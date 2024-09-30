Karnataka High Court stays investigation against Nirmala Sitharaman, others over electoral bonds extortion allegation

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday stayed the investigation into the First Information Report (FIR) filed against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others for allegedly “extorting” thousands of crores of rupees from companies by misusing the electoral bond scheme and using the agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the interim order on a petition filed by Nalin Kumar Kateel, former president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit, who has been arraigned as accused number 4 in the FIR.

The Bengaluru city had filed FIR on September 28 based a direction given by a magistrate court, which had acted on a private complaint filed Adarsh R. Iyer, co-president of Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath (JSP).

The FIR was registered under sections 384 (punishment for extortion) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) read with 34 (acts done with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While Sitharaman was arraigned as accused number one, officials of the ED have been named as accused number 2, and office bearers of BJP’s nation unit as accused muber 3.

According to the complaint, Sitharaman and ED officials committed extortion under the pretext of electoral bonds and benefited to the tune of over ₹8,000 crore. It was also alleged in the complaint that the “extortion” was committed in connivance with BJP leaders and office-bearers of the party at the State and national level.

Iyer, in his complaint alleged that the “extortion” was committed in connivance with BJP leaders and office-bearers of the party at the State and national level and the modus operandi was that ED was used to conduct raids, seizures, and arrest to compel top representatives of private companies to purchase electoral bond in favour of the BJP.

The private complaint before the Special Court of Magistrate for criminal cases against former and present MLAs and MPs in April this year as Tilak Nagar police and the DCP, Bengaluru Southeast did not act on the complaint given by the complainant. The Special Court, before which the private complaint was pending since April, had on September 27 directed the Tilak Nagar police to lodge the FIR.

ED books Siddaramaiah in MUDA linked money-laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday booked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and some others in a money-laundering case linked to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), taking cognisance of a recent state Lokayukta FIR, official sources said.

The federal agency has filed an enforcement case information report (ECIR) to book the Chief Minister and others, they said.

Siddaramaiah, his wife B.M. Parvathi, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju - from whom Swamy had purchased land and gifted it to Parvathi - and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Mysuru-located Lokayukta police establishment on September 27.

The FIR was lodged after a special court in Bengaluru last week ordered a Lokayukta police probe against Siddaramaiah in the case.

The order of the special court judge came a day after the high court upheld the sanction granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct an investigation against the senior Congress leader on allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by MUDA.

The ED has pressed sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to book Siddaramaiah in its ECIR, the equivalent of a police FIR.

According to the procedure, the ED is empowered to summon the accused for questioning and even attach their assets during the investigation.

Siddaramaiah, 76, had last week said he was being targeted in the MUDA issue as the opposition was “scared” of him and noted that it was the first such “political case” against him.

He also reiterated that he would not resign following the court ordering a probe against him in the case as he has done no wrong and asserted that he would fight the case legally.

In the MUDA site-allotment case, it is alleged that compensatory sites were given to Siddaramaiah’s wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land that was “acquired” by MUDA.

The Lokayukta FIR has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) like 120B (criminal conspiracy), 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 426 (mischief), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 340 (wrongful confinement) and 351 (assault).

Tirupati laddu row: Nothing to show, as of now, lard was used in laddus, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday said there is currently nothing to show that animal fat was used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus during the previous Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) regime in Andhra Pradesh.

The Court said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should have “kept the gods away from politics” before rushing in to make public statements based on unsure facts that lard was used to prepare the laddus in the previous regime, impacting the religious sentiments of crores of people across the world.

A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan said Naidu behaved inappropriately for a high constitutional functionary.

The Court pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of contamination in the prasadam only on September 26. The First Information Report was lodged September 25. Yet Naidu had rushed to the media on September 18 without any proof to back his claims.

“We are prima facie of the view that when investigation is under process, it was not appropriate on the part of a high constitutional functionary to go public and make a statement which can affect the sentiments of crores of people,” the Court observed in its order.

Justice Viswanathan noted that test reports available in the public domain did not prima facie indicate the use of animal fat in the preparation of the laddus. “As we stand today, there is nothing to show that the ghee used was contaminated,” the judge observed.

Justice Gavai asked whether the samples sent for the tests were taken from the same ghee used for the parasadam.

“You should have at least kept the gods away from politics,” Justice Gavai told the State, represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi.

The Bench orally asked the SIT to “hold its hands” till October 3, the next day of hearing.

Meanwhile, it requested Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist the court in examining whether the SIT should continue or the probe ought to be transferred to an independent Central agency.

The court referred to media reports quoting the Chief Executive Officer of the Thirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the famed temple, categorically denying any abuse of the ghee used in the prasadam.

“He said in fact that contaminated ghee was never used… 100%,” Justice Gavai said.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for TTD, said the laddus were not “tasting right” and complaints were getting more frequent.

“Was the laddus which tasted wrong sent for tasting then?” Justice Gavai asked Luthra, who promised to enquire on the point.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, for the State, said the petitions, including one by former Rajya Sabha Member, was not filed with bona fide intentions. They were only meant to attack the current State government.

The petitions have sought an independent enquiry into the allegations and the setting up of a regulatory mechanism for religious affairs and manufacture of the prasadam.

Supreme Court asks if persons under CBI scanner were still in positions of power in R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to find out if any persons under scanner for financial irregularities or involved with the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor were still in “positions of power” within Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central agency, to report by the next date of court hearing.

The order was prompted by submissions from junior doctors that the presence of these individuals “mentioned” in connection with financial fraud and who were also present at the crime scene “where they had no business to be” was contributing to the “threat culture”.

Senior advocates Karuna Nundy and Indira Jaising urged the court to either direct these persons to be suspended or sent on leave till the CBI probe was completed.

However, the court asked the junior doctors and their associations to confidentially share the names of these persons with the CBI, who would forward them to the West Bengal government.

“Ultimately the power is with the West Bengal government as the disciplinary authority,” the CJI remarked.

Nundy, for the junior doctors, said the “people in power” were not just confined to RG Kar but also were placed in positions of authority in bodies like the exam board and West Bengal Medical Council.

“Indicate who these people are and we will act,” senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi with advocate Aastha Sharma, for West Bengal, reacted.

The hearing saw the CBI submit its fourth status report on the rape and murder of the young doctor on August 9. The CJI said the CBI investigation has seen “substantial leads” in both the rape and murder and financial irregularities angles.

The court further directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) to nominate a nodal officer to act on unauthorised uploading of the victim’s name, photographs and other identity details on social media platforms. The court was reacting to a complaint by her distressed parents that these details were proliferating on social media, invading their daughter’s privacy and dignity. They expressed consternation about the release of a film scheduled on Tuesday about the RG Kar incident. “How will she be portrayed... that too when the investigation was going on,” the parents’ counsel, advocate Vrinda Grover, submitted. The court ordered that no social intermediaries would upload any material revealing her identity or pertaining to the crime committed at RG Kar.

Meanwhile, the court found that the West Bengal government had not even completed 50% of the infrastructural work for the safety and well-being of doctors in medical colleges and hospitals across the State, especially in RG Kar itself. The court had, on September 17, given 14 days for the State to build separate duty rooms, toilets, put in place additional safety measures and even biometric access to critical areas in hospitals.

“No part of the work has crossed 50%... Why is the progress so tardy?” Chief Justice Chandrachud enquired.

Dwivedi said the delay was due to the tender process and logistical issues and sought time till October 15 to complete the task.

The court recorded Jaising’s submission that protesting doctors have re-joined work and were performing all essential services, including OPD and IPD duties, and emergency work in hospitals.

Indian Embassy issues helpline numbers for stranded citizens in Nepal, death toll rises to over 200

Search and rescue operations continued in Nepal for the third consecutive day on Monday after monsoon-induced floods and landslides killed more than 200 people in one of the worst rain-related disasters in the Himalayan nation in recent years.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal has said that the officials are in touch with the Indian nationals who have been stranded due to floods and landslides in Nepal, adding that the embassy is arranging for their safe return. An emergency helpline number has also been established to assist the stranded Indian nationals.

The embassy is coordinating closely with Nepali authorities to facilitate the evacuation of Indian citizens who have been stranded due to floods. “Public Advisory 1/3 There has been widespread damage due to floods and landslides on account of record rainfall over the weekend. Our thoughts are with everyone affected. The Embassy has received intimation regarding citizens who are stranded because of this situation,” wrote the Indian Embassy in Nepal on X.

“2/3 The Embassy is in touch with some of these groups and arranging for their safe return. Embassy is also coordinating closely with Nepali authorities to facilitate the evacuation of Indian citizens who are stranded,” it added.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal has also released the emergency numbers for those who require assistance. On X, the Indian Embassy in Nepal wrote, “Indian citizens in Nepal who require assistance may contact the following emergency numbers (with WhatsApp): +977-9851316807 - [Emergency Helpline] +977-9851107021- [Attache (Consular)] +977-9749833292 - [ASO (Consular)].”

Incessant rainfall over the weekend triggered floods and landslides, wreaking havoc in Kathmandu and most of the districts of Nepal.

At least 204 people have been killed in the continuous rainfall, floods, landslides and inundation, MyRepublica news portal reported, quoting the Armed Police Force (APF).

It added that 89 others have also been injured nationwide in the disaster, while 33 others remain missing.

An all-party meeting convened on Sunday by Officiating Prime Minister Prakash Man Singh at the Prime Minister’s Office in Singha Durbar decided to enhance rescue, relief, and re-establishment efforts during the ongoing disaster caused by heavy rains.

The Home Ministry said it would provide grants for temporary housing construction, repair blocked roads to restore transportation and ensure effective free health treatment for citizens injured in disaster incidents.

A task force was also formed to assess the details of the damage caused within a 15-day deadline, the news portal reported.

The Disaster Management Executive Committee said it will provide a relief amount to the families of those missing. If the missing person is not found within 10 days, their family will be provided the same amount as that given to the kin of a person killed in the rain-induced disaster, the report said.

The Home Ministry said all security agencies have been deployed for relief efforts following the floods and landslides, and the Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel have rescued around 4,500 disaster-affected individuals so far.

While those injured are receiving free treatment, food and other emergency relief materials have been provided to others affected by the floods.

Hundreds of people are facing a shortage of food, safe drinking water and sanitation in Kathmandu following the natural disaster, according to eyewitnesses.

Market prices have also soared as vegetables coming from India and other districts of the country have been temporarily halted due to obstruction in major highways due to landslides.

Numerous roads throughout the nation are severely damaged, and all routes leading to the capital city, Kathmandu, are still blocked, leaving thousands of travellers stranded, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

Home Ministry Spokesperson Rishiram Tiwari said efforts are underway to clear the obstructed highways to resume transportation.

At least 20 hydropower plants with a combined capacity of 1100 MW suffered damages due to floods and landslides triggered by the incessant rainfall in the past three days, which has led to the disruption in power supply in Kathmandu and other major cities.

“Heavy rains since Friday have caused widespread flooding across Kathmandu Valley, and across Nepal. This is the worst flooding experienced in recent years,” said Jagan Chapagain, the Chief Executive Officer and Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, in a post on X.

“In response to the crisis, local branches of the @NepalRedCross are working closely with authorities and (the) Emergency Operations Centre of Nepal Red Cross to coordinate rescue and relief operations,” he added. Kathmandu’s main river, the Bagmati, was flowing above danger levels after incessant rain lashed large swathes of eastern and central Nepal on Friday and Saturday, a report published by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) said.

“A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal and the more northerly than usual position of the monsoon trough was the reason” behind the exceptionally intense rain, it said on Saturday.

Scientists say that while climate change is changing the amount and timing of rainfall across Asia, a key reason for the rise in the impact of floods is the built environment, including unplanned construction, especially on floodplains, which leaves insufficient areas for water retention and drainage.

The floods and landslides have thrown life out of gear in many parts of the country, with many highways and road stretches disrupted, hundreds of houses and bridges buried or swept away, and hundreds of families displaced.

Thousands of passengers have been stranded in various places due to road disruption.

During the all-party meeting, it was also decided that the Ministry of Health and Population will conduct awareness programmes and other initiatives in potential and suitable locations to prevent the spread of diseases, as epidemics can spread after such disasters.

Israel Army says it ‘eliminated’ Hamas leader Fatah Sharif in Lebanon

The Israeli Army said on Monday its forces “eliminated” Hamas’ leader in Lebanon, as it continued to target Iran-backed militant groups in the neighbouring country.

“Overnight ... the IAF (air force) struck and eliminated the terrorist Fatah Sharif, head of the Lebanon branch of the Hamas terrorist organisation,” the military said in a statement.

Sharif “was responsible for coordinating Hamas’ terror activities in Lebanon with Hezbollah operatives. He was also responsible for Hamas’ efforts in Lebanon to recruit operatives and acquire weapons,” the statement said.

“He led the Hamas terrorist organisation’s force build-up efforts in Lebanon and operated to advance Hamas’ interests in Lebanon, both politically and militarily,” it added.

Hamas said earlier on Monday that Sharif was killed in an air strike on his home in the Al-Bass camp in southern Lebanon. The group said he was killed with his wife, son and daughter in a “terrorist and criminal assassination”.

Lebanon’s official national news agency reported an air strike on Al-Bass near the city of Tyre, saying it was the “first time” the camp had been targeted.

Sharif was also an employee of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees, but in recent months he had been put on administrative leave.

“Sharif was an UNRWA employee who was put on administrative leave without pay in March, and was undergoing an investigation following allegations that UNRWA received about his political activities,” the agency told AFP in a statement.

“During the day, he was the president of the UNRWA teachers union and at night, he was the leader of Hamas in Lebanon,” an Israeli military spokesperson told AFP.

IND vs BAN second Test: Records tumble as Indian batsmen smash Bangladesh bowlers

Records tumbled during the first innings day four of the weather-hit second Test between India and Bangladesh as Indian batsmen smashed Bangladesh bowlers in Kanpur on Monday. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal started positively right from the word go after Indian bowlers dismiss Bangladesh for 233. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja became the seventh Indian to take 300 Test wickets when he dismissed Khaled Mahmud.

Centre decides to maintain status quo of return on small savings scheme

The Centre on Monday decided to maintain the same rate of return on small savings schemes for the October to December quarter, marking the third successive quarter of status quo on their rates. The interest rates on small savings schemes such as Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) are reset each quarter as per a formula linked to the yields on government securities of similar maturities. The PPF rate has been frozen at 7.1% since April 2020. The return on Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme, which is tax-free like PPF, was raised to 8.2% earlier this year.

