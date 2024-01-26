Israel must take all measures to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: ICJ

January 26, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and allow humanitarian aid into the territory, the U.N.’s top court ruled on Friday, in a closely watched decision that stopped short of calling for a ceasefire.

The International Court of Justice was not deciding whether Israel was actually committing genocide with its military campaign in Gaza — that process will likely take several years.

But it ruled that the “catastrophic humanitarian situation” in Gaza was “at serious risk of deteriorating further” before a final decision, so it issued a series of emergency measures.

Israel must “take all measures in its power” to prevent genocidal acts and also stop officials making declarations inciting genocide, the court said.

Concretely, the court urged Israel to take “immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance”.

The case was brought by South Africa, which has accused Israel of breaching the U.N. Genocide Convention.

Speaking to reporters on the steps of the gilded Peace Palace in The Hague, where the court sits, Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said the measures were tantamount to a call for a ceasefire.

“How do you deliver humanitarian aid without a ceasefire? How do you provide water, access to energy? How do you ensure that those who are injured have healthcare and so on?” she said. “Without a ceasefire, not one of these things can be done.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the charge against Israel “is not only false, it’s outrageous, and decent people everywhere should reject it”.

Israel stressed during the hearings that it was acting in self-defence after the Hamas attacks of October 7 and was doing all in its power to ease the plight of civilians.

While steps to help civilians “are to be encouraged, they are insufficient” to protect the rights of the Palestinians, the court ruled.

Outside the court, hundreds of protesters on both sides gathered, shouting slogans and waving banners

South Africa accused Israel of “genocidal” acts that were intended to cause the “destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group.”

Israel dismissed the case as a “grossly distorted story” and said that if any genocidal acts had been carried out, they had been executed against Israel during the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Supreme Court Bench schedules special sitting to hear conflict between Calcutta High Court judges

A Bench of five seniormost judges of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Friday scheduled a special sitting on Saturday (January 27) to suo motu hear a controversy over sitting Calcutta High Court judge, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, pronouncing a judicial order accusing his colleague of “acting” in favour of a political party in West Bengal.

Justice Gangopadhyay, sitting as a Single Judge Bench, has charged Justice Soumen Sen, who was heading a Division Bench of the High Court, of “acting clearly for some political party in this State” in a medical admissions case. Justice Gangopadhyay said his colleague’s orders need a “relook” by the Supreme Court “if it thinks so”. Justice Gangopadhyay had directed the Registrar General of the High Court to forward a copy of the order to the Chief Justice of India and the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court.

The train of events started on January 24 when Justice Gangopadhyay directed CBI inquiry on the basis of a petition alleging issuance of fake caste certificates to gain medical admissions in the State. The judge had slammed the West Bengal Police and the State government.

The next day saw Advocate General Kishore Datta mention the case before the Division Bench of Justices Sen and Uday Kumar, saying the petitioner had not even sought a transfer of the case to the CBI. Mr. Datta said the State was not given an opportunity to explain the steps taken by the police in the medical admission case. The Division Bench had stayed the order of the Single Judge Bench to hand over the investigation to the CBI.

In a consequent order, Justice Gangopadhyay passed scathing remarks against Justice Sen while countermanding the stay order by the Division Bench.

“By passing an order without the impugned order and without the memorandum of appeal, the Division Bench has given a very wrong signal that without the order and memorandum of appeal, an appeal can be heard and order can be passed… What was so urgent? Who is acting as an interested person for one of the political parties in the State?” Justice Gangopadhyay had observed in his order.

The special Saturday hearing in the Supreme Court on the suo motu case titled ‘In Re: Orders of Calcutta High Court dated 24.01.2024 and 25.01.2024 and ancillary issues’ would be by a Bench, besides the Chief Justice of India, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose. The five judges are also members of the Supreme Court Collegium.

Government makes citizenship disclaimer on new Aadhaar cards more prominent

New Aadhaar cards and PDF versions of the identity document have started including a more explicit and prominent disclaimer that they are “a proof of identity, not of citizenship or date of birth,” signalling to government departments and other organisations to not use it for those purposes. Aadhaar has never been proof of citizenship — foreign nationals are eligible to obtain one if they have been living in India for half a year — but different government departments accept it for purposes reserved for citizens or adults.

For instance, the Election Commission of India explicitly accepts Aadhaar as a proof of date of birth for enrolling people to vote. These new clarifications, prominently printed in the identity document, may challenge such allowances. The IDs also include a warning that authenticating them offline needs to be done by scanning the QR code on the reverse side of the document, or by using an XML file issued to residents by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which administers Aadhaar.

At least one organisation has stopped accepting Aadhaar as a proof of date of birth: the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which administers the mandatory retirement fund for salaried employees in India. The EPFO issued a circular on January 16, deleting Aadhaar from the list of documents acceptable as a proof of date of birth.

This invalidity of Aadhaar for use in determining the date of birth and citizenship has been the case for years — the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology clarified in a 2018 memorandum that Aadhaar is “per se … not a proof of date of birth,” as the date of birth is based on a different document given by Aadhaar applicants. A Bombay High Court judgment last year that emphasised this was cited in a December 2023 circular that UIDAI issued, which reminded organisations of the fact.

But now the warning is imprinted on the face of all Aadhaar cards and digital copies issued to all Indian residents. This new, more visible warning initially only mentioned last year that it was not a proof of citizenship, but now clarifies that Aadhaar is not a proof of date of birth either. The 12-digit ID is a proof of uniqueness and residence, but different government agencies accept it — often on a standalone basis — for any citizens establishing their identity.

Republic Day parade 2024 | India’s military might, nari shakti on display

Despite the cold and thick layer of fog covering the national capital, lakhs of people reached the Kartavya Path as President Droupadi Murmu led the processions of India’s 75th Republic Day.

A show of culture, diversity, military strength, women empowerment, and above all a show of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India) and ‘Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka,’ (India - mother of democracy) this diamond jubilee for India was led by the accomplished women of the nation.

The celebrations took place in New Delhi, with French President Emmanuel Macron as the Chief Guest.

The cultural vibrance of India was on full display this year, with over 13,000 special guest - an initiative which provided an opportunity to people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage ‘jan bhagidari’ (people’s participation).

Throughout the parade, 13,000 women reached the centre stage in a display of national strength and vibrance.

For the first time ever, the parade was heralded by over 100 women artists who played Indian musical instruments. The parade commenced with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc. which was played by women artists.

It also witnessed the maiden participation of an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down the Kartavya Path. Women pilots also enthralled the audience during the Fly-past, representing nari shakti (women’s power). The contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces also consisted of only women personnel.

The parade began at 10.30 a.m., when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the National War Memorial, where he paid solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

The President of India and her French counterpart were escorted by the President’s bodyguard – ‘Rashtrapati ke angrakshak’ which is the senior most Regiment of the Indian Army.

This elite Regiment as the ‘angrakshak’ (bodyguard) have completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773. The two Presidents arrived in the traditional buggy, the practice which is making a comeback after a gap of 40 years.

As people patiently waited for the sun to shine, India’s National Flag was unfurled by Major Saumya Shukla ASC, which was followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns. Four Mi-17 IV helicopters of 105 Helicopter Unit showered flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path.

The parade then commenced with the President, who took the salute. The parade was commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, a second-generation Army officer. Major General Sumit Mehta, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area was the Parade Second-in-Command.

In brief

In a fresh demand, pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil asked the Maharashtra government on Friday to amend its free education policy, extending the benefit to all Marathas until reservation is available for the entire community. Mr. Jarange-Patil, accompanied by thousands of supporters, addressed a rally at Shivaji Chowk in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, warning that if their demands were not met by Friday night, they would proceed to the country’s commercial capital for a planned protest at Azad Maidan ground on Saturday.

