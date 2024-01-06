ISRO’s Aditya-L1 successfully placed in a halo orbit around L1 point 

January 06, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has placed the Aditya-L1 spacecraft in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point (L1).

India’s maiden solar mission Aditya L1 reached the L1 point on January 6, 127 days after it was launched on September 2, 2023.

After a 1.5 million km long journey the spacecraft was placed in a halo orbit around L1 following a firing manoeuvre which was carried out by ISRO Scientists and Engineers at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Aditya-L1 has reached its destination.

“India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it’s destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity,” Mr Modi tweeted from his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Aditya-L1 the first Indian space based observatory to study the Sun was launched on September 2, 2023 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

North Korea fires multiple artillery rounds near disputed maritime border for second consecutive day

North Korea fired more than 60 artillery rounds near a disputed maritime border with South Korea on January 6, the South Korean military said.

The action follows North Korea firing more than 200 artillery rounds on Friday in the same region, as tension continues to escalate between the two Koreas.

The artillery was fired around the northwest of Yeonpyeong island around 1600-1700 KST (0700-0800 GMT), South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

The JCS “strongly urged” North Korea to stop acts that threaten peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The artillery shells landed north of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto sea boundary between the two Koreas, Yonhap news agency said, citing the JCS.

Unlike Friday, the South Korean military does not plan to fire at sea in response to North Korea’s provocation, Yonhap reported.

Indian Navy trying to hunt down pirates involved in hijacking attempt

Indian Naval forces are on January 6 investigating suspected vessels in the North Arabian Sea to track down the pirates involved in an attempt to hijack a merchant vessel with 21 crew members including 15 Indians, officials said.

The Indian Navy thwarted the attempted hijacking of Liberian-flagged vessel MV Lila Norfolk and rescued all its crew members on January 5. The crew of the bulk carrier are now engaged in restoring the propulsion system, power supply and steering gear of the platform, the Navy said. “Thereafter, MV Lila Norfolk will recommence her passage to her destination under escort of the Indian naval warship,” it said.

The Navy deployed a warship, maritime patrol aircraft P-8I, helicopters and and MQ9B Predator drones to assist the vessel, after it sent a message on the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations portal, saying unknown armed personnel had boarded it on Jan. 4 evening.

On Friday, Indian Navy’s elite marine commandos rescued all 21 crew members of the commercial vessel after boarding it from frontline warship INS Chennai. The Navy came out with a statement detailing its response to the hijacking attempt.

Bangladesh to hold general elections on January 7; PM Hasina poised to win 4th consecutive term

Bangladesh will go to the polls on January 7. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to win a fourth straight term in the absence of the main Opposition BNP which on January 6 began a 48-hour nationwide strike against the “illegal government” amidst sporadic violence.

A total of 119.6 million registered voters are eligible to vote at Sunday’s polls in more than 42,000 polling stations, according to the country’s Election Commission.

More than 1,500 candidates from 27 political parties are contesting in the election besides 436 independent candidates.

Over 100 foreign observers, including three from India, will monitor the 12th general election, which is being held under tight security.

The election commission said voting will start at 8 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. The results are expected to start flowing from early on January 8.

Prime Minister Hasina’s ruling Awami League is expected to win for a straight fourth time as the main Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of former premier Khaleda Zia, 78, who is under house arrest as a convict of graft charges, boycotted the polls.

Ms. Hasina, 76, in a nationally televised address this week has urged the pro-democratic and law-abiding parties not to fuel ideas that “disrupt” the country’s constitutional process.

Goyal remains optimistic about $2 trillion export target

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on January 6 expressed optimism that the country will meet its ambitious $2 trillion export target by 2030, notwithstanding geopolitical headwinds and inflationary concerns.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Patsan Bhavan, which houses the Jute Commissioner’s office and headquarters of Jute Corporation of India and National Jute Board, in New Town, Kolkata, Mr. Goyal acknowledged the challenging global situation.

He cited the Ukraine war, the Israel conflict and issues related to the Red Sea as factors impacting trade.

“To address low food grain production and curb domestic inflation, we have implemented restrictions. However, despite all these challenges, India’s exports will continue to grow, aiming at reaching $2 trillion by 2030 from the current $770-775 billion,” Mr. Goyal said.

He highlighted the potential of the jute industry, stating that with “contribution from the jute sector and concerted efforts from the Centre and State governments, we can achieve new heights”.

India currently exports around ₹1,500 crore worth of jute.

Mr. Goyal, who also holds the portfolios of textiles and consumer affairs, food and public distribution, urged industry players to increase the figure.

Will take a decision on Ram Temple consecration ceremony invite ‘very soon’: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he will decide “very soon” on whether he will attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

“I have got the invitation. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi’s former principal secretary had come along with the secretary of the (temple) trust, they have invited me. I will decide on it very soon,” Mr. Kharge said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi when asked about the invite sent to him for the ceremony.

Being pressed about a Congress chief minister’s remarks on the Ram Temple consecration ceremony invite, Mr. Kharge said, “It is about ‘personal astha’... If there is an invite, you can go, anyone else can go.”

Mr. Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi have been invited to the event, and the Congress had earlier said that their decision would be conveyed at the “right time”. Congress’ leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has also been invited for the ceremony.

In brief

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said his party is taking out the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as the government did not give it a chance to raise issues in Parliament. The Rahul Gandhi-led Manipur-to-Maharashtra yatra, which will begin on January 14, will cover 6,713 km and its participants will travel on buses and foot. “The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will focus on basic social, political and economic issues of the country,” Mr. Kharge told a press conference.

Delhi Police on January 6 urged a court here to frame charges against BJP MP and former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers. The police opposed the contention of the accused that since some of the alleged incidents took place overseas, they do not fall in the jurisdiction of courts in Delhi, as it concluded arguments on framing charges against Mr. Singh. The police submitted before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot that the incidents of sexual harassment, allegedly committed by Mr. Singh, overseas and inside India, including Delhi, are part of the same offence.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

