was stayed by the high court.

On July 12, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case. The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving the formulation and execution of the policy.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to licence holders.

Haryana announces 10% reservation for Agniveers in constable, forest guard jobs

Months ahead of the Assembly polls, Haryana’s BJP government announced on July 17 a 10% reservation for Agniveers in the recruitment of constables, forest guards and jail wardens, along with quotas in other posts.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also said that the government will provide interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh if any Agniveer wishes to set up their own business.

“In direct recruitment to posts of constable, mining guard, forest guard, jail warden and special police officer made by the State government, there will be a 10% horizontal reservation for Agniveers,” he said at a press conference here.

He said that in Group C and D posts, an age relaxation of three years will also be given. “However, for the first batch of Agniveers, this age relaxation will be five years,” Saini added.

In direct recruitment for Group C civil posts, there will be a 5% horizontal reservation for Agniveers, the Chief Minister said. He also announced sops for industrial units employing Agniveers. “If any industrial unit employs an Agniveer at a salary of more than ₹30,000 per month, then our government will give that unit an annual subsidy of ₹60,000,” Saini said.

He also announced that Agniveers will get arms licences on priority. The Agnipath military recruitment scheme, introduced by the BJP government at the Centre in June 2022 for short-term induction of personnel in the armed forces, has faced severe criticism from several quarters, including opposition parties.

In the run-up to the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said in Haryana’s Mahendragarh that the Agniveer scheme would be scrapped and thrown in the dustbin if the opposition INDIA bloc came to power.

Soon after the scheme was announced by the Centre in June 2022, the then-CM of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar had said the State government would provide guaranteed employment to Agniveers after their four-year stint in the Armed forces.

The Agnipath scheme provides for recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 for four years with a provision to retain 25% of them for 15 more years.

No need for ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari after party’s poor performance in polls

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari attributed the party’s poor performance in Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal to lack of support from the minority community, asserting that ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ was unnecessary and proposing instead ‘Hum unke saath jo humare saath’ (we are with those who are with us).

Addressing the extended session of the BJP’s State executive committee, Adhikari also dismissed the need for a Minority Morcha of the party. “I have spoken for nationalist Muslims as well. We all used to say ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, but I would not say this anymore because I think it should be ‘Hum unke saath jo humare saath’ (we are with those who are with us)... no need for Minority Morcha,” he said.

Minorities comprise nearly 30% of the electorate of West Bengal.

In 2014, the BJP’s slogan was ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, and in 2019, it was ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’. Adhikari claimed that during the Lok Sabha polls, “Hindus were not allowed to vote by Jihadi goons of the TMC in many areas.”

“In West Bengal, free and fair elections are not possible. The Jihadi goons of the TMC will not allow it. Free and fair elections are only possible by implementing the Disturbed Areas Act in the state. We don’t want to capture power in the State through backdoor implementation of the President’s Rule.

“We will come to power when we win elections with the people’s mandate. But for that, free and fair elections have to be ensured,” he said.

The extended session of the BJP State executive committee comes days after the party lost three Assembly seats to the TMC in last week’s bypolls, marking another disappointment for the BJP following its poor performance in the parliamentary elections, in which its tally fell to 12 from 18 in 2019.

Reacting to Adhikari’s remark, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, “BJP is trying to find excuses to pacify their own cadre base following the Lok Sabha debacle in the State.”

In Brief:

Fresh firefight reported with Village Defence Group members and militants in Jammu’s Doda

A fresh exchange of fire was reported between hiding militants and members of Village Defence Group (VDG) in Doda district of the Jammu province on July 17. The brief exchange of fire was reported from Malan village in Dessa area of Doda district on Wednesday morning, officials said. No casualties were reported in the incident. The fresh contact with the hiding militants was established after four soldiers, including a Captain rank officer, were killed in a firefight with militants in Urranbaggi area of Dessa. Preliminary reports suggested VDG members observed movement and opened fire, resulting in a brief encounter. A search operation continues in the area. The area has witnessed a major anti-militancy operation since July 9 when militant movement was reported.

Days after Trump assassination bid, police shoot dead knife-wielding man near the Republican National Convention

Ohio police officers in Wisconsin for the Republican National Convention shot and killed a man who was wielding two knives near the convention, Milwaukee’s police chief said on July 16. Five members of the Columbus, Ohio, police department fired on the man, who had a knife in each hand, refused police commands and charged at an unarmed man before police fired, Milwaukee Chief Jeffrey Norman said at a news conference. Two knives were recovered from the scene, the chief said. Police released body camera footage that showed officers on bikes talking before one of them says, “He’s got a knife.” Several officers then yell “Drop the knife!” as they run toward two men standing in a street. When the armed man moved toward the unarmed man, police fired their weapons.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

