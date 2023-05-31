India’s GDP grows 7.2% in FY23, 6.1% in March quarter

May 31, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST

India’s GDP growth accelerated to 6.1% in the January to March 2023 quarter, lifting the economy’s uptick in 2022-23 to 7.2% from 7% estimated earlier, as per the provisional national income data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on May 31.

The Gross Value Added (GVA) in the economy is reckoned to have risen 7% in 2022-23, compared to 8.8% in 2021-22, with manufacturing GVA growth sliding to 1.3% from 11.1% a year ago.

In January, the NSO had estimated India’s real GDP to grow 7% in 2022-23, slowing from 9.1% in FY22. GDP growth saw an uptick in the January-March 2023 quarter from 4.4% in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022-23.

Three of eight broad economic activity segments recorded a higher GVA growth in 2022-23 from 2021-22 – Agriculture (4% from 3.5%), Financial, Real Estate and Professional Services (7.1% compared to 4.7% in 2021-22), and Trade, Hotels, Transport, Communication and Services related to Broadcasting, which grew marginally faster at 14%.

GVA from the employment-intensive Construction sector grew 10% in 2022-23, from 14.8% in 2021-22. Mining and Quarrying GVA growth slowed to 4.6% from 7.1%. Electricity, Gas, Water Supply & Other Utility Services’ GVA rose 9%, only slightly slower than 9.9% in 2021-22. Public Administration, Defence and Other Services’ GVA grew 7.2% in 2022-23, compared to 9.7% in the previous year.

The NSO has also revised GDP and GVA numbers lower for the first half of the year, but bumped up the third quarter (Q3) figures slightly. Q1 GDP growth in 2022-23 is now pegged at 13.1%, followed by a 6.2% rise in Q2 and 4.5% growth in Q3 (from 4.4% estimated in February).

Consumption remained tepid and the overall growth pattern remains uneven, economists said. “While growth in private final consumption expenditure witnessed a slight uptick to 2.8% in Q4 from 2.2% in Q3, it remained muted, belying the uptick in consumer sentiments as per the RBI’s consumer confidence survey,” ICRA chief economist Aditi Nayar pointed out.

‘PM Modi thinks he knows more than God’: Rahul Gandhi in U.S.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken a swipe at the ruling BJP government, saying it is “threatening” the people and “misusing” the country’s agencies as he addressed a gathering of the Indian diaspora here.

Speaking at an event in Santa Clara, California on May 30, Gandhi said the BJP and the RSS are controlling all the instruments of politics in India. He said before starting his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, he realised that the normal tools that have historically been used in politics were not working anymore.

“The BJP is threatening people and misusing government agencies. The Bharat Jodo Yatra started because all the instruments that we needed to connect with the people were controlled by the BJP-RSS,” he said.

“We were also finding that in some way, it had become quite difficult to act politically. And that’s why we decided to walk from the southernmost tip of India to Srinagar,” he said.

Gandhi said the yatra carried the spirit of affection, respect and humility.

“If one studies history, it can be seen that all spiritual leaders — including Guru Nanak Dev ji, Guru Basavanna ji, Narayana Guru ji — united the nation in a similar way,” he said.

Gandhi said India is not what is being shown in the media which likes to promote a political narrative that is far from reality, asserting that there is a “huge distortion”.

“It was very clear to me in the Yatra that it’s in the media’s interest to project these things, it helps the BJP. So, don’t think that everything you see in the media is the truth,” he said.

“India is not what the media shows. The media likes to show a particular narrative. It likes to promote a political narrative that is actually not what is going on in India,” he said.

“There are people in India who think they know more than God and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “one such specimen”, Gandhi said.

Gandhi said these people are “absolutely convinced” that they know everything and can explain history to historians, science to scientists and warfare to the Army. “The world is too big and complicated for any person to know everything. That is the disease…There is a group of people in India who are absolutely convinced they know everything. They think they know even more than God.”

“They can sit with God and explain to him what’s going on. And of course, our Prime Minister is one such specimen. If you sat Modiji with God, he will explain to God how the universe works and God will get confused about what have I created,” he said, evoking peals of laughter from hundreds of his Indian American supporters.

“They think they can explain history to historians, science to scientists and warfare to the Army. But at the core of it is mediocrity. They’re not ready to listen!” he said. The Congress leader arrived here on Tuesday for a three-city U.S. tour during which he will interact with the Indian diaspora and meet American lawmakers. Last week, Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda said Gandhi’s visit is aimed at promoting shared values and a vision of “real democracy”.

“The purpose of his (Gandhi’s) trip is to connect, interact and begin a new conversation with various individuals, institutions and media, including the Indian diaspora that is growing in numbers in the United States and abroad to promote the shared values and vision of the real democracy with a focus on freedom, inclusion, sustainability, justice, peace and opportunities world over,” Pitroda said in a statement.

Bengal finally decides to implement NEP, but drops introduction of centralised admission

West Bengal on May 31 finally announced that colleges run and aided by the State Government would implement the National Education Policy starting from academic year 2023-2024, a decision that has drawn mixed reaction from teachers.

While one set of teachers questioned the delay in the announcement, the other said it was better late than never. But, what appears to trouble most is the State Government’s simultaneous announcement that admissions would not be centralised — as was the plan from this year — and that colleges would be responsible for it individually.

“After consulting various stakeholders and keeping the future of students in mind, it has been decided by the competent authority in the State Government that the four-year undergraduate level programme will be introduced in all State Government and State Government-aided/ sponsored higher education institutions from the academic session 2023-2024,” a State Government release said.

“They shall be awarded degrees in accordance with the UGC National Curriculum and Credit Framework [NCCF] for UG-level programmes. This year, the admission process in UG-level courses will be conducted through standalone online admission portals at the institutional level, as was done during the last academic session,” it said.

It said the NCCF for the four-year UG courses would be implemented by the institutions through optimum utilisation of existing resources or self-mobilisation of additional resources, pending receipt of additional financial assistance.

“Colleges and university teachers are not prepared. There is not much time to even prepare the syllabus. Only one month back, the State Government had just asked for opinions, and now after Class 12 results, they are asking us to introduce NEP. It’s a whimsical move. All the burden and responsibilities will come onto the teachers. At the end of the day, teachers are unanswerable to the greater community and the students. The State Government should have decided much earlier to introduce NEP,” said Mrinmoy Pramanick, a teacher in a university in Kolkata.

Another professor, who did not wish to be named, said that while the State Government had been “lackadaisical”, considering it should have begun preparations long before the formal introduction [of NEP], it was better late than never. “But what’s shocking is the sudden decision to revert to the old system of individual colleges conducting admissions rather than the proposed centralised system. I don’t think any college has its online admission portal ready. These things take time; one has to negotiate with the vendor, set up payment gateways etc. Only this morning we were asked to send data for the centralised admission portal— and now this!” the professor said.

Modi Government’s ‘fire sale’ of national assets to ‘friends’ is ‘single biggest anti-national’ act: Kharge

With the Prime Minister Modi Government completing nine years in office, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on May 31, accused it of carrying out a “fire sale” of national assets and PSUs to its crony capitalist “friends” and claimed this was the “single biggest anti-national” act.

The Congress has been running a campaign claiming that the government’s nine years have been marked by incompetence and failures. “Modi Govt’s ‘Fire Sale’ of National Assets & PSUs to its ‘Mitr Cronies’ is the single biggest ‘Anti-National’ act!” Mr. Kharge said in a tweet.

This “destructive loot” is snatching away job opportunities for India’s poor, SCs, STs, OBCs, he alleged. Attacking Prime Minister Modi-led government, which completed nine years in office last week, Kharge had earlier taken a dig at the government, accusing it of “looting” people’s earnings through “deadly inflation” while making “arrogant claims” about it.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a month-long campaign to celebrate the ninth anniversary with various mass connect programmes. Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, had on May 29 highlighted the government’s achievements in a nationwide outreach.

Increase in train accidents worries Indian Railways; long working hours due to manpower shortage a major reason

Worried over the increase in train accidents across the rail network, the Railway Board has called for urgent steps to fill vacancies and reduce the long working hours of locomotive pilots.

According to sources in the railways, 48 consequential train accidents were reported in 2022-23 compared to 35 in the previous year. The number of non-consequential train accidents was 162 in 2022-23, which included 35 cases of Signal Passed at Danger (SPAD). The prolonged working hours of loco pilots due to an acute shortage of manpower was suspected to be the main reason for the increasing number of accidents, particularly SPAD cases, though there were other causes as well.

Reviewing the safety scenario at a high-level meeting comprising members of the top railway management, including the general managers of zonal railways, the chairman and CEO of the Railway Board said that the increase in consequential train accidents was a matter of “grave concern” and urged the safety organisation to be proactive.

“The Railway Board also directed general managers to critically analyse the long working hours of crew, especially in East Coast Railway and South East Central Railway, and take corrective action urgently. Steps to sensitise the loco pilots to the dangers of SPAD and installation of fence along the railway track to avert derailments caused by cattle run over was also decided,” a railway official said.

The Railway Board recently took up the issue of loco pilots being deployed over and above their prescribed working hours resulting in a threat to the safety of train operations. Going by the rules, duty hours of the crew could not exceed 12 hours under any circumstances, said the official, who did not want to be quoted.

But the shortage of manpower had resulted in many zonal railways asking loco pilots to be on duty beyond the stipulated duty hours. For instance, in the South East Central Railway, the duty hours of loco pilots who were deployed on duty for more than 12 hours in March, April and the first half of May this year stood at 35.99%, 34.53% and 33.26% respectively.

The Railway Board took a serious view of this violation of rules and went on record saying that these long duty hours on a regular basis were a matter of grave concern as they grossly violated the rules and could lead to very unsafe conditions, the sources said.

Flagging the manpower shortage in the Southern Railway to its general manager last month, the All India Loco Running Staff Association said that 392 loco pilot posts in different categories were lying vacant in the zone.

Though all train services were restored after the pandemic, the vacancies remained unfilled. Loco pilots were being denied leave and rest, in order to tide over the crisis. Due to this, the stress level of loco pilots had increased, which could be detrimental to the safety of train operations, the association said.

New Zealand airline is asking passengers to weigh in before their flights

New Zealand’s national airline is asking passengers to step on the scales before they board international flights. Air New Zealand says it wants to weigh 10,000 passengers during a month long survey so pilots can better know the weight and balance of their planes before takeoff.

But the numbers from the scales won’t be flashing up for all to see. There will be no visible display anywhere, the airline promised, and the weigh-in data will remain anonymous even to airline staff.

“We weigh everything that goes on the aircraft — from the cargo to the meals onboard, to the luggage in the hold,” said Alastair James, a load control improvement specialist for the airline, in a statement.

“For customers, crew and cabin bags, we use average weights, which we get from doing this survey.” Indeed the numbers are required by the nation’s industry watchdog, the Civil Aviation Authority.

Under the authority’s rules, airlines have various options to estimate passenger weight. One option is to periodically carry out surveys like Air New Zealand is doing to establish an average weight. Another option is to accept a standard weight set by the authority.

Currently, the authority’s designated weight for people 13 and over is 86 kilograms (190 pounds), which includes carry-on luggage. The authority last changed the average passenger weight in 2004, increasing it from 77 kilograms (170 pounds).

Health statistics show New Zealanders are becoming heavier. The latest national health survey put the adult obesity rate at 34%, up from 31% a year earlier. Childhood obesity rates increased to 13%, up from 10% a year earlier.

Customers on Air New Zealand domestic flights were asked to weigh in a couple of years ago. James said there was nothing for passengers to fear by stepping on the scales.

“It’s simple, it’s voluntary, and by weighing in, you’ll be helping us to fly you safely and efficiently, every time,” he said. The airline said the survey began this week and will run through July 2.

In Brief:

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on May 31 began a four-day visit to India that is expected to inject a fresh momentum in the already close relations between the two countries. It is the first bilateral trip abroad by the 68-year-old Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist (CPN-Maoist) leader after he assumed the top office in December 2022. He was received at the airport in Delhi by Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi.

