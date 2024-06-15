J&K DGP warns of strict action against cross-border threat

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R.R. Swain, who visited an encounter site at Saida village in Kathua, on Saturday said that a war was being “imposed”, and the strategy in response would be to “reduce the damage and eliminate” the enemy.

“We should accept a war being imposed on us from across [the border]. The enemy will try to inflict damage. Our strategy and tactics will be to reduce the damage and eliminate them. And we will kill them selectively soon,” he said.

The statement came in the wake of four militant attacks in a week in the Jammu region. Nine pilgrims, one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, and two militants have been killed in four separate incidents of militancy since June 9.

“The threat or challenge is coming from across [the border]. They [the handlers] have taken a decision to keep sending people in the wake of major setbacks in Kashmir. Those who thrived on it [militancy] will not abandon it easily. To keep themselves relevant and alive, they [the handlers] will keep sending people,” he said.

The DGP, however, was quick to add that the number of terrorists entering J&K “was not huge”. “They [terrorists] are like rats. The fact is they exist, and carry guns, and could confront innocent civilians,” he said.

“We have village defence group members, Special Operations Group personnel, Army, and CRPF. These terrorists cannot survive for long,” she said. Mr. Swain urged locals to verify suspicious activity before informing the security forces.

The J&K DGP said the Centre had instructed security agencies “to augment security arrangements” in the wake of the recent attacks. “We are instructed to strengthen vigil and upgrade weapons as well as training. We will act decisively against them [terrorists],” he said.

Mr. Swain also warned against offering support to terrorists in J&K. “Such people [offering support] are very few. We will act strictly against them. Such people will be turned into an example for others, so that they shiver at the thought of repeating such acts,” he said.

The Station House Officer (SHO), Pouni, was transferred for his alleged negligence in working with intelligence inputs. Inspector Suman Singh has been posted as the new SHO of Pouni, an official said.

8 Naxalites, one Special Task Force jawan killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Eight Naxalites and a jawan of the Special Task Force (STF) were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Saturday, police said.

Two other STF personnel sustained injuries in the incident, they said.

A huge cache of weapons and other materials belonging to Naxalites were recovered from the encounter site, they said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said his government is fully committed to eliminating Naxalites, and it will not sit quiet till it achieves the goal.

The gunfight broke out at around 7 am in the forest of Abhujmad, where a joint team of security personnel from four districts — Narayanpur, Kanker, Dantewada and Kondagaon — was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range Sundarraj P said.

The operation was launched on June 12 based on information about the presence of cadres belonging to Maad division and PLGA company no. 1 of Maoists in forests of Kutul, Farsebeda and Kodtameta villages under Kohkameta police station area of the district, he said.

Personnel from the state police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) and STF, along with the 53rd battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and 135th battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF), were involved in the operation, he said.

The exchange of fire broke out when security personnel were cordoning off the area, followed by intermittent firing till the afternoon in the forests of Kutul, Farsebeda and Kodtameta villages, he said.

After guns fell silent, bodies of eight Naxalites clad in a uniform were recovered from the site along with an Insas rifle, a .303 rifle, a barrel grenade launcher (BGL) and other weapons and Maoist-related materials, the official said.

The identity of the deceased Naxalites was yet to be ascertained, he said.

Three STF constables sustained injuries in the gunfight, and one of them, Nitish Ekka (27), a resident of Jashpur district, succumbed during preliminary treatment at the encounter site, he said.

Injured constables Lekhram Netam (28) and Kailash Netam (33) were evacuated using a helicopter and admitted to a hospital in Raipur, where their condition is said to be out of danger, the IG said.

In a post on his ‘X’ handle, the chief minister said, “8 Naxalites killed in an encounter with security forces between Farasbeda-Dhurbeda in Narayanpur district. There is also sad news that one STF jawan got martyred, and two other jawans sustained injuries in the encounter.” “The Naxalites are frustrated by the strict action taken against them. Our government is fully committed to eliminating them, and we will not sit quietly until the target is achieved,” he said.

G7 Summit commits to promoting India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations have committed to promoting concrete infrastructure initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) in the G7 Summit Communique issued at the end of the three-day G7 Summit, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Communique was issued on June 14 after the customary “family photo” at the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia, where the G7 also reiterated a commitment to a “free and open Indo-Pacific” based on the rule of law.

Prime Minister Modi attended the G7 Summit at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the host.

“We will further promote concrete G7 PGII (Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment) initiatives, flagship projects, and complementary initiatives to develop transformative economic corridors for quality infrastructure and investment, such as the deepening of our coordination and financing for the Lobito Corridor, the Luzon Corridor, the Middle Corridor, and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, also building on the EU Global Gateway, the Great Green Wall Initiative, and the Mattei Plan for Africa launched by Italy,” reads the communique.

Billed as a path-breaking initiative, the IMEC envisages a vast road, railroad and shipping network among Saudi Arabia, India, the United States and Europe to ensure integration among Asia, the Middle East and the West.

The IMEC is also seen as an initiative by like-minded nations to gain strategic influence in the face of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) which has faced increasing criticism over lack of transparency and disregard for sovereignty of the nations.

The BRI is a mega connectivity project that connects China with Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Russia and Europe. The IMEC initiative was firmed up on the sidelines of the G20 Summit hosted by India in Delhi last year.

At least 12 dead as van falls into gorge in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag

At least 12 people lost their lives and 12 others were critically injured after a van fell into the Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Saturday.

Twenty-six passengers were travelling from the National Capital Region to the hills when the accident took place, supposedly after the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The Commandant, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Manikant Mishra, told The Hindu that the accident took place near a turn ahead of Rudraprayag city. The vehicle had a Haryana registration number.

“The police got the information about the accident and rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot. Ten people were found dead while one each died on their way to the AIIMS Rishikesh and the Rudraprayag government hospital respectively,” said Mr. Mishra.

The district administration said 10 of 12 deceased were identified. the Doctors at AIIMS Rishikesh said that among the five persons brought in, two are in critical condition.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered the District Magistrate to investigate the cause of the incident. “We are fully committed to provide all possible assistance to the injured,” said Mr. Dhami, who also visited the AIIMS and took the stock of the treatment being given to the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased, and ₹50,000 for the injured, said the PMO in a communique.

Home Minister Amit Shaha took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, “received the sad news of the road accident in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. My condolences are with the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. All possible help is being provided to the injured. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

President Droupadi Murmu also condoled the deaths in the accident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In Brief:

Two more workers succumbed to burn injuries taking the death toll in the Nagpur firecracker manufacturing unit fire incident to eight. Six people were killed, five of them women, when a blast occurred on June 13 at Chamundi Explosives factory at Damna village, 25 km from Nagpur. Danasa Kolansa Maraskolhe (26) and Pramod Chaware (25), workers at the factory had suffered over 70% burn injuries and succumbed to the wounds late Friday evening and Saturday respectively.

