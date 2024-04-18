  • Acting on the advice of the Election Commission of India (ECI), West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday called off his proposed tour to Cooch Behar, during which he intended to “oversee” the polling process. He, however, alleged that an attempt was being made to “politicise the Governor’s office”, while asserting he would not allow anyone to use him as a “pawn on the political chess board”.
  • Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference’s (NC) Mian Altaf, and J&K Apni Party’s Zafar Manhas on Thursday filed their nomination papers for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat. Mufti, who was accompanied by her supporters, urged voters “not to boycott this time”. “This election is not about electricity, water or roads. It’s about the post-2019 assault on J&K’s identity and pride. Our land, power project, and assets like minerals, sand, and lithium are being snatched from us. An attempt is being made to make us bonded labourers. We will stand against this assault,” the former J&K Chief Minister said.