Israel-Hamas war | Netanyahu convenes emergency cabinet, vows to ‘demolish Hamas’ as ground attack looms

October 15, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened Israel’s expanded emergency cabinet for the first time on October 15, saying the national unity on display sent a message at home and abroad as as the country gears up to “demolish Hamas” in Gaza.

The meeting, held in military headquarters in Tel Aviv, began with ministers standing for a moment’s silence in memory of some 1,300 Israelis killed in Hamas’ shock October 7 onslaught.

The Israeli military said on October 15 it had confirmed 126 people held as hostages by Hamas since the Palestinian militant group staged their deadly attack eight days earlier.

Heavy Israeli bombardment since the attack has killed over 2,300 in the Palestinian enclave and tens of thousands of troops have massed along Gaza’s border in readiness for an invasion.

Military spokesman Richard Hecht also said that 286 Israeli soldiers had now been killed in military operations launched in response to the unprecedented Hamas attacks.

Israeli officials say the number of known hostages had been revised down as bodies from the Hamas attack sites in southern Israel have been found and identified. Hecht told a briefing that 126 hostages had been “confirmed”. The figure was up from 120 reported on Saturday, and officials cautioned the number was likely to keep changing in coming days.

Israeli forces were readying for a looming Gaza ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas. Fear and chaos reigned in the 40-kilometre long strip that is one of the world’s most densely populated areas, with no safe place for the large numbers of internally displaced Palestinians to flee to.

Israel has massed forces outside the long-blockaded enclave of 2.4 million ahead of what the army has said will be a land, air and sea attack involving a “significant ground operation”.

Israel has also stationed troops and tanks on its UN-patrolled northern border with Lebanon and closed a four-kilometre wide zone there to civilians after repeated exchanges of cross-border fire with Hezbollah and other militants groups.

Israel’s military spokesmen have repeatedly said that the army is ready for a ground operation but awaiting a “political decision” on the timing.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden on October 15, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said, “We must not lose sight of the fact that the overwhelming majority of Palestinians had nothing to do with Hamas’s appalling attacks, and are suffering as a result of them.”

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Israel has told him it has turned the water supply back on in southern Gaza.

“I have been in touch with my Israeli counterparts just within the last hour who reported to me that they have, in fact, turned the water pipe back on in southern Gaza,” Sullivan told CNN.

Operation Ajay | Two flights bring back 471 Indians from Israel

Two flights from Tel Aviv carrying 471 Indians landed in Delhi on October 15. One flight was operated by Air India and another by SpiceJet.

A total of four flights have been operated under Operation Ajay, which was launched by the government to facilitate the return of Indians who wish to come back from Israel, where an intense conflict is going on with militant group Hamas.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Sunday said the third flight with 197 passengers landed at the Delhi airport in the morning.

The fourth flight with 274 passengers onboard touches down in the national capital, he said in posts on social media platform X and also shared pictures of passengers.

Two chartered flights from Tel Aviv, operated by Air India, came with a total of more than 435 passengers on October 13 and 14.

BRS promises monthly honorarium of ₹3,000 for women, superfine rice supply through PDS

Life insurance cover of ₹5 lakh to over 93 lakh below poverty line families on the lines of Rythu Bima being implemented to farmers, superfine rice supply through the public distribution system to all ration card holders under Telangana Annapurna scheme, monthly honorarium of ₹3,000 per eligible woman under Saubhagya Laxmi scheme are some of the promises rolled out in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) manifesto announced on October 15.

Disclosing the features of the party’s manifesto, party’s president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao announced increase in the Aasara pension amount to old-aged, single women, differently-abled and others.

It would be increased from ₹2,016 a month to ₹5,000 in a phased manner and to the physically challenged from ₹3,016 to ₹6,000.

The amount, however, would be increased to ₹3,000 a month from April next and it would be hiked by ₹500 a year from the next year onwards to old-aged, single women and others who are getting ₹2,016 a month now.

Similarly, differently-abled persons would get ₹5,000 a month from April next from the present ₹3,016 and it would be increased by ₹300 from next year onward till it reached ₹6,000 a month.

On the same lines, the benefit under the flagship scheme of Rythu Bandhu would be increased to ₹16,000 an acre a year from the existing ₹10,000. It would be increased to ₹12,000 from the next Kharif season and another ₹1,000 each would be increased from the next year onwards.

Rao explained that they were promising such phased increase so that there were no problems in the implementation.

Announcing more to BPL families, the BRS chief said domestic gas cylinders would be supplied to them at ₹400 and the accredited journalists too would get it.

Under Aarogya Sri health scheme, the treatment cover would be enhanced to ₹15 lakh including accredited journalists. Rao stated that both the double-bedroom housing and Gruhalaxmi schemes would be continued along with allotment of house sites to the poor.

In a bid to attract the unreserved communities (upper castes), Rao said one residential school each would be opened in all the 119 constituencies for them.

For employees, he announced constitution of a committee to examine the possibilities of implementing old pension scheme. For those holding assigned lands, the BRS manifesto has assured to provide complete rights over lands so that they could dispose it in times of need.

Congress releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana

The Congress on October 15 announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

The party announced 144 party candidates for Madhya Pradesh elections. It fielded former Chief Minister and PCC chief Kamal Nath from his Chhindwara Assembly constituency. Former CM Digvijaya Singh’s son Jaivardhan Singh was fielded from the Raghigath seat.

Other prominent leaders include former Minister of Higher Education of Madhya Pradesh Jitu Patwari, Member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Vijayalakshmi Sadho and Member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Lakshman Singh.

In the party’s list for Chhattisgarh, all ten Ministers — as well as Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his deputy T.S. Singh Deo, and Assembly speaker Charan Das Mahant — have been retained, while eight sitting MLAs have been dropped.

Chhattisgarh Congress president Deepak Baij, currently the Lok Sabha MP from Bastar, will contest from the Chitrakot Assembly seat. Former Congress chief Mohan Markam also retained his Kondagaon seat in the tribal belt of Bastar.

The Congress named 55 candidates in Telangana, including State Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy from the Kodangal seat, Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu from Madhira and senior Leader T. Jeevan Reddy from Jagtial.

However, several leaders holding coveted posts in Telangana Congress failed to get the nod in the first list. Also, protests erupted within the party’s State unit after the announcement with senior leader Ragidi Laxma Reddy quitting the party. In Medchal constituency, supporters of Singireddy Harshvardhan Reddy and a rival group clashed after Thotakura Vajresh Yadav was named for the constituency.

ED attaches assets worth ₹315 crore of former NCP MP, his business groups in money laundering probe

The ED on October 15 said that it has provisionally attached 70 assets, including land, windmills, silver articles, diamond jewellery and bullion worth more than ₹315.60 crore, as part of an alleged bank fraud-linked money laundering probe against a former Nationalist Congress Party MP from Maharashtra, his family and businesses.

Ishwarlal Shankarlal Jain Lalwani, 77, who is perceived to be close to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, is the promoter of the Rajmal Lakhichand Jewellers Pvt. Ltd, R L Gold Pvt. Ltd. and Manraj Jewellers among others.

The immovable assets are located in Jalgaon, Mumbai, Thane, Sillod (in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) and Kutch (Gujarat) among other areas were attached on October 13 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The attached movable and immovable assets include the benami properties acquired by the promoters Ishwarlal Lalwani, Manish Ishwarlal Jain Lalwani and others.

According to the ED, the PMLA case stems from three FIRs registered by the CBI under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code alleging that the companies and its directors/ promoters were involved in offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and criminal misconduct, causing wrongful loss of more than ₹352.49 crore to the State Bank of India.

In Brief:

The combined market valuation of six of the top 10 valued firms jumped ₹70,527.11 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd emerging as the biggest gainer. While Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Bharti Airtel, ITC, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were the gainers, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance emerged as the laggards. The market valuation of Reliance Industries rallied ₹22,191.43 crore to ₹15,90,408.31 crore, the most among the top 10 firms.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.