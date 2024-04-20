IRDAI removes age bar for purchasing health insurance

April 20, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has removed the age limit for purchasing health insurance policies, with effect from April 1.

Earlier, there was an age limit of 65 years to buy new health insurance policies. IRDAI’s latest move is aimed at bringing in extended health benefits to senior citizens.

The IRDAI directive mandates health insurance providers to develop specialised policies catering to senior citizens, and to establish dedicated channels for addressing their claims and grievances. Companies are also encouraged to develop tailored products to meet specific age-related requirements, fostering a more inclusive healthcare ecosystem.

The notification adds that the move will enhance the accessibility and affordability of healthcare coverage across all age groups. IRDAI is an autonomous and statutory body responsible for managing and regulating the insurance and reinsurance industry in India.

Speaking about the decision, Aashish Chaudhry, MD of Aakash Healthcare, said: “The recent decision to lift the age restriction on insurance coverage is a significant advancement. Previously, only individuals up to 65 years old were eligible for insurance, leaving senior citizens, who often need healthcare the most, without coverage. Now, with the removal of this restriction, even the elderly can access cashless insurance benefits, though premiums for this demographic may be higher. This change will greatly benefit those in need of medical insurance, including children, maternity cases, and senior citizens, ensuring a healthier life for many. It’s a welcome move, serving the public interest and promoting the longevity and well-being of our citizens, while also advancing comprehensive insurance coverage.”

Ratnesh Sinha, head of sales and marketing at PSRI Hospital said that this opens up avenues for people above 65 years to seek health coverage. “This may lead to better access to healthcare and reduced burden of medical expenditure for those in the age bracket,” he said.

CJI lauds safeguards in new criminal laws

Describing the new criminal justice system as a “watershed moment for our society”, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Saturday recounted how courts hear “sordid stories in the course of search and seizure operations under the Income Tax Act”, praising the new laws for having better safeguards.

Justice Chandrachud was speaking at a conference on “India’s Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System”, organised by the Ministry of Law and Justice. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Attorney General R. Venkataramani, and Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta were also present at the conference. The new laws — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act (BSA) — are aimed at a complete overhaul the country’s criminal justice system and will come into effect from July 1.

Justice Chandrachud said that these laws have transitioned India’s legal framework on criminal justice into a new age. “Much needed improvements have been introduced to protect victim interests and carry out the investigation and prosecution of offences efficiently,” he said.

The CJI noted that the BNSS, which replaces the Code of Criminal Procedure, prescribes measures like audio-visual recording of search and seizure operations as well as the presence of a forensic expert at the crime scene for offences punishable with more than seven years imprisonment.

“The audio-visual recording of search and seizures is an important tool for the prosecution as well as for protecting the civil liberties of citizens. Very often in courts, we hear sordid stories of what happens in the course of a search and seizure operation, particularly under the Income Tax act. The judicial scrutiny would safeguard the rights of citizens against procedural impropriety during search and seizures,” Justice Chandrachud said.

Earlier, the Law Minister took a dig at the Opposition’s allegation about the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) being used to “silence” them and pointed out the ED chief Rahul Navin and CBI director Pravin Sood, who were sitting in the audience.

“This [allegation of misuse of ED and CBI to silence the Opposition] is a big issue in the elections. Therefore, they are seated here. Rest you would have understood,” Mr. Meghwal said in a lighter vein.

Asserting that the criminal justice system was set for a significant overhaul, the CJI said that the new laws would be successful if those in charge of implementing them are able to adapt to them. He also made a strong case for putting in measures to prevent any data leakage and to protect the privacy of the accused as well as the victim when dealing with the digitisation of proceedings and the creation of digital evidence.

INDIA bloc only believes in vote bank politics: PM Modi

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Maharashtra’s Nanded on Saturday. Nanded votes in the Phase 2 of the election on April 26.

“We have the popular support of first-time voters with us. The INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance) bloc has come together to save and protect their corruption and the people have thoroughly rejected them in the first phase of polling. The country is voting for the BJP-NDA for a ‘Viksit Bharat’. The INDIA alliance is not able to tell the citizens of India who their combine’s leader will be,” Mr. Modi said.

Mr. Modi attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him shehzada (prince). “Congress’ shehzada now has no choice but to contest from Wayanad, but like he ran away from the Amethi seat in 2019, he may run away the same way from Wayanad. Congress may make big claims but in reality, Congress leaders already accepted defeat before the announcement of the election dates,” he said.

The PM blamed the Congress for stalling development. “Congress is the wall between the development of Dalits, poor and deprived. Congress even today opposes any developmental work that our government intends to carry out. One can never expect them to resolve any issues and people cannot expect robust developmental prospects from them,” he said.

Mr. Modi also accused the Congress of preventing development in Marathwada and Vidarbha. “For decades, the Congress stalled the development of Vidarbha and Marathwada. It is because of the policies of the Congress that both Marathwada and Vidarbha are water deficient, their farmers are poor, and there are no prospects for industrial growth. Our government has enabled ‘Nal se Jal’ (tap water) for 80% of the households in Nanded. Our constant endeavour has been to facilitate the empowerment of our farmers through a record rise in MSPs (minimum support prices), income support through PM-KISAN (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi), and the promotion of ‘Sree Anna’,” Mr. Modi said.

“To treat every wound given by Congress is Modi’s guarantee. The Shaktipeeth highway and Latur Rail Coach Factory is our commitment to robust infrastructure. We aim to foster the development of the Marathwada region in the next five years,” Mr. Modi said.

The land of Nanded reflected the purity of the Sikh gurus, Mr. Modi said. “We are guided by the principles of Guru Gobind Singh-ji. Over the years, we have celebrated the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev-ji, the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur-ji, and the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh-ji. Whereas the Congress has always opposed the Sikh community and is taking revenge for 1984. It is due to this that they oppose the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) that aims to bring Sikh brothers and sisters to India, granting them citizenship. It was our government that brought back the Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan and facilitated the Kartarpur Corridor. Various other decisions, including the abrogation of Article 370 and the abolition of triple talaq have greatly benefitted our Muslim sisters and brothers,” he said.

“The INDIA alliance only believes in vote bank politics. For this, they have left no stone unturned to criticise and disrespect ‘Sanatana’. It is the same INDIA alliance that boycotted the pran pratishtha of Shri Ram (in Ayodhya),” Mr. Modi said.

“We all must strive to ensure that India becomes a ‘Viksit Bharat’, and for that, it is the need of the hour to vote for the BJP-NDA. I am confident to see Modi 3.0 with the support of people,” he said.

Speaking at the same rally, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde “Abki baar, phir ek baar (this time, once again). The citizens of this country are eager to bring Prime Minister Modi to power for the third time because they want to vote for ‘Viksit Bharat’. Modi’s name is the synonym of ‘trust’ and ‘guarantee’ in this country,” Mr. Shinde said.

ED conducts search operations in illegal online forex trading

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Mumbai Zonal Office, conducted search operations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, at various locations in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Delhi on April 18. The operations were carried out as part of an ongoing probe in the case of illegal online forex trading through the OctaFx trading platform, the ED informed on Saturday.

During the course of search operations, bank funds to the tune of ₹2.7 crore have been frozen and various incriminating documents, digital devices have been found and seized.

“The ED initiated investigation on the basis of a First Information Report registered by Shivaji Nagar Police Station, Pune, against several persons for their involvement in showing false temptations of high returns and duping persons in guise of forex trading through the OctaFx trading platform,” the ED official said.

The investigation revealed that the OctaFx online trading app and website are operating in India in association with India based entity M/s OctaFx India Private Limited. The OctaFx app and its website have not been authorised by the Reserve Bank of India to deal in forex trading.

The ED officials said that this forex trading platform is widely promoted on social networking sites and is following referral-based incentive models for acquiring users to their platforms. “It has emerged in the investigation that multiple accounts of different Indian banks were being shown to investors and users on OctaFx trading app/www.octafx.com for collecting funds in the guise of facilitating forex trading.”

Poll roundup:

Nearly 30 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu recorded a dip of at least two percentage points in voter turnout in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, compared to the previous general elections in the State. According to data provided by the Election Commission (EC) late on Friday, April 19, 2024, 69.46% of the electorate came out to exercise their franchise, to elect 39 representatives from Tamil Nadu for the 18th Lok Sabha. Despite several awareness programmes organised by the EC and non-governmental organisations, the polling percentage this time is relatively low: voter turnout was 72.47% in 2019; 73.74% in 2014 and 73.02% in the 2009 elections.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha seat Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar, who was unwell for some time, died at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital on Saturday, a senior party leader said. He was 72. “Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar has passed away,” Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary told the media. “He had some problem in his throat and had an operation. Yesterday, he had gone to AIIMS for a check-up,” Mr. Chaudhary said. Voting in Moradabad constituency in Uttar Pradesh took place in the first phase on Friday.

In Brief:

Ahead of week-long negotiations involving 192 countries that are expected to begin in Toronto, Canada, next week on getting the globe to progress on eliminating plastic pollution, India is in favour of “regulating” and not outright eliminating single-use plastic, according to an analysis of various countries’ public negotiating positions by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), a not-for-profit based in New Delhi. In 2022, India brought into effect the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules (2021) that banned 19 categories of ‘single-use plastics’. It, however, doesn’t include plastic bottles – even those less than 200ml— and multi-layered packaging boxes (like in milk cartons). Moreover, even the ban is not uniformly enforced nationally with several outlets continuing to retail these goods.

