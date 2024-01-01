Japan lowers tsunami warning; evacuation orders still in place

January 01, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert, issued following a series of major earthquakes on January 1, but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves could still come.

The Japan Meteorological Agency initially issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the western coast of the island of Honshu, as well as the northernmost of its main islands, Hokkaido.

The warning was downgraded to a regular tsunami several hours later, meaning the waters could still reach up to 3 meters. Aftershocks could also slam the same area over the next few days, it said.

Tsunami waves over a metre high hit central Japan on the day after a series of powerful earthquakes that damaged homes, closed highways and prompted authorities to urge people to run to higher ground. A major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture around 4:10 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey said. Japan’s weather agency reported a succession of 21 quakes of 4.0 magnitude or stronger hitting the nation’s central region in just over 90 minutes.

Around 33,500 households around the epicentre, in Toyama, Ishikawa and Niigata prefectures, were without power, local utilities said. A video clip posted on social media platform X showed lines of wooden houses toppled by the quakes, with walls and roofs caved in.

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, later in the day, said that the tsunami threat from has “largely passed”.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency said in a nationally broadcast news conference that more major quakes could hit the area over the next week, especially in the next two or three days. The Japanese government has set up a special emergency centre to gather information on the quakes and tsunami and relay them speedily to residents to ensure safety, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

Meanwhile, Japan’s nuclear regulation authority official said that there was no risk of radioactivity leaking from nuclear power plants in areas affected by the earthquake and tsunami.

So far nuclear power plants have the necessary power and spent fuel rods continue to be cooled, he said.

North Korea issued tsunami warnings for its east coast, saying waves of up to 2.08m could reach its shore, Yonhap news reported citing the country’s state radio.

South Korea’s Gangwon province also warned residents to take precautions and evacuate to higher grounds after a massive earthquake hit north central Japan and triggered tsunami warnings. South Korea’s meteorological agency earlier said sea levels in some parts of the Gangwon province on the east coast may rise after the earthquake in Japan and issued an advisory for caution. Russia declared a tsunami warning in the far eastern cities of Vladivostok and Nakhodka, state news agency TASS reported. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said that parts of the western coast Sakhalin island, situated close to Japan on Russia’s Pacific seaboard, were under threat of tsunami, and that the local population was being evacuated.

Centre designates Goldy Brar as individual terrorist under UAPA

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on January 1 declared Canada-based Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar an “individual terrorist” under the anti-terror law the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Singh is alleged to be the mastermind behind the killing of singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

A MHA notification said that Singh (29), a resident of Sri Muktsar Sahib City in Punjab and presently residing in Brampton, Canada, is associated with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a listed terrorist organisation.

It said that Singh, backed by cross border agency was involved in multiple killings and professes radical ideology, his name figured in making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders, demanding ransom and posting the claims of killings on different social media platforms.

The Ministry also said that he has been involved in smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunitions and explosive materials through drones from across the border and supplying them to carry out killings and also providing sharp shooters.

In 2022, the Interpol issued Red Corner Notice against Singh. A non-bailable warrant and a Look Out Circular are also pending against him.

Singh is the 56th individual to be designated as an individual terrorist. In 2023, seven individuals were designated terrorists by MHA, while four organisations were declared “unlawful association” and two outfits as “terrorist organisation” during the same period.

ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C58 XPoSat mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) kicked off the new year with the launch of the PSLV-C58 X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat).

The PSLV, in its 60th mission, lifted off at 9.10 a.m. from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, and 22 minutes later launched the XPoSat into an eastward low inclination orbit.

“On January 1, 2024 yet another successful mission of the PSLV has been accomplished. The PSLV-C58 has placed the primary satellite at the XPoSat in the desired orbit of 650 km with six-degree inclination,” ISRO Chairman S. Somnath said after the successful launch.

XPoSat is the first dedicated scientific satellite from the ISRO to carry out research in space-based polarisation measurements of X-ray emission from celestial sources. It carries two payloads, namely POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays) and XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing). POLIX has been developed by Raman Research Institute (RRI) Bengaluru and XSPECT by Space Astronomy Group of URSC, Bengaluru.

The successful launch of the XPoSAT puts India in an elite category, as it has become the second nation to send an observatory to study astronomical sources, such as black holes, neutron stars, among others.

During the mission, the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-3 (POEM-3) experiment was executed to meet the objective of 10 other payloads.

The ISRO said that after injection of XPoSat in 650km, 6 deg orbit, PS4 stage will be lowered to 350km, ~9.6 deg orbit, by restarting PS4 twice. PS4 stage is configured as a 3-axis stabilised orbital platform for conducting experiments with space-qualify systems with novel ideas.

The PSLV also launched 10 payloads developed by start-ups, educational institutions and ISRO centres.

Meanwhile, ISRO Chairman S. Somanath said that the space agency has lined up a series of tests for Gaganyaan, its ambitious manned mission, in 2024.

Briefing reporters on ISRO’s agenda for 2024, he said, “We are going to get ready for at least 12-14 missions this year. 2024 is going to be a year for Gaganyaan readiness, though it is targeted for 2025.”

He said the unmanned missions would help the agency understand its preparedness of various hardware, adding that ISRO would also conduct helicopter-based drop test to prove the parachute systems for the unmanned mission.

On the other missions lined up for ISRO in 2024, he said, “We are going to have launches of GSLV for NISAR this year itself. We are going to have the first flight of GSLV with INSAT-3DS soon. The (launch) vehicle is almost ready.”

CJI Chandrachud refuses to respond to criticism over judgements on scrapping Article 370, same-sex marriage

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on January 1 refused to fuel any further the controversy over the Supreme Court’s unanimous verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, saying tersely the judges decide a case “according to the Constitution and the law”.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, the CJI also spoke candidly about the five-judge constitution bench verdict refusing to legalise same sex marriages and said the outcome of a case is never personal to a judge.

The 50th Chief Justice of India, however, acknowledged the “long and hard battle” queer couples fought for realisation of their rights.

“Once you decide a case you kind of distance yourself from the outcome. Outcomes are never personal to us as a judge. I never have any regrets. Yes, I have been in a majority in many cases and minority in many cases. But the important part of the life of a judge is never to associate yourself with a cause. Having decided a case, I leave it at that,” he said.

On the Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 and its criticism, he said, the judges speak their mind through their judgement which becomes a public property after the pronouncement and people in a free society can always make their opinion about it.

“So far as we are concerned we decide according to the Constitution and the law. I don’t think it will be appropriate for me either to respond to the criticism or mount a defence to my judgement. What we have said in my judgement is reflected in the reason present in the signed judgement and I must leave it at that,” the CJI said.

Israel to pull some troops from Gaza, to add forces near Lebanon border as war enters new phase

Israel is withdrawing some forces from Gaza to shift to more targeted operations against Hamas, and is partially returning reservists to civilian life to help the economy as the war looks set to last well into the new year, an Israeli official said.

The official said toppling Hamas remained an objective of the offensive in the Palestinian enclave, and that some of the five withdrawn brigades will prepare for a possible flare-up of a second front against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel launched a war against Hamas in retaliation for the cross-border rampage of October 7. Israeli officials have said they would wage the war in three stages. The first was intense shelling to clear access routes for ground forces and encourage civilians to evacuate. The second stage was the invasion that began on October 27 when Israel sent troops on the ground.

With tanks and troops having now overrun much of the Gaza Strip, largely asserting control despite Palestinian gunmen continuing their ambushes from hidden tunnels and bunkers, the military is moving to the third stage, said the official, who could not be named in print given the sensitivity of the issue.

Israel initially drafted 3,00,000 reservists – some 10% to 15% of its workforce – for what looks set to be its longest-ever war. Government sources have said between 2,00,000 and 2,50,000 reservists were still mobilised and absent from jobs or studies.

The official said two of the brigades being withdrawn were made up of reservists, and described the move as designed to “re-energise the Israeli economy”. Local media have reported that several military divisions were deployed throughout Gaza.

The official added that some of the troops pulled out of Gaza in the south would be prepared for rotation to the northern border with Lebanon, where Hezbollah has been exchanging fire with Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Israel has warned that, if Hezbollah does not back down, a full-on Lebanon war looms. Both Hamas and Hezbollah are backed by Iran, whose militant allies in Syria, Iraq and Yemen have also been carrying out longer-range attacks against Israel.

“The situation on the Lebanese front will not be allowed to continue. This coming six-month period is a critical moment,” the official said, adding that Israel would convey a similar message to a U.S. envoy conducting shuttle missions to Beirut.

Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus convicted in Bangladesh labour law case

Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus was convicted on January 1 of violating Bangladesh’s labour laws in a case decried by his supporters as politically motivated.

Yunus, 83, is credited with lifting millions out of poverty with his pioneering microfinance bank but has earned the enmity of long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has accused him of “sucking blood” from the poor.

Hasina has made several scathing verbal attacks against the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize winner, who was once seen as a political rival.

Yunus and three colleagues from Grameen Telecom, one of the firms he founded, were accused of violating labour laws when they failed to create a workers’ welfare fund in the company.

A labour court in the capital Dhaka convicted and sentenced them to “six months’ simple imprisonment”, lead prosecutor Khurshid Alam Khan told AFP, adding that all four were immediately granted bail pending appeals.

All four deny the charges. “This verdict is unprecedented,” Abdullah Al Mamun, a lawyer for Yunus, said. “We did not get justice.”

Yunus is facing more than 100 other charges over labour law violations and alleged graft. He told reporters after one of the hearings last month that he had not profited from any of the more than 50 social business firms he had set up in Bangladesh.

Another of his lawyers, Khaja Tanvir, told AFP that the case was “meritless, false and ill-motivated”.

Irene Khan, a former Amnesty chief now working as a U.N. special rapporteur who was present at the verdict, said that the conviction was “a travesty of justice”.

“A social activist and Nobel laureate who brought honour and pride to the country is being persecuted on frivolous grounds,” she said.

In August, 160 global figures, including former U.S. president Barack Obama and ex-UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, published a joint letter denouncing “continuous judicial harassment” of Yunus.

In Brief:

GST revenues near ₹1.65 lakh crore in December

India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues crossed ₹1,64,800 crore in December 2023, with year-on-year growth slowing to a three-month low of 10.3% from a 15.1% rise in the previous month. December’s GST kitty, for transactions undertaken in November 2023, is about 1.8% lower than the nearly ₹1.68 lakh crore collected a month earlier, which marked the third highest monthly receipts from the tax that was launched in July 2017.

Nomination papers of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan denied on ‘moral’ grounds: Returning Officer

“Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nomination papers for the February 8 general elections were rejected due to his conviction in the offence of “moral turpitude” in a corruption case and other reasons,” the returning officer of the National Assembly seat has said. In an eight-page detailed decision, the Returning Officer (RO) of the National Assembly seat of Lahore quoted the judgement of the additional session judge (Islamabad) that established Imran Khan’s conviction in the offence of “moral turpitude,” the Dawn newspaper reported on January 1, 2024.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

