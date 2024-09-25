Jammu & Kashmir Assembly polls: Second phase sees over 56% voter turnout

More than 56% voters on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) exercised their franchise in the second phase of polling for 26 seats in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls. The polling passed off peacefully, officials said.

Addressing a press conference here, J&K Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole said the second phase recorded a turnout of 56.05%.

Pole said the percentage was tentative as polling was going on at some places like Hazratbal and Reasi.

He said the polling was peaceful and by and large smooth.

“The polling was overall peaceful. Some stray incidents like arguments, etc took place, but there is no need for re-poll anywhere,” he added.

During the second phase, a 16-member delegation of foreign envoys visited the valley to witness the polls.

This is perhaps for the first time since the eruption of insurgency that international observers were allowed to witness the elections in J&K.

However, the move drew criticism from former chief minister Omar Abdullah who said the polls in J&K were an internal matter of the country.

Stop making ‘casual’ remarks in court that reveal communal or gender biases, SC tells judges

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said a Karnataka High Court judge’s reference to a Muslim-dominated part of Bengaluru as ‘Pakistan’ was “fundamentally wrong under the Constitution”, while warning judges against making “casual observations” revealing communal bias or misogynism during judicial proceedings live-streamed across the country.

A five-judge Special Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud was hearing a suo motu case on video clips featuring Justice V. Srishananda’s ‘Pakistan’ remark, and sexist banter addressed to a woman lawyer, during two separate judicial proceedings on June 6 and August 28, respectively.

“You cannot call any part of the territory of India ‘Pakistan’… This is fundamentally wrong under the Constitution,” Chief Justice Chandrachud said orally.

The apex court emphasised that judges must strictly adhere to the values of the Constitution rather than make misogynistic or prejudicial comments unrelated to the case in hand.

The Bench preferred to pass its judicial order in open court despite advice from Attorney General R. Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to opt for an in-house procedure. Both law officers were apprehensive that the observations made in the Supreme Court hearing during the suo motu proceedings would be later misrepresented on social media.

“The answer to sunlight is more sunlight. The answer is not to close our doors and shut out everything,” Chief Justice Chandrachud responded.

The Bench, in its order, said casual, off-the-cuff remarks by judges would not only show them in a negative light but impact the entire judicial institution adversely.

“Casual observations may reflect individual bias, particularly if they are directed at a particular community or gender,” the Bench underscored.

Chief Justice Chandrachud said the judiciary, lawyers and litigants, especially those who appear in court as petitioners-in-person, need to exercise restraint in their language and conduct. They have to realise that it was not just the people physically present in the courtroom who were watching them. The demands of the electronic age required them to practice modulation during court proceedings accessible to the outer world through videoconferencing and live-streaming, the CJI said.

The court closed the proceedings against Justice Srishananda on noting that he had made a “contrite apology” in open court on September 21, the day after the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the video clips.

“Bearing in mind the contrite apology tendered by the judge in open court proceedings, we consider it in the interest of justice and keeping in mind the dignity of the institution to not pursue this matter further,” the Supreme Court ordered.

Justice Srishananda had made a statement in open court that his words were taken out of context and he had not intended to hurt anyone. He had tendered an apology “if any section of the society or if any individuals were indirectly or directly hurt”.

The maiden hearing on September 20 saw the five-judge Bench of the CJI and four senior most judges of the apex court seek a report on the video clips of Justice Srishananda circulating on social media.

The report said the videos were part of the recordings of the Karnataka High Court. The High Court’s live streaming platform has a subscriber base of 1.38 lakh. The Registrar General of the High Court had furnished the Supreme Court with a transcript of what had happened during the June 6 and August 28 proceedings.

This was the second instance the five-judge Bench had assembled to caution a High Court judge to stay in line and refrain from making derogatory remarks during live-streamed court proceedings.

On August 7, the Bench presided oversuo motu proceedings against Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rajbir Sehrawat over observations made in court.

In its judicial order, the Bench had similarly cautioned judges against making “random, gratuitous and unwarranted remarks” in the course of hearings and to be mindful that proceedings were live-streamed. The apex court had warned judges that such comments, which proliferated on video, tended to cause “incalculable harm to the sanctity of the judicial process”.

“In an age where there is widespread reporting of every proceeding which takes place in the court, particularly in the context of live-streaming which is intended to provide access to justice to citizens, it is all the more necessary that judges exercise due restraint and responsibility in observations made in the course of proceedings… We hope and trust that circumspection shall be exercised in the future,” the Bench, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai, Surya Kant, and Hrishiskesh Roy, had observed.

In fact, the 16th tenet of the ‘Restatement of the Values of Judicial Life’, a code of judicial ethics adopted by the Supreme Court in 1997, required “every judge at all times to be conscious that he is under the public gaze and there should be no act or omission by him which is unbecoming of the high office he occupies and the public esteem in which the office is held”.

So far, Chief Justice Chandrachud has refused to gag reportage or social media posts sourced from live-streamed court proceedings. Live-streaming was described as the true realisation of the open court system in the apex court’s Swapnil Tripathi judgment of 2018.

On Wednesday, Chief Justice Chandrachud said videoconferencing and live-streaming began during the pandemic years to counter the threat of stasis in judicial proceedings. “What began as a necessity, videoconferencing and live-streaming emerged as an outreach facility of the courts,” the Chief Justice observed.

Kangana withdraws remark calling for bringing back farm laws; Expel Kangana, Congress tells BJP

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday withdrew her remarks calling for bringing back the three farm laws that were repealed in 2021, and said those were her personal opinions and did not represent the party’s stand.

The actor-politician said she must remember that she is not only an artiste but also a BJP member now and her statements should be in line with her party’s policies.

She said she might have disappointed many with her statements on the contentious laws which she regretted.

The Himachal Pradesh BJP has also distanced itself from the Mandi MP’s statement.

In a post on X, Ranaut wrote, “My views on Farmers Laws are personal and they don’t represent the party’s stand on those Bills.” She also posted a video statement on X in which she said, “When farmers’ laws were proposed, several of us had supported them. But with great sensitivity and sympathy, our respected prime minister had withdrawn those laws. I must remember that now I am not only an artiste but also a member of the BJP and my opinion should not be personal but the stand of the party,” she said. “I regret if I left anybody disappointed with my words and opinions. I take my words back,” she said in the 68-second clip.

Speaking at an event in Mandi district on Tuesday (September 24, 2024), she said the three farm laws faced protests only in some States. “Farmers are a pillar of strength in India’s progress. Only in some States, they object to farm laws. I appeal with folded hands that farm laws should be brought back in the interest of farmers,” she had said.

Ranaut’s remark came at a time when political parties are preparing for the assembly polls in Haryana slated on October 5. Haryana had witnessed major protests by farmers, especially at Delhi borders, demanding that the three laws be repealed.

The laws were eventually withdrawn by the Modi government in 2021.

The Congress alleged that the remarks are an indication that the ruling party was making efforts to bring back the three laws and asserted that Haryana will give a befitting reply to it. The Congress on Wednesday demanded that the actor-politician be expelled by the ruling party if it does not agree with her remarks.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP over Ranaut’s remarks and said the poll-bound States, including Haryana, would give a befitting reply to the ruling party.

“Even after the martyrdom of 750 farmers, the anti-farmer BJP and Modi government did not realise their grave crime! There is talk of re-implementation of the three black anti-farmer laws. The Congress Party strongly opposes this, Kharge said.

“The 62 crore farmers will not forget that the Modi government crushed the farmers under a vehicle, used barbed wire, teargas from drones, nails and guns against them.”

MUDA case: Special Court orders probe by Mysuru Lokayukta against CM Siddaramaiah, sets the stage for FIR against him

A Special Court here on Wednesday ordered a Lokayukta police probe against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case, setting the stage for filing of an FIR against him.

The order of the Special Court Judge, Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, came a day after the High Court upheld the sanction granted by the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah on the allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife B M Parvathi by MUDA.

The Special Court, exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to former and elected MPs/MLAs, issued the order directing the Lokayukta police in Mysuru to initiate an investigation on the complaint filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna.

The Court issued directions to take up the probe under section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) (that gives a magistrate the power to order an investigation into a cognisable offense) and file the investigation report by December 24.

The HC had also vacated its August 19 interim order directing the Special Court to defer the decision on complaints against the Chief Minister, giving the green signal for ordering a probe.

It had dismissed Siddaramaiah’s petition challenging the legality of the Governor’s August 16 order granting approval for investigation under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988.

Reacting to the Special Court order, Siddaramaiah reiterated that he was ready to face an investigation. “Already I have said that I am ready to face an investigation. I am not afraid of a probe,” Siddaramaiah told reporters here. “I am ready for a legal fight. I had said this yesterday and I am reiterating it today as well.”

Home Minister G Parameshwara said Lokayukta police is an independent body. “It is not under anyone’s mercy, they will investigate independently.” Parameshwara chose not to directly respond to a question regarding a statement made by Siddaramaiah seeking BJP leader and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa’s resignation during a “similar situation” in the past, and said “let’s see what’s in the order copy.” Meanwhile, the BJP once again demanded Siddaramaiah’s resignation and asked him to cooperate with the probe.

Siddaramaiah row: Insidious ways to destabilise elected governments, Kapil Sibal slams BJP

A day after the Karnataka High Court upheld the Governor’s approval for an investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday slammed the BJP and accused it of adopting “insidious ways” to destabilise and topple elected governments.

Sibal also asserted that a Governor has now become such an authority, through whose work a government can be “dethroned”. In a setback to Siddaramaiah, the High Court on Tuesday dismissed his petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s approval for a probe against him in the MUDA land allotment case, saying the gubernatorial order nowhere “suffers from want of application of mind”.

In a post on X, Sibal said, “Now Karnataka. BJP’s insidious ways to destabilise and topple elected governments: Luring MLAs, misusing tenth schedule, instilling fear (ED, CBI) and Governors acting beyond their constitutional responsibilities. Then say: ‘For the BJP. Constitution means more than the Gita’!” Sibal was referring to BJP’s Kharkhauda candidate Pawan Kharkhoda’s reported remarks that for the BJP, the Constitution is holy scripture that means more than the Gita.

Later, addressing a press conference, Sibal said, “It is not mentioned in Constitution anywhere that a Governor can give a sanction for prosecution...the Supreme Court said that if there is an allegation against the CM, the sanctioning authority can only be Governor, the Cabinet cannot allow as it is under the CM. This was the decision of the SC. But when and how it should be given, it is not mentioned in the Constitution, or any court says it. But there is a new trend, where Governor gives notice, and then will hear and decide, it is not mentioned anywhere in the Constitution. The Governor has some constitutional obligations, it doesn’t come under it. The Governor cannot become quasi-judicial authority, cannot be a judge...rather he should give the matters to investigating authority,” Sibal said.

The former Union Minister said there should be an investigation first and then sanction. “If he is giving the notice, then it is like quasi-judicial authority, then he is like a judge. Nobody can go against it. A Governor has now become an authority, through whose work, a government can be dethroned,” he said.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it launched rocket targeting Mossad base near Tel Aviv

Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Wednesday it launched a rocket targeting Mossad headquarters near Tel Aviv, which it says was responsible for assassinating its leaders and blowing up pagers and walkie-talkies used by the group, in a new escalation.

Warning sirens sounded in Israel’s economic capital Tel Aviv as a single surface-to-surface missile was intercepted by air defence systems after it was detected crossing from Lebanon, the Israeli military said.

There were no reports of damage or casualties and the military said there was no change to civil defence instructions for central Israel. Warning sirens also sounded in other areas of central Israel, including the city of Netanya.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon fired hundreds of missiles and rockets at Israel in recent days as months of conflict across the border with southern Lebanon has intensified sharply.

The Israeli military has been conducting its heaviest air strikes of the war this week, targeting Hezbollah leaders and hitting hundreds of targets deep inside Lebanon that have killed more than 500 people and wounded more than 1,800. On Tuesday, a strike in Beirut killed senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Qubaisi, who headed the group’s missile and rocket force.

Arvind Kejriwal writes to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on BJP’s politics, PM Modi’s actions

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal wrote to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday, seeking answers to five questions on the BJP’s politics and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s actions.

Expressing concern, Kejriwal said the direction in which the BJP-led Centre is taking the country as well as its politics are harmful for India. “If this continues, our country and democracy will be finished,” he said in the letter to Bhagwat.

From his “Janta Ki Adalat” rally on Sunday, the former Delhi Chief Minister demanded answers from Bhagwat on whether he agrees with the BJP’s politics of “using” central agencies to break up political outfits and topple governments led by Opposition parties, and inducting “corrupt” leaders into its fold.

His other questions were if the RSS-BJP’s rule on the age for retirement also applied to Modi as it did to leaders like L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, and how Bhagwat felt when BJP chief J.P. Nadda said his party does not need the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the saffron party.

In his letter to the RSS chief, Kejriwal said these questions are in the mind of every Indian, adding that he expects Bhagwat will ponder over those and come up with replies.

In Brief:

BJP leader Pankaja Munde’s long-time confidant, Rajabhau Phad, joined the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) (NCP-SP) in the presence of its party leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, months ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls. Inducting him into the party fold, Pawar launched a veiled attack on the NCP leaders, who broke away to join hands with the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena. “Phad, who has been a sarpanch in Parli for 25 years and a former youth president of the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP), is poised to play a crucial role in the NCP (SP)‘s strategy to win back the Parli seat from Munde,” he said.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

