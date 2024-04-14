  • The Congress on April 14 issued another list of 10 candidates for the Lok Sabha election in Delhi and Punjab, fielding former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi from the Jalandhar-SC parliamentary seat. The party fielded veteran politician J.P. Agarwal from Chandni Chowk and Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi. For North West Delhi, MP Udit Raj will contest for the Congress. In Punjab, the party renominated its sitting MPs Gurjeet Singh Aujla from Amritsar and Amar Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib (SC). Former MP Dharvir Gandhi will be contesting from the Patiala and Congress’ All India Kisan wing chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira from the Sangrur. Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu will contest from Bathinda and Ujjwal Revti Raman Singh from Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 14, addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh, said it was because of the Constitution made by Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar that the son of a poor is able to seek a third term. “Parties like Congress always insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar. But it is because of the Constitution he made that Modi, son of a poor mother, is seeking your blessings for a third term,” Modi said as he addressed the crowd at Pipariya in Hoshangabad Lok Sabha constituency. Referring to President Draupadi Murmu, Mr. Modi said the elevation of a tribal woman to become the first citizen of the country was also made possible due to the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. Ambedkar.
  • The BJP’s national media chief Anil Baluni has taken on the challenge of winning in Garhwal (Pauri), Uttarakhand’s largest constituency, spread over 1,000 sq. km. and home to important religious sites, including the Badrinath-Kedarnath temples, and Hemkund Sahib gurudwara. Baluni spoke to The Hindu’s Ishita Mishra about his campaign, in which he is promising “guaranteed development and jobs”. “Being the Rajya Sabha MP from here, I had started a campaign named ‘apna vote, apne gaon’ (my vote will be in my village). It was a huge success and reduced political migration from the State. To check cultural migration, I started a campaign to ensure that all those who have moved outside the State in search of work must come back to their villages to celebrate at least one festival, be it Holi, Diwali or Igas (a festival celebrated in Uttarakhand after Diwali). Then we also started convincing people to organise at least one wedding or relatives’ function in their native village,” he said, to a question on migration.