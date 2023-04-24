India launches Operation Kaveri to evacuate stranded citizens from war-hit Sudan

April 24, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST

India has started ‘Operation Kaveri’ to evacuate its nationals from conflict-torn Sudan, Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar announced on Monday. According to available information around 3,000 Indians are stuck in various parts of Sudan, including capital Khartoum and in distant provinces like Darfur.

“Operation Kaveri gets under way to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan. About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way. Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home. Committed to assist all our brethren in Sudan,” Mr. Jaishankar said in an announcement.

India had earlier stationed two C-130J heavy-lift aircraft in Jeddah and sent INS Sumedha in Port Said for the operation. The evacuation acquired urgency in view of the total breakdown of the essential services in Sudan where shortage of food, water and electricity had brought to a standstill.

In a message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the operation to evacuate Indians is being supervised by Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan. “Due to the civil war in Sudan, many of our people are stuck there. Therefore, we have started Operation Kaveri to bring them safely. It’s being overseen by the son of Kerala and the Minister of our govt, Shri Muraleedharan,” PM Modi said.

Indians in the region had reached out showing videos of indiscriminate attacks that also targeted residences of Indian community, and looting of essential items by the rebel paramilitary.

The political crisis in Sudan turned into a countrywide armed conflict on April 15 after disagreement between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) over the Security Sector Reform (SSR) spiralled into an armed confrontation between the commanders of the two wings. The conflict left hundreds of Indians stranded in the airport in Khartoum who subsequently took shelter in nearby hotels as fighting intensified.

The fighting also enveloped the Indian Embassy in Khartoum that forced the Indian diplomats to work remotely while they maintained contact with the members of the Indian community stranded in the country. Sources had earlier told The Hindu that the Embassy was in contact with all sides in the conflict and was urging them for a ceasefire to ensure speedy evacuation of Indians. A WhatsApp group was created on April 16 to coordinate for safety and possible evacuation.

The process finally began on Id when Saudi Arabian military forces airlifted a few Indian nationals along with citizens of several “brotherly and friendly” countries. India had maintained contact with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the United States, the U.K., and Egypt over the evolving situation on the ground. Mr. Jaishankar who is on a visit to Latin America had broken his trip in New York where he discussed Sudan with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He had earlier spoken to his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Death of 2 cheetahs: M.P. forest department writes to Centre to seek ‘alternate site’ for spotted animals

The Madhya Pradesh forest department has asked the Centre for an “alternate” site for cheetahs currently introduced at the Kuno National Park, which has seen the death of two felines in less than a month, with officials citing lack of logistical support and space.

A senior state forest official on condition of anonymity said they do not have enough logistical support for the upkeep for the cheetahs, brought in two batches of 8 and 12 felines from Namibia and South Africa respectively since September last year.

“We need nine staffers to keep an eye on one cheetah round-the-clock. We don’t have enough hands,” the official told PTI on condition of anonymity. Asked about the space shortage, the official said it was secondary and added that “not just space, we need a lot of logistics.”

Notably, before the cheetahs were imported, some experts had raised doubt over the space shortage likely to affect the cheetah reintroduction project at the Kuno National Park (KNP), which has a core area of 748 sq km and buffer zone of 487 sq km.

On April 23, the KNP witnessed a second cheetah fatality in less than a month as a six-year-old male feline named Uday, translocated from South Africa in February, died.

The exact cause of the feline’s death is not identified yet, an official earlier said.

The incident is seen as a major setback for the ambitious ‘Project Cheetah’ under which 20 felines were translocated to KNP in Sheopur district from Namibia and South Africa in separate batches in September 2022 and February this year.

One of the eight Namibian cheetahs, Sasha, aged more than four-and-a-half-years, died of a kidney ailment at KNP on March 27.

Another cheetah, named Siyaya, recently gave birth to four cubs in KNP.

Besides, cheetah Oban, now renamed Pavan, has strayed out of the KNP multiple times.

M.P. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) J.S. Chauhan said that his department has written a letter to the National Tiger Conservation (NTCA), overseeing the world’s fastest animal’s reintroduction project in India, requesting for an alternate place for the cheetahs.

“We wrote the letter a couple of days ago,” he said. The letter has sought that the Centre take a decision on the alternate site, as per forest officials.

“If we start developing our sites like the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary or the Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary in MP as alternate sites, it will take two years and three years respectively,” an official said.

Months before the cheetahs were brought to India, a risk management plan was drafted stating a “contingency plan” is in the process of being put in place for dealing with serial escapees. Permissions are being obtained for the release of these animals into the Mukundara Hills Tiger Reserve (in Rajasthan).

“This protected area has an 80 km fence enclosure, sufficiently stocked with game (place with herbivores population), to hold serial escapees. This enclosure is free of tigers, but does support a low density of leopards, wolves and striped hyenas,” it said.

“It can be considered a guaranteed success site for the establishment of a wild cheetah population and will hopefully provide surplus cheetahs for relocation to other protected areas in India in near future,” it stated. The M.P. forest officials said it is not a matter about two states.

“The Centre has a major role to play. We need a note from the Centre to proceed. We desperately need intervention from the Centre. If they don’t take the decision, it will be detrimental to the interest of the cheetah project,” a state forest official said.

“We can’t release all the 18 cheetahs into the wild in KNP,” the official opined.

According to some wildlife experts, a cheetah needs 100 sq km area for its movement.

Bhopal-based journalist Deshdeep Saxena, who writes on wildlife and environment, said the international community of cheetah experts and biologists has always questioned this project for its “unscientific approach”. There are issues of lack of space and prey for the African cheetahs in KNP, he claimed.

All the 12 cheetahs brought from South Africa were under stress as they were captured nine months ago for translocation and were being confined to small enclosures, he further claimed. They need to be released into the wild, said Saxena, who has written a book on tigers.

Supreme Court to announce date of hearing on plea to ‘abolish’ collegium system, revive NJAC

The Supreme Court on Monday, April 24, 2023, said it will give a date for the hearing of a petition seeking the “abolition” of the collegium system of judicial appointments to the Supreme Court and the High Courts.

In an urgent mentioning before Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, advocate Mathews Nedumpara said the case had been mentioned multiple times, but the Registry had still not listed it for hearing. Chief Justice Chandrachud said Justice S.K. Kaul was unwell and a Constitution Bench hearing is currently on.

Justice Kaul is part of the Constitution Bench hearing petition seeking the legal recognition of same sex marriage through a judicial declaration.

“Please give a date, it could be before the summer vacations or even after the holidays in July,” Nedumpara urged. “We will give a date,” the Chief Justice assured. Nedumpara said one of the petitioners has been coming every time the case is mentioned. “We do not need exhibits here. No one has to come in person here,” the Chief Justice shot back.

The petition has sought the revival of the National Judicial Appointments Commission or NJAC, which briefly gave the government an equal role along with the judiciary in the appointment of judges to the constitutional courts before it was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2015.

The petition was filed a few months ago amidst the verbal attacks by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on the collegium system, calling it opaque.

It said the Constitution Bench judgment of October 2015 had thwarted the “will of the people” by striking down the 99th Constitutional Amendment Act which introduced the NJAC mechanism.

The petition has said the 2015 judgment should be rendered void ab initio as it had revived the collegium system. The petitioners called the collegium system a “synonym for nepotism and favouritism”.

It has said repeated representations to the Centre to evolve an alternative mechanism to the collegium system fell on deaf ears, prompting the petitioners to approach the Supreme Court. In one of the earlier mentionings, Chief Justice Chandrachud had pointed out to Nedumpara that the collegium system was introduced through a nine-judge Bench judgment in 1993. The CJI had wondered whether a judgment could be challenged through a writ petition.

Drunk man urinates on co-passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, held

An Indian man travelling from New York to Delhi in an American Airlines flight has been apprehended at the airport in New Delhi for allegedly urinating on his co-passenger, official sources said on April 24.

The accused Indian passenger was stated by the airlines staff to be under the influence of liquor and he urinated on his co-passenger during an argument, they said.

The incident took place on board American Airlines flight AA 292 and the alleged “unruly” passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after the plane landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The airlines reported the matter to the Delhi airport before landing and both the passengers involved were later handed over to the Delhi Police. The victim passenger has filed a formal complaint, the sources told PTI.

Incidents of passengers allegedly urinating on co-passengers purportedly after consuming liquor have been reported in the recent past. In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger in her seventies in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year.

A similar incident was also reported on board an Air India Paris-New Delhi flight on December 6, 2022, when a passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of a fellow female passenger when she went to the lavatory.

New IT rules don’t seem to protect parody or satire, says HC

The Bombay High Court on Monday said the Information Technology (IT) Amendment Rules, 2023 does not seem to offer protection to fair criticism of the government through parody or satire.

A division bench of justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale was hearing a plea by political satirist Kunal Kamra challenging the constitutional validity of the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2023 calling them “arbitrary, violating fundamental rights of speech and expression and vague.”

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had filed an affidavit stating the Central government will only direct removal of false or misleading information pertaining to government policies and programmes as false news travelled six times faster than truth.

The court however remarked, “You (Centre) are not affecting parody, satire, that is what your affidavit says. That is not what your rules say. There is no protection granted. That we will have to see,”

Senior advocate Navroz Seervai appearing for Kamra argued, “They (Centre) are saying that the government action cannot be scrutinised. Can they say that in a democracy? People in this country are scared, when they shouldn’t be in a rule of law”, he questioned.

The additional solicitor general Anil Singh however said, “The notification has not been notified. Once it is done, they can move at any time.” The court said the Rules have been notified and posted the matter to be heard on April 27. The new Rules require social media intermediaries to censor or otherwise modify content that relates to the Central government, if a government-mandated ‘fact checking body’ directs them to do so.

Contempt proceedings against Lalit Modi closed after he tenders unconditional apology

The Supreme Court on Monday closed contempt proceedings against ex-IPL commissioner Lalit Modi after he tendered an unconditional apology for his remarks against the judiciary in social media posts.

A bench of Justices M.R. Shah and C.T. Ravikumar took note of an affidavit filed by Modi in which he stated that in future he will not do anything which is inconsistent with the “majesty or dignity of Courts or Indian judiciary” in any manner.

“We accept the unconditional apology. We remind the respondent (Mr. Modi) that any such attempt on his part in future, which would tantamount to remotely tarnishing the image of Indian judiciary and courts, will be seen very seriously,” it said.

“We accept the unconditional apology with a broad heart because the Court always believes in forgiveness more particularly when an apology is tendered unconditional and from the bottom of the heart...Accepting the apology we close the present proceedings,” the bench said.

The court said, “Everybody should respect the institution as a whole, that was our only concern”.

On April 13, the top court had come down heavily on Modi over his remarks against the judiciary and directed him to tender an unconditional apology on social media platforms and national newspapers.

Observing that Modi is not above the law and the institution, it had warned any repeat of such conduct will be viewed very seriously. The apex court had also directed him to file an affidavit before it tendering an apology and stating no such posts will be made in future which would tantamount, even remotely, to tarnishing the image of the Indian judiciary.

In Brief:

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on April 24 announced that the Supreme Court has created a special webpage for the Kesavananda Bharati case in which a 13-judge Bench, the largest constituted in the court’s history, through a wafer-thin majority of 7:6, held that the Parliament cannot amend the ‘Basic Structure’ of Constitution. The webpage, the Chief Justice said in court, would host the complete submissions, petitions and judgments in the historic case, also called the Fundamental Rights Case. Chief Justice Chandrachud had recently compared the ‘basic structure’ of the Constitution to the North Star, an unfailing guide which shows the way when the path appears convoluted.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.