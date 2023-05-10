Karnataka Assembly polls | Exit polls predict tight race between BJP, Congress

May 10, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST

Polling to elect the next government in Karnataka was “largely peaceful” on May 10, the Election Commission said, adding there was no indication that a re-poll would be required at any of the voting stations.

According to the latest figures, the voter turnout stood at 66.46%. The EC said the final figures will be known by May 11. The results will be announced on May 13.

Exit polls predicted a tight contest between the Congress and the BJP with most pollsters giving an edge to the grand old party.

India Today-Axis My India predicted a clear majority for the Congress with 122-140 seats in the 224-member assembly and gave the BJP 62-80 seats. It gave 20-25 seats to the JD (S), the third major player in the race.

News 24-Today’s Chanakya also forecast a majority for the Congress with 120 seats as against 92 seats for the BJP and 12 for the JD(S).

While the ABP News-C Voter exit poll predicted that the Congress would get 100-112 seats, BJP 83-95, JD(S) 21-29, the Republic TV-P MARQ forecast that the Congress will get 94-108 seats, the BJP 85-100 and JD(S) 24-32.

The India TV-CNX exit polls gave the Congress 110-120 seats and the BJP 80-90 seats. They predicted 20-24 seats for the JD (S).

The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat exit poll stated that the Congress is likely to get 99-109 seats, the BJP 88-98 and the JD(S) 21-26 while the Zee News-Matrize Agency predicted that the Congress would get 103-118, the BJP 79-94 and the JD(S) 25-33.

The News Nation-CGS poll said the BJP would get 114 seats, the Congress 86 and the JD(S) 21. The Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat forecast that the BJP was likely to win 94-117, Congress 91-106 and the JD(S) 14-24.

Times Now-ETG exit polls gave 113 seats to the Congress and 85 to the BJP. It predicted 23 seats for JD (S).

IIT-Bombay Dalit student death: Mere allegations in suicide note not sufficient to conclude accused is guilty, says Mumbai court

A special court in Mumbai granted bail to a student accused in the suicide of Darshan Solanki in IIT, and held, “Mere allegations in a suicide note would not be sufficient to draw conclusion that the accused has committed the offence of abetment.”

On May 6, Additional Sessions Judge A. P. Kanade granted bail to Arman Khatri, 18, also a student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, and noted that there is nothing on record to show that Khatri was harassing Solanki.

A detailed court order was made available on Wednesday that read, “So far as the harassment to the deceased on the caste discrimination ground, there is nothing on record to show that the applicant/accused was harassing the deceased on the ground of caste discrimination,” the court said.

“Except one incident of showing the paper cutter to the deceased by the applicant, there is nothing on record to show that the accused instigated deceased Darshan to commit suicide,” it said.

The court noted on the suicide note, “There is no reference of any act or incident whereby Khatri is alleged to have committed any wilful act of omission or intentional aid or instigated deceased in committing act of suicide. Mere allegations in the suicide note that the applicant is responsible for his death would not be sufficient to come to the conclusion that the applicant has committed the said offence of abetment,” the court observed.

On February 12, Solanki from Ahmedabad who belonged to the Dalit community allegedly died by suicide in the IIT hostel building. On April 11, a special investigation team (SIT) of the Mumbai Police found a one-line note from Solanki’s room saying, “Arman has killed me.” Khatri was arrested soon thereafter.

Delhi HC lists PIL against Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal over false statements against Centre for hearing

The Delhi High Court on May 10 listed for hearing on August 7 a public interest litigation seeking a direction to the CBI to investigate and prosecute Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for making “false statements” against the Centre regarding loan waiver to several industrialists.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad granted time to petitioner Surjit Singh Yadav to file certain documents in relation to his plea.

“The counsel for petitioner seeks time to file additional documents. List on August 7,” said the court.

The lawyer for the petitioner said “write off” was not the same as “waive off” and in the present instance, it was wrongly publicised in the media that loans of several crores given to industrialists have been “waived off”.

The petitioner, who claimed to be a farmer and a social worker, said in his plea that “write off” was a regular practice by banks to clean up their balance sheets with a “hope to recover it later” and the publication of “misleading statements” by Gandhi and Kejriwal by certain news organisations was a “deliberate attempt to create a negative image” of the Centre, which has resulted in creating a negative image of the country.

Discoms must take steps to prevent electrocution of elephants in Odisha: HC

Expressing concerns over the electrocution of elephants, the Orissa High Court has directed four power distribution companies in Odisha to chalk out a time-bound plan to survey of all villages which have witnessed movement, attacks, or crop destruction by wild animals, as well as those which have seen the deaths of wild animals due to electrocution.

The Orissa HC took strong exception to the deaths of 18 elephants and 20 people in man-elephant conflicts over the past two months. Of the 18 elephant deaths, four jumbos died after coming into contact with live power lines.

“In the considered view of the Court, not enough steps have been taken to prevent deaths of elephants due to electrocution in Odisha. This is despite the Comprehensive Action Plan being made available to the distribution companies for nearly two months now,” observed a division bench comprising Chief Justice S. Muralidhar and Judge G. Satapathy.

The bench directed the chief executive officers of four power distribution companies to convene a meeting within a week, and to create a time-bound plan for completing the survey of all villages in their respective zones which have seen wild animal movement, attacks or crop destruction, or where such animals have been electrocuted.

“It is absolutely essential for the power distribution companies to immediately identify all such instances of illegal hooking of electricity transmission lines to power such electric fences illegally put up in the villages and discontinue the practice forthwith,” the court said.

The power distribution company officials must undertake sensitisation meeting with villagers in coordination with forest officials, it added. The comprehensive action plan calls for the distribution companies to take a series of steps, which include barricading open transformers, fixing interposing poles on both high tension and low tension lines, converting low tension bare conductors to aerial bundled cable, changing vacuum circuit breakers, maintaining primary substations, sensitising and periodically checking feeders, and fitting spikes in electric poles.

Press Council of India issues notice to Punjab govt. over arrest of journalist

The Press Council of India (PCI) has issued notices to the Punjab government seeking a report on the arrest of a reporter and “preventing her from doing her journalistic duty”.

TV journalist Bhawana Kishore and two others were arrested by Punjab Police on May 5 when their vehicle allegedly hit a woman, injuring her hand. She was released from a jail in Ludhiana on May 7, a day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted her interim bail.

In the notices to the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Director General of Police of Punjab and other senior officers, PCI chairperson Ranjana Prakash Desai sought the report within two weeks.

The matter pertained to the curtailment of press freedom, which the Press Council of India has been mandated by law to preserve. The PCI chairperson has expressed concern over the actions of the Punjab Police and has taken suo-motu cognisance of the matter as per the relevant provisions of the law, it said.

Kishore along with video journalist Mrityunjay Kumar and car driver Parminder Singh faced charges under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly making casteist remarks towards the woman.

Custodial death case: SC declines Sanjiv Bhatt’s plea seeking recusal of Justice M.R. Shah

The Supreme Court on May 10 declined a plea by sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt seeking the recusal of Justice M.R. Shah from hearing his petition to submit additional evidence to support his appeal in the Gujarat High Court against his conviction in a 1990 custodial death case.

Bhatt’s lawyer on Tuesday contended that there was a reasonable apprehension of bias as Justice Shah as a high court judge had castigated the petitioner while hearing his plea linked to the same FIR. However, it was opposed by the counsel for the Gujarat Government and the complainant who called it “forum shopping” and asked why he had not objected earlier.

An apex court bench of Justices M.R. Shah and C.T. Ravikumar refused to accept Bhatt’s plea for recusal. Bhatt had filed an appeal in the high court challenging his conviction in the case of the custodial death of Prabhudas Vaishnani, who was caught by Jamnagar police after a communal riot.

On Tuesday, senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for Bhatt, had submitted that Justice Shah had passed strictures and castigated the petitioner while hearing Bhatt’s petition arising out of the same FIR as a high court judge. “I have the highest respect for this court. But justice should not only be done but also seen to be done. Judicial propriety demands that your lordship may not hear the matter,” Kamat had said, adding that the issue is of reasonable apprehension of bias.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing the Gujarat Government, had opposed Bhatt’s plea of recusal and said there is no bona fide in his submission as several other cases have been heard by Justice Shah where no such prayer was made.

“You cannot have prayer for recusal on the ground of selective basis. Selective prayer for recusal would constitute contempt of court,” Singh had said.

In August 2022, Bhatt had withdrawn his plea in the apex court seeking suspension of his life sentence in the 30-year-old custodial death case. The high court had earlier refused to suspend Bhatt’s sentence and observed he had had scant respect for courts and deliberately tried to misuse the process of law. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in June 2019 in the case.

The case relates to the custodial death of Prabhudas Vaishnani, who was among 133 people caught by Jamnagar police after a communal riot broke out following a bandh call in view of BJP leader L.K. Advani’s Rath Yatra.

Subsequently, his brother lodged an FIR accusing Bhatt, who was then posted as additional superintendent of police in Jamnagar, and six other policemen of torturing Vaishnani to death in custody.

IT Ministry to examine claim of WhatsApp accessing mic in background

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, that the IT Ministry would investigate a claim that WhatsApp accessed a user’s microphone while he was sleeping. “WhatsApp has been using the microphone in the background, while I was asleep and since I woke up at 6AM,” Foad Dabiri, an engineering director at Twitter said on Saturday. “What’s going on?”

The tweet went viral, attracting over 60 million views. WhatsApp said in a statement posted before Chandrasekhar’s tweet that the issue was likely a bug. “We believe this is a bug on Android that mis-attributes information in their Privacy Dashboard and have asked Google to investigate and remediate,” the company said after getting in touch with Dabiri.

Chandrasekhar said that the government’s investigation would happen in spite of the fact that India doesn’t yet have a data protection bill. The IT Ministry “will act on any violation of privacy even as [the] new Digital Personal Data protection bill #DPDP is being readied,” Chandrasekhar tweeted.

This is not the first time that the government has scrutinised WhatsApp. When the service went down for two hours last October, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that he would reach out to WhatsApp for an explanation on the incident. The IT Ministry later said it had no information on the response to this request in response to a Right to Information application filed by The Hindu.

In brief:

President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official state visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner on June 22, the White House announced on May 10. “The upcoming visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement while announcing the visit. She said that Prime Minister Modi’s visit will strengthen two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and their shared resolve to elevate strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.