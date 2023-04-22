ISRO PSLV-C55 successfully launches two Singapore satellites into orbit

April 22, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST

Indian Space Research Organisation’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle C55 (PSLV-C55) carrying Singapore’s TeLEOS-2 as the primary satellite and Lumelite-4 as a co-passenger satellite took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, on April 22 and placed the them into the intended orbit.

“Congratulations PSLV and NSIL for this successful launch,” said ISRO Chairperson S. Somnath, while adding that there are “interesting things” lined up in the near future.

“The PSLV in its 57th mission has once again demonstrated its high reliablity and its suitability for commercial missions of such class,” he said.

According to details provided by ISRO, PSLV-C55 is a dedicated commercial PSLV mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), for an international satellite customer from Singapore.

In this mission, TeLEOS-2 a Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite will be the primary satellite and Lumelite-4 a technology demonstration nano-satellite will be co-passenger satellite. This is the 57th flight of PSLV and 16th mission using the PSLV Core Alone configuration (PSLV-CA).

The TeLEOS-2 satellite is developed under a partnership between DSTA (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering. Once deployed and operational, it will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore.

The LUMELITE-4 satellite is co-developed by the Institute for Infocomm Research (I2R) of A*STAR and Satellite Technology and Research Centre (STAR) of the National University of Singapore.

PSLV-C55 mission will carry out in-orbit scientific experiments by using the spent PS4 stage as an orbital platform.

The mission follows the successful deployment of the TeLEOS-1 satellite in a PSLV-C29 rocket along with five other satellites of Singapore in December 2015.

Death threat to PM Modi, leaked security scheme spark political row in Kerala

A handwritten letter threatening to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in Kerala on a two-day visit on April 24 and an alleged leak of the purported security scheme related to the VVIP’s protection has sparked off a political row.

The police were yet to testify to the “compromised” security scheme’s authenticity. Nevertheless, the 49-page correspondence circulated widely in the media and online platforms appeared to list the PM’s itinerary and timings in granular detail and specified the responsibilities assigned to individual officers tasked with his protection.

The BJP has come down heavily on the “grave security breach and police failure”. Union Minister of State V. Muraleedharan said the police had no clue about the “death threat’s” provenance or motive. He also said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should explain how the PM’s “classified security arrangement scheme” leaked.

Muraleedharan said the Elathur train arson incident, which had the shades of a terrorist attack and claimed three lives, emphasised the threat to national security posed by radicals “operating with impunity” in Kerala. He alleged that the State police viewed the PM’s security lightly.

A senior official said the State police were verifying the letter’s provenance and the author’s motive. Investigators infer that a person in Kochi had possibly written the letter impersonating a neighbour with whom he had an axe to grind over some personal disputes related to parish levy collection.

The State Special Branch has reportedly launched an internal enquiry into how the security scheme, which included the name and deployment of scores of officers, ended up in the public domain.

2020 Delhi riots | Court directs DCP to take ‘immediate remedial action’ regarding incriminating but unverified video

Hearing a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, a court in Delhi directed the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) concerned to “take immediate remedial action” regarding an unverified, incriminating video against an accused.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat was hearing the matter fixed for orders on the point of charge against four people, Rahul Kumar, Suraj, Yogender Singh and Naresh, who have been accused of being a part of a riotous mob that committed arson in a place of worship and some shops on its ground floor on February 25, 2020.

The judge took note of the fact that there was a public witness who had identified Kumar, while there was CCTV footage regarding Suraj and Yogender. Besides, there was a video against Naresh, who has been accused of committing arson and raising a flag atop the place of worship.

“However, when the video was sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), the report was received stating that the DVD was found inaccessible in the video analyst’s system and hence, no examination was carried out. The FSL report was filed by way of a supplementary chargesheet,” the judge said in an order passed last week.

The judge said there was no other witness to identify accused Naresh and it was “inexplicable” how the incriminating video, after being sent to the CFSL, was found inaccessible.

“If it was so, the investigating officer (IO) or the station house officer (SHO) or the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) should have again sent the correct and accessible video to the FSL for their opinion and filed the same but instead, the IO has filed the supplementary chargesheet, along with the FSL report of the inaccessible video,” the judge said.

Noting that the court has to frame charges on the basis of the evidence available, he said it is “difficult” for the court to frame charges against Naresh based on an “unverified DVD”.

CBI registers case against environmental lawyer Ritwick Dutta and LIFE for FCRA violation

The CBI has registered a case against lawyer Ritwick Dutta and his organisation, the Legal Initiative For Forest and Environment (LIFE) for allegedly violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act’s (FCRA) provisions.

LIFE, along with U.S.-based NGO Earth Justice, has also been accused of attempting to stall coal projects in the country through litigation.

According to the FIR, instituted on a reference from the Union Home Ministry, the main allegation against Dutta is that he received ₹41 lakh as foreign contribution in 2013-14 and then created LIFE, which got ₹22 crore from Earth Justice USA masked as a “professional receipt”.

The FIR alleged that “LIFE and Earth Justice are in the process of stalling coal projects in India...EJ [Earth Justice] and Sandler Foundation are trying to take down India’s existing or proposed coal projects and ECF (European Climate)” is routing $1.20 lakh via Earth Justice to LIFE for litigation. Besides, LIFE purportedly had transferred the foreign contribution it received to other NGOs, in violation of the FCRA.

The Ministry said that Earth Justice was an American NGO that funded legal professionals in various countries to litigate against coal projects and along with LIFE, it was complicit in bringing foreign contribution into India to target and stall coal projects, which would impact the country’s economic security.

Rahul Gandhi vacates official Delhi bungalow following Lok Sabha disqualification

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was paying the price for speaking the truth and vowed to continue to raise people’s issues as he vacated his official bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi and shifted to his mother Sonia Gandhi’s residence.

Gandhi, who was disqualified from Lok Sabha last month following his conviction in a defamation case, was asked to vacate the 12, Tughlak Lane residence by April 22.

“I have paid the price for speaking the truth, I am ready to pay any price,” he said, adding he would continue to raise issues of price rise and corruption with double the force.

Saturday morning, Gandhi moved out all his belongings from the bungalow where he had been staying for almost two decades.

“I have no problem even if it has been snatched away from me. This house was given to me by the people of India. I will stay with the former Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) at 10 Janpath for some time and then find some other way,” he said.

The former Congress chief was disqualified from Parliament after a Surat court convicted and awarded a two-year sentence to him in a defamation case over his Modi surname remarks made in Kolar in Karnataka in 2019.

Archery World Cup | Jyothi Surekha Vennam bags second gold, wins individual compound event

Former world championship silver medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam won the individual gold in the women’s compound section in the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya.

Jyothi prevailed over former world champion Sara Lopez of Colombia 149-146 to claim her second gold of the tournament. She and her debutant partner Ojas Deotale had earlier in the day prevailed over Chinese Taipei 159-154 in the compound mixed team event to open India’s medal account.

The win also avenged Jyothi’s World Championship final loss to the Colombian opponent when the Indian had settled for a silver, going down 144-146 at Yankton 2021.

Locked 30-all after both the archers hit three 10s to begin with, the Indian stepped up further in the second end when she totalled 30 with two Xs (closer to centre) to take a slender one-point lead as Lopez managed 29.

Jyothi, who topped the qualification with a world record-equalling score, extended her lead by two points (119-117) with three more 10s in the fourth end, as Sara once again dropped one point.

Maintaining her consistency, Jyothi wrapped the issue with yet another perfect round to exact a sweet revenge on Sara.

In the semi-final, Jyothi eliminated world number one Ella Gibson of Britain 148-146 in a tight finish that went till the fifth and final end.

In Brief:

Sudan’s Army says evacuations of diplomats expected to begin

The Sudanese Army said it was coordinating efforts to evacuate diplomats from the United States, Britain, China, and France out of the country on military aeroplanes, as fighting persisted in the capital, including at its main airport. The military said that Army Chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan had spoken to leaders of various countries requesting safe evacuations of their citizens and diplomats from Sudan. The country has been roiled by bloody fighting for the past week that has killed over 400 people so far, according to the World Health Organization.

Id celebrated in Kashmir with traditional fervour; no Id prayers at Jamia Masjid

Id-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Kashmir on April 22 with traditional fervour and gaiety as the largest congregation of devotees was witnessed at the Hazratbal shrine on the banks of the Dal lake. However, authorities did not allow Id prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in the old city, a day after allowing Friday congregational prayers. Hopes of Id prayers being offered at the 14th-century mosque in the city’s Nowhatta area were raised after authorities allowed the Shab-e-Qadr and Jumatul Vida prayers. However, officials directed the Jamia Masjid management to conduct the Id prayers at 7:30 a.m. instead of 9 a.m.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.