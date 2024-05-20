  • The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections for 49 parliamentary constituencies saw a cumulative voter turnout of 56.68% till 5 p.m., as per the data shared by the Election Commission. West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout at 73%, followed by Ladakh (67.15%), Jharkhand (61.90%), Odisha (60.55%), Uttar Pradesh (55.80%), Jammu and Kashmir (54.21%), Bihar (52.35%) and Maharashtra (48.66%).
  • Terming the defacing of posters of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in front of the party’s State headquarters in Kolkata an act of “gross indiscipline,” the Congress on Monday asked the in-charge of West Bengal to submit a report on the incident. As subsequent developments threatened to become a political crisis, Kharge, in an interview to PTI on Monday, described his colleague from Bengal (West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury) as a “fighter” of his party and asserted that the Congress is in an alliance with the Left in Bengal. On Sunday, several posters and hoardings of Kharge were defaced with ink and “agent of Trinamool Congress” written over the posters after Chowdhury was snubbed by Kharge for questioning Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee’s loyalty to the INDIA bloc.