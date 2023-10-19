Israel-Hamas war | PM Modi speaks to Palestine’s Mahmoud Abbas, condoles loss of civilian lives in Gaza hospital

October 19, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke to the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and condoled the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza.

“We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. Shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region. Reiterated India’s long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue,” Mr. Modi said on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier in the day, U.K. PM Rishi Sunak visited Israel and said it was important that the conflict between Israel and Hamas doesn’t escalate to the wider West Asia region.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Hamas attack on Israel aimed to prevent the expansion of its peaceful relations in the Middle East and asked Britain to keep supporting the Gaza counter-offensive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were on the cusp of expanding that peace, and destroying that move was one of the reasons why this action was taken,” Netanyahu told Sunak.

“This is our darkest hour,” he added. “That means that this is a long war, and we’ll need your continuous support.”

U.S. President Joe Biden swept into wartime Israel for a 7 1/2-hour visit Wednesday that produced a heaping dose of vocal support, a deal to get limited humanitarian aid into Gaza from Egypt, likely by the end of the week and a plea for Israelis not to allow rage over the deadly Hamas attack to consume them.

“I understand. Many Americans understand,” Biden said as he wrapped up his stay in Tel Aviv, likening the October 7 Hamas assault to the attacks against the United States on September 11, 2001, that killed nearly 3,000 people. “You can’t look at what has happened here... and not scream out for justice,” he said.

“But I caution this: While you feel that rage, don’t be consumed by it,” he said. “After 9/11, we were enraged in the United States. And while we sought justice and got justice, we also made mistakes.”

Biden urged Israel to step back from the brink, not just to ease growing tensions in the Mideast that threaten to spiral into a broader regional conflict, but also to reassure a world rattled by images of carnage and suffering, in Israel and Gaza alike.

Biden’s mission was to display resolve for Israel and to diminish the likelihood of a wider war, while providing assurances that he was not overlooking the increasingly dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Union Govt’s stance on Israel-Hamas conflict is highly disappointing, says K.C. Venugopal

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal has strongly criticised the Union Government’s stand on the Israel-Hamas conflict, terming it as “highly disappointing”.

He said India’s approach on the conflict used to be different from the very beginning.

India used to extend support to the Palestinian cause and advocate for their rights, the Congress leader said in a Facebook post in Malayalam.

However, when it comes to any aggression or counter-aggression, India used to strongly condemn it, he said. “Unfortunately, the current Indian stance is not sufficient to put an end to the war,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

He urged the Union Government to express its views on the matter with dignity and respect, just as in the past. The senior Congress leader condemned the loss of lives of common people in the war and the attack on a hospital in Gaza that killed over 500 Palestinians.

“When women and children, who are innocent and helpless, are caught in the crossfire, how can India stand by without a strong stance against it? The Indian government’s stance on the Israel-Palestine issue is highly disappointing,” the Congress leader said. He said that regardless of whether it is Israel or Palestine, both are bound by international humanitarian laws.

Venugopal said the atrocities committed by Hamas against women, children and vulnerable civilians in Israel cannot be justified under any circumstances. But it is also essential to scrutinise the historical background that led them to such circumstances, he added.

The Congress MP said it is surprising that some countries are supporting the “brutal attack that Israel is unleashing to completely wipe out Gaza” and urged India not to stand behind it. Venugopal said the horrific consequences of this war demand immediate attention from the international community, and India must lead efforts to bring peace and provide relief to the affected.

“This is the mature and dignified stance that the world expects from India”, he added. The Congress leader’s statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock over the tragic loss of lives in an attack on a hospital in Gaza.

The Prime Minister had said civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict were a matter of serious concern and those involved should be held responsible.

Listen to today’s episode of the In Focus podcast

Decoding the Supreme Court’s judgement against same sex marriage legalisation

The Supreme Court, in a judgement this week refused to give legal recognition to same sex marriages. The court had heard a series of petitions asking for same-sex marriage to be allowed under the Special Marriage Act of 1954 which provides a civil form of marriage for couples who cannot marry under their personal, religious laws.

The question before the Court was this: is there a right to marry under the Indian Constitution and is preventing same sex/queer couples from marrying, discriminatory?

A five-judge Bench of the Court held that that the SMA was not unconstitutional and could not be read down. The petitioners had also questioned the Central Adoption Regulatory Authority, or CARA’s regulations that prevented persons in live-in relationships from adopting a child. Here again, the majority three judges, refused to strike down these regulations.

The Central government, had stiffly opposed any judicial recognition of same sex marriages and had said that this was an issue that needed to be resolved by the legislature and not the judiciary. The Court has now shifted the burden to the government, and has directed that a committee be set up to examine the concerns of same sex/queer couples and to see whether the existing legal framework can be amended. In effect, the Court has accepted that the issue needs to be dealt with by the government.

Supreme Court issues notice to police on arrest, remand of NewsClick founder and HR head under UAPA

A Supreme Court Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and P.K. Mishra on October 19 issued notice to the Delhi Police on petitions challenging the arrest and remand of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and employee Amir Chakraborty under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Initially, the court gave a date after three weeks, but senior advocate Kapil Sibal urged the court to list the case immediately after the Dasara vacation, drawing attention to the fact that his client, Purkayastha, was over 70 years old and already in remand for several days now. Senior advocate Devaduut Kamat appeared for Chakraborty.

The case had initially come up on October 18, but the Bench adjourned it by a day while indicating that it would issue notice to the police. The case had reached the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court refused to interfere with the arrest and subsequent police remand of Purkayastha and Chakraborty under the anti-terror law.

Purkayastha and Chakraborty were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on October 3 pursuant to an FIR registered on August 17. The Delhi Police, in the FIR, have named Mr. Purkayastha, activist Gautam Navlakha, who is under house arrest in another terror case, and U.S.-based businessman Neville Roy Singham.

The duo had challenged their arrest in the High Court saying that the grounds of arrest were not conveyed to them in writing either at the time of arrest or even till date. They had challenged the order of remand given by a Special Judge on October 4, saying it was passed in the absence of their lawyers.

The High Court had rejected their contention saying there was no “procedural infirmity” or violation of constitutional provisions in relation to the arrest and the remand order.

Supriya Sule ticks-off Himanta Biswa Sarma for his Israel-Hamas remark

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on Thursday hit back at Assam Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma for suggesting that her father, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, would send Sule to Gaza to fight for the Palestinian extremist outfit Hamas.

Speaking in Mumbai, Sule took a jibe at the Assam CM, a former Congressman, by remarking that she was surprised at how Sarma’s attitude towards women had changed once he went over to the ruling BJP.

“I am surprised [at Mr. Sarma’s remark] because Himanta Biswa Sarma has the same DNA as me. He is originally from the Congress. He and I share the same Congress DNA...You know how the BJP is disrespectful towards women. But I had hopes from Himanta Biswa Sarma. I am surprised how this change has happened towards women and the approach, probably going into BJP is a little rubbing off on him,” quipped Sule, the NCP-Sharad Pawar faction MP from Baramati in Pune.

Sharad Pawar, while recently addressing a meeting of his party workers, had said that India always supported the cause of Palestine, while claiming that Israel was an ‘outsider’ who had “encroached” on Palestinian land.

Taking aim at PM Modi, Pawar had said that former PMs like Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee had all supported the Palestine cause and that Modi’s recent statements on the raging Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza seemed to convey a different position from the one previously articulated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Pawar’s remarks had met with strong condemnation by the BJP top brass, with Sarma stating: “I think Sharad Pawar will send Supriya (Sule) to Gaza to fight for Hamas.”

Hinting that the BJP had distorted Sharad Pawar’s remarks, Sule further said that the BJP IT cell needed to understand and hear carefully what her father had actually said. A number of top BJP leaders had lashed out at Pawar on the micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter).

Union Minister Goyal said it was “very disturbing” when a senior leader like Pawar made “preposterous statements” on India’s stand on a terror strike against Israel by Hamas. “The menace of terrorism has to be condemned in all forms, in any part of the world. It is a pity that a person who has been India’s Defence Minister as well as a Chief Minister many times has such a casual view on issues relating to terror. Pawar ji was a part of the same Government that shed tears on the Batla House encounter and slept while there were terror attacks on Indian soil. This rotten mindset has to stop. I hope Pawar ji at least now, thinks of the nation first,” posted Goyal on X.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and State BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said India had never changed its position on the Israel-Palestine issue but had “always strongly opposed terrorism.”

Dubbing Pawar’s statement as “irresponsible”, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said it was “imperative for senior politicians like Mr. Pawar to comprehend that the interest of the nation and national security should never be marred by political considerations.”

Major regional disparity in cancer survival though survival rates are up: study

Roughly 52% of cervical cancer cases diagnosed between 2012 and 2015 survived, according to a study published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia, based on data from Population Based Cancer Registries (PBCRs) across India, a report stated.

Various urban PBCRs from different regions of India were assessed to find the survival rates of cervical cancer patients and it found that there was significant variations in survival rates across these regions.

Among those that participated in the study, Ahmedabad’s urban PBCR demonstrated the highest survival rate at 61.5%, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 58.8% and Kollam at 56.1% and in contrast, Tripura reported the lowest survival rate at 1.6%.

The study focused on a total of 5,591 cervical cancer cases diagnosed between 2012 and 2015 in 11 PBCRs. The overall survival rate for these cases was 52%, which marked a notable improvement of approximately 6% compared to the previous SurvCan survey-3, where the survival rate was recorded at 46%, the report stated.

Survival rates were notably lower in India’s northeastern region, particularly in PBCRs in Tripura, Pasighat and Kamrup urban.

Factors including access to diagnostic services and effective treatment (which varied across the population), distance from clinical care facilities, travel costs, co-morbidities, and poverty contributed to survival rates, noted the study. A research team, including scientists from the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research and the Indian Council of Medical Research, conducted a comprehensive study on cervical cancer in India.

In Brief:

Karnataka High Court refuses to quash FIR by CBI against Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar

In a setback to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, the High Court of Karnataka refused to quash a corruption case registered against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation for allegedly possessing assets worth ₹74.93 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income. On October 19, Justice K. Natarajan passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by Shivakumar, who had questioned the legality of registration of the First Information Report (FIR) by the CBI. The court said that it cannot interfere at this stage.

IAEA team gathers marine samples near Fukushima as treated radioactive water is released into sea

A member of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team visiting Fukushima for its first marine sampling since the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant started releasing treated radioactive wastewater into the sea said on October 18 he does not expect any rise in radiation levels in the fish caught in the regional seas. The IAEA team watched flounder and other popular kinds of fish being caught off the coast earlier on October 19 and brought on boats to the Hisanohama port in southern Fukushima for an auction.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.