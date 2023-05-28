Jantar Mantar protest site cleared minutes after wrestlers’ detention

May 28, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

Living in makeshift tents at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for nearly 35 days to protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is accused of sexual harassment, India’s top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, were detained on Sunday by security personnel as they tried to march to the new Parliament building during its inauguration.

Soon after detaining them along with hundreds of their supporters and stuffing them into buses following a major scuffle, the Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel also dismantled their tents and removed their belongings such as cots, mattresses, cooler fans, and the tarpaulin ceiling. Within minutes, the protest site, which saw hundreds of supporters joining the wrestlers every day, was cleared.

The wrestlers, who resumed their sit-in on April 23 after the first round of protests in January, have been demanding the arrest of Mr. Singh, also a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaisarganj. Mr. Singh was also present at the new Parliament building, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier the Delhi Police had increased the security after the call by khap panchayats to hold a mahila mahapanchayat in front of the new Parliament and the wrestlers’ decision to attend it.

Tension situation prevailed at Jantar Mantar around 11.30 a.m. when the wrestlers, after addressing the media personnel, and other protesters carrying the Tiranga began to march towards the new Parliament and jumped the first set of barricading.

The protesters were stopped as they tried to cross over the second barricading leading to a scuffle between them and the security personnel. Several protesters, including wrestlers Ms. Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat and Ms. Malik could be seen being dragged by women personnel as they resisted the police action.

The protesters, after being put into multiple buses, were then detained and taken to various locations across the city. Several mediapersons were also evicted from the protest site by the police before the march began.

New Parliament building to herald rise of developed India, will inspire world, says PM Modi

The new Parliament building is a reflection of new India’s aspirations and that it will pave the way for empowering the poor and marginalised and herald the rise of a “developed India” that will inspire the progress of other nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

In a speech delivered from the grand and cavernous Lok Sabha hall decorated in peacock motif, PM Modi said the ultra-modern complex was the “need of the hour” in view of the expected increase in the number of MPs.

Some moments in the developmental journey of a nation get immortalised, today is one such day, he said amid repeated thumping of desks by the audience.

PM Modi inaugurated the new building this morning at a grand ceremony, which included a havan, a multi-faith prayer ceremony and the installation of the Sengol in a special enclosure in the Lok Sabha chamber.

He later addressed a gathering of MPs and distinguished guests in the newly-built Lok Sabha chamber that saw attendance from as many as 25 parties. As many as 20 Opposition parties boycotted the event, accusing the Prime Minister of “sidelining” President Droupadi Murmu.

Modi then carried the Sengol in a procession amid tunes of nadaswaram and chanting of Vedic mantras to the new Parliament building and installed it in a special enclosure on the right side of the Speaker’s chair in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Parliament is the voice of the people but the PM is treating the inauguration of the new Parliament building like “coronation”.

Two killed, 12 injured in firing, clashes in Manipur: police

Two persons were killed and 12 injured in different instances of firing upon civilians and clashes between militants and security forces, police officials said on May 28.

At Phayeng in Imphal West district, one person died and another sustained bullet injuries after being fired at by suspected Kuki militants, they said.

The latest clashes began after the Army commenced combing operations to de-arm communities in order to bring peace, officials said.

Talking to newspersons after the clashes broke out Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said nearly 40 armed militants involved in torching houses and firing at civilians have been killed by security forces since they began an operation to bring peace to the north eastern state beset by ethnic rioting. He also said that the latest round of “conflict is not between communities but between militants and security forces”.

Singh said that there had been cases of armed militants firing at civilians with AK-47s, M-16 and sniper rifles. These militants were targeted by security forces in counter-attacks.

Malaysia Masters badminton | Prannoy claims maiden BWF World Tour title

Star Indian shuttler Prannoy H.S. ended a six-year-long title drought with a three-game win over China’s Weng Hong Yang in a pulsating men’s singles finals at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament in Kuala Lumpur.

The 30-year-old Indian showed great composure and resolve during a 94-minute battle to notch a 21-19, 13-21, 21-18 victory against China’s world number 34 Weng Hong Yang, a 2022 Asian Championships bronze medallist.

The win helped him to claim his maiden BWF World Tour title and also the first singles crown of the year for India. He used his angled returns to create chances and his economical court mobility helped him to keep pace with his quick left-handed opponent.

In Brief:

Turkey polls close with Recep Tayyip Erdogan favourite to extend 20-year rule

Turkish polling stations closed on May 28 in a historic runoff election that could extend President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s two decades of dominant but divisive Islamic style of rule until 2028. Turkey’s longest-serving leader defied critics and doubters by emerging with a comfortable lead against his secular challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the first round on May 14. Kilicdaroglu cobbled together a powerful coalition that grouped Erdogan’s disenchanted former allies with secular nationalists and religious conservatives.

Rahul Gandhi gets new passport, set to travel to U.S. on May 29

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi received a new ordinary passport on May 28, two days after a local court granted its no objection to the issuance of the same, sources said. They said the passport office had assured Gandhi in the morning that the passport would be issued to him on May 28 and he got it in the afternoon. He is set to travel to San Francisco in the United States on May 29 evening where he will start his three-city tour

