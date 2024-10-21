India-China agree on ‘patrolling arrangements’ and resolution of the military standoff, says Vikram Misri

In a dramatic development, India and China have reached an agreement on “patrolling arrangements” and a resolution of the military standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the government announced on Monday. The patrolling arrangement agreement extends beyond the areas along the LAC where there has already been a disengagement of military personnel over the past few years, and include the so far unresolved areas of Demchok and Depsang, sources told The Hindu, indicating that the India-China standoff since April 2020 is now expected to be resolved.

While the MEA did not give further details of the agreement, and whether there would be a reversion to the status quo pre-2020, and whether the “buffer zones” more recently created would continue to exist for patrolling purposes”, Misri said that the two sides had “reached an agreement on the issues that were being discussed.”

The announcement, by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, came amidst a media briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia for the BRICS summit on Tuesday which he will attend along with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Over the last several weeks, Indian and Chinese diplomatic and military negotiators have been in close contact with each other in a variety of forums, and as a result of these discussions, agreement has been arrived at on patrolling arrangements along the line of actual control in the India-China border areas, leading to disengagement and a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020,” Misri told journalists adding that the two sides would now take the “next steps” on this.

The timing of the India-China agreement announcement, just a day before the BRICS Summit indicates that a meeting between Modi and Xi on the side-lines, that has been speculated about is now expected to take place. Although the two leaders met as many as 18 times prior to the Galwan clashes in June 2020 , where 20 Indian soldiers were killed, they have spoken only twice since then, on the side-lines of the G-20 summit in Indonesia in 2022, and the BRICS summit in South Africa in 2023.

Though Misri did not confirm a meeting between Modi and Xi, he said that the government is discussing the scheduling of a number of bilateral meetings in Kazan, the venue of the BRICS summit.

Wikipedia has taken down an article titled ‘Asian News International v. Wikimedia Foundation,’ the entry on the ANI news agency’s defamation lawsuit against the online encyclopedia’s parent foundation. This is the first instance of an English Wikipedia article being taken down by the foundation in the encyclopedia’s history.

The takedown follows an order by the Delhi High Court, where Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela ruled that the Wikipedia page describing criticism of the lawsuit “amounts to interference in Court proceedings,” and that this violated the “subjudice principle”.

A Wikimedia spokesperson declined to comment. Takedown or alteration requests have only been complied with in less than half-a-dozen instances in Wikipedia’s history, after requests from Germany, France and Ukraine, as per transparency reports published by the foundation since 2012. It is unclear whether in these instances individual pages were completely removed, or specific pieces of content were actioned.

Judges occasionally chafe at close reporting of court proceedings, such as in this case, where the division bench of Justices Manmohan and Gedela said that the characterisation of a previous ruling in the case as a threat to the “flow of information and knowledge” was prejudicial to the proceedings. This line was edited out of the article in its most recent state.

The Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 does not prohibit the coverage of court proceedings. However, it only provides for exemption for criticisms of a court order after a case has “been heard and finally decided”.

The Wikipedia page on ANI remains available, and much of the information on the page dedicated to the court case is available as a section in this article. The news agency is suing the foundation for a description that currently says that the agency “has been accused of spreading pro-government propaganda, anti-Opposition disinformation, engaging in partisan campaigning for the BJP, and using a vast network of fake news websites to push disinformation.”

“I think nothing can be worse for a news agency than to be called a puppet of an intelligence agency, stooge of the government,” Justice Manmohan said on Monday. “If that is true, the credibility goes.”

ANI is seeking the page’s editing, and ₹2 crore in damages. The news agency is also pursuing Netflix, Inc. in a separate lawsuit for using footage from its archives for the show IC814: The Kandahar Hijacking.

The Delhi High Court has in previous orders threatened to order the government to block the site in India and expressed irritation at the foundation’s unwillingness to hand over information on the users who added the details on ANI’s Wikipedia article. That article has been locked to expe.rienced editors for a few months, and the foundation argued that the article is substantiated with references to established news outlets who have investigated ANI.

Olympic bronze medal-winning former wrestler Sakshi Malik has said that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia’s decision to accept exemption from the Asian Games trials last year hit the image of their protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as it made their movement seem “selfish”.

Sakshi, who was one of the three prominent faces of the prolonged protest, made this statement in her recently-released book ‘Witness’. She said their protest developed cracks when “people close to” Bajrang and Vinesh began to fill their minds with “greed”.

The three had alleged that Sharan Singh, the former head of the Wrestling Federation of India, sexually harassed women wrestlers during his tenure. The case is still being heard in a Delhi court.

The ad-hoc committee, that took over the administration of wrestling after WFI’s suspension, exempted Bajrang and Vinesh from the 2023 Asian Games trials but Sakshi decided not to seek the favour as suggested by her colleagues. Eventually, Sakshi did not compete while Vinesh suffered an injury before the Games and Bajrang failed to win a medal in Hangzhou.

“The old way of thinking selfishly was taking over once again. The people close to Bajrang and Vinesh had started filling their minds with greed. Now they were talking about this exemption from trials for the Games,” Sakshi wrote in the book co-authored with journalist Jonathan Selvaraj but did not give names of those who influenced the duo.

“...Nothing good came of Bajrang and Vinesh’s decision to take the exemption...their decision badly hurt the image of our protest. It put us in a situation where many supporters started to think that we were actually in the protest for selfish reasons,” the 32-year-old said.

The protest ended after the wrestlers’ march towards the new Parliament Building was halted by the Police on May 28, 2023. Both Vinesh and Bajrang joined the Congress party before the Haryana assembly elections earlier this month. The former contested and won from the Julana constituency, while the latter was made head of the party’s national farmers’ unit.

Before the political plunge, Vinesh endured a heart breaking sporting low when she was disqualified from the 50kg category Olympic finals in Paris for being 100gm overweight.

The 32-year-old from Haryana said she was molested in her childhood too by a tuition teacher but she kept quiet. “I could not tell my family about it because I thought it was my fault. My tuition teacher from my school days used to harass me. He would call me over to his place for classes at odd times and sometimes tried to touch me. I was scared to go for my tuition classes but I could never tell my mom.”

Talking about her struggles at the start of her career, Sakshi said she hated confrontations and would think of running away from her bouts at the beginning of her career.

“It’s a fear that I’ve carried to the end of my career. I’ve never enjoyed the actual act of confrontation. “... I was an exceptionally slow starter in wrestling. I won my first bout only after nearly two years of my first stepping on a wrestling mat. It wasn’t that I didn’t have any physical skills’, she recounted.

“I was always one of the fastest and strongest girls at my coaching centre for my age. But I never developed the fearlessness you needed for a fight. I would always get very nervous before my bouts.” She was a picture of defiance during the protest against Sharan Singh and said the political class disappointed her.

She also alleged that former wrestler Babita Phogat, who is now a BJP politician, had selfish motives even though she portrayed herself as a well-wisher for the protesting trio. “In hindsight, while I know that ending Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s reign was the primary goal for Vinesh and Bajrang, I made the mistake of thinking that that was Babita’s sole intention too.”

“...She didn’t just want to just get rid of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh – she wanted to replace him.” Babita could not be reached immediately for a comment on this assertion.

In the book, Sakshi also claimed that her parents took away most of her award money. She also alleged that her family was against her match with fellow wrestler Satyawart Kadian but she took a stand for their relationship.

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the operations of the communications issued by child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) urging States to shift students of unrecognised madrassas to government schools.

Bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate, appearing for Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, that the communications of the NCPCR and consequential actions of some of States needed to be stayed.

The organisation has challenged the action of Uttar Pradesh and Tripura Governments directing that students of unrecognised madrassas should be shifted to government schools.

The top court ordered the communications of the NCPCR issued on June 7 and June 25 this year should not be acted upon. It also said the consequential orders of the States shall also remain stayed. It also permitted the Muslim body to make States, other than Uttar Pradesh and Tripura as parties to its petition.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed that former Delhi High Court judge, Justice Jayant Nath, to continue as Chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, regardless of the fact that he has crossed the age limit of 65 years.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud passed the order on a plea by the Delhi Government. Appearing for the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain said they were agreeable to both alternatives — the continuation of Justice Nath in the post, or naming others for the job in case the age limit of 65 years was sacrosanct for the apex court.

CJI Chandrachud said Justice Nath was familiar with the job and it would be convenient to have him continue. The court had zeroed in on Justice Nath as pro tem DERC chairperson in an order on August 4, 2023.

The Supreme court had been compelled to intervene after the DERC had remained headless for months due to a deadlock between the Lieutenant Governor and the Delhi government over the appointment.

Originally, the Delhi government had approached the top court, criticising the L-G for stalling the appointment of the DERC head for months, and finally choosing his own candidate as the DERC head.

On July 4, 2023 the Supreme Court had stepped in to defer the swearing-in of former Allahabad High Court judge, Justice Umesh Kumar, as the DERC Chairperson. The Delhi Government had also separately challenged the validity of a Central ordinance, giving the L-G power over the Civil Services, and appointments in tribunals and commissions.

The Supreme Court had referred the challenge to the ordinance to a Constitution Bench.

The Supreme Court on Monday fixed in the second week of January 2025 a challenge to the government’s decision to block the screening of a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) documentary series titled ‘India: The Modi Question’.

A Bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna had issued formal notice to the Union of India through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Twitter Communications India Private Limited and Google India Private Limited over a year ago, on February 3 last year. The court had listed the case in April then.

However, on Monday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, said he had “just realised” that the Centre was yet to file its counter to the petitions filed by senior journalist N. Ram, Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra and advocate Prashant Bhushan.

The petitions had highlighted the citizens’ “fundamental right to view, form an informed opinion, critique, report on and lawfully circulate the contents of the documentary as right to freedom of speech and expression incorporates the right to receive and disseminate information”.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate CU Singh, strongly objected to the government’s lapse in filing its counter even as Mehta sought more time to file its response. Singh said the court need not wait for the government reply as the case concerned a “take-down” order against the documentary.

Justice Khanna said the court wanted the benefit of the government’s response and gave the Centre three weeks to file its counter and two weeks for the petitioners to file their rejoinder, if any. “The timelines must be adhered [by the parties],” Justice Khanna observed.

The judge orally remarked that this was a matter which required consideration and cannot be disposed of in 10 minutes. The documentary is believed to be critical of the role of then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots.

In the hearing in February 2023, Singh cited instances “where officials more loyal than the king,” blocked screening in university campuses and even rusticated students for watching the film.

The students of Rajasthan Central University in Ajmer were suspended for watching the film. The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration had issued an advisory to cancel a screening to maintain “peace and harmony” in the campus. The petitioners referred to reports about detention of students and presence of riot police at Jamia Milia Islamia campus in Delhi.

The petition filed by Ram and others argue that the Ministry, under Rule 16(3) of the Information Technology Rules of 2021 and Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act 2000, had sent a legal request to Twitter India to block 50 tweets concerning and even containing links to the documentary.

The tweets of Bhushan and Moitra was among those taken down. YouTube links of the video were blocked, the petition had said.

The petitioners referred to reports of how the series was reported to be critical about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the 2002 riots. Modi was Gujarat Chief Minister at the time of the violence in the State.

The petition noted that Kanchan Gupta, senior advisor of the Ministry, had tweeted that the documentary was blocked on YouTube and Twitter following the orders of the Secretary of the Ministry on January 20 under emergency powers in the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.

“The contents of the BBC documentary and tweets of Moitra and Bhushan are protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. The contents of the documentary series do not fall under any restriction on free speech or restrictions imposed under Section 69A of the IT Act,” the petition said.

It referred to apex court judgments which had held that the right of a filmmaker to make and exhibit his film was part of his fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression.

Petitioners have submitted that censoring free speech through opaque orders was manifestly arbitrary and curtailed the fundamental right to seek judicial review.

Kejriwal’s remarks on PM Modi’s degree: Supreme Court refuses to entertain AAP chief’s plea against defamation case filed by Gujarat varsity

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal challenging an order of the Gujarat High Court refusing to quash summons in a defamation case over his alleged remarks over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s educational qualification. A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S.V.N. Bhatti noted that a separate bench of the apex court had junked the plea filed by AAP leader Sanjay Singh on April 8 in the same case. “We must have a consistent approach,” said the bench. The Gujarat High Court had on February 16 dismissed the pleas of Singh and Kejriwal seeking quashing of the summons issued against them in the case.

Government to place perpetrators of bomb threats to airlines in no-fly list, says Rammohan Naidu

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday said the government plans to take legislative actions to deal with instances of bomb threats to airlines, including placing perpetrators of such threats in the no-fly list. In the last one week, nearly 100 flights of Indian airlines received bomb threats. At a briefing in the national capital, Naidu said amendments are being planned to aviation security rules as well as the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is continuously in touch with the Ministry of Home Affairs on the situation of bomb threats to flights, he said.

