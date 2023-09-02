ISRO’s Aditya-L1 lifts off to study the sun

September 02, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST

India’s first solar observatory mission — Aditya-L1 — was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on September 2.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), in its 59th flight with the Aditya-L1 onboard, took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 11.50 a.m.

About 63 minutes after take-off, the separation from the satellite took place with the PSLV launching the Aditya-L1 spacecraft in a highly eccentric orbit around the earth at 12.53 p.m. This was among the longest flights of ISRO’s workhorse launch vehicle in recent times.

Following the launch, Aditya-L1 will stay in orbit around the earth for 16 days, during which it will undergo five manoeuvres to gain the necessary velocity for its long journey towards the sun.

Subsequently, Aditya-L1 will undergo a Trans-Lagrangian1 insertion manoeuvre, marking the beginning of its 110-day trajectory to the destination around the L1 Lagrange point. Upon arrival at the L1 point, another manoeuvre binds Aditya-L1 to an orbit around L1, a balanced gravitational location between the earth and the sun.

The spacecraft will perform orbital manoeuvres by using its Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) engine to reach L1. Aditya-L1 will stay approximately 1.5 million km away from the earth, directed towards the sun, which is about 1% of the earth-sun distance.

Aditya-L1 has a mission life of five years during which its payloads are expected to provide the most crucial information to understand the problem of coronal heating; coronal mass ejection; pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics; dynamics of space weather; and propagation of particles and fields.

Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan in 8-member panel on simultaneous polls

The government on Saturday notified an eight-member high-level committee to examine and make recommendations at the earliest on the issue of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.

The committee will be headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind and will have Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Finance Commission chairman N K Singh as members.

The panel, which will commence functioning immediately and make recommendations at the earliest, will also have former Lok Sabha Secrertary General Subhash C Kashyap, senior advocate Harish Salve and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari as members.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will attend the meetings of the committee as a special invitee, while Legal Affairs Secretary Niten Chandra will be secretary to the panel.

The committee will examine and recommend specific amendments to the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act and any other laws and rules which would require amendments for the purpose of holding simultaneous elections.

It will also examine and recommend, if the amendments to the Constitution would require ratification by the States.

The committee will also analyse and recommend possible solutions to scenarios such as hung House, adoption of no-confidence motion, or defection or any such other event in case of simultaneous elections.

The committee will hear and entertain all persons, representations and communications which in its opinion can facilitate its work and enable it to finalise its recommendations.

CBI charges 3 Railway officials in Balasore train collision case

The CBI filed a charge sheet against three Railway officials in connection with the triple train collision in Odisha’s Balasore on June 2, which led to the death of nearly 291 people.

Among those arraigned are Arun Kumar Mahanta, who worked as a Senior Sectional Engineer (Signal) in Balasore; Mohammed Amir Khan, then posted as Sectional Engineer in Soro and technician Pappu Kumar, who was posted in Balasore.

The CBI has alleged that the three officials attempted to destroy evidence to evade detection of their role, following the collision.

Along with forensic experts, the agency officials had earlier visited the collision site after taking over the probe to gather evidence. They recorded statements of the officials concerned and also examined the signalling system to determine if there was any foul play, technical glitch, or human error leading to the incident.

Tribal woman paraded naked by husband in Rajasthan; seven arrested

Seven people have been arrested and four others detained after a 21-year-old tribal woman was allegedly stripped naked and paraded in a village in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district, police said on September 2.

Police said that seven men were arrested and four others detained in connection with the case. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is expected to meet the victim and her family at Dhariyawad in Pratapgarh.

In a statement, DGP Umesh Mishra earlier said 10 people have been named in the FIR for molestation, thrashing the woman besides other relevant sections. Of these, eight men, including the main accused, have been detained.

He said the victim lodged a complaint against her husband Kanha Gameti along with Suraj, Beniya, Netiya, Nathu and Mahendra for forcibly taking her on a motorcycle and parading her naked.

Police also said that three among the accused got injured while trying to flee and were being treated at Pratapgarh district hospital. Initial investigation revealed that the woman was in a relationship with another man, said Dhariyawad SHO Peshawar Khan.

Police said the in-laws of the woman kidnapped her and took her to their village where the incident took place on Thursday. Her in-laws were annoyed as she was staying with another man.

A Special Investigation Team has been formed under the supervision of IG, Banswara Range, and SP Pratapgarh will investigate all aspects of the incident and submit the report to the State and police headquarters.

Gehlot said, “Such incidents have no place in a civilised society.” He said the accused will be arrested soon and tried in a fast-track court.

The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission directed the Pratapgarh District Superintendent of Police to provide immediate financial assistance to the victim and investigate the matter thoroughly.

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal sent to ED custody till September 11

Jet Airways (India) Limited’s founder-chairman Naresh Goyal, on September 2, was sent to the ED’s custody till September 11 in connection with an alleged loan fraud estimated to be around ₹538.62 crore of Canara Bank.

The Central agency arrested Goyal on September 1 after he was summoned to the Mumbai office for recording his statement. He was produced before the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on September 2. The ED sought his custody for 14 days.

The ED probe is based on a case registered by the CBI in May. Among those named as accused were the company, Goyal, his wife Anita Naresh Goyal and Gaurang Ananda Shetty.

The FIR alleged that since August 2018, the company started claiming that it had been facing liquidity and operational issues, and was not able to service the payment or repayment obligations. In October 2018, the lenders decided to invoke the inter-creditor agreement provisions and the State Bank of India was appointed the leader.

Jet Airways was told to submit a resolution plan and infuse ₹3,500-₹4000 crore. However, the conditions were not fulfilled and the company also defaulted on payment of instalments as on December 31, 2018. The banks then took the matter to the National Company Law Tribunal. In April 2019, Jet Airways had suspended its operations.

The Canara Bank said its loan account turned a non-performing asset on June 5, 2019. A forensic audit of the company’s financials during the check period from April 1, 2011 to June 30, 2019, subsequently detected alleged diversion and siphoning of funds.

The bank also alleged that Jet Airways was transferring borrowed funds to subsidiary/group entities through various ways. During the review period, ₹1152.62 crore was paid for professional and consultancy services. Of these, alleged suspicious transactions worth ₹197.57 crore were detected in case of the linked entities.

In Brief:

No Question Hour, private members business during Parliament special session

The five-day Parliament session scheduled for September 18-22 will be held without Question Hour and private members’ business, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha Secretariats said on September 2. The session will have five sittings and members will be informed about the provisional calendar separately, the Secretariats said. Sources said the “special session” could see parliamentary operations being shifted to the new Parliament building.

Uday Kotak resigns as CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank

Uday Kotak has resigned as the managing director and chief executive of Kotak Mahindra Bank , the bank said in a stock exchange filing on September 2. Dipak Gupta, currently the joint managing director, will carry out the chief executive duties until December 31. Kotak’s resignation comes four months ahead of his planned retirement at the end of this year.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.