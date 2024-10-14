India decides to withdraw High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials from Canada

In a dramatic turn of events, India on Monday decided to withdraw its High Commissioner and other senior diplomats and officials who were earlier declared by the Canadian government as “persons of interest” because of their alleged role in the 2023 killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

The announcement was made soon after the Secretary (East) of the MEA summoned Stewart Wheeler, Chargé d’affaires of the High Commission of Canada and said the recent actions of the Justin Trudeau government had “endangered” the “safety” of the Indian diplomats stationed in Canda.

Earlier, in an unusually sharp response, India had refuted a “diplomatic communication” from Canada in which the Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma and other Indian diplomats have been regarded as “persons of interest” in the case of June 2023 murder of pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Ministry of External Affairs described the Canadian allegations as “preposterous imputations” arguing that the matter was linked with the political challenges that the Trudeau government is facing on the domestic front in Canada.

“We have receved a diplomatic communication from Canada yesterday suggesting that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats are ‘persons of interest’ in a matter related to an investigation in that country. The Government of India strongly rejects these preposterous imputations and ascribes them to the political agenda of the Trudeau Government that is centred around vote bank politics,” declared the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement.

The MEA came out in support of the Indian High Commissioner Verma describing him as India’s “senior most serving diplomat” with a career of 36 years saying, “He has been Ambassador in Japan and Sudan, while also serving in Italy, Turkiye, Vietnam and China. The aspersions cast on him are ludicrous and deserve to be treated with contempt.”

Harjeet Singh Nijjar was found murdered by a group of unknown assailants on June 18, 2023. Subsequently, in September, soon after his return to Ottawa after attending the G20 summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had announced in the House of Commons that “Indian agents” were behind the killing of Nijjar who worked in the Guru Nanak Gurdwara of Surrey, British Columbia in Canada.

Bilateral ties took a hit and subsequently India froze visa facilities for Canadian citizens and additionally in October 2023, 41 Canadian diplomats were withdrawn from Canada’s missions in India. Canada’s Foreign Minister Melanie Joly had described India’s demand as violative of the Vienna Convention. India had denied that charge saying that the staff representation had to follow the principle of reciprocity. The freeze in visa processing was enforced till about November 2023 in view of the threats to Indian diplomats issued by extremist pro-Khalistan elements, the MEA had said.

The Indian statement declared that since Prime Minister Trudeau’s sensational accusation against Indian officials in September 2023, Ottawa has not shared a “shred of evidence” regarding the Nijjar case with India. “This leaves little doubt that on the pretext of an investigation, there is a deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains.”

Monday’s statement accuses Prime Minister Trudeau of providing space to “violent extremeists and terrorists” who have harassed and threatened Indian diplomats and community leaders in Canada. These actions, the MEA said were justified by the Canadian authorities “in the name of freedom of speech.” India alleged that “certain individuals” who entered Canada illegally have been “fast-tracked for citizenship” and that Canada has disregarded India’s extradition requests aimed at terrorists who are residing in Canada.

The MEA traced instances from 2018 when PM Trudeau had visited India and said his ministerial council had in the past included violent and secessionist elements who wanted to undermine India’s interest. The MEA said that the statement came right ahead of PM Trudeau’s appearance before a commission on foreign interference. “It also serves the anti-India separatist agenda that the Trudeau Government has constantly pondered to for narrow political gains,” said the MEA.

Delhi government imposes ban on firecrackers to combat air pollution

Anticipating a rise in pollution levels as winter approaches, the Delhi government on Monday (October 14, 2024) imposed an immediate ban on the production, storage, sale and use of firecrackers across the city, effective till January 1.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai made the announcement and urged Delhi residents to support the government’s efforts to curb air pollution.

In a tweet, Mr. Rai said, “In view of the increasing pollution in winter, a ban has been imposed on the production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers from today till January 1.”

“The Delhi government has issued instructions regarding the ban, and we request the cooperation of all Delhiites,” he added.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued detailed instructions to ensure the effective implementation of the ban.

“The ban applies to all forms of firecrackers, including those sold online, and aims to address the rising pollution levels that worsen in the winter due to stubble burning, lower wind speeds and other seasonal factors,” it said.

According to the directive, the Delhi Police is tasked with enforcing the ban, with daily action reports required to be submitted to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

Authorities have also warned that strict actions will be taken against those who violate the order.

Three share Economics Nobel for research into differences in prosperity between nations

The Nobel memorial prize in economics has been awarded to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James A. Robinson for research into differences in prosperity between nations.

The three economists “have demonstrated the importance of societal institutions for a country’s prosperity,” the Nobel committee of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

“Societies with a poor rule of law and institutions that exploit the population do not generate growth or change for the better. The laureates’ research helps us understand why,” it added. The announcement was made Monday in Stockholm.

Acemoglu and Johnson work at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Robinson conducts his research at the University of Chicago.

Opposition MPs boycott Waqf committee meeting

Several opposition MPs on Monday boycotted a meeting of the parliamentary committee examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, alleging that the panel is not functioning in accordance with rules and regulations.

Opposition MPs, such as Gaurav Gogoi and Imran Masood of the Congress, A Raja of the DMK, Arvind Sawant of the Shiv Sena (UBT), AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, Samjwadi Party’s Mohibbullah and Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party, stormed out of the meeting and expressed strong sentiments against its proceedings.

The Joint Committee of Parliament, which is examining the Bill, is not functioning in accordance with rules and regulations, Sawant told reporters.

He and some other MPs charged that personal allegations were allowed to be levelled against senior Opposition members like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge by a person who was deposing before the committee.

The Opposition members held a separate meeting later to decide their next course of action, with a couple of them suggesting that they may approach the Lok Sabha Speaker. The committee headed by veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal continued with its proceedings.

In Brief:

Baba Siddique murder case: Third accused sent to police custody till October 21

In the Baba Siddique murder case, Pravin Lonkar, a brother of the primary conspirator, was produced in Esplanade court in Mumbai. The District Magistrate Court has granted police custody till October 21, 2024. Public Prosecutor S.N. Vaidya argued for custody and said, “Pravin Lonkar (28) has to be taken to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana for tracing his brother Shubham Lonkar.” He further added, “Pravin is important to link to know the association among all the six suspects in the case.” Police suspect the weapons to the shooters were provided by Shubham Lonkar, who is already booked in the arms act case in Maharashtra’s Akola district. The public prosecutor has asked for his custody to explore all these angles.

40,000 Indians apply for 1,000 spots in Australia’s new Working Holiday Maker visa program

About 40,000 applications have been submitted in just two weeks for 1,000 spots under Australia’s new Working Holiday Maker visa program, Australian Assistant Minister for Immigration Matt Thistlethwaite said on Monday. The visa, which allows Indians aged 18 to 30 to live, work, and study in Australia for up to 12 months, marks a key step in strengthening ties between the two nations, he said at the launch event of Australian Working Holiday Maker program. The visa ballot process opened on October 1 and will close by the end of the month. Afterward, successful candidates will be randomly selected, and those chosen can begin their stay in Australia early next year, he said.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.