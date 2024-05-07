  • An estimated 66.05% voter turnout was reported till 5 pm on Tuesday, for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, in 14 constituencies. Out of the 14 segments, the highest turnout of 72.75% was recorded in Chikkodi, followed by Shimoga 72.07%, and least 57.20% in Gulbarga. Meanwhile, sporadic incidents of violence marred the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in the four constituencies in West Bengal as TMC, BJP and Congress workers clashed with each other in various parts of Murshidabad and Jangipur seats. The TMC, the BJP, and the Congress-CPI(M) alliance lodged separate complaints related to poll violence, voter intimidation, and assaults on poll agents in the first few hours of polling, sources from the parties said.
  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced on May 7 that the Agniveer scheme would be abolished if the INDIA bloc is voted to power, alleging that it was initiated by PM Narendra Modi and not by the Army. He also promised to amend the GST and bring out a separate Sarna religious code for tribals. “INDIA bloc will scrap the Agniveer scheme, a scheme brought by Modi and not by the Army. We do not want to differentiate between martyrs. Anyone sacrificing for the nation should be attributed martyr status, should be given pension,” he said at an election rally in Jharkhand’s Gumla. “The BJP government implemented wrong GST schemes with five tax slabs. We will amend it and make one tax slab which will be minimum. We will reduce the tax burden on the poor,” he said.