J&K chief ministerial candidate Omar Abdullah stakes claim to form government

The Congress on Friday (October 11, 2024) formally extended its support to the National Conference (NC) to form the new government, first since the Centre scrapped J&K special status in 2019, with Omar Abdullah as a joint chief ministerial candidate.

The Congress Legislature Party meeting was attended by all six legislators, including J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra. The legislators passed a resolution and signed letters of support to the NC.

With 54 members pledging their support, National Conference vice president and chief ministerial candidate Omar Abdullah met J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan.

“I met LG Manoj Sinha and handed over the letters of support that I have received from the Congress, CPM, AAP and independents,” Mr. Abdullah said.

“The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting unanimously passed a resolution and authorised the party’s central leadership to choose our CLP leader. We have extended our support to the National Conference and we will hand over the letter of support to them. We accept Omar Abdullah as Chief Minister,” Mr. Karra said.

Tiruchi-Sharjah flight returns to Tiruchirappalli airport after facing mid-air glitch shortly after take-off

An Air India Express Boeing 737 NG aircraft operating a flight from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah circled over the airport for nearly three hours before making a safe return following an extended landing gear.

The landing gear is a set of wheels and other parts that support a plane when it is on the ground and make it possible to take off and land. The landing gear has to be retracted after take-off to improve the aerodynamics of the aircraft and reduce drag, but on Friday’s (October 11, 2024) flight the landing gear couldn’t be retracted.

An extended landing gear increases drag, resulting in a 150% fuel burn for an aircraft like the Boeing 737. This means a flight would not be able to complete its journey and would have to be diverted.

Flight IX 613 took off from Trichy at 5.40 p.m. on Friday (October 11, 2024) and started circling the airport minutes later as the pilots were trying to dump the fuel before returning to the airport. It finally landed back safely at 8.30 p.m.

PM Modi, Justin Trudeau have a ‘brief exchange’ at Laos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Justin Trudeau met on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Laos, almost a year after his Canadian counterpart accused India of involvement in the death of a Canadian Khalistani separatist.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC News) said Mr. Trudeau described the meeting as a “brief exchange” when the two leaders met during the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Vientiane, Laos held on Thursday (October 10, 2024).

“I emphasised that there is work that we need to do,” the CBC News quoted Mr. Trudeau as saying.

“I won’t go into details about what we talked about but what I’ve said many times is that the safety of Canadians and upholding the rule of law is one of the fundamental responsibilities of any Canadian government and that’s what I’ll stay focused on,” Mr. Trudeau told a press conference at Vientiane.

The ties between India and Canada were strained last year after Mr. Trudeau’s allegations in September of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing outside a gurdwara in Surrey city on June 18, 2023.

Industrial output shrank 0.1% in August; manufacturing output grows 1%

India’s industrial output shrank 0.1% in August, led by contractions of 4.3% and 3.7% in mining and electricity, even as manufacturing output grew a meagre 1%. The National Statistical Office said it is likely that the decline in the growth of Mining sector is due to heavy rainfall during the month.

In terms of absolute output levels, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) has hit a nine-month low of 145.6, marking a 2.5% drop in output from July, when the IIP had risen 4.7% as per updated data, compared to a 4.8% uptick estimated earlier.

Within manufacturing, 11 of 23 major segments recorded a decline in production compared to August 2023. Five segments recorded a double-digit growth — wearing apparel, electrical equipment, computers and electronics, wood and cork products, and furniture. However, significant base effects were responsible for these growth spikes as some of these segments had contracted sharply last year.

Motor vehicle production grew a mere 0.5%, while textiles and leather products rose by just about 2%.

Economists attributed a part of the contraction to broader base effects from August 2023, when industrial output grew 10.9%.

Nobel Peace Prize 2024 awarded to Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo

The Nobel Peace Prize 2024 has been awarded to Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots movement of atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki, also known as Hibakusha, the Swedish Academy announced on Friday (October 11, 2024).

The Nobel Committee said that Nihon Hidankyo was receiving the Peace Prize for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again.

Nihon Hidankyo is the only nation-wide organization of A-bomb survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki (Hibakusha). It has member organizations in all 47 Japanese prefectures, thus representing almost all organized Hibakusha. Hidankyo is cooperating with those organizations in their work for the defense of the living and rights of these people.

One of the main objectives of Hindankyo is prevention of nuclear war and the elimination of nuclear weapons, including the signing of an international agreement for a total ban and elimination of nuclear weapons.

In brief

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday (October 11, 2024) said Kannada flag should compulsorily be hoisted at all educational institutions, businesses and factories, including in the information technology and biotechnology sector, in Bengaluru on November 1, the State’s formation day. He said about 50% of people residing in Bengaluru and Bengaluru Urban district are from other States, and they should also give priority to learn Kannada.

England’s bowlers, led by spinner Jack Leach, tore through the Pakistan line-up to secure victory in the first Test in Multan on Friday (October 11, 2024) after a record partnership between Harry Brook and Joe Root turned the match on its head. England’s attack made short work of the last four Pakistan batters on Day 5, dismissing the hosts for 220 to win by an innings and 47 runs and draw first blood in the three-match series. The win is England’s fourth consecutive Test triumph on Pakistan soil, after a 3-0 whitewash two years ago. England had only won two away Tests against Pakistan in the previous 61 years.

(Evening Wrap will return tomorrow)