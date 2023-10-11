Israel-Hamas war | Netanyahu and opposition leader to form an emergency unity government

October 11, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST

Israeli troops have killed at least 1,000 Palestinian gunmen who infiltrated from Gaza in incursions that began at the weekend, and have reinforced all communities in Israel as hostilities spread to other fronts, the military said on Wednesday. In quotes carried by Israel Hayom newspaper online, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari also said that among Hamas targets destroyed in a Gaza counter-offensive was an advanced system for tracking aircraft.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a phone call on Tuesday, discussed U.S. military support for Israel following attacks by Hamas gunmen and agreed to speak again in the next few days, the White House said.

With Israel’s military ordering a ‘complete siege’ in Gaza, the strip’s power authority has warned the territory’s sole power plant will run out of fuel within hours, leaving it out of electricity.

Conditions in the coastal enclave, a crowded, 40-kilometer long (25-mile) strip of land that is home to 2.3 million people, were deteriorating quickly Wednesday as entire city blocks were reduced to rubble and residents searched for places to go.

Gaza’s Civil Defense Department warned that there were too few rescue teams to search for survivors buried under rubble, and that teams were unable to reach many places because of damage to roads and constant bombardments.

“There is no safe place in Gaza right now,” said journalist Hasan Jabar after three Palestinian journalists were killed in the bombardment of a downtown neighborhood home to government ministries, media offices and hotels. “I am genuinely afraid for my life.”

Gaza’s only power plant has run out of fuel, forcing it to shut down after Israel cut off supplies, the Energy Ministry said Wednesday. That will leave only generators to power the territory. The blackouts come as Israel has decided to block fuel shipments into the Gaza Strip as part of what the Israeli government has called a “complete siege” on the territory run by the Hamas militant group.

Decoding the geo-political ramifications of the Israel-Hamas war

More than 3,000 people — Israelis and Palestinians — have been killed following a surprise attack on southern Israel by the militant Palestinian group Hamas. The military operation, named ‘Toofan Al-Aqsa’ by Hamas, has brought back into the spotlight the most critical element of sustainable peace in West Asia – Israel’s military occupation of Palestinian territories.

Israel has declared war on Hamas and laid siege to Gaza. It has launched a bombing campaign over Gaza, and cut off supplies of all essentials, including water, electricity and food. In the days to come, Palestinian civilian casualties are likely to surpass the civilian casualties caused by Hamas’ attack.

Why did Hamas launch this attack? What does this war mean for the recent geopolitical realignments in the region? And how did Mossad, considered by many to be the world’s most capable intelligence agency, fail to detect a full blown military invasion?

Rajasthan Assembly polls | Election Commission revises poll date to November 25

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 11 announced a change in the polling date for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. The elections, which were scheduled for November 23, will now take place on November 25.

In a notification, the ECI cited representation from various political parties and social groups as a reason behind this change. “Representations have been received in the Commission from various political parties, social organisations and also issues raised in various media platforms for change of date of poll considering large scale wedding/social engagement on that day which may cause inconvenience to large number of people, various logistic issues, and may lead to reduced voters participation during poll,” the notification said.

“The Commission, having considered these factors and representations, has decided to change the date of poll from 23rd November, 2023 [Thursday] to 25th November, 2023 [Saturday],” it added. The date for counting of votes remains the same, December 3.

The ECI on October 9 had announced the date for the upcoming Rajasthan polls, along with four other Assembly polls. Chhattisgarh is the only State where the polls would be held in two phases — November 7 and 17. While 20 out of the 90 Assembly constituencies will vote in the first phase, the rest would go to polls on November 17.

Mizoram with 40 Assembly seats would vote on November 7 along with the first phase in Chhattisgarh. Voting for the 230 Assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh would take place on November 17.

CBI registers FCRA violation case against NewsClick and others, conducts searches

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday conducted searches on the premises of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha after registering a case alleging violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

A senior official said that those named as accused in the first information report (FIR) include PPK Newsclick Studio Private Limited and its director Purkayastha; Jason Pfetcher, manager of Worldwide Media Holdings, which has invested in NewsClick; and Shanghai-based American millionaire Neville Roy Singham whose foundation owns WMH.

The CBI said searches were carried out at two locations. The move came a day after a Patiala House court sent Purkayastha, and the news portal’s human resources head, Amit Chakraborty, to 10 days of judicial custody under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case registered by the Delhi police.

“It was alleged that the said private company had received unexplained export remittance of about ₹28.46 crore through four foreign entities in violation of FCRA provisions... there was an unexplained receipt of foreign fund of about ₹9.59 crore by incorrect characterisation of the fund as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). The director of said private company, with his close associates, had allegedly violated the provisions of FCRA,” according to the CBI.

It also alleged that the accused had violated the FCRA provisions prohibiting acceptance of foreign contribution by any company engaged in production and broadcast of audio-visual news or current affairs programme through any electronic mode and by any correspondent or columnist or writer or owner of such company.

According to the submissions made earlier by the Delhi police, seeking the remand of Purkayastha and Chakraborty from the court, their analysis of e-mail exchanges showed that Singham was in direct contact with the other two accused. The email exchanges allegedly showed them discussing how to create a map of India without Kashmir, depicting Arunachal Pradesh as a disputed area.

“To achieve the above objective the accused persons in the guise of foreign funds received money of more than ₹115 crore in the companies named as PPK NewsClick, GSPAN India, JJ Enterprises, Virtunet System,” said the remand copy.

The police have also alleged a conspiracy to provide legal aid to Chinese telecom companies such as Xiaomi and Vivo, which are facing tax evasion cases in India. Four Vivo executives were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate earlier this week in a money laundering case. It alleges that Vivo India remitted almost 50% (₹62,476 crore) of its sale proceeds overseas, mainly to China, to disclose huge losses in several domestically incorporated companies and thus avoid paying taxes in India.

Congress slams the Modi government for transferring CAG officials who flagged corruption

Reacting to news reports that audit officials of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), who had exposed corruption in the Ayushman Bharat scheme and Dwarka Expressway project, have been transferred, the Congress on Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi government of intimidating the officials, and demanded their reinstatement.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, alleged that the Narendra Modi government threatens and removes anyone who “exposes” it. “The Modi government operates mafia style under a cloak of silence and intimidation. If anyone exposes its modus operandi of corruption, they are threatened or removed,” he said.

“We demand that these transfer orders should be cancelled immediately, the officers return to the CAG and action must be taken on these mega scams relating to Dwarka Expressway, Bharatmala and Ayushman Bharat,” Ramesh added.

The Congress leader pointed out that the CAG reports that were tabled in Parliament recently had pointed to “massive scams” in infrastructure projects and social welfare schemes.

“It [the CAG report] documented 1,400% cost inflation and tendering irregularities in the Dwarka Expressway, in addition to a diversion of Rs.3,600 crore from highways projects, faulty bidding practices, and 60% cost inflation of Bharatmala scheme,” Ramesh said.

Similarly, the Congress leader pointed out, the CAG report had shown how an audit of the Ayushman Bharat scheme revealed how “lakhs of claims made to dead patients and at least 7.5 lakh beneficiaries were linked to a single mobile number”.

The Congress leader alleged that three CAG officers in charge of reporting on the alleged Ayushman Bharat and Dwarka Expressway scams had been transferred “to hide the blatant corruption in the Modi Government, despite the fact that the CAG is supposed to be an independent body”.

India allows cough syrup firm linked to Uzbek deaths to re-open factory, shows document

Uttar Pradesh has permitted the resumption of most kinds of production at a factory owned by Marion Biotech, which produced cough syrups Uzbekistan linked to the deaths of 65 children last year, an order seen by Reuters shows.

The firm is among three Indian companies whose cough syrups the World Health Organization (WHO) and other agencies have linked to the deaths of 141 children in Uzbekistan, Gambia and Cameroon, in one of the world’s worst such waves of poisoning.

“There is no known case of a lack of quality in other medicines manufactured by the firm,” the drug controller of the State where Marion is based, and which cancelled the firm’s licence in March, said in the most recent order.

“The appeal of the manufacturing firm is partially accepted,” the official, Shashi Mohan Gupta, said in the September 14 order. “Its permission to make products using propylene glycol (PG) is cancelled, and it is allowed to make and sell all other products.” Gupta declined to comment on the letter.

On Wednesday, he told Reuters that India’s Controller General of Drugs, Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, had written to Marion Biotech to initiate a plan of corrective and preventive actions by the company. Raghuvanshi and the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Marion factory in Uttar Pradesh was closed in March, after an analysis last year by Uzbekistan’s Health Ministry of two cough syrups made by Marion, Ambronol and DOK-1 Max. It showed they contained unacceptable amounts of toxins diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG), which are usually used in products not meant for human consumption.

Tests in January by an Indian government laboratory found 22 samples of Marion-made syrups were “adulterated and spurious”, the country’s drug controller said in March.

India’s pharmaceuticals department told the parliament that tests had also shown that a sample of propylene glycol (PG), an ingredient of cough syrups taken from Marion’s factory contained EG.

After the company appealed to the State Government against the decision, it was allowed to resume output on August 11 of all products not containing PG, the September 14 order shows.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, two other sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that the Marion factory remains closed for now, pending an inspection and a review of its paperwork.

Reuters has reported that DEG and EG have been used by unscrupulous actors as a substitute for propylene glycol because they are cheaper. In June, the WHO told Reuters its working theory was that in 2021, when prices of propylene glycol spiked, one or more suppliers mixed the cheaper toxic liquids with the legitimate chemical.

Uzbek state prosecutors told a court in Tashkent that distributors of the contaminated Marion syrups paid officials a bribe of $33,000 (about ₹27 lakh) to skip mandatory testing there. Uzbekistan has put on trial 21 people — 20 Uzbeks and one Indian — for the deaths.

Delhi court summons BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain in rape case

A Delhi court on October 11 summoned BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on a woman’s complaint alleging rape and criminal intimidation. The court took cognisance of the alleged offence and directed the former Union Minister to appear before it on October 20.

This court after going through the cancellation report, protest petition filed by the complainant, the reply to the protest petition filed by the IO and other material on record is of the view that the complainant has given consistent statements to the police, to the court in her application and before the Ld. Magistrate in her statement u/s 164 Cr.PC,” the judge said.

The police had filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the FIR.

The judge dismisses the police report, saying “The issues raised by the IO [investigating officer] while filing the cancellation report…are matters which can be decided during trial.” “Moreover this court is of the view that the version of the complainant and her trustworthiness can be tested only during trial when she is cross examined by the accused and so this court on the basis of material placed on record along with the cancellation report especially the statement of the complainant… wherein she has supported her allegation of rape and threats by accused Syed Shahnawaz Hussain… this court takes cognizance of the offences,” the judge said.

The judge took cognisance of alleged offences which are punishable under various provisions of the IPC including sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

“Accordingly, Accused Syed Shahnawaz Hussain be summoned through SHO PS Concerned for next date of hearing,” the judge said.

In Brief:

Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Shahid Latif, believed to be the mastermind of the 2016 attack on an Indian Air Force base in Pathankot, was gunned down on October 11 by unidentified assailants in a mosque in Daska town of Pakistan’s Sialkot district, officials said. Latif, alias Bilal, a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, is learnt to have been shot dead along with two of his associates by three gunmen.

