India says references to Home Minister Amit Shah ‘absurd and baseless’, summons Canadian diplomat

India had summoned a Canadian diplomat to protest in the strongest terms for the references made to the Home Minister Amit Shah by Canadian officials, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal said, “Such irresponsible actions will have serious consequences for bilateral ties.”

“We had summoned the representative of the Canadian High Commission yesterday. A diplomatic note was handed over in reference to the proceedings of the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security in Ottawa on October 29, 2024,” the MEA statement said.

The MEA also criticised senior Canadian officials, including Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison, for leaking “baseless” reports to international media in order to defame India.

Three militants, including wanted LeT ‘commander’, killed in Kashmir gunfights

Three militants, including wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ‘commander’ Usman Lashkari, were killed in two separate anti-militancy operations in Kashmir. Two policemen and two CRPF jawans were also injured in the operations.

A gunbattle raged in the old city’s Khanyar area on Saturday morning when a quick response team (QRT) of the security forces worked upon a tip-off about the presence of a militant in a congested locality.

“Security forces acted swiftly on an intelligence input. A coordinated cordon-and-search operation was launched around the suspected hideout. Security personnel were fired upon when the house where the militant was hiding was approached,” Inspector General of Police V.K. Birdi said.

“A full-scale operation lasted until late in the evening. During the intense exchange (of fire), the forces successfully eliminated a foreign terrorist, later identified as Usman Lashkari of the LeT,” IGP Birdi added.

In a separate operation in south Kashmir, the Army engaged a group of militants in a firefight in Halkan Gali, Anantnag. The Army said security forces observed suspicious movement and the terrorists were challenged. “Terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Troops effectively retaliated, which resulted in the elimination of two terrorists,” the Army said.

Arvind Sawant apologises for remark against Shaina, says ‘has never insulted any woman in life’

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant apologised for his alleged insulting remark targeted at rival Shiv Sena's Assembly election candidate Shaina N. C., a day after a case was registered against him in this connection.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Sawant maintained that he has never insulted any woman in his life and added that a controversy was created for political reasons ahead of the Assembly polls.

"I have always been in the forefront of giving women their due respect. My remarks were distorted and I was deliberately targeted. This hurt me. Still, if my comments hurt anybody's sentiments, I regret it and apologise for the same. In my 55 years of public life, I have never insulted women," the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency said.

“The controversy regarding my remarks was raised for political reasons,” Sawant said.

Meanwhile, Shaina NC demanded to know the official stand of Shiv Sena (UBT), referring to MP Arvind Sawant’s alleged derogatory remarks against her.

Mumbai Police begin extradition process to bring back Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother from U.S.

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police have begun the extradition process to bring back Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is wanted in the firing case outside actor Salman Khan’s house, from the U.S.

A senior Mumbai Police official said that the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act court has already issued a non-bailable warrant for the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, as well as a red corner notice to search for him abroad.

“Waiting for certain court documents to complete the formalities, after which a formal proposal will be sent to the central government for further action,” the Mumbai Police officials said.

The red corner notice is a request made by a member state of Interpol to trace and arrest a wanted criminal.

In Brief:

The Indian Army has commenced verification patrolling at Depsang, the second friction point in eastern Ladakh, the government said. Patrolling at Demchok began on Friday, a day after the Indian and Chinese troops completed disengagement at the two friction points in eastern Ladakh. Replying to a query at a weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said following the disengagement agreement with China, the verification patrolling has begun on mutually agreed terms in both Demchok and Depsang.

